Reason Roundup

What Is Dexamethasone? A Potentially Life-Saving Treatment for Seriously Ill COVID-19 Patients

Plus: The U.S. Supreme Court stops an execution at the last minute, a senator argues that you shouldn't get HBO GO for free, and more...

|

dreamstime_xxl_177112070
(ID 177112070 © Felipe Caparros Cruz | Dreamstime.com)

A much-needed bit of good news in the global fight against COVID-19 emerged Tuesday, as researchers in England announced that a cheap and readily available drug is an effective life-saving treatment for some of the most seriously ill patients.

The drug, dexamethasone, has reduced deaths by one-third among patients who were sick enough to require a ventilator to breathe, according to an Oxford University study. Less severely ill patients receiving supplemental oxygen have also improved after receiving dexamethasone, researchers found, but the drug's effectiveness seems to wane when used on patients with mild symptoms. The scientists who announced the study's findings on Tuesday said they would expect dexamethasone to save one life for every eight patients treated while using a breathing machine.

Dexamethasone is a steroid that has been used for decades to treat a wide range of immune system disorders and inflammation issues, including lupus, arthritis, and severe allergies—though it can also have some nasty side effects.

Britain's health secretary immediately authorized hospitals in the country to begin using dexamethasone. The drug is widely available, cheap, and familiar to most doctors, which should allow it to have an "immediate impact" on reducing the number of coronavirus deaths, Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), told CNBC.

The announcement about dexamethasone came just one day after the FDA withdrew an emergency use authorization for another drug, hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump had speculated could be a cure for COVID-19. Earlier studies showing that the antimalarial drug was effective in combatting COVID-19 were retracted earlier this month by medical journals for having used flawed data.

Is dexamethasone the long-awaited breakthrough that will finally curb the pandemic? Probably not, as only a vaccine or sufficient herd immunity will stop the spread of COVID-19.

Still, if further studies and wider use of the drug bear out the initial results, it is terrific news that will reduce the virus's toll on humanity. Since the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China, late last year, COVID-19 has killed an estimated 440,000 people, including more than 110,000 in the United States.

FREE MINDS

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the execution of Ruben Gutierrez on Tuesday night because prison authorities in Texas would not allow a priest to be in the execution chamber as Gutierrez was killed.

The late-breaking stay may allow time for a more important challenge to Gutierrez's sentence to get another look. Gutierrez was convicted of the 1998 murder of Escolastica Harrison, an 85-year old woman, during a robbery. He had admitted to being involved in the robbery but denies that he killed Harrison, and his attorneys argue that DNA evidence linking him to the crime has never been properly tested. In June, a federal district judge ruled that Gutierrez's planned execution should be put on hold until that testing can be done, but an appeals court overturned that decision and lifted the stay. The Supreme Court's decision to stop Gutierrez's did not touch on the DNA issues.

FREE MARKETS

Sen. Ed Markey (D–Mass.) thinks people getting HBO for free on their phones is a problem worthy of congressional attention. In a letter to the chairman of AT&T, Markey accuses the company of harming consumers, stifling competition, and violating net neutrality (which was, of course, repealed a while ago) by giving its customers unrestricted access to HBO's streaming service.

That's a bunch of nonsense, explains Daniel Lyons, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute:

Subscribers normally receive a certain amount of data from the carrier each month for a fee. But with zero-rating, AT&T subscribers receive the same amount of data, plus unlimited HBO Max, for the same price. It is difficult to argue that consumers are somehow harmed when a company enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering them additional content at no extra charge. […]

These bundling opportunities can also enhance competition among streaming services. HBO Max is a relatively new product, attempting to gain market share in an increasingly crowded market for streaming services. By offering the product at a discount to AT&T customers, HBO Max can increase its profile and attract customers.

QUICK HITS

• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss police reform legislation being crafted by Sen. Tim Scott (R–S.C.).

• Not all chokeholds are created equal, and President Donald Trump's recent executive order (like many other supposed bans) only stops police from using some of them.

• Black kids are 10 times more likely to be stopped and searched by police in Washington, D.C., than their white counterparts. Less than 1 percent of all searches conducted under the city's stop-and-frisk policy removed deadly weapons from the streets.

• Five states (Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas) reported record increases in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

• The English Premier League returns (sans fans) today after a 100-day shutdown.

Are toilets spreading COVID-19?

• A new paper argues that there should be at least 36 alien civilizations within the Milky Way galaxy. So where are they?

NEXT: Another Quote from Barnette, the 1943 Flag Salute Case

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    June.17.2020 at 9:33 am

    …researchers in England announced that a cheap and readily available drug is an effective life-saving treatment for some of the most seriously ill patients.

