Obamacare

Obamacare Is Still Struggling. So Why Are Democrats Winning the Health Care Argument?

The GOP’s decadeslong refusal to offer a compelling health care alternative has given Democrats the political upper hand.

(Pool/ABACA/Newscom)

Looked at one way, the politics of Obamacare have barely changed in 10 years: The law is more popular now than it was under President Barack Obama, but even supporters still view it as flawed and fragmented, a placeholder more than a permanent solution. If anything, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the law's defects to the fore, showing it to be expensive and unreliable, hobbled by intractable political arguments and poor drafting. Which is why mainline Democrats have emphasized familiar fixes—new legislation and proposals that would expand the law's reach, at considerable cost, offering subsidies to more people, and adding a new government-run insurance plan to the mix, an idea long favored by progressives but stripped from the original legislation. 

Republicans, meanwhile, are still fighting the law in court, with the White House backing a Texas-led challenge to a law the administration would normally be expected to defend. When the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court last week to strike down the entire law, the move made headlines, but not waves, because the argument it made was largely the same as the one it had proffered a year before, when it made the same request of a lower court

Perhaps the most striking point of continuity in the debate is the Republican insistence that a replacement of some sort will be ready should a court strike Obamacare down—and the concurrent refusal to say precisely what that replacement will be. Although Republicans in Congress and their allies have put forth any number of plans over the years, the party has never really rallied around a single idea or made a concerted effort to sell a plan to the public. One of the notable aspects of the GOP's 2017 repeal effort was its opacity, not only to the public but to Republican legislators, many of whom could not or would not explain how their proposed replacements were supposed to work. President Donald Trump himself has repeatedly promised that a cheaper, better Republican plan would be forthcoming, but has not specified what the plan will be.

That same sort of rhetorical slipperiness continues even now. Just last month, Trump declared, in his typically mushy-mouthed way, that "what we want to do is terminate it [Obamacare] and give health care. We'll have great health care," he said, "including preexisting conditions." Yet when CNN's Jake Tapper interviewed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar last week, Azar dodged questions about the particulars. At first, Azar said the forthcoming GOP plan would cover preexisting conditions. When Tapper pointed out that the GOP's 2017 legislation softened preexisting conditions rules, Azar responded, "Well, Jake, you actually haven't seen what we would do, working with Congress, so you don't know what our preexisting conditions protections would look like." 

Azar was offering a model Republican health care dodge: First, insist the GOP will have a plan, then respond to criticism of previous plans by saying that the new plan is still in development, and therefore can't be criticized. The benefit of this approach is not only that it repels attacks, but that it also avoids the need for an affirmative defense of any specific policy. Just as you cannot attack a plan that does not yet exist, neither do you need to make a case for its virtues. 

Instead of making an extended public case for their own policies and attempting to win the public to their side, Republicans have largely chosen to fight through the courts and, under Trump, through administrative tweaks to Obamacare. Indeed, the closest Trump has come to defending his own health care policy is to argue that his administration has been a better steward of Obamacare than his predecessor, saying in May, "We've run it very well. And we've made it barely acceptable." There's some merit to this notion, but "I managed Obamacare better than Obama did" is hardly a case for an alternative, or for overturning the current law.  

I would say that Republicans have largely given up on arguing in favor of their health care policy ideas, but it's probably more accurate to say they never really started. Going back as far as the Clinton health care proposal in the 1990s, the party's focus has been on being the opposition rather than on developing a substantive alternative, on defending the status quo rather than championing a truly different path. 

As a short-term tactic, this has often proven effective. But as a long-term strategy, it leaves much to be desired, because it provides no off-ramp when the public believes the status quo has failed. And in the decade since the passage of Obamacare, that's roughly what has happened, as America's tangled, expensive mess of federal, state, and private health care programs have saddled Americans with underwhelming results, bureaucratic headaches, and billing and pricing practices that manage to be both inscrutable and unaffordable

Many of the system's problems are rooted in pre-Obamacare policies—the World War II-era decision to tie health insurance to employment through tax policy, the poorly designed payment systems adopted by Medicare, the joint federal-state funding mechanism for Medicaid. But by embracing the status quo, whether implicitly or explicitly, elected Republicans have often served more as defenders of this system and its flaws than as reformers. (Notably, one of the chief Republican arguments against Obamacare was that it would cut spending from Medicare.)   

