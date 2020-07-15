Cancel Culture

Boeing Exec Resigns Over 1987 Article Arguing Against Women in Combat

In woke corporate America, there's no statute of limitations on wrongthink.

|

iwantnavy
(Public Domain)

Against a backdrop of cancel culture, what is the statute of limitations on being canceled for having once held opinions shared by a large majority of Americans? Boeing's top communications officer has resigned over an article he wrote for a military publication over 30 years ago. The piece argued against women fighting in combat, a position shared by 56 percent of Americans as recently as 1991.

In 1987, Niel Golightly was a 29-year-old Navy pilot. In an article for the U.S. Naval Institute's publication Proceedings, he took pains to come out in favor of workplace equality in civilian life. "A woman may have as much or more to offer in mental and manual skills as her male competitor; her uniquely feminine emotional qualities are largely irrelevent [sic], if not assets," he wrote. "Legislating equal access to those roles is imperative in a society dedicated to the free pursuit of happiness." But after running through a series of cultural and biological arguments against women serving in combat, Golightly concluded:

On a 5,000-man aircraft carrier where 19-year-old sailors are working 12, 15, sometimes even 20 hours a day on a blistering, howling flight deck where a simple mistake can kill even during routine peacetime operations, there is simply no room for the problem of sexual harassment, rape, prostitution, pregnancy, love triangles, and adolescent emotional crises that have plagued most Navy supply ships and tenders since the Navy began its experiment in coeducation in the 1970s.

Golightly had been at Boeing for six months when he tendered his resignation. He told The New York Times that he no longer opposed women serving in combat, a position reached by a majority of Americans in 1992, according to Gallup. A colleague of Golightly at his previous company, Royal Dutch Shell, told the Times that he "promoted female talent within the team and was an exemplary employee. … 'This is just astounding that something someone wrote 33 years ago should lead to termination like this.'"

The Times notes that Boeing has been rocked by "fallout" from crashes of two of its 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people, as well as the downturn in air travel. Additionally, the company has recently dismissed "several employees" for making racist comments. David Calhoun, the CEO of Boeing, told the Times that he valued Golightly's contributions but also readily accepted his resignation. "I want to emphasize our company's unrelenting commitment to diversity and inclusion in all its dimensions, and to ensuring that all of our employees have an equal opportunity to contribute and excel," Calhoun said.

Even in a world where art curators are forced out for saying they would continue to collect work by "white men," opinion writers leave plum posts complaining of hostile workplaces borne out of ideological zealotry, and leading liberal academics are attacked for being insufficiently woke, Golightly's case staggers the imagination. He no longer holds the views that led to his resignation, which can only be seen as forced. His expression of those views back during the second Reagan administration are starkly out of step with contemporary sensibilities but betray none of the rhetorical excesses one might associate with irredeemable misogyny. He has, apparently, a track record of promoting women under his supervision. Yet out of the C-suite he must go.

"Cancel culture" doesn't exist, we're told, yet we see its manifestations everywhere around us. If every thought and word ever uttered is open for reinvestigation, the present will be unlivable. Last fall, in discussing "wokeness" and politics, former President Barack Obama cautioned against creating impossible purity tests. "People who do really good stuff have flaws," he noted. Such basic wisdom has sadly gone missing, it seems.

NEXT: Cash Remains Healthy as the Pandemic Rages

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Zeb
    July.15.2020 at 11:59 am

    Why do people keep just going along with this shit? I guess maybe they gave him a bunch of money to just go quietly.
    Force them to fire you and make a stink in public. I’m pretty confident most people would still find this ridiculous.

    1. Idle Hands
      July.15.2020 at 12:05 pm

      HR departments are chalk full of intersectional commies so this is what you get.

    2. John
      July.15.2020 at 12:14 pm

      How many good people have left Boeing because of this kind of toxic atmosphere? The Boeing 737 Max has had two crashes due to coding errors in the plane killing 346 people. I think the various idiots in HR that Idle Hands mentions deserve a large share of the blame for those deaths for their creation of such a toxic culture in what was once one of the great corporations in the world and a national treasure.