    England??? Tariff that bitch.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      June.17.2020 at 9:46 am

      Hello.

      Oh, look who cares again.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        June.17.2020 at 9:50 am

        About the American worker? You betcha.

    2. Overt
      June.17.2020 at 9:52 am

      Don’t worry, as soon as Trump agrees with how good it is, we will find out that it is rat poison after all.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.17.2020 at 10:19 am

        You beat me to this comment. Now for 3 straight weeks of daily Ron Bailey articles flip-floping about it’s effectiveness every time a different study comes out.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    June.17.2020 at 9:35 am

    It’s a potent steroid. Will cause…

    EXTREME SWOLENESS

    1. Gray_Jay
      June.17.2020 at 9:45 am

      Used a bunch in high-altitude medicine, as a treatment for HACE and HAPE. When you can’t just get the patient to lower altitude, or stuff ’em in a Gamow bag. Krakauer talked about ‘dexy’ a bit in, “Into Thin Air.”

      Not surprising in hindsight that it would also work to help COVID patients dying from a form of pulmonary edema.

    2. Compelled Speechless
      June.17.2020 at 10:20 am

      That was my nickname in college. Well, part of me anyway……

  3. damikesc
    June.17.2020 at 9:35 am

    Hmm, still nothing about Google banning The Federalist from their ad policy because of their comments section, which they do not censor, counts as “speech”?

    Google should be held to that exact same criteria.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      June.17.2020 at 9:45 am

      Google is a private company. It can do whatever it wants.

      #Libertarianism101

      1. Earth Skeptic
        June.17.2020 at 9:51 am

        Tell that to the French.

      2. damikesc
        June.17.2020 at 9:52 am

        While I am fully aware this is a parody, we have a private company looking to censor other private companies over what is specifically not their speech in any way, shape, or form. Google has infinitely more control over YouTube then the Federalist wields over their comments section.

        Section 230 was designed to specifically protect things like online comments. And Google is ignoring that.

        Fuck ’em and string them up.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          June.17.2020 at 10:06 am

          I know, lets write horrible things in the comments section then report ourselves to get Reason deplatformed. They might care then.

          We can do this. Hell, it would be the easiest thing we do all week.

          #DeplatformReason

          1. Overt
            June.17.2020 at 10:51 am

            How exactly are you going to deplatform Reason? They don’t (as far as I can tell) use google adwords for advertising, so google doesn’t have an opinion about demonitizing them.

        2. Overt
          June.17.2020 at 10:49 am

          Um…these latest examples are not google deplatforming people. These are examples of Google not allowing its ads to be used on a publisher’s websites. And not because of the content of articles but because of the comments.

          While I don’t agree that google should do this, I don’t see any moral reason to punish them for it (other than declining to use their services). And I really wonder why people want to put government in charge of deciding who businesses must do business with. The same logic that says Google must provide ads for people whose speech they disagree with is the same logic that says cake bakers must provide gay wedding cakes on demand.

  4. damikesc
    June.17.2020 at 9:36 am

    “• Black kids are 10 times more likely to be stopped and searched by police in Washington, D.C., than their white counterparts. Less than 1 percent of all searches conducted under the city’s stop-and-frisk policy removed deadly weapons from the streets”

    Small issue. I don’t buy anything the ACLU says about anything.

    1. Illocust
      June.17.2020 at 9:43 am

      I’m going to assume, that they didn’t bother to normalize for neighborhood. DC doesn’t really have middle class neighborhoods. They have twice your mortgage for a studio apartment areas, and get robbed at gunpoint in your apartment two days after you move in areas. There isn’t a ton in between and the separation between the two areas is often less than a block. At least in my experience, which was heavily based upon downtown areas.

      1. John
        June.17.2020 at 9:46 am

        Yes, there are no poor whites who live in the District of Columbia. So, it is poor black kids and rich white kids.

        1. Illocust
          June.17.2020 at 9:52 am

          Nope, there are poor white kids. My assumption though was that this statistic didn’t compare the poor white kids to the poor black kids or even compare the rich white kids to the rich black kids. But instead compared arrests rates from a majority who lived in rich areas to arrests rates from a majority who lived in poor areas.

          1. Juice
            June.17.2020 at 10:09 am

            Where are there poor white kids in DC?

            1. Compelled Speechless
              June.17.2020 at 10:24 am

              Every time I think of the children that are being used as props in photo ops by the Pelosis and the McConnells of the world that infest that city, I think to myself “those poor children.” Is that what you mean?

            2. John
              June.17.2020 at 10:26 am

              I have lived here for 13 years and I couldn’t tell you. Poor whites live in upper Montgomery County and way far NOVA like Fredericksburg.

