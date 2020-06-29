Police Abuse

A SWAT Team Blew Up This Family's House While Chasing a Shoplifter. The Supreme Court Won't Hear the Case.

And no, it wasn't the shoplifter's home.

|

(Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post, via Getty Images)

Five years ago, police officers in Greenwood Village, Colorado, destroyed a private residence while pursuing a suspected shoplifter who had broken in and barricaded himself inside. Last year a federal court denied the homeowners any compensation for those damages, even though they had no connection to the theft and did not willingly allow the fugitive into their house. This morning the Supreme Court announced that it will not hear the case.

Over the course of June 3 and 4, 2015, a SWAT team deployed a series of flash bang grenades, tear gas, 40 mm rounds, two Bearcat armored vehicles, and breaching rams against the home of Leo, Alfonsina, and John Lech. The Lechs had to demolish the house, which was worth $580,000. The city gave them $5,000.

This despite the fact that the Takings Clause of the 5th Amendment is supposed to protect citizens from having their property taken or destroyed by the government without being justly compensated for that loss.

"The simple rule of the Constitution is that the government cannot arbitrarily single out private citizens to bear the costs of something that should rightly be the burden of society as a whole," said attorney Jeffrey Redfern of the Institute for Justice, the public interest law firm that represented the Lechs, in a statement. "If the government requires a piece of property to be destroyed, then the government should pay for it—and that's just as true regardless of whether the people doing the destroying are the local school board or the local police."

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit disagreed, ruling in October that the cops acted within their "police power" when they ravaged the home in an attempt to coax the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, to surrender.

As Jay Stooksbury wrote in the December 2017 issue of Reason, the ordeal financially upended the Lech family's life. Leo Lech had to take out a $390,000 loan after having to tear down what remained of the home. As of October of last year, he had incurred an additional $28,000 in attorney's fees.

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed man killed by a Minneapolis cop, has driven new life into the conversation around police reform—not just as it relates to excessive force, but as it pertains to ensuring the public has recourse against officers who infringe on their rights. The Supreme Court recently refused to hear several cases on qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that allows public officials to violate your rights without fear of federal civil rights lawsuits, so long as the way those rights were trampled has not been outlined almost identically in a previous court precedent.

The Lech case is a microcosm for several discussions around what needs to change. There was the intensely-militarized presence: Why does apprehending a petty thief necessitate grenades and armored vehicles? There was a rather plain violation of the homeowners' constitutional rights. And there was—and is—the lack of accountability, which Lech no longer has hope of seeing rectified.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Jasmine
    June.29.2020 at 3:57 pm

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    June.29.2020 at 4:05 pm

    And yet they chose to hear a second, virtually identical abortion case?

  3. D-Pizzle
    June.29.2020 at 4:13 pm

    “‘The simple rule of the Constitution is that the government cannot arbitrarily single out private citizens to bear the costs of something that should rightly be the burden of society as a whole,’ said attorney Jeffrey Redfern of the Institute for Justice…”

    Tell that to the Endangered Species Act.

  4. D-Pizzle
    June.29.2020 at 4:17 pm

    One fact that was omitted from this telling is that the homeowner’s insurance paid the claim for the house’s total insured value. The problem for the Owner is that the house was underinsured. I’m not saying that how this went down. What I’m saying is that often, “bad facts make for bad law.”*

    *I don’t remember to whom this quote should be attributed. It may have been Scalia.

    1. DaveSs
      June.29.2020 at 4:23 pm

      And?

      Its not ridiculous to expect that the people responsible for damaging the property bear the costs of making the property owner whole.

      The homeowner should be compensated the difference between actual and insured value. Insurance company deserves to be reimbursed for what they paid out as well.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.29.2020 at 4:33 pm

      I suspected this was the case. Regardless of any minor (or major) financial discrepancies between insured value/compensation etc., when the city destroys a home, they should have made a good faith effort to cover for the inconvenience costs attributed to the whole affair. It’s just bad optics.

