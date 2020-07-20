Coronavirus

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Is About To Really Rev Up

Cheap, rapid antigen tests may be on the way—and the FDA has finally approved test pooling.

The daily number of COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been increasing, but this expansion has not been able to keep up with demand as the virus continues to spread across many parts of the country. The resulting test shortages—and week-long lags in receiving test results—are crippling the test, trace, and voluntary isolation efforts needed to curb the pandemic. But good testing news may be on the horizon.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the technology conglomerate 3M are now collaborating to roll out a highly accurate antigen test that delivers results within 10 minutes via a paper-based device, somewhat analogous to the way at-home pregnancy tests now work. The MIT/3M test would be an improvement on the point-of-care antigen tests currently offered by Becton Dickinson and Quidel Corporation, which must be scanned by proprietary machines to make diagnoses.

Antigen tests work by detecting the presence of coronavirus proteins using specific antibodies embedded on a test strip coated with nasal swab samples. One huge advantage is that antigen tests can detect COVID-19 infections not only in patients showing symptoms but also in pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic people. The MIT press release notes that "the Covid-19 test would not need to be administered in a medical setting." This suggests that the tests could eventually be sold directly to consumers for at-home diagnoses. Once the test is sufficiently validated, 3M plans "to produce millions of the affordable, accurate tests each day." The researchers think this will be possible by the late summer or early fall.

In the meantime, the Food and Drug Administration has finally approved pool testing as a stop-gap measure to address the shortage of COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The commercial testing company Quest Diagnostics is now allowed to pool samples from four individuals and test the combined samples for COVID-19 infections. If the result comes back negative, no further testing is done. If it is positive, the samples from the four individuals are tested to identify who is infected. This pooling speeds up testing and conserves scarce testing chemicals and swabs.

If all goes well, ramped-up testing, near-universal masking, and maintained social distancing measures may enable Americans to enjoy a respite from the COVID-19 scourge by the fall.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  2. Dillinger
    July.20.2020 at 4:09 pm

    >>as the virus continues to spread across many parts of the country

    are you sure it wasn’t already there and they’re not just using the numbers now to keep you up at night?

  3. DajjaI
    July.20.2020 at 4:13 pm

    What I want to know is: does this thing spread directly through the air from mouth to mouth (e.g. a choir singing and breathing hard), or does it spread by physical contact (e.g. a healthcare worker touching an infected person with a stethoscope and then touching others)? Because if we knew the answer to that, we could better focus our contact tracing and protective measures (e.g. masks vs hand washing).

    1. sarcasmic
      July.20.2020 at 4:16 pm

      The purpose of masks is not to keep you from getting it, but to keep you from spreading it. Say someone with the virus who coughs or sneezes in the grocery store aisle, and you put your hands on something that their virus-laden spit landed on. Then you pick your nose or rub your eyes or whatever. Then you might catch it. But by putting masks on everyone, the mask catches the sick person’s spit and you don’t get sick.

      Or something.

      1. DajjaI
        July.20.2020 at 4:27 pm

        I agree that’s highly plausible. The question is whether it’s true. And it seems like a question that should be easy enough to answer (unscientifically) just by interviewing say 20 people who got the virus. Of course no one can know for sure, but people will have suspicions. And if not them, their caregivers or ‘loved ones’ might have ideas. (I wonder how much of the spread is either intentional or intentionally careless.)

        1. Longtobefree
          July.20.2020 at 4:49 pm

          It may or may not catch the cough particles, depending on where the mask is; over the mouth and nose, mouth only, neck, one ear dangling, or pulled away in order to breathe. It also will only (maybe) catch large particles that may be carrying the virus.
          A “cloth face covering” will NOT stop any virus of any type. Only an N95 or better mask, which mere peons are requested NOT to wear is actually effective in catching the virus.
          If you wander over to the CDC web site and poke around, you will find that for EVERY OTHER virus they say there is not enough evidence to recommend masks or recommend against masks. BUT for the magical Communist Chinese Virus alone, a “cloth face covering” is so wonderful is must be mandated.

          1. Longtobefree
            July.20.2020 at 4:50 pm

            (Comment relocated by squirrels; reply intended to be below sarcasmic)

  4. sarcasmic
    July.20.2020 at 4:13 pm

    If all goes well, ramped-up testing, near-universal masking, and maintained social distancing measures may enable Americans to enjoy a respite from the COVID-19 scourge by the fall.

    When do we get respite from the scourge of economy-killing government reactions to the virus?

    1. Longtobefree
      July.20.2020 at 4:50 pm

      Second Tuesday in November; if and only if the democrats accept the results of the election.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.20.2020 at 4:26 pm

    After having his statistics stolen by Sullum, Bailey bought an article on a college essay website, and put his name on it. Still consumed with rage, Bailey began to plot his revenge. After meticulously studying the tactics used by the feds in Portland, Ron snuck up on Jacob, and clocked him in the back of the head with a wrench. When he recovered, Sullum found he had been locked in a storage closet with a live rattlesnake.

    1. DajjaI
      July.20.2020 at 4:28 pm

      Sorry what? This seems inappropriate to say the least.

      1. Zeb
        July.20.2020 at 4:33 pm

        You must have missed the first part.

    2. Dillinger
      July.20.2020 at 4:30 pm

      only one?

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    July.20.2020 at 4:27 pm

    The commercial testing company Quest Diagnostics is now allowed to pool samples from four individuals and test the combined samples for COVID-19 infections.

    “As long as my blood isn’t mixed with blood from another race…”

  7. Zeb
    July.20.2020 at 4:31 pm

    How are we supposed to get a respite by slowing down transmission? Won’t that just make the epidemic last even longer? Seriously, what is the end result that the mask promoters are aiming for? I don’t see any way through this except herd immunity. And the sooner the better. The longer this thing is actively circulating the more chances people at serious risk will have at getting it.

    1. SIV
      July.20.2020 at 4:48 pm

      We can’t have herd immunity before the election!