            3. Fats of Fury
              June.17.2020 at 10:32 am

              Where are there poor white kids in DC?

              Writing for Reason. Check under the B’s.

      2. Gray_Jay
        June.17.2020 at 9:48 am

        My experience is near 30 years old at this point, but that struck me too when I visited D.C. Beautiful brownstone, immaculate flowers, Porsche in street parking. Turn the corner and, “Holy shit, did I just step on a crack pipe?!” Like within two blocks or less. It was really strange.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          June.17.2020 at 9:53 am

          That will all be fixed with statehood.

        2. BillyG
          June.17.2020 at 10:16 am

          My experience is about 6 months old (due to lock-down, I haven’t been to DC lately). That’s a good description of DC still. Some areas have improved though (near the Nats ball park for one).

      3. Juice
        June.17.2020 at 10:07 am

        Many of these are now the same area!

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    June.17.2020 at 9:36 am

    Black kids are 10 times more likely to be stopped and searched by police in Washington, D.C….

    Nice of DC cops to record the race of those they stop, I suppose.

    1. damikesc
      June.17.2020 at 9:38 am

      Aren’t there like lots more blacks than whites in DC?

      1. MP
        June.17.2020 at 9:49 am

        Aren’t there like lots more black cops than white cops in DC?

        Cite … Page 30

        1. Compelled Speechless
          June.17.2020 at 10:27 am

          Nice site. Did you see that there is 1 “race not designated” cop in DC? How does that work? Are his chromosomes still trying to get that sorted out?

    2. Earth Skeptic
      June.17.2020 at 9:42 am

      Wait, I thought progressives wanted more government assistance for minority citizens.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    June.17.2020 at 9:37 am

    A new paper argues that there should be at least 36 alien civilizations within the Milky Way galaxy. So where are they?

    Staying the space fuck away from here.

    1. Gray_Jay
      June.17.2020 at 9:55 am

      Do the math on how much nondirectional radio signals degrade with distance and how long it takes before such signals are indistinguishable from noise. IIRC, for our civilization, it’s only something like 20 light years or so, assuming really big antennas searching too. Things like using Arecibo as a giant searchlight at a nearby star are, of course, going to be different.

      We may just not be able to detect them. But we’re getting close. Spectroscopy is getting good enough that we might be able to find elevated amounts of, say, Helium, in distant planetary spectra. Or pick a different industrial civilization signal.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        June.17.2020 at 10:09 am

        My God, man. Haven’t you seen Independence Day? Do we really want to add that to 2020?

        1. Earth Skeptic
          June.17.2020 at 10:35 am

          Could be in the Democrats’ plans to unseat Trump.

      2. Rockstevo
        June.17.2020 at 10:40 am

        That is also assuming they use radio to communicate, just because we use it does not mean they will. Could be using light or something else we have not thought of yet and cannot detect.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    June.17.2020 at 9:37 am

    Are toilets spreading COVID-19?

    I knew it was the toilet paper all along!

  8. damikesc
    June.17.2020 at 9:38 am

    “Pence writes that “deaths are down to fewer than 750 a day.” If that’s a plateau, it works out to about 275,000 deaths a year.

    At that rate COVID would be the number three cause of U.S. deaths after cancer and heart disease, representing nearly 10% of all deaths.

    Solid fucking logic there. Things ALWAYS stay the same and never go down. Ever.
    The media cannot die fast enough.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      June.17.2020 at 9:50 am

      I know. What a fucken idiot. These people have Twitter accounts.

      That’s not a static figure and the goal was to ‘flatten’. You don’t extrapolate from that point.

      JFC the ignorance in full view in 2020 is astonishing.

      Reminds of when Elaine said to George, ‘I have no idea what your parents did to you’.

      I have no idea what education did to people. I have a doctor friend who has full unhinged TDS and is addicted to cherry picking data.

      Weird.

      1. damikesc
        June.17.2020 at 9:54 am

        Mind you, the person who many here felt should be VP now, Tim Kaine, argued in the Senate that the US CREATED slavery.

        I know it’s “wrong” to note how much they dislike the country, but can we note that they are absolute fucking morons?

        People discuss how Trump is “dumb”, but he’s infinitely more intelligent than the last Dem VP and the last Dem VP candidate.

        Also far less corrupt than the last Dem Pres.

        String them all up.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          June.17.2020 at 10:20 am

          I know it’s “wrong” to note how much they dislike the country, but can we note that they are absolute fucking morons?

          That’s not stupidity at work–it’s total gaslighting by Woketard white liberals trying to be the last ones up against the wall.

          I really wish they’d take their propaganda to its logical conclusion and kill themselves.

