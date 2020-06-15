The Volokh Conspiracy

Supreme Court

BREAKING: Supreme Court Holds Title VII Prohibits Discrimination Based Upon Sexual Orientation or Transgender Status

Justice Gorsuch writes for six-justice majority that discrimination based upon sexual orientation or transgender status is sex discrimination under Title VII.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

This morning the Supreme Court handed down one of the most long-awaited decisions of the term. In Bostock v. Clayton County, the Supreme Court held that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or transgender status constitutes discrimination "because of . . . sex" under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for the Court, joined by the Chief Justice and Justices Ginsburg, Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor. Justice Alito dissented, joined by Justice Thomas, and Justice Kavanaugh dissented.

The respective opinions, including a lengthy appendix to Justice Alito's dissent, total 172 pages, and appear to have crashed the Supreme Court's servers. I've been able to download a copy and will update this post with excepts.

Justice Gorsuch's opinion for the Court begins:

Sometimes small gestures can have unexpected consequences. Major initiatives practically guarantee them. In our time, few pieces of federal legislation rank in significance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. There, in Title VII, Congress outlawed discrimination in the workplace on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Today,we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.

Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result.Likely, they weren't thinking about many of the Act's consequences that have become apparent over the years, including its prohibition against discrimination on the basisof motherhood or its ban on the sexual harassment of male employees. But the limits of the drafters' imagination supply no reason to ignore the law's demands. When the express terms of a statute give us one answer and extratextual considerations suggest another, it's no contest. Only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit.

Justice Gorsuch's opinion emphasizes text over the intention of the authors of Title VII.

We agree that homosexuality and transgender status are distinct concepts from sex. But, as we've seen, discrimination based on homosexuality or transgender status necessarily entails discrimination based on sex; the first cannot happen without the second. Nor is there any such thing as a "canon of donut holes," in which Congress's failure to speak directly to a specificcase that falls within a more general statutory rule creates a tacit exception. Instead, when Congress chooses not to include any exceptions to a broad rule, courts apply the broad rule. And that is exactly how this Court has alwaysapproached Title VII. "Sexual harassment" is conceptuallydistinct from sex discrimination, but it can fall within Title VII's sweep. Oncale, 523 U. S., at 79–80. Same with "motherhood discrimination." See Phillips, 400 U. S., at 544. Would the  employers have us reverse those cases on the theory that Congress could have spoken to those problems more specifically? Of course not. As enacted, Title VII prohibits all forms of discrimination because of sex, however they may manifest themselves or whatever other labels might attach to them.

From Justice Gorsuch's conclusion:

Some of those who supported adding language to Title VII to ban sex discrimination may have hoped it would derailthe entire Civil Rights Act. Yet, contrary to those intentions, the bill became law. Since then, Title VII's effects have unfolded with far reaching consequences, some likely beyond what many in Congress or elsewhere expected.

But none of this helps decide today's cases. Ours is a society of written laws. Judges are not free to overlook plain statutory commands on the strength of nothing more than suppositions about intentions or guesswork about expectations. In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee. We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law.

Justice Alito's dissent, joined by Justice Thomas, begins:

There is only one word for what the Court has done today: legislation. The document that the Court releases is in the form of a judicial opinion interpreting a statute, but that is deceptive.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination on any of five specified grounds: "race, color, religion, sex, [and] national origin." 42 U. S. C. §2000e–2(a)(1). Neither "sexual orientation" nor "gender identity" appears on that list. For the past 45 years, bills have been introduced in Congress to add "sexual orientation" to the list, and in recent years, bills have included"gender identity" as well. But to date, none has passed both Houses. . . .

Because no such amendment of Title VII has been enacted in accordance with the requirements in the Constitution (passage in both Houses and presentment to the President, Art. I, §7, cl. 2), Title VII's prohibition of discrimination because of "sex" still means what it has always meant. But the Court is not deterred by these constitutional niceties. Usurping the constitutional authority of the other branches, the Court has essentially taken H. R. 5's provision on employment discrimination and issued it under the guise of statutory interpretation. A more brazen abuse of our authority to interpret statutes is hard to recall. . . .

The Court attempts to pass off its decision as the inevitable product of the textualist school of statutory interpretation championed by our late colleague Justice Scalia, but no one should be fooled. The Court's opinion is like a pirate ship. It sails under a textualist flag, but what it actually represents is a theory of statutory interpretation that Justice Scalia excoriated––the theory that courts should "update" old statutes so that they better reflect the current values of society. . . . If the Court finds it appropriate to adopt this theory, it should own up to what it is doing.