Which is why Republican voters are, if anything, embracing Obamacare, voting to expand its reach in red states, even as the party's elected representatives continue to try to tear it down. And it's why Democrats are more trusted on the issue and have effectively used it to turn swing voters at the ballot box. Indeed, some Republicans even seem to be aware of this: After they lost control of the House in the 2018 midterm election, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy privately told other Republicans that the GOP's push to end parts of Obamacare was likely to blame. 

Yet the essential dynamic, in which Democrats push greater expansion while Republicans promise to offer some unspecified alternative (details to be determined), has persisted. And in the long run, that has probably given Democrats the upper hand. 

Which is why what appears to be political stagnation may be better understood as a slow and inexorable advance, in which Obamacare becomes more popular, the addition of a government-run public option becomes a mainline position rather than a progressive outlier, and the Democrats' left flank moves on to more radical proposals like Medicare for All. That the Democratic argument is essentially a case for doubling down on the policy flaws that have plagued U.S. health care for decades, pushing government financing and bureaucratic influence into ever more parts of the medical system, may not matter all that much, simply because it is an effort, however flawed, to convince people there's a better way. And in the court of public opinion, a bad argument wins over no argument just about every time. 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Ragnarredbeard
    July.8.2020 at 12:10 pm

    Democrats are winning for two reasons:

    1) GOP has no ideas.
    2) Dems yell louder and longer and the GOP hasn’t got the spine to fight back.

  2. Ken Shultz
    July.8.2020 at 12:12 pm

    The Supreme Court just upheld Trump’s religious exemption to Obama’s contraception mandate.

    I’m not a Catholic, but requiring nuns to finance the fornication of their employees was a sin.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      July.8.2020 at 12:35 pm

      Those who like that ruling — and the special snowflake provision — enjoy it while they can . . . for roughly six months.

      After that, we’ll dismantle the provision of public funds to schools that suppress science to flatter superstition, warp history to serve dogma, and generally teach nonsense to slack-jaws.

      Trump is more than 15 points underwater at 538 today. He seems positioned to dip below 40 percent approval this week. RealClearPolitics has Trump down at least 5 points in each of its seven “battleground” states. If Trump loses, a Democratic Senate seems likely.

      Those who tied their causes to Trump and the Republicans — gun absolutists, anti-abortion absolutists, proponents of limitless religious privilege, anti-immigration authoritarians, public school opponents, gay-bashers — seem destined to go down with the ship of bigotry, backwardness, and old-timey superstition.

      1. Ken Shultz
        July.8.2020 at 12:47 pm

        Yeah, I can’t wait to hear Joe Biden come out and promise Catholic voters that he’s planning to force nuns to finance the fornication of their employees again. That’ll help him with the swing vote in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, I’m sure!

        Even you you don’t think Biden will run on that platform, do you? You just think, like Obama, he won’t talk about it and inflict it on Catholics when they least suspect it, right? This is something you want to do because it’s unpopular–not something you think Biden will do because it’s popular and will bring out the swing vote.

        1. Moderation4ever
          July.8.2020 at 12:57 pm

          The fact is most Catholic voters are also fornicators and regularly use birth control. Check the families coming from Sunday Mass, notice that most families have a few well spaced children. The Little Sisters of the Poor were cover for other groups, none of which will vote for Joe Biden anyway. Joe has very little to lose here.

          1. Ken Shultz
            July.8.2020 at 1:22 pm

            Yeah, everyone but Jesus has sinned–except Mary, I guess, if you’re a Catholic.

            I remain unconvinced that forcing nuns to finance the fornication of their employees is popular with Catholics–regardless of whether Catholics also fornicate and use birth control.

      2. Unicorn Abattoir
        July.8.2020 at 1:19 pm

        After that, we’ll dismantle the provision of public funds to schools that suppress science to flatter superstition, warp history to serve dogma, and generally teach nonsense to slack-jaws.

        So…No green new deal, then?

  3. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    July.8.2020 at 12:12 pm

    So Why Are Democrats Winning the Health Care Argument?

    They aren’t, Covid hysteria is.

    Now could we get some writers who are actual Libertarians please? So we don’t have to listen to idiot shills pretend that personal responsibility isn’t an option.

  4. Moderation4ever
    July.8.2020 at 12:16 pm

    I would say the Republicans view health care as a commodity. You are entitle to the amount of the commodity you can or will pay for. The problem is that Republicans are to cowardly to argue this view and instead hide behind some theoretical plan they have for health care. If Republican believe their view correct then argue for it or get out of the way for people who will argue for what they believe healthcare should be.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.8.2020 at 1:22 pm

      Healthcare is a right. Like any other right, it doesn’t force an obligation on another, and you can’t force others to pay for it.