  9. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    June.17.2020 at 9:43 am

    More bad economic news.

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch only earned $757,000,000 yesterday.

    That’s not nearly enough to stop 2020 from being absolutely disastrous for Mr. Koch’s hard-earned fortune. He desperately needs an uninterrupted influx of highly skilled doctors and engineers from Mexico.

    #OpenTheBordersToHelpCharlesKoch

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    June.17.2020 at 9:45 am

    It is difficult to argue that consumers are somehow harmed when a company enhances consumers’ purchasing power by offering them additional content at no extra charge.

    And Markey is not up to that challenge, try as he might to manufacture a problem for him to solve.

  11. John
    June.17.2020 at 9:47 am

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/16/fact-check-kente-cloths-have-ties-west-african-slave-trade/5345941002/

    Kente cloths were historically worn by African empire associated with the slave trade. So, basically the Democrats were wearing the garb of the people who supplied the slaves for the middle passage.

    LOLOLOL

    1. damikesc
      June.17.2020 at 9:55 am

      And they bowed in subjugation to them.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      June.17.2020 at 9:57 am

      Unpossible. Only capitalist white males can be oppressors and slavers, and only after they invented slavery in Alabama in 1960.

      1. John
        June.17.2020 at 9:59 am

        That is right. Tim Kaine told me so

        https://pjmedia.com/columns/megan-fox/2020/06/16/tim-kaine-claims-america-invented-slavery-roman-empire-and-egyptian-pharaohs-demand-apology-n541239

    3. Juice
      June.17.2020 at 10:12 am

      Kente cloths

      Your name is Toby!

    4. Red Rocks White Privilege
      June.17.2020 at 10:15 am

      That’s the thing that’s been glossed over for decades as Woke Studies has gradually morphed into the nation’s new religion–nearly all African slaves weren’t caught singly in labor-intensive kidnappings like in “Roots”–they were sold or traded by African tribes who captured them as war booty, the same thing that’s happened for thousands of years.

      On the other side of the continent, the Zanzibar market was one of the largest slave trading sites in the world. Those slaves didn’t just magically show up in Zanzibar by the thousands–they were taken from inside East Africa by African tribes and sold to the traders.

      This is a big reason why Marcus Garvey’s “Back to Africa” movement was more like a blip in African-American history that’s not really examined in depth–because even most African-Americans know that the motherland continues to be a violent, dangerous shithole outside of the tourist areas and carefully curated safaris that people go on every year.

      1. John
        June.17.2020 at 10:24 am

        I have a good friend who is black and pretty far left, but amazingly sane and honest none the less. He will say upfront that he personally benefits from the slave trade because it means he lives here in the US and not in Africa. He caveats that by saying he can say that but white people can’t. But, I am so amazed by his honesty, I am fine with that caveat.

      2. Gray_Jay
        June.17.2020 at 10:47 am

        “This is a big reason why Marcus Garvey’s “Back to Africa” movement was more like a blip in African-American history that’s not really examined in depth–because even most African-Americans know that the motherland continues to be a violent, dangerous shithole outside of the tourist areas and carefully curated safaris that people go on every year.”

        Another irony, given what you wrote, is that most native Africans in my experience, absolutely detest black American culture, and aren’t thrilled with most blacks. You haven’t lived until you’ve eavesdropped on two AFAIK, Nigerians in the oil services biz, bitching about the black folks they had to pass between the corporate offices and the trade show. No idea why they were speaking English, and not Igbo or Yoruba. Maybe they were putting on a show for my benefit, though I can’t see why.

        Absolutely hilarious though. I think I dropped my swag bag, which ended the conversation.

  12. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.17.2020 at 9:53 am

    A new paper argues that there should be at least 36 alien civilizations within the Milky Way galaxy. So where are they?

    We need to build a dome, and get the Martians to pay for it!

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    June.17.2020 at 9:55 am

    The late-breaking stay may allow time for a more important challenge to Gutierrez’s sentence to get another look.

    HOT TAKE: Wardens denied the priest purposely to engineer this extra time.

  14. John
    June.17.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://www.espn.com/college-football/

    So I made the mistake of going to ESPN.com for the first time in a while. Check out Paul Finebaum talking about the Oklahoma State Coach being seen in an evil One America Network shirt. Someone on OAN said that BLM was a farce. So, Mike Gundy should be fired for wearing such a shirt. The stupid in that video is terrifying.

    ESPN got rid of comments on their articles a couple of years ago. So, the people who work there live in this woke bubble where Twitter is getting out to see the public. I can’t help but wonder if maybe they honestly have no idea how stupid they sound to the rest of the country.

