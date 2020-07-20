Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 Deaths in the U.S. Continue to Rise

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate is still falling.

|

CoronavirusGenericDreamstime
(Kts/Dreamstime)

Daily COVID-19 deaths in the United States are continuing to rise, reflecting the impact of a surge in newly confirmed cases that began last month. The seven-day nationwide average reported by independent data scientist Youyang Gu, which is based on tallies from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, rose from a low of 510 on July 4 to 763 yesterday. The Worldometer tally, which is based on deaths reported by local health departments, shows a similar trend, although its numbers are somewhat higher.

Daily deaths are still much lower than they were last spring, when Gu reported a seven-day average of 2,238 on April 18, and the upward trend is much more gradual than it was that month. Furthermore, the crude case fatality rate—deaths as a share of confirmed infections—continues to fall, from more than 6 percent in mid-May to 3.7 percent today. That downward trend likely reflects wider testing, which has added milder cases to the denominator; a younger, healthier mix of patients; and improvements in treatment.

The Worldometer count of daily new cases has risen almost fourfold since Memorial Day, from fewer than 20,000 on May 25 to a record of nearly 75,000 on July 17. But as reflected in the declining case fatality rate, the increase in a daily deaths has been much smaller—about 50 percent, based on the seven-day average.

Some states have seen much larger increases in daily COVID-19 deaths. Since Memorial Day, per Gu's numbers, the seven-day average has risen by 178 percent in Florida and 338 percent in Texas. California, another state that accounts for a disproportionate share of newly identified infections, has fared better by that measure, seeing an increase of just 37 percent. And in Georgia, where the seven-day average of daily new cases has quintupled since May 25, the seven-day average of daily deaths is down a bit since then, although it was rising until mid-June and is once again headed upward. But even in Texas and Florida, the increase in deaths has been much smaller than the increase in cases.

Some of that gap can be explained by the typical lag between laboratory confirmation and death, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month estimated was about two weeks. If expanded testing is catching cases earlier, the average time between a positive virus test and death may be growing, meaning the fatal consequences of the infections recorded in early July might not be apparent until the end of the month.

Even allowing for that lag, however, it is clear that COVID-19 patients, on average, are less likely to die from the disease than they were earlier in the epidemic. That is consistent with data showing that patients in the Sunbelt states that are driving the recent increase in cases tend to be younger than they were in the spring. The median age of people testing positive for the virus in Florida, for example, plummeted from 65 in early March to 35 in mid-June.

Such trends have important implications for the death rate, which is strongly correlated with age. According to the CDC's "best estimate," 1.3 percent of Americans 65 or older who develop COVID-19 symptoms will die from the disease, compared to 0.2 percent of 50-to-64-year-olds and 0.05 percent of people younger than 50. The ultimate death toll will therefore depend heavily on the success of precautions aimed at protecting older and less healthy Americans from infection during the time it takes to deploy an effective vaccine.

While a younger mix of patients implies a lower case fatality rate, we can still expect daily deaths to climb as a result of the recent surge in new infections. Gu, who has a good track record of predicting COVID-19 deaths, has repeatedly increased his projections during the last few weeks. His model still predicts a gradual rise in daily deaths during the next month, followed by a gradual decline through October. But the projected peak has risen from 774 in late August to 918 on August 11, and the estimated death toll as of October 1 has risen from about 186,000, the projection in early July, to nearly 200,000, rising to about 214,000 by November 1.

NEXT: What's Happening in Portland?

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Dillinger
    July.20.2020 at 2:05 pm

    >>Daily deaths are still much lower than they were last spring

    1. julia kane
      July.20.2020 at 3:17 pm

      Here are 7 at-home jobs that pay at least $100/day. And there’s quite the variety too! Some of these work-at-home jobs are more specialized, others are jobs that anyone can do. They all pay at least $3000/month, but some pay as much as $10,000.

      GO HOME PAGE HERE FOR MORE DETAILS….⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢Money90

  2. Eleanor
    July.20.2020 at 2:19 pm

    I have earned $ 18394 last month by W0rking Online from home. I am a full time college student and just doing this Job in my part time for maximum 2 hrs a day using my laptop. This Job is just awesome and regular earning from this easy home Job is much times better than other regular 9 to 5 office Jobs. I suggest you all to join this right now and start earning easily by just follow details on the given WebSite……..
    here……. ⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢ ReadMore.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.20.2020 at 2:21 pm

    Europe’s borders remain closed.