      1. damikesc
        July.15.2020 at 12:20 pm

        This also shows that companies are every bit as oppressive and vile as the government is.

        1. John
          July.15.2020 at 12:21 pm

          They absolutely are. My father spent his entire career in corporate America. I can see no difference in the culture of a big corporation from the culture in government. A bureaucracy is a bureaucracy.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
            July.15.2020 at 1:05 pm

            I am glad you were able to avoid the toxic corporate environment, John 🙂

          2. sarcasmic
            July.15.2020 at 1:15 pm

            A corporation cannot compel it’s customers to pay.

            1. John
              July.15.2020 at 1:19 pm

              It would if it could. It is every bit as inefficient and nasty. Bureaucracies are all the same.

      2. Zeb
        July.15.2020 at 12:46 pm

        It’s a sad (and common) situation when it’s easier to get fired for some bullshit like this than for actually being bad at your job.

    3. sarcasmic
      July.15.2020 at 12:30 pm

      “Why do people keep just going along with this shit?”

      They’re not being rejected from the hive, are they? Maybe I’m wrong. But it seems like they are admitting their sin to the church, taking their punishment, and continuing with their lives who share their faith in EQUALITY.

      To fight or question the accusations would result in banishment.

      1. Zeb
        July.15.2020 at 12:47 pm

        I suppose that’s probably the thinking. Or, as I suggested, they just pay them a lot of money to go quietly.

        1. sarcasmic
          July.15.2020 at 12:50 pm

          Could be an inclusive or.

        2. sarcasmic
          July.15.2020 at 12:53 pm

          I pinged you on email, you get it?

    4. Union of Concerned Socks
      July.15.2020 at 1:10 pm

      A shadowy stranger came to talk to him the night before, and then poof! He just up and resigned. Great premise for a novel.

    5. Rockstevo
      July.15.2020 at 1:12 pm

      Obviously he was paid off or there would not have been an article about it. He was there 6 months as a senior VP…”If you go quietly you get a year’s pay”, I would take that deal not to mention if he was in the Navy in the 80’s probably close to retirement age anyway. Probably gave him extra to let them boast about it in the Times.

  2. Knutsack
    July.15.2020 at 12:00 pm

    Don’t worry. It will stop once we get all the offenders out of their jobs.

  3. CE
    July.15.2020 at 12:02 pm

    99 percent of the public was against women in combat back then. Stop caving in.

    1. Idle Hands
      July.15.2020 at 12:08 pm

      Is anyone begging woman to serve in combat roles?

      1. Demosthenes of Athens
        July.15.2020 at 12:17 pm

        Just Feminists who would never lift a rifle. They just want other women to do it.

        I only had one combat experience with women. They were shit. Even though they could pass the physical male standards, they lacked the stamina that the rest of us had for a basic foot patrol. We ended up Medevacing them half way through the mission. Affirmative action didn’t feel good when we were told we’d have to wait out in the open because a few of our soldiers couldn’t keep up.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
        July.15.2020 at 1:04 pm

        Some of the best mma fights recently have been women fights. Some women can scrap.

        1. Rayjean
          July.15.2020 at 1:20 pm

          Against other women. In a cage. At 75% speed.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      July.15.2020 at 12:35 pm

      Actually 44% minus the fence sitters, according to TFA.

      1.  The White Knight
        July.15.2020 at 12:58 pm

        Huh?

        The piece argued against women fighting in combat, a position shared by 56 percent of Americans as recently as 1991.

    3. Fats of Fury
      July.15.2020 at 1:18 pm

      How can women be in combat roles when they can’t even take 30 year old criticism objecting to women in combat? Waa Waa.

  4. Idle Hands
    July.15.2020 at 12:04 pm

    Is this even wrong think?

  5. Dillinger
    July.15.2020 at 12:06 pm

    feelz > planes that stay airborne

  6. John
    July.15.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Meanwhile, Boeing can’t even produce a safe reliable commercial passenger jet anymore. It also can’t produce a space capsule that works.

    Those stories and this one are related. One of the reasons why the old Soviet Union and tribal societies in general (and politics is just a modern form of tribalism and tribal thought) was so incompetent is that people were promoted, hired and fired based first on politics and then maybe on competence. If you didn’t hold the right politics, it didn’t matter how competent you were, you would lose your job and likely end up in jail. Needless to say, an enormous amount of intellectual capital and competence were wasted as a result.