    1. damikesc
      June.17.2020 at 10:11 am

      Well, ESPN has hit their lowest studio ratings numbers in the history of the damned channel, so they are working hard to kill themselves.

      MLB is also trying to kill itself, so good bye to it.

      NFL is reverting back to their “losing 20% of their TV audience” form.

      Does anybody HONESTLY give two shits about the NBA?

      Sports are dead. Good job. Sided with winners there, champs.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      June.17.2020 at 10:11 am

      ESPN is counting on no live sports for months creating a demand that they can’t kill no matter how woke.

      1. John
        June.17.2020 at 10:22 am

        The problem with that is that the longer there are no live sports, the more people learn to live without sports. I know for myself, if sports had restarted a month ago, I would have watched everything they put on. Today, I am more ambivalent about it. Every day that goes by, I find other things to do and care less about sports.

        I doubt I am alone in that.

        1. damikesc
          June.17.2020 at 10:26 am

          If MLB never returns, I’ll be fine.
          The NBA? Utterly tiresome.

          I got used to not watching the NFL a few years ago and never got back into the full swing of watching them since.

          1. Earth Skeptic
            June.17.2020 at 10:40 am

            So, protestors vs. police as the new spectator sport? Cops can always be the home team, and play visiting mobs from other cities.

    3. Colossal Douchebag
      June.17.2020 at 10:35 am

      What is this “ESPN” of which you speak?

  15. Troglodyte Rex
    June.17.2020 at 9:56 am

    which President Donald Trump had speculated could be a cure for COVID-19

    And there it is…fuck you Boehm.

  16. Red Rocks White Privilege
    June.17.2020 at 9:56 am

    Pence writes that “deaths are down to fewer than 750 a day.” If that’s a plateau, it works out to about 275,000 deaths a year.

    But it’s not “a plateau,” you Media Matters piece of shit. It’s a coronavirus that will eventually burn itself down to a less potent strain, just like every single one before it.

    And if it doesn’t? Well, at least I can take comfort in the knowledge that you are going to suffer from it along with everyone else.

  17. John
    June.17.2020 at 9:57 am

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/media-race-to-capitalize-b-for-black-keep-w-for-whites-lowercase

    Media now going to capitalize “B” in “Black” but keep “w” in “white” lower case. If is a small thing but taken as a whole, the behavior of the media would not be any different if it wanted to cause a resurgence of white identity and white supremacy in this country.

    1. Jerry B.
      June.17.2020 at 10:03 am

      I notice that many autocorrects (including the one on this site) change asian and hispanic to Asian and Hispanic.

    2. Gray_Jay
      June.17.2020 at 10:06 am

      I thought ‘black’ was supposed to be this horrible thing to call people, and that we needed to use African-American or Person of Color? Black’s OK now?

      (If only I could find the exact Bloom County Sunday comic that started with, I think, Milo’s grandmother saying, “What a pretty colored girl..”)

      Make up your damned minds already.

      1. Troglodyte Rex
        June.17.2020 at 10:36 am

        Class it up by calling ‘those people’ coloured (with the U)

      2. Compelled Speechless
        June.17.2020 at 10:40 am

        Have you ever heard of the euphemism treadmill? This would be a great example. It will never be settled because people will start using whatever the PC term is in a derogatory way necessitating the need for a new or recycled PC term.

  18. JohannesDinkle
    June.17.2020 at 9:58 am

    Most Progressives can not do math, only numbers. Science fiction has almost always had to use the possibility of faster than light travel to defeat the distances involved. If the speed of light can’t be sidestepped, then we would never see signs of alien life because by the time any sign reached us, the civilizations would be millions or even billions of years old and probably gone. The Fermi Paradox has been effectively reputed by people capable of actual math several times.
    What if some civilization came by earth 100,000 years ago? Just an eye blink in the life of the planet. Would they have seen anyone to talk to? Almost certainly not, so they just keep on going.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      June.17.2020 at 10:15 am

      No they just build the pyramids, and stone henge and move on

      1. Colossal Douchebag
        June.17.2020 at 10:37 am

        And that black obelisk buried on the moon

    2. Juice
      June.17.2020 at 10:27 am

      You capitalized progressive.

      1. Gray_Jay
        June.17.2020 at 10:49 am

        Maybe he likes Flo, and wants to save on his car and renters insurance?

  19. Jerry B.
    June.17.2020 at 9:58 am

    “What Is Dexamethasone? A Potentially Life-Saving Treatment for Seriously Ill COVID-19 Patients”

    Unless Trump recommends it. Then it’ll be useless or worse.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    June.17.2020 at 10:02 am

    Meanwhile, US companies won’t do business with US police…..