    *cue ominous music*

    1. JohannesDinkle
      July.20.2020 at 2:31 pm

      So, when troops are rotated back to the US they are not replaced?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        July.20.2020 at 3:14 pm

        That’s a good question. I’m guessing there are ‘special exceptions’.

  4. Union of Concerned Socks
    July.20.2020 at 2:27 pm

    Solid fact-based reporting. Thank you.

    Graded on a straight scale: B+

    Graded on a curve, against all the other “news” covering Covid-19 daily: easy A+

  5. Zeb
    July.20.2020 at 2:27 pm

    As long as we’re in hundreds, not thousands, I think it’s likely that the epidemic is mostly over.
    Headline should have been “death rates remain relatively low”.
    The fact that it is increasing in some places is not surprising or hard to predict. Some places just took longer for the virus to get to. Of course when people start moving around more again it will spread a bit faster.

    1. mad.casual
      July.20.2020 at 3:12 pm

      The fact that it is increasing in some places is not surprising or hard to predict.

      Nothing about the disease was surprising or hard to predict. It’s the resulting apoplectic panic that was unpredictable.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        July.20.2020 at 3:15 pm

        I still say the most disturbing part of this whole thing is the inability (or perhaps unwillingness) to adjust policy in real time based on observed data. People make mistakes, they can misinterpret early data etc., but this just seems like we’ve dug our heels in, and we’re not budging no matter what facts present themselves.

    2. mad.casual
      July.20.2020 at 3:18 pm

      I said early on that the US, being one of the more free and populous (and relatively honest/objective) countries, would be among the highest number of cases and deaths first/soonest. However, being one of the better managed healthcare states and generally more affluent, would have one of the lowest CFRs.

      The disease was never going to kill 2.2M people. Ebola is far more contagious and far more deadly and it wouldn’t kill 2.2M people and, if it were on track to kill 2.2M people, a two-week break from work, social activities, etc., would be more than enough time for people to figure out their own lives and how to conduct it so as to avoid contracting ebola and bringing it to work or home to their families.

  6. Commenter_XY
    July.20.2020 at 2:28 pm

    So overall, the death rate has fallen roughly 2/3rds from it peak. Is that right Mr. Sullum?

    You trying to pull a Bailey?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.20.2020 at 2:35 pm

      Sullum was running late, and needed to get an article in. He swiped the statistics off of Bailey’s desk, in an on-running feud between the two. Upon discovering the theft, Ron debated whether to send a strongly worded letter of complaint, or just key Jacob’s car. He went off looking for a CDC report that would help him decide, and hasn’t been seen since.

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        July.20.2020 at 2:48 pm

        This is much more interesting reading than the original article.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.20.2020 at 2:38 pm

      O/T – Have you seen The Federalist article on God King Murphy?

      And I’ll say it again – he is one ugly SOB.

  7. mpercy
    July.20.2020 at 2:30 pm

    In our population there exists a subset of people for whom infection by COVID is a death sentence. I’ll call them Group A. Once exposed, there is no amount of medical assistance that is going to save them (e.g., 80% of people who get put on ventilators and in ICU care for this still die). Short of magically knowing who those people are and placing them in sterile bubbles for the rest of their lives, there is likely nothing that we can do to prevent their deaths.

    There exists another subset of people for whom infection with COVID is going to cause severe illness, but with the miracles of modern medicine, like ICU care and ventilators, they can eventually recover. Call this Group B.

    There are other groups: those for whom COVID infection results in virtually no detectable symptoms (may be upward of 50% of infections) [Group E]; those for whom COVID infection causes mild flu-like symptoms that they recover from without medical intervention (may be upward of 40% of infections) [Group D]; those for whom COVID infection results in severe illness, perhaps requiring hospitalization but not extraordinary care (no ICU, no ventilators) [Group C]. Let’s ignore these, because except for the small last group, they resolve on their own or with some standard-level medical care.

    Because we really cannot separate Group A from Group B until after extraordinary care fails to save them (must have been Group A) or they recover (must have been Group B), we tried to slow down the rate of infection so that we did not overwhelm the hospitals all at once with all the Group A and B people at the same time. Because if we ran out of ventilators, the next person that needed one might be from Group B and might die as a result of not having the ventilator.

    In other words, “flattening the curve” was, by definition, trying NOT to save every life–we know those in Group A are dead anyway–but to hopefully ensure there were enough resources available to save as many Group B people as possible. Maybe a little bit of trying to keep from flooding the hospitals with Group C folks, again to save the Group B people by not overwhelming resources.