Many will applaud today's decision because they agree on policy grounds with the Court's updating of Title VII. But the question in these cases is not whether discrimination because of sexual orientation or gender identity should be outlawed. The question is whether Congress did that in 1964.

It indisputably did not.

Justice Kavanaugh's separate dissent begins:

Like many cases in this Court, this case boils down to onefundamental question: Who decides? Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination "because of " an individual's "race, color, religion, sex, or national origin." The question here is whether Title VII should be expanded to prohibit employment discrimination because of sexual orientation. Under the Constitution's separation of powers, the responsibility to amend Title VII belongs to Congress and the President in the legislative process, not to this Court.

Kavanaugh's opinion ends:

Notwithstanding my concern about the Court's transgression of the Constitution's separation of powers, it is appropriate to acknowledge the important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans. Millions of gay and lesbian Americans have worked hard for many decades to achieve equal treatment in fact and in law. They have exhibited extraordinary vision, tenacity, and grit—battling often steep odds in the legislative and judicial arenas, not to mention in their daily lives. They have advanced powerful policy arguments and can take pride in today's result. Under the Constitution's separation of powers, however, I believe that it was Congress's role, not this Court's, to amend Title VII. I therefore must respectfully dissent from the Court's judgment.

The decisions in this case highlight a tension with textualism: Do we focus on the discrete meaning of the words, or do we focus on the words as they would have been understood and applied at the time they were adopted. On the one hand, as Justice Gorsuch notes it is virtually impossible to discriminate against someone based upon their gender identity or sexual orientation without discriminating against them on the basis of sex. On the other hand, it is indisputable that the authors of Title VII thought they were prohibiting discrimination against women, not that they were protecting sexual orientation. Indeed, sexual orientation discrimination was enshrined in law throughout the nation when the language was adopted.

There's much more to say about these opinions. One thing is for sure: Every law school Legislation & Regulation course will be poring over these opinions next year.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. captcrisis
    June.15.2020 at 10:39 am

    Let me be the first to say that Gorsuch has been influenced by conservative libertarian thought best exemplified by this blog.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.15.2020 at 10:40 am

    Oh goodie, I can now declare myself to be a trans-Beta and use whatever restroom I want. And when a cop demands to see ID, I can say I threw it away because it doesn’t properly identify me.

    1. JJJSSS
      June.15.2020 at 10:57 am

      What exactly are you doing in the bathroom that requires a cop to ID you?

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        June.15.2020 at 10:58 am

        None of that cop’s damned business!

      2. Dr. Ed
        June.15.2020 at 11:19 am

        Those homophobic cops who don’t realize that I identify as an 11-year-old girl and hence wish to hang out with…..

        1. OtisAH
          June.15.2020 at 11:32 am

          You identify as an 11 year-old girl? If nothing else, that does explain the things you write in these comments, anyway.

    2. OtisAH
      June.15.2020 at 11:22 am

      First off, you don’t need to declare yourself a beta anything. That’s always been obvious. Second, have you long had a complaint about not being able to use the men’s room, or is this a new desire?

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.15.2020 at 10:42 am

    At some point, why not just cut the Gordian Knot and say that all discrimination for non-productivity reasons ist verboten?

    That could be some fun!

    1. Krychek_2
      June.15.2020 at 10:47 am

      I actually would support that. In England, it is illegal to discriminate against anyone for any reason not related to the job. That strikes me as making far more sense than carving out specific categories, like race, sex and sexual orientation.

      There has been some litigation over there over what is, and is not, job-related, but there’s been litigation over that here to even without that being the law.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        June.15.2020 at 11:00 am

        That is not what the law says, is what.

    2. Dr. Ed
      June.15.2020 at 11:21 am

      Why not LEGALIZE discrimination and let the marketplace deal with it?

      1. Kevin Smith
        June.15.2020 at 11:24 am

        Because then the wrong people might get discriminated against, and we need to make sure only personas non grata suffer such discrimination

      2. OtisAH
        June.15.2020 at 11:26 am

        Don’t know what country you’re from but we already had legalized discrimination in the USA.

    3. Dilan Esper
      June.15.2020 at 11:27 am

      We have a sort of version of that in California, with our “no firing for out of work conduct” law.