    (not that I’m all for US companies doing business with US police, but the double standard is incredible)

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/17/world/asia/China-DNA-surveillance.html
    The police in China are collecting blood samples from men and boys from across the country to build a genetic map of its roughly 700 million males, giving the authorities a powerful new tool for their emerging high-tech surveillance state.

    They have swept across the country since late 2017 to collect enough samples to build a vast DNA database, according to a new study published on Wednesday by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a research organization, based on documents also reviewed by The New York Times. With this database, the authorities would be able to track down a man’s male relatives using only that man’s blood, saliva or other genetic material.

    An American company, Thermo Fisher, is helping: The Massachusetts company has sold testing kits to the Chinese police tailored to their specifications. American lawmakers have criticized Thermo Fisher for selling equipment to the Chinese authorities, but the company has defended its business.

    The project is a major escalation of China’s efforts to use genetics to control its people, which had been focused on tracking ethnic minorities and other, more targeted groups. It would add to a growing, sophisticated surveillance net that the police are deploying across the country, one that increasingly includes advanced cameras, facial recognition systems and artificial intelligence.

    1. Gray_Jay
      June.17.2020 at 10:09 am

      Betcha it’s great for tissue-typing too. Xi is going to live forever, or die trying.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    June.17.2020 at 10:03 am

    Addition of concrete barriers in CHAZ is a ‘clear sign that the city is letting protesters stay long term’; Updated
    https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/06/16/addition-of-concrete-barriers-in-chaz-is-a-clear-sign-that-the-city-is-letting-protesters-stay-long-term/

  22. John
    June.17.2020 at 10:04 am

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/380774/

    So, Google tried to demonitize the Federalist because it didn’t like the contents of the Federalist’s comments section, which the Federalist didn’t moderate. This guy makes a great point

    you want to treat the
    @FDRLST
    comment section, which they don’t curate, as THEIR speech but simultaneously say the content you directly host and modify IS NOT your speech under Section 230?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.17.2020 at 10:10 am

      Want to get Reason deplatformed so they start caring about these things? Easiest thing in the world to do nowadays.

      1. John
        June.17.2020 at 10:15 am

        Google only cares if the publication is something they don’t like. If they like the publication, you can have anything you want in the publication. So, it won’t work.

    2. damikesc
      June.17.2020 at 10:14 am

      Remember, John, Josh Hawley is the problem. Not Google. The guy who NOTES what they do is guilty of double-plus ungood thought.

      But, we know…muh private platforms and all.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        June.17.2020 at 10:32 am

        Cosmos believe that their enemies won’t use their own principles to hang them with, while simultaneously selectively practicing theirs. Meanwhile, people are getting fired and losing friends and family members because they won’t fall in line with Oceania’s new enemy.

        If the last few months haven’t demonstrated to these balloonheads how irredeemably psychotic and vindictive the left has become, then maybe they deserve the fate that’s coming for them.

        1. John
          June.17.2020 at 10:41 am

          I think it is. Look at the center left. Most of the victims of the mob are center left liberals who helped create the mob and spent their entire life convinced no matter how bad the far left was, it still was better than the evil right. And now Frankenstein has come home to meet it’s creator.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege
            June.17.2020 at 10:51 am

            That idiot Rick Wilson tried to cancel Domino’s over a tweet they sent to Kayleigh McEnaney over 8 years ago, when she was all of 24 years old and puttering around DC as an intern. The same Rick Wilson that called Biden a clueless moron during the same time frame.

            I will give Rick credit for figuring out that you can have a viable career in the media as long as you’re slamming Republicans.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    June.17.2020 at 10:05 am

    Fact check: Yes, Kente cloths were historically worn by empire involved in West African slave trade

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/16/fact-check-kente-cloths-have-ties-west-african-slave-trade/5345941002/

    The claim: Kente scarves worn by Democrats were historically worn by rich African slave owners and traders
    On June 8, Democratic members of Congress wearing kente cloths and face masks knelt in Emancipation Hall to memorialize Black lives lost to police brutality. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the names of unarmed Black people who’ve recently been killed by police.

    “We were there for eight minutes and 46 seconds on our knees,” she told reporters afterward . “My members will attest, it’s a very long time. It’s a very long time.”

    The group then introduced the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, aimed at changing policing after a series of Black individuals killed by police officers led to weeks of protest in the U.S. and overseas.

    In the days since, social media users have pointed out the cloth’s historical ties to the slave trade in order to criticize the legislators’ garment choice.

    “Yesterday the Democrats wore kente scarfs and knelt down for their photo op. So check this out, Kente cloth was worn by the Ashanti. It’s made of silk so the affluent wore it. The Ashanti were also known as slave owners and traders. Huh?” Dave Brandon posted on Facebook June 9. “This makes me wonder why they chose to wear this particular tribe’s garb.”