    Boeing and in other large corporations we are seeing the same thing. Sure, fire this guy for something he said 20 years ago and someone else for holding a view that offends some millennial animal in the HR department. Your planes will crash and no one will want your product, but everyone will be up to date on their Transgender awareness training.

  7. Longtobefree
    July.15.2020 at 12:15 pm

    “The piece argued against women fighting in combat, ”

    So was Admiral Grace Hopper. She was against women being assigned to ships at sea. Her position was that the basic job of a sailor in combat was damage control, and women couldn’t cut it.
    She was asked “Should women be allowed to serve in combat ships”, and replied “Of course, not. Don’t be ridiculous. They don’t have the upper body strength necessary.”.
    But everybody probably remembers her anti-woman history.

    1. John
      July.15.2020 at 12:20 pm

      Imagine being a 210 lbs guy who is on station with a 120lb woman when the ship is hit. You are knocked out and she has to carry you out of the section before they flood it and close the bulkheads as part of damage control. Doesn’t give you a warm fuzzy does it?

      1. IceTrey
        July.15.2020 at 12:27 pm

        There are 150 pound men in the services.

        1. sarcasmic
          July.15.2020 at 12:37 pm

          There are 210 lb women as well. Just because no men will have sex with them doesn’t negate their existence.

        2. John
          July.15.2020 at 12:51 pm

          But a 150 pound man is much stronger on average than a similarly sized woman. Women cannot pass the fireman’s carry tests at anything like the same rate as men.

          1. sarcasmic
            July.15.2020 at 1:00 pm

            In high school the person kicked everyone’s ass on the leg press was a chick with thick (an strong) thighs. Upper body vs lower body.

            1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
              July.15.2020 at 1:04 pm

              I was on the weight lifting team in High School and I don’t buy that for a second especially based on what I leg pressed and squatted.

              1.  The White Knight
                July.15.2020 at 1:05 pm

                He’s propagating the “women have better lower body strength” myth that actual records prove is nonsense.

              2. sarcasmic
                July.15.2020 at 1:10 pm

                I don’t care. She was a big girl and she could push some serious iron with those quads. Believe it or don’t. It’s true regardless.

              3.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
                July.15.2020 at 1:17 pm

                I don’t.

                1. sarcasmic
                  July.15.2020 at 1:21 pm

                  Why would I lie? Seriously. I’ve got nothing to gain. There were like six people in the class. My graduating class was less than fifty. School served grades 7-12 with less than five hundred students.

                  How big was your class?

            2.  The White Knight
              July.15.2020 at 1:05 pm

              Uh huh.

        3.  The White Knight
          July.15.2020 at 12:59 pm

          He said 120 not 150.

      2. Fats of Fury
        July.15.2020 at 1:21 pm

        Not to mention she may be in a snit about the shirt you chose to wear.

  8. Ken Shultz
    July.15.2020 at 12:16 pm

    Premise: Progressives don’t believe misogynists, xenophobes, homophobes, or racists should be allowed to hold positions of influence or authority in either the public or the private sector.

    Premise: Progressives consider opposition to abortion and women in combat to be misogynistic, support for a border wall to be xenophobic, opposition to gay marriage to be homophobic, and opposition to affirmative action and reparations to be racist.

    Conclusion: Because almost every conservative or Republican holds at least one of those views, progressives are utilizing cancel culture to purge conservatives and Republicans from all positions of influence and authority in both the private and public sector.

    Progressives are working to create a world where no one with opposing viewpoints will be allowed to hold positions of influence or authority, and for this reason alone, it is entirely appropriate for free thinking libertarians to vote for President Trump in 2020, not only as a rebuke to their intolerance for opposing viewpoints but also as a means to prevent progressives from using the government to further and enforce their goal of a world free of opposing viewpoints.

  9. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    July.15.2020 at 12:18 pm

    This is just astounding that something someone wrote 33 years ago should lead to termination like this.

    Someone hasn’t been paying attention lately.