    Sadly, the folks in Group A will die from COVID sooner or later, because the virus is in the wild and half-assed lockdowns that let people go the the grocery store, Wal-Mart, and Home Depot will not protect the people in Group A. No amount of masks or social distancing will prevent all Group A exposures. The virus is in the wild and those folks in Group A will eventually be exposed and they will die from it. Period. The only way we reduce the size of Group A is when they die from something else before they are exposed to COVID.

    Again, sadly, the people in Group A are essentially “dead folks walking”. We should do what we can to protect them and save them, medically speaking, but it is foolish to think that we can prevent their deaths. Instead of locking down the whole country and obsessing over masks and social distancing, it seems far simpler that we should have isolated the most at-risk folks (e.g. over 65 w/ obesity and/or diabetes).

    1. Nardz
      July.20.2020 at 2:44 pm

      Good post, mpercy

    2. sarcasmic
      July.20.2020 at 2:47 pm

      Thing is, you can’t isolate the at-risk folks without cries about inequality. Restrictions must apply equally to everyone. Which means not enough to truly protect the at-risk folks, but unpleasant enough to get most people to thank authorities for “doing something.” Kinda like the TSA. Only they haven’t managed to destroy the economy.

      1. Dillinger
        July.20.2020 at 3:15 pm

        >>Restrictions must apply equally to everyone.

        restrictions need not apply.

  8. mpercy
    July.20.2020 at 2:35 pm

    Notice how most of the mass media has stopped reported deaths except as an afterthought? Now its “new cases”, which may not be new cases at all, there’s a lot of counting of anti-body positives, which might be people who had the COVID weeks or even months ago and represent not “new cases” but are in fact “old cases, presumed recovered”. And of course there will be lots more positive test results, since we’re testing far more people weekly now than we were 3 months ago.

    The media focuses on the raw “case count” numbers, without delving into the type of test used, the infection rate, the positive test test rate, deaths per case or any other metric that is not likely to keep panic high among the masses.

    1. sarcasmic
      July.20.2020 at 2:48 pm

      And when the numbers get too small to mean anything, they start using percentages.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      July.20.2020 at 2:52 pm

      I’ve noticed a lot since this pandemic started.

      And one of them is just how remarkably untalented and incompetent many leaders in the West really are.

      They hide behind public health officials – who are equally as lost – like cowards too scared to lead. Rather, they just gave the keys to the Cadillac and said, ‘Go. Just bring the tank back full!’

      Bimbos and pimps rule over us.

      That’s my take away.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 2:36 pm

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1285251820655308804
    Update from Houston: ALL THE HOSPITALS ARE (not) FULL! And they’re not going to be, since new #Covid hospitalizations are down 30% in a week. Is there a word for panic porn as badly timed as that
    @mike_hixenbaugh

    @charlesornstein
    spectacular? They’ll update it soon, I’m sure.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    July.20.2020 at 2:37 pm

    https://twitter.com/TheStalwart/status/1284995785285828616

    Deaths rising but still not exploding nationally like they were in the spring.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      July.20.2020 at 2:54 pm

      Corona fea porn.

      When they do explode something else is gonna explode in their pants.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        July.20.2020 at 2:54 pm

        fear

  11. Eva
    July.20.2020 at 2:53 pm

    ●US Dollar Rain Earns upto $550 to $750 per day by google fantastic job oppertunity provide for our community pepoles who,s already using facebook to earn money 85000$ every month and more through facebook and google new project to create money at home withen few hours.Everybody can get this job now and start earning online by just open this link and then go through instructions to get started……….COPY HERE====►►CLICK HERE.

  12. Rufus The Monocled
    July.20.2020 at 2:53 pm

    Meanwhile, speaking of the Peter Principle, Cuomo said, ‘things are getting worse; not better’.

    And everyone is living in fear. Good job assholes.

    https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/16/us/coronavirus-teachers-preparing-wills/index.html

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.20.2020 at 2:59 pm

      Haven’t you been paying attention? Being a teacher during COVID hysteria is like being in the first wave to land on Omaha Beach.

  13. Rockstevo
    July.20.2020 at 2:55 pm

    If you look at the excess death rate ( https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/excess_deaths.htm ) the number of deaths are actually lower than the same period going back to 2017.

  14. Art Kumquat
    July.20.2020 at 3:06 pm

    So good then it appears the retired crowd should stay in hiding, the rest should not.

    Not the fear uncertainty and doubt the elitist assholes would like us to have. But they keep trying and gullible outlets like CNN and Drudge and the rest keep spouting out the BS.

Please to post comments