  4. Aktenberg78
    June.15.2020 at 10:52 am

    So the supposedly “conservative” SCOTUS rewrites Title VII in a way patently ridiculous, and denies all 2nd Amendment appeals, even ones challenging laws that are patently unconstitutional.

    As I said before, this country is too far gone. Let it burn.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      June.15.2020 at 10:57 am

      Well if you can figure out how to fire someone for being homosexual without reference to their sex, then maybe you would have a point. But since you can’t, I don’t think the outcome is “patently ridiculous.”

      1. Aktenberg78
        June.15.2020 at 11:06 am

        That’s not the way laws should be interpreted. It should be interpreted as “Would the people who voted for this, at the time they voted for it, have agreed that they were passing a law that does what the claimant is arguing?” If not, it’s not the correct interpretation.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          June.15.2020 at 11:12 am

          That seems a risky position for an advocate of expansive interpretation of the Second Amendment to take in a country in which John Wayne collected guns outside the saloon and held them until the partiers or travelers left town without being labeled a godless commie gun-grabber.

          1. Aktenberg78
            June.15.2020 at 11:18 am

            Fuck off, slaver.

        2. LawTalkingGuy
          June.15.2020 at 11:13 am

          So you reject textualism?

          1. Aktenberg78
            June.15.2020 at 11:18 am

            Yes, I always have.

          2. Bob from Ohio
            June.15.2020 at 11:23 am

            “So you reject textualism?”

            “Textualism” means applying the text as written, not applying 2020 meanings to a 1964 document.

            I don’t know what Gorsuch did but it is not textualism.

            1. LawTalkingGuy
              June.15.2020 at 11:27 am

              No. You’re just pretending it isn’t because you don’t like the result. “Because of sex” means what it says. If you can fire someone for being gay and not have sex be a but-for cause, then by all means try. But as Gorsuch correctly points out, that is impossible.

            2. Dilan Esper
              June.15.2020 at 11:29 am

              You guys absolutely need 2020 meanings to get where you want to go on the Second Amendment. 1791 connects the RKBA to the obligation of individuals to perform service in the militia, with all the discipline and training and restrictions that implies.

            3. Sarcastr0
              June.15.2020 at 11:36 am

              Bob, read the opinion.
              Gorsuch talked about the text as written.

      2. Dr. Ed
        June.15.2020 at 11:16 am

        Look up what RBG said about _Roe_ being a mistake.

        1. Sarcastr0
          June.15.2020 at 11:20 am

          She said it was not well doctrinally explicated, not that it should have gone the other way.

          1. Dr. Ed
            June.15.2020 at 11:22 am

            NO, she says SCOTUS ought to have left it to the legislatures.

  5. Jerry B.
    June.15.2020 at 10:52 am

    Oh, those evil conservative justices owned by racists and LGBTQ+ hating Christians.

  6. Brett Bellmore
    June.15.2020 at 10:53 am

    But, what exactly does this imply in regards to transgenders? Suppose an employer treats guys who pretend to be women just like any other guy, and gals who pretend to be men just like any other women? But doesn’t discriminate against either, despite their manifest insanity?

    Somehow I suspect “non-discrimination” is going to end up implying humoring their delusions, not just refraining from discriminating against them.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      June.15.2020 at 10:55 am

      Ah. The psychologist has signed on, I see.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        June.15.2020 at 11:04 am

        More of a biologist, in this case. There ARE species that are capable of changing their sex; Some frogs can do it, for instance.

        Humans aren’t such a species. Once a male, always a male. Once a female, always a female. The distinction runs right through the genetics of every cell.

        1. Longtobefree
          June.15.2020 at 11:07 am

          On the other hand, any criminal cases relying on DNA evidence can now be thrown out. If DNA can’t accurately identify the race of a suspect, how can it possible identify anything that points to guilt?

        2. LawTalkingGuy
          June.15.2020 at 11:15 am

          I’ll add biologist to the list of professions you think you know better than, then.

    2. Josh R
      June.15.2020 at 11:07 am

      But, what exactly does this imply in regards to transgenders [sic]?

      You can’t fire someone because they are transgender.