  5. tlapp
    July.8.2020 at 12:17 pm

    Suderman saying republicans need an alternative is the same as saying government needs to be involved only differently.
    I want my waiver and freedom to buy whatever insurance coverage I want. No interference from government other than a legal system for enforce the purchase contract if necessary.

    1. sarcasmic
      July.8.2020 at 12:34 pm

      That’s not as simple as it seems. What about the employer contribution? Must employers be forced to give employees a “raise” if they opt out of health insurance through their work? Currently you don’t pay taxes on health insurance premiums right there on your paycheck. How would that work if you’re buying it out of pocket? Insurance companies are licensed state by state, and if you have a problem you contact your state government. If you buy insurance across state lines, who will help you? Your state has no power in another state, and the government in another state will probably tell you to pound sand since you’re not a resident. That’s just off the top of my head, I’m sure there are plenty more complications.

  6. Dillinger
    July.8.2020 at 12:20 pm

    >>The law is more popular now than it was under President Barack Obama

    zero people believe this. maybe Tony

    1. Ken Shultz
      July.8.2020 at 12:33 pm

      I think he may be right about that–with a huge amount of qualifications.

      The only parts of the ACA that remain in place are the parts that are popular, so of course the law is more popular now than it was under Obama–because President Trump and the courts have rid us of the law’s most unpopular provisions.

      There is no more individual mandate, but there was during the Obama administration, so–in that sense–the law is more popular now than it was under Obama.

      The fact is that preexisting conditions exclusion is widely popular. If that’s all that’s left of the ACA, then, yeah, the ACA is more popular now than ever. Try to reimplement all those massively unpopular provisions, and it’ll become wildly unpopular again for all the same reasons it was unpopular when Obama was in office.

      1. Dillinger
        July.8.2020 at 12:53 pm

        >>The fact is that preexisting conditions exclusion is widely popular.

        I guess if you can ignore the impossibility of being insured for something that already took place yes … “free money!” after you’ve retired is a banner plan too

        1. Ken Shultz
          July.8.2020 at 1:20 pm

          Yeah, well, whether it should be popular is another question entirely, but it was the most popular provision of the ACA and remains so.

      2. Moderation4ever
        July.8.2020 at 1:28 pm

        There are a large number of items in the ACA that are popular and as time has past people see the value of these items. Popular items include:
        – Coverage of preexisting conditions
        – Medicaid expansion
        – Coverage of young people (under 26) on parents plan
        – Coverage for preventive healthcare
        – Elimination of lifetime limits.
        – Health care market place

        I would even disagree that the mandate is all that unpopular. It was a pretty small issue. What has made the ACA popular is that people see the value of what they are getting.

  7. Jerry B.
    July.8.2020 at 12:28 pm

    Government is just supporting the AMA monopoly on healthcare.

  8. Ken Shultz
    July.8.2020 at 12:29 pm

    Taking a stand on a plan involves risk. It’s like taking a stand on the Dreamers. The Republicans in Congress don’t want to vote on the Dreamers if they don’t need to–and the Supreme Court leaving DACA in limbo through this election means that they don’t need to vote on a law to protect the Dreamers from deportation. Either way they voted on that issue, it would divide their constituency. Why would they want to divide their constituency when they can simply leave it as a non-issue for after the upcoming election?

    It’s the same way with healthcare. The individual mandate was unpopular. Rising premiums were unpopular. Losing your doctor and your plan was unpopular. The only thing about it that was genuinely popular was the provision on preexisting conditions, and that provision remains intact. If the Democrats wish to divide the swing vote against them by taking a stand on a plan, that’s their problem. Everybody still remembers what happened the last time they decided to fix our healthcare problem.

    The Republicans are wise not to advance a specific plan like Joe Biden is smart to hide in his basement while the news media and the other Democrats go nuts defending the progressive assault on law enforcement, our cultural icons, and good sense. If he doesn’t need to take a stand on that stuff, why would he? It’s just going to divide people ahead of an election. These are wedge issues. You don’t spike your own election by creating wedge issues to divide your own support. You create wedge issues to divide your opponent’s constituency.