    …The Asante supplied British and Dutch traders with slaves in exchange for firearms, which they used to expand their empire. Slaves were often acquired as tributes from smaller states or captured during war. Some slaves were brought across the Atlantic whiles others stayed in Africa to work in gold fields.

    According to the BBC, by the end of the 18th century the region exported an estimated 6,000-7,000 slaves per year.

    1. John
      June.17.2020 at 10:07 am

      They dressed as the suppliers of the slaves for the middle passage. I linked to that above. Comically stupid is the only way to describe this.

      1. Don't look at me!
        June.17.2020 at 10:33 am

        Or a Freudian slip?

  24. Sevo
    June.17.2020 at 10:09 am

    Obviously, an organization totally free of racism should be called in for an investigation:

    “Africa seeks UN probe into US ‘systemic racism’”
    […]
    “…African countries are pushing for the UN’s top rights body to launch a high-level investigation into “systemic racism” and police violence in the United States and beyond, according to a draft resolution introduced Tuesday…”
    https://www.scmp.com/news/world/africa/article/3089357/africa-seeks-un-probe-us-systemic-racism

  25. Sevo
    June.17.2020 at 10:14 am

    Obviously, the lefty rags are going to trumpet right-wing violence where ever it can be found, but…

    “What we know about the ‘Boogaloo Bois’”
    […]
    “…Dr. Lawrence Rosenthal, director for the Center for Right-Wing Studies at UC Berkeley,..”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/article/What-we-know-about-the-Boogaloo-Bois-15345181.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    Yes, folks, we CA taxpayers pay for a “Center for Right Wing Studies” at Cal.

  26. lap83
    June.17.2020 at 10:14 am

    Black kids are 10 times more likely to be stopped and searched by police in Washington, D.C., than their white counterparts.

    I blame racist Republicans

  27. Weigel's Cock Ring
    June.17.2020 at 10:16 am

    Black kids are 10 times more likely to be stopped and searched by police in Washington, D.C., than their white counterparts.

    Because the few hundred white kids in D.C. are all the children and grandchildren of congressmen and go to Sidwell Friends School.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    June.17.2020 at 10:18 am

    I’m not going to bother finding the article, but someone brought up an issue with an NFL team signing Kap. Will you get fair competition? If you get a sack or pic, or give up a sack, or drop a pass, is that just football or will you get cancelled since that could only be deliberate?

    He had been figured out by opposing defenses, and lost the starting job to Blaine Gabbert. He has been out of the league for 4 years. Coaches will get cancelled for having him just carry a clipboard.

    Should be fun.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      June.17.2020 at 10:37 am

      I’d love to see Kaep run some franchise into the same place the Browns have been, success-wise, for the last 20 years, but it’s not going to happen. If Kaeperdink really wanted to play, he’d have been signed somewhere long before now. He and his camp have deliberately sabotaged any good-faith efforts to get him in uniform again, and the reason is pretty obvious–he has far more value as a martyr and meat shield for Nike’s slave labor factories than he does as a shitty journeyman QB. He knows it, his whore girlfriend knows it, his agent knows it, Nike knows it, and the media knows it.

      The last thing any of these people want is Kaep signing an NFL contract.

      1. John
        June.17.2020 at 10:47 am

        If you sign him, then you can’t leave him on the bench and good luck benching him or cutting him no matter how poorly he plays. Some poor team is going draw the short straw and have to sign him, but God help them.

        Sadly, I have a terrible fear he could end up in Kansas City. One of the smart ways to deal with Kap is to have a team with a star QB. That way no one can complain if he sits on the bench all year. And there are few more anonymous positions in sports then backup to a star quarterback. And considering Andy Reid’s past success dealing with problem children, riding the bench in Kansas City would make sense from the league’s point of view.

        As you say, I bet Kap won’t sign anywhere because there is more money in being a martyr.

  29. Sevo
    June.17.2020 at 10:20 am

    “SF proposal to tax companies with high-paid execs heads to November ballot”
    […]
    “The measure, which Haney has dubbed the “overpaid executive tax,” would bring in between $60 million and $140 million annually by taxing businesses that pay the highest-earning person in the company 100 times or more the median salary of its San Francisco workers, starting in 2022.”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/SF-proposal-to-tax-companies-with-high-paid-execs-15342547.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    From what I dub a fucking lefty ignoramus.

  30. damikesc
    June.17.2020 at 10:24 am

    Minnesota Freedom Fund collected $30M to pay bail for protestors.

    They have spent $200,000.