    3. Dr. Ed
      June.15.2020 at 11:24 am

      Worse than that — employer will have to tolerate them hitting on coworkers…

  7. ReaderY
    June.15.2020 at 10:54 am

    1. Scratch out the word “dates,” write in the word “employs,” and you get the same analytical result. If the Civil Rights Act outlaws discriminating against people who do one as a sexual stereotype, analytically it ought to outlaw discriminating against people who do the other.

    Sure, Title VII applies only to employers. But other provisions apply to courts and other people involved in enforcement. The purpose of the act is to prevent discrimination from occuring, not to benefit particular groups or parties. The idea “same sex employment is wrong” is as much a gender stereotype as the idea “same sex dating is wrong.”

    1. Bored Lawyer
      June.15.2020 at 11:25 am

      The answer to that is that Congress focused on discrimination in employment because employment is fundamentally an economic activity, while dating is fundamentally a personal, intimate one. A law that tells you who and how you may date intrudes on your personal life in ways that employment laws don’t.

      I am dubious that a non-discrimination-in-dating law would survive a Constitutional challenge. Certainly focusing only on employment (and other economic activities, like housing) is well within Congress’ power to differentiate.

  8. SteveMG
    June.15.2020 at 11:02 am

    Surprising. These protections should have been done by Congress – it’s long overdue – but as a layperson I can’t see how outlawing discrimination against sex in Title VII includes discrimination against your sexual identity.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      June.15.2020 at 11:03 am

      Page nine of the majority opinion explains it nicely.

      1. Dr. Ed
        June.15.2020 at 11:26 am

        If you are on drugs….

      2. SteveMG
        June.15.2020 at 11:30 am

        Yes, but they had to reinterpret what the word sex meant. Not means; but meant in 1964. There is simply no way – Gorsuch admits it then tries to make his admission disappear – that the original understanding of the word sex in 1964 included homosexuality. None.
        What’s the limiting principle then? If the Court can “update” the meaning of words then where does it stop?

  9. Longtobefree
    June.15.2020 at 11:09 am

    “Ours is a society of written laws. Judges are not free to overlook plain statutory commands on the strength of nothing more than suppositions about intentions or guesswork about expectations.”

    Uh, how about rewriting a fee as a tax when the law was specifically written to NOT use the word tax?

    1. Longtobefree
      June.15.2020 at 11:11 am

      “When the express terms of a statute give us one answer and extratextual considerations suggest another, it’s no contest. Only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit.”

      Same as above – – – –

    2. NToJ
      June.15.2020 at 11:16 am

      You’re confusing two issues. No one is alleging that the Civil Rights Act is unconstitutional if applied to transgender people. But SCOTUS is not free to assume the legislature intended an unconstitutional law. The “plain statutory commands” are presumed to have constitutional ends, which is why judges are required, under the Constitutional Doubt Canon (Section 38 of Scalia’s book, Reading Law: The Interpretation of Legal Texts”) to interpret the law in a way that avoids placing its constitutionality in doubt.

      The “written laws” referenced here includes the Constitution. And the legislature is presumed not to have violated the Constitution, except in obvious cases. SCOTUS is not “rewriting a fee as a tax”; it is interpreting the statute so as to avoid a constitutional infirmity. SCOTUS is required, constitutionally, to do that.

    3. Dr. Ed
      June.15.2020 at 11:27 am

      The middle shall cease to hold….

  10. NToJ
    June.15.2020 at 11:09 am

    I think it is unusual, to say the least, for a Supreme Court decision to concede that what was actually intended by the legislature is not what the law is, because textualism. Textualism is not an interpretive theory. It is just a method of originalism. Justice Scalia’s concerns about legislative intent were sensible. Too casually judges say “The legislature must have intended X” when either (1) that was not apparent or (2) it isn’t obvious that a human being can know what a body politic’s intent really was, based on the musings of individuals within the body politic. (It’s hard enough in bilateral contracts.) But I don’t recall Scalia ever saying “I subjectively believe the legislature did not intend X, but X they shall have.”

    It’s a remarkable concession by Gorsuch, and I think one that will ultimately bring textualism down. When Posner’s pragmatism is more faithful to a textualist judge’s subjective beliefs about the legislature’s intent, then it suggests we’ve reached late stage originalism.

    1. loki13
      June.15.2020 at 11:22 am

      “It’s a remarkable concession by Gorsuch, and I think one that will ultimately bring textualism down. When Posner’s pragmatism is more faithful to a textualist judge’s subjective beliefs about the legislature’s intent, then it suggests we’ve reached late stage originalism.”

