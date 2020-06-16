Adler v. Larkin on Marijuana Federalism

On June 5, I recorded a teleforum podcast on my book, Marijuana Federalism: Uncle Sam and Mary Jane, sponsored by the Federalist Society. Also on the call was Paul Larkin of the Heritage Foundation, who offered useful and interesting critiques of the book and my argument that the federal government should facilitate state-level experimentation with marijuana reform.

For those interested, the podcast may be downloaded or listened to from the Federalist Society website.

Of course, you may also buy the book from the Brookings Institution or on Amazon. I hear it makes a great Father's Day gift.