    That seems to match up.

    1. John
      June.17.2020 at 10:30 am

      It always comes down to stealing with the left. Look behind the curtain of any leftist initiative and someone is getting rich taking other people’s money.

  31. lap83
    June.17.2020 at 10:27 am

    I saw a video on twitter of some black girl (dressed like a slutty Ronald McDonald*) lecturing about the racism of Aunt Jemima and it occurred to me that civilization has probably peaked.

    One of the biggest problems that the most underprivileged group in this country apparently has is a breakfast food that uses outdated stereotypes? Congratulations black people! You have First World Problems! You’ve made it! So let’s burn down the society that gave you so much that you need to whine about petty BS to feel more alive! sigh

    **ok, not totally relevant to the issue but it didn’t exactly help her credibility

    1. John
      June.17.2020 at 10:36 am

      I referenced the issue with the OSU football coach wearing an OAN shirt above. But that is not all. In addition to the OAN shirt, a group of black players demanded the following changes to the program to make it less institutionally racist and sensitive to their culture. The changes were:

      1. Players be allowed to wear ear rings.
      2. Players be allowed to wear do rags when traveling and appearing at official functions.
      3. Players be allowed to wear saggy pants when at events representing the teams
      4. The head coach rescind the ban on playing music that is demeaning to women and uses racial slurs in the locker room and workout facilities.

      I have a black friend who grew up in Louisiana. His grandfather once broke both his legs in a construction accident. When the ambulance got there, they refused to take him to the hospital because it was a “white” ambulance and was not taking a black man to the hospital. So, the guy went without any treatment and was transported to the “black” hospital in the bed of a pickup.

      I wonder what my friend’s grandfather would think if he could see black men who are getting a free college education and opportunities he could only dream of now claiming that calling each other the “N” word, demeaning women, and dressing like gangsters is part of their culture such that to be denied doing it as part of a scholarship is “racist”? All of that work and sacrifice made in the civil rights movement and this is how the beneficiaries of it say thank you.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        June.17.2020 at 10:45 am

        4. The head coach rescind the ban on playing music that is demeaning to women and uses racial slurs in the locker room and workout facilities.

        I look forward to female jock sniffers being subject to these types of high-literacy nuggets while interviewing butt-naked players on a high-protein diet:
        “CAP DAT NIGGA AND SLAP DA HO!”
        “CAP DAT NIGGA AND SLAP DA HO!”
        “CAP DAT NIGGA AND SLAP DA HO!”

        1. John
          June.17.2020 at 10:49 am

          I am quite sure that there are female managers and trainers who work for the team. I am pretty sure blasting music calling women whores and bitches would constitute a hostile work environment. That is a sexual harassment suit waiting to happen.

    2. Don't look at me!
      June.17.2020 at 10:38 am

      We have ceded control of the circus to the clowns.

  32. Ra's al Gore
    June.17.2020 at 10:34 am

    Judge rejects bid to stop Trump rally
    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jun/16/judge-rejects-bid-stop-trump-rally/

    The lawsuit had sought a temporary injunction against ASM Global, the company that manages the 19,000-seat BOK Center, according to the lawsuit, “to protect against a substantial, imminent, and deadly risk to the community.”

    …The suit tried to force ASM Global to make mandatory, for both attendees and arena workers, the use of face masks at the rally and also to enforce social distancing rules that would be impractical for a mass public event such as a political rally or demonstration.

  33. Ra's al Gore
    June.17.2020 at 10:38 am

    For those of you that care, two nuclear powers that have 40% of the world’s population are having a border clash. 20 Indian troops dead so far, plus some number of Chinese.

    But go on about Aunt Jamima and Snap, Crackle, and Pop.

  34. John
    June.17.2020 at 10:38 am

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/brad-paisely-have-a-beer-friends-rochester-new-york/?

    Good story. The fact remains that most actual Americans are decent people who get along. The problem is activists, politicians, and journalists. We are a great nation failed by the worst political and media class in it’s history.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    June.17.2020 at 10:42 am

    U.S. Justice Department to propose rolling back protections for big tech
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-tech-230/u-s-justice-department-to-propose-rolling-back-protections-for-big-tech-idUSKBN23O29D

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to proposes legislation as soon as Wednesday to try to remove protections that big tech platforms like Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook (FB.O) have had for decades, a department official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    President Donald Trump said in late May he would propose legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has protected internet companies, including Twitter (TWTR.N), in an extraordinary attempt to regulate social media platforms where he has been criticized.

    The Justice Department plans to make a legislative proposal that Congress would have to pass, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the proposal.

    Trump wants to “remove or change” a provision of a law known as Section 230 that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

Please to post comments