    3. Rossami
      June.29.2020 at 4:37 pm

      It’s omitted because it’s completely irrelevant. Even if the home had been fully insured, the insurance company would have been out the money due to no fault of either themselves or the homeowner they were insuring. The insurance company had to raise rates for everyone because of the police overreaction.

      That’s no more right than if the police hit an innocent pedestrian during a high-speed chase. The pedestrian’s medical bills go to the city (or maybe to the police’s insurance carrier). They are not the responsibility of the poor schmuck who got hit.

      1. Drake
        June.29.2020 at 5:00 pm

        You nailed it, Rossami. It’s amazing you even have to say this shit, isn’t it? Especially here. Didn’t used to be that way. *shrugs*

    4. Jasmine
      June.29.2020 at 4:51 pm

      1. Drake
        June.29.2020 at 5:02 pm

        Your boy pal at the internet? Oh, yeah, English is your definitely your first language. I believe you, Jasmine!

  5. Deelerious
    June.29.2020 at 4:22 pm

    Isn’t this against the Third Amendment?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      June.29.2020 at 4:28 pm

      Only if the cops were living in the house.

      1. Deelerious
        June.29.2020 at 4:32 pm

        I would argue they were “quartered”when they barged in and then proceeded to destroy the joint. Strictly forbidden by the Third Amendment.

        Ladies and Gentleman of the jury, I’m just a Caveman. I fell in some ice and later got thawed out by your scientists. Your world frightens and confuses me.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.29.2020 at 4:34 pm

      I came here to ask that.

    3. Dillinger
      June.29.2020 at 5:06 pm

      finally a shot to smash the 14th into the 3d lol.

  6. ArkCelosar
    June.29.2020 at 4:28 pm

    This website has run this exact same story multiple times with no changes, no updates, no differences.

    Whats the point of continuing to bring this up without any changes, other then to score emotional points?

    1. Rossami
      June.29.2020 at 4:39 pm

      There are changes. Read the article. The point of this one is that the homeowner lost his final appeal when the Supreme Court declined to hear the case. And that just happened this morning.

      1. Drake
        June.29.2020 at 4:59 pm

        I guess copsuckers can’t read.

    2. Drake
      June.29.2020 at 4:58 pm

      Emotional points? LOL. What, don’t like having your precious blue heroes called out? Well, that’s just too damn bad.

  7. scape
    June.29.2020 at 4:39 pm

    In fairness to the police, Greenwood Village is located within Toontown, the SWAT team was composed entirely of animated weasels and they had a warrant signed by Judge Doom. If anything, they should be praised for their restraint in not using “the Dip.”

  8. Fats of Fury
    June.29.2020 at 4:42 pm

    Roberts is too busy protecting the integrity of the court to waste time protecting deplorables from excesses of the government.

  9. Jasmine
    June.29.2020 at 4:52 pm

  10. John
    June.29.2020 at 4:55 pm

    The Supreme Court is driven almost entirely by judicial fashion and the tastes and values of the upper and ruling classes. So, they care greatly about rights and positions valued by the upper class and nothing about those valued by anyone else. So, you end up with a court that will torture the Constitution to create a right to government recognition of gay relationships, finds the insurance mandate really a “tax”, reads the statutory prohibition against discrimination on the basis of sex to prohibit discrimination against gays and trannies (religious freedom and the intent of Congress and every other precedent be damned) but at the same time strikes down restrictions on abortion in the name of it’s selective concern for stare decisis, refuses to grant cert to any cases involving the 2nd Amendment effectively allowing the lower courts to read it out of the Constitution, and refuses to do anything about qualified immunity.

    I think Roberts is mostly behind this. He is a pathetic little man who lacks any moral fiber whatsoever. So, you have only as many rights as the upper classes think are important. Otherwise, you can go fuck yourself or figure out a way to make gun rights, abortion restrictions, and restricting qualified immunity popular with who Roberts considers the “right set”.

    Roberts will before he is done, likely do more harm to the legitimacy and respect the public has for the courts than any man since Justice Taney.

Please to post comments