  9. MollyGodiva
    July.8.2020 at 12:30 pm

    Medicare for All is only a radical idea only in the US. The rest of the developed world has universal health care and the data shows clearly that it costs less, has better health outcomes, and is popular. While none of the systems is perfect, they are better then what we have and the US public is realizing it. We could survey what other countries are doing and crate our health care system based on the best parts that we see.

    1. Ken Shultz
      July.8.2020 at 12:38 pm

      If restricting the choices of consumers so that they’re ALL circumscribed by CMS isn’t a radical proposition elsewhere in the developed world, it should be.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centers_for_Medicare_%26_Medicaid_Services

      The British have restrictions on free speech and gun ownership that aren’t especially controversial over there either, but so what? Maybe they should care more about their individual right to make choices for themselves.

    2. Knutsack
      July.8.2020 at 12:44 pm

      “…and is popular.”

      Besides using this reason to prop up universal healthcare as a political tool, does popularity matter?

      So we’ve seen it argued how the government response to Covid-19 has been fucked up, and yet we want to put government in charge of all of healthcare? Let me guess, we just need the right people in charge, and they’ll get it right. Top. Men.

      1. Ken Shultz
        July.8.2020 at 12:50 pm

        Having to give up your doctor because of ObamaCare may have been unpopular–because of the Koch brothers–but being assigned a doctor by Medicare will be completely different.

        I bet they even let us pick from a list of doctors in our area!

      2. MollyGodiva
        July.8.2020 at 1:37 pm

        Quite the opposite, there is strong evidence that our patchwork health care system has made Covid worse. Universal healthcare would be better during a pandemic.

    3. CE
      July.8.2020 at 1:22 pm

      VA care for all? No thanks.

      1. MollyGodiva
        July.8.2020 at 1:35 pm

        There is no reason that we would design a system that is like the current VA model.

      2. Ken Shultz
        July.8.2020 at 1:36 pm

        What, you don’t want an unaccountable government agency making decisions about what healthcare options are available for you?

        This is the way they already do things with Medicare.

        “Medicare pays for medical items and services that are “reasonable and necessary” or “appropriate” for a variety of purposes.[1] By statute, Medicare may only pay for items and services that are “reasonable and necessary for the diagnosis or treatment of illness or injury or to improve the functioning of a malformed body member”, unless there is another statutory authorization for payment.[2]

        Medicare has a number of policies that describe coverage criteria, including National coverage determinations (NCDs) and Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs),[3] formerly known as Local Medical Review Policies (LMRP).[note 1]”

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_necessity

        The fact is that there’s only so much equipment, trained personnel, and money to go around, so they can’t give everybody everything they want. If they give a 78 year old man hip replacement surgery instead of a wheelchair, that means that a 19 year old pregnant woman isn’t getting prenatal care.

        In a capitalist system, these services are rationed by the ability and willingness of consumers to pay market prices–maybe in the form of insurance premiums. Entrepreneurs compete on price to offer more and more services to people on the lower end of the income scale. In a socialist system, the services and resources are rationed according to other criteria–like who is or isn’t politically powerful at the time.

        The market system lets people make choices for themselves.

        With Medicare for All, your choices are made for you by CMS, and most people don’t even know what CMS is–much less how it decides whether you qualify for hip replacement surgery or a wheelchair. In addition to all the other observations about how and why market systems are better than socialism, I also add that I’d rather make choices for myself about my own quality of life and how much I’m willing to pay than have my choices made for me and paid for by someone else.

        Autonomy is the key to happiness, and Medicare for All sells our autonomy short. Fuck that noise.

    4. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.8.2020 at 1:26 pm

      the data shows clearly that it costs less

      Sure, rationing, delays, doctors beholden to the state instead of their patients. Hard pass.

    5. DesigNate
      July.8.2020 at 1:27 pm

      As I’ve pointed out to Tony and shriek in the past: The US government already spends roughly the same percent of GDP (8.5%) as other first world countries. So that means they spend a shit ton of money not even covering half the population (around 130million). For comparison, the UK spent about 8% of their GDP to cover half as many people (68million)

      https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-42950587

  10. Brian
    July.8.2020 at 12:40 pm

    Because when you have a government that spends $5 trillion a year, it’s really hard to explain why it shouldn’t buy medicine.

  11. CE
    July.8.2020 at 1:18 pm

    People like free stuff.
    Plenty of FIRE enthusiasts are retiring in their 30s from six-figure jobs and signing up for subsidized Obamacare. At least the taxpayers are helping the needy.

