Supreme Court Strengthens First Amendment Protections for Religious Employers

SCOTUS rules 7-2 in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru.

(Everett Collection/Newscom)

In Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church and School v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (2012), a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court held that the "ministerial exception" to federal anti-discrimination law shielded a parochial school from a federal disability lawsuit filed by a discharged teacher. The school's personnel decisions, the Court said, are guarded by the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment which, in the Court's words, "protects a religious group's right to shape its own faith and mission through its appointments."

In a 7-2 ruling issued today, the Court doubled down on that principle. At issue in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru were employment discrimination claims filed on behalf of two Catholic school teachers, which allege that they were fired for reasons of health and age, respectively. Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito held that the "ministerial exception" to federal anti-discrimination law bars the federal courts from hearing these suits.

"The religious education and formation of students is the very reason for the existence of most private religious schools, and therefore the selection and supervision of the teachers upon whom the schools rely to do this work lie at the core of their missions," Alito wrote. "Judicial review of the way in which religious schools discharge those responsibilities would undermine the independence of religious institutions in a way that the First Amendment does not tolerate."

Alito's opinion was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and by Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

Writing in dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, complained that because of the Court's decision, employees at religious schools "could be fired for any reason, whether religious or nonreligious, benign or bigoted, without legal recourse." The dissenters would have denied the ministerial exception.

Last month, in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, Justice Neil Gorsuch led the Court in strengthening federal anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender employees. That ruling, which centered on the employment practices of secular entities, led some religious groups to worry that Bostock would eventually be applied to religious employers as well, thereby undercutting the Court's previous rulings in favor of the free exercise rights of religious institutions.

Today's decision in Our Lady of Guadalupe School suggests that those worries may have been overblown. Thanks to a seven-justice majority, the ministerial exception now stands on even stronger legal grounds.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

    July.8.2020 at 12:38 pm

    Writing in dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, complained that because of the Court’s decision, employees at religious schools “could be fired for any reason, whether religious or nonreligious, benign or bigoted, without legal recourse.”

    If I had my druthers, that would be the case regardless of religion. Freedom of association ought be matter and ought to cover freedom of religion.

    1. Juice
      July.8.2020 at 1:08 pm

      Like claiming to be a protest so you can gather outside, to have freedom of association, just claim to be a religion. Problem solved.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        July.8.2020 at 1:27 pm

        “I’m sorry Uncle Sam. I identify as a religion.”

    2. Ken Shultz
      July.8.2020 at 1:13 pm

      “Writing in dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, complained that because of the Court’s decision, employees at religious schools “could be fired for any reason, whether religious or nonreligious, benign or bigoted, without legal recourse”

      Incidentally, are employees allowed to quit for whatever reason they want, or are they required to work for employers against their will unless they’re quitting for a reason that’s sufficient for Ginsburg and Sotomayor?

      Are people allowed to quit working for a company because they don’t like the owner’s religion or aren’t they?

  2. MollyGodiva
    July.8.2020 at 12:40 pm

    This has nothing to do with religious freedom. This is all about religious organizations wanting to get out of having to comply with labor laws. The ministerial exemptions makes sense when applied to actual religious requirements, but in these cases they now expanded it to cover firing an employee with cancer, and for age discrimination. I can’t believe that any religion has a tenet that says they need to be mean to people with cancer.

    1. Ken Shultz
      July.8.2020 at 12:58 pm

      Using the government to force nuns to finance the fornication of their employees has nothing to do with religion?!

      “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof”.

      Which part of that don’t you understand?

      In these cases they now expanded it to cover firing an employee with cancer, and for age discrimination. I can’t believe that any religion has a tenet that says they need to be mean to people with cancer.

      Even IF IF IF this slippery slope argument had a legitimate basis, where in the First Amendment does it say your pity party is more important than religious freedom?

  3. Fats of Fury
    July.8.2020 at 1:29 pm

    This right should have been extended to all employers.

    Looks like the old crone finally got them ruby slippers and matching gloves.

