With Chief in Charge, SCOTUS Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law and Eliminates CFPB Independence

The Supreme Court handed down three big opinions today, each of which was closely divided. Here is a quick run down, with more to follow on these cases in later posts by various VC contributors.

First, the Court decided Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International, upholding a limitation on USAID grant funding to organizations with "a

policy explicitly opposing prostitution and sex trafficking" because foreign corporations operating abroad "possess no rights under the First Amendment," even if those corporations are affiliates of domestic entities. Justice Kavanaugh wrote for the majority, joined by the conservative justices. Justice Thomas concurred. Justice Breyer dissented, joined by Justies Ginsburg and Sotomayor. Justice Kagan was recused.

Second, in June Medical Services v. Russo, the Court struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion providers, largely on the grounds that the law closely resembles an equivalent Texas law struck down in 20 in Whole Women's Health v. Hellerstedt. Justice Breyer wrote for the liberal justices. Chief Justice Roberts concurred in the judgment that abortion providers have "third-party standing" to challenge the law's restrictions, and that the law should be invalidated under Whole Women's Health, even though Roberts dissented in that case, and still maintains that it applied the wrong standard. The four remaining conservative justices all dissented on various grounds. Here's how they broke down:

THOMAS, J., filed a dissenting opinion. ALITO, J., filed a dissenting opinion, in which GORSUCH, J., joined, in which THOMAS, J., joined except as to Parts III–C and IV–F, and in which KAVANAUGH, J., joined as to Parts I, II, and III. GORSUCH, J., and KAVANAUGH, J., filed dissenting opinions.

Third, and finally, the Supreme Court held in Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional . . . .

Developing . . .