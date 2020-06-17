Brickbat: Explicit Bias

Shenandoah County, Virginia, Sheriff Timothy Carter has apologized to pastor Leon McCray after McCray was falsely arrested by deputies. McCray, who is black, called 911 after a white family attempted to dump a refrigerator on his property and attacked him when he tried to stop them. When deputies arrived, they spoke only to the family, then arrested McCray for brandishing a firearm. McCray says that what makes the arrest even more disturbing is that one of the deputies has known him for 20 years. Charges against McCray were later dropped, and the five family members are now facing charges that include assault, trespass and hate crimes. No word on whether the deputies will face any discipline.