  10. Eddy
    July.15.2020 at 12:21 pm

    “starkly out of step with contemporary sensibilities but betray none of the rhetorical excesses one might associate with irredeemable misogyny”

    I know this is Gillespie, but he’s doing a Soavian “to be sure.” What sort of rhetoric would have been out of bounds, or served as an indication that his misogyny either didn’t exist or was “redeemable”?

    “Imposing a social experiment on the military? Are you crazy?”

    And out of step with contemporary sensibilities or not, has the position opposed to women in combat been authoritatively refuted? Or has it merely been shouted down? (which under the modern scientific method seems to be the way arguments are refuted)

    “Last fall, in discussing “wokeness” and politics, former President Barack Obama cautioned against creating impossible purity tests. “People who do really good stuff have flaws,” he noted.”

    People simply have to redeem themselves by embracing Democratic politics. Like Robert Byrd.

    1. Eddy
      July.15.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Here’s the key part of Obama’s speech:

      ‘If we are launching purity tests and say “You can’t be a part of us,” we’ll have such a small party, we won’t be able to win.’

      I sure hope that’s true – assuming he’s speaking about the Democrats – but who knows?

      There’s certain political benefit to boldness and aggression, especially against opponents who are disorganized and vulnerable. Maybe the SJW crowd is relying on this.

      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7629507/Obama-tears-woke-culture-purity-tests-Former-president-says-good-people-flaws.html

  11. IceTrey
    July.15.2020 at 12:28 pm

    So how is Biden the Democratic nominee after things he said 40 years ago?

    1. Longtobefree
      July.15.2020 at 1:15 pm

      That’s different.

    2. Longtobefree
      July.15.2020 at 1:16 pm

      The actual candidate will be the woman anointed by the party elite to run for VP. Ol’ Joe will be lucky to have time to order Presidential stationery before the amendment 25 articles hit his desk.

  12. sarcasmic
    July.15.2020 at 12:32 pm

    It’s a Monty Python skit on the Spanish Revolution, except it’s fucking for fucking real.

    1. sarcasmic
      July.15.2020 at 12:39 pm

      Inquisition I meant.

  13. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    July.15.2020 at 12:39 pm

    Semi OT … I was on a carrier before women were allowed on combat ships, and from what I have heard, now about 10% of the crews are women. I must be out of step; I simply can’t image the daily drama of 9 guys chasing every women. If one carrier had half men, half women, things would go a lot smoother — says my instinct. But 10% is just begging for trouble.

    I’m curious as to how it works out in practice.

    1. sarcasmic
      July.15.2020 at 12:47 pm

      I’ve read about pregnancies on carriers, but not on smaller vessels. Maybe the difference between a crew of a couple hundred, a village where everyone knows each other, vs a few thousand on an aircraft carrier, might make a difference.

      Just a thought.

      1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        July.15.2020 at 1:02 pm

        Listen we get that you’re trying to post a lot because you’re upset your name was stolen, but try to save your energy and post quality.

        1. sarcasmic
          July.15.2020 at 1:10 pm

          You can stop sucking my dick now.

          1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
            July.15.2020 at 1:18 pm

            Ooh that dog hollered!

    2. John
      July.15.2020 at 1:13 pm

      I simply can’t image the daily drama of 9 guys chasing every women.

      Bingo. Women set themselves up as queen bees and manipulate the men to no end. And they also fight with each other. It is nearly impossible to maintain a professional environment and military discipline in such circumstances.

      To give an example, a few years ago a US Navy destroyer collided with a cargo ship off of Japan. It turned out that one of the reasons for the collisions was that the officer in charge that night on the bridge was not speaking to the tactical action officer who was in charge of the radars and the tactical control center of the ship. It was two women who were in some kind of personal beef over a guy. There were a lot of other things wrong with that ship, but that was one of the main things that caused the collision.

  14. BigT
    July.15.2020 at 12:51 pm

    Let he who is without sin cancel the first misogynist, homophobe, racist, or just plain person.

  15. Eddy
    July.15.2020 at 1:02 pm

    I would add that this is not simply about whether women *could* efficiently fight in combat, but…gasp…whether they *should.*

Please to post comments