      You say that, and it’s a fine bit of analysis, but it requires consistency.

      As you can see from the comments, the majority of people (not attorneys, judges, or legal scholars) do not care about consistency. Those who scream most loudly for originalism and textualism in other circumstances (most likely when it suits them) are those who will most dislike this decision, and not see any tension in that, because it is all about the results.

      Fundamentally, the theories of jurisprudence are simply the fig leafs people use to get the results that they want.

  11. Bob from Ohio
    June.15.2020 at 11:11 am

    “We agree that homosexuality and transgender status are distinct concepts from sex.”

    Yet we will now pretend a law dealing with sex covers them.

    I see Roberts joined the nonsense too.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      June.15.2020 at 11:16 am

      How do you address the impossibility argument?

      1. Bob from Ohio
        June.15.2020 at 11:26 am

        What “impossibility argument”? You have to explain, I am not reading 160 pages.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          June.15.2020 at 11:31 am

          The majority opinion is only 29 pages.

          The statute says “because of sex.” It is impossible to fire someone for being gay without sex being a but-for cause of that, because you can’t do it without reference to the sex of the individual.

  12. Dr. Ed
    June.15.2020 at 11:12 am

    Two Words: Unmitigated Bullshite.

    I think Alito sums it up best: “The question is whether Congress did that in 1964. It indisputably did not.

    In 1964, the Massachusetts State Police arrested two Smith College Professors for “suspicion of homosexuality.” Alito is right.

    And much as _Roe_ gave birth to the anti-abortion movement, this has just given birth to the anti-gay movement.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      June.15.2020 at 11:25 am

      “This has just given birth to the anti-gay movement.”

      There are going to be a lot of bad takes out there on this decision. This is far and away likely to be the worst take on this decision.

      First of all, if Obergefell didn’t result in a strong anti-gay movement then this likely won’t either. Obergefell touched on much more fundamental aspects of human society, and people have basically just rolled with it, give or take a few exceptions.

      Second, the use of the word “just” is interesting. It’s like you are denying that there has been an anti-gay movement in existence for years. And it’s only a “movement” now, because being anti-gay was the norm until roughly fifty years ago and now there needs to be a “movement” against gay rights.

      1. Dr. Ed
        June.15.2020 at 11:31 am

        Marriage didn’t bother others — having to take a shower with someone does.
        And this means that biological men can be on girl’s sports teams.

      2. Dilan Esper
        June.15.2020 at 11:31 am

        Yeah, it’s pretty obvious that very few Americans think you should be fired just for being gay.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          June.15.2020 at 11:34 am

          Right. It’s like DADT. There were like 8? republican senators who were against SSM who voted to repeal it because they thought that was the right thing to do. Way less people are going to be mad about this decision. And it’s not going to give birth to any backlash except making people who were already mad even madder.

          1. Dr. Ed
            June.15.2020 at 11:35 am

            Lesbians don’t like transgendered.

  13. Sarcastr0
    June.15.2020 at 11:26 am

    Lotta people suddenly really pissed their outcome didn’t get favored. People who have claimed that liberals suck because conservative doctrine is concrete, while liberals are outcome-oriented.

    Definitely something to point to the next time I”m told I’m a liar because I’m not an originalist.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      June.15.2020 at 11:29 am

      “really pissed”

      I’m not even mad. So many knives in my back I can’t be hurt anymore.

      1. OtisAH
        June.15.2020 at 11:34 am

        You’re confusing “knives in your back” with “stomping on your own dick” again. Two different concepts.

  14. Dr. Ed
    June.15.2020 at 11:34 am

    I’m coming out as a male lesbian — I now identify as a woman who is attracted to other women. And now I have a right to be hired as the person monitoring the women’s changing room. Ain’t SCOTUS great?

    1. OtisAH
      June.15.2020 at 11:36 am

      I thought you identify as 11 year old girl? Pick a lane, shithead.

  15. Larvell Blanks
    June.15.2020 at 11:36 am

    Well, now we see that, for a majority of the court, textualism is not a neutral tool but a fig leaf to justify whatever result they want to reach anyway. I’m not particularly surprised at Roberts, but it’s a shame to see Gorsuch leading the way. If this is his idea of textualism, it’s hardly distinguishable from a policy-driven methodology. It goes without saying that the four liberals would never allow textualism to dictate a result that goes against their political inclinations.

Please to post comments