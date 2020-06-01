George Floyd

Violent Enforcement of Curfews Will Perpetuate the Cycle of Police Violence

The U.S. already has a major problem with overcriminalization.

|

sfphotosfour613346
(Arnaud Andrieu/SIPA/Newscom)

A small group of peaceful demonstrators gathered near the police station in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, yesterday to protest the death of George Floyd, the man killed last week by a Minneapolis cop. But as time pressed on, the police began to push the sign-waving group back, warning them that they would be arrested if they didn't disperse. It was past 6:00 p.m., the city's curfew.

The protests in Myrtle Beach have remained sparse and nonviolent, yet the people there were prohibited from leaving their residences from 6:00 last night until 6:00 this morning. Businesses were strongly encouraged to close, with the beach borough becoming a ghost town as commercial staples closed up shop.

A threat of violence against the Myrtle Beach Police Department had reportedly triggered the civil emergency. The threat never came to fruition, but officers made good on their promise to arrest those that didn't comply. Seventeen people were taken into custody for violating Mayor Brenda Bethune's executive order—a violation that amounted to nothing more than exercising their legal right to assembly.

That's one problem with curfews: They criminalize behavior that is inherent to civil liberties. But imposing one in the face of police protests adds an extra layer of trouble—to enforce it, you need to give police more power. How do you do that without restoking the reason people are protesting in the first place?

You can see where the impulse to impose these curfews is coming from. Not every place has been as quiet as Myrtle Beach: D.C., Los Angeles, and Atlanta, for instance, have seen rioters smashing windows, robbing shops, and setting storefronts ablaze. By Sunday, at least 40 cities had instituted curfews, which vary in their restrictiveness. D.C. originally opted for 11 p.m. but moved that to 7 p.m. on Monday; Atlanta settled on 9 p.m.; Philadelphia, which has been the setting of some of the most intense riots, set one for 6.

Santa Monica and Beverly Hills opted for 1 p.m.

The U.S. has a knack for overcriminalizing things; we boast the highest incarceration rate in the world. But making it a crime to leave your residence after 1:00 p.m. really ups the ante.

Such ludicrously early curfews—or any curfews, for that matter—end up reinforcing the impulse to protest the cops. Our criminal justice system encourages bad police behavior by making criminals out of just about everyone, giving officers far too many opportunities to exercise power over Americans. Those scuffles can turn deadly.

Consider Tanya Kerssen of Minneapolis, who lives a few blocks north of where George Floyd was killed. On Saturday, while she was outside on her porch, the National Guard and the Minneapolis Police Department came by, firing paint canisters at her and any neighbors who failed to immediately obey their order to go inside. She was not protesting. Nor was she in violation of the local curfew, which applies only to public spaces, not private property.

Such overescalations will probably be even more common in poor, minority neighborhoods, where police already have a heavier presence. Blacks may also experience disproportionate enforcement for violating those curfews, with early data showing that African-Americans are potentially more likely to be arrested for flouting social distancing orders. That type of thing certainly won't help quell the anti-police sentiment ramping up across the country.

Curfews aren't new. If anything, Americans are probably more familiar with them now than they ever have been, thanks to COVID-19 and the regulations it inspired. But as I wrote last month, those coronavirus rules amount "mostly to an attempt to 'do something,' even if that something flouts science and common sense."

D.C., Philadelphia, and Atlanta alike can all attest to the fact that curfews didn't deter the riots. If anything, they intensified. But now officers have an excuse to arrest peaceful people. Just ask those protesters in Myrtle Beach.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    June.1.2020 at 4:31 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny0CIjsOuoo

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 4:44 pm

      Nice song, Boomer

  2. damikesc
    June.1.2020 at 4:32 pm

    Since SCOTUS doesn’t think ignoring some BoR amendments is really worth worrying over…I don’t think this will get much traction.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    June.1.2020 at 4:37 pm

    The lockdowns were supposed to have trained us into unquestioning pacification. ARE AMERICANS UNTRAINABLE?

    1. JeremyR
      June.1.2020 at 4:40 pm

      The difference is that the government is willing (and eager) to use force on people violating the lockdown

      Rioters, not so much, since most of the left agrees with them

  4. JeremyR
    June.1.2020 at 4:38 pm

    Actually, history is pretty clear on this. Actually stopping riots and looting early is what keeps them stopped.

    Letting riots and looting go on for 2-3 days, the stopping them when everyone is worn out and businesses are destroyed is what encourages them in the future.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 4:43 pm

      Free iPhone X
      Free Air Jordans
      #Lootcrew

  5. obama ate a dog
    June.1.2020 at 4:41 pm

    Riots bro. At least pretend you’re aware of the world

  6. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    June.1.2020 at 4:42 pm

    Are the police going to use non-violent force? What happens if the looters ignore the directions of the police?

  7. Nonstopdrivel
    June.1.2020 at 4:43 pm

    It’s extremely difficult to offend me, much less piss me off, but somehow this pathetic excuse for a rag has managed to do both. I’ve put up with years of smug, condescending, supercilious faux libertarianism from the writers at Reason and kept coming back, but the cavalier approach they have taken toward the senseless property destruction of the past few days — not to mention their steadfast refusal to brand the brigands terrorizing the streets as rioters and looters — has frayed my patience to the breaking point. The writers here, like too many assholes on Twitter, seem to be shrugging off the destruction as the cost of doing business. “Not a big deal — insurance will pay for it.” But in most cases, insurance won’t pay for it. Business insurance policies have clauses specifically exempting damage sustained due to war, insurrection, or riots. Most of these small businesses, already teetering on the brink of bankruptcy after months of senseless lockdowns, will have no way of rebuilding and restocking, short of taking out loans at extortionate rates of interest, if they’re even able to qualify for them. In the vast majority of cases, they’ll be forced to close their doors for good. Those jobs will be gone, and cities will slide further into disrepair and blight.

    But what do these rioters care? Most of them are from out of town. The damage won’t affect them personally. They don’t rely on these shops and stores for their livelihoods. They’ll just move on to vent their spleen elsewhere.

    The fact that the most these wussy, beta Reason writers can find it in themselves to muster is a few wags of the finger and clicks of the tongue proves beyond a reasonable doubt that they’re total sellouts and has me seriously contemplating never coming back.

    You’re fucking journalists. You’re supposed to speak truth to power. Stop retreating into limpwristed platitudes, wussy equivocation, and disingenuous false equivalencies. Stop making excuses for hatemongers and assholes. Stop being total pussies.

    And if you can’t manage to grow a pair, then kindly fuck right off.

  8. AustinRoth
    June.1.2020 at 4:44 pm

    What a load of crap. Violence, including deadly force, is the appropriate response to looting and riots.

    1. Agammamon
      June.1.2020 at 4:46 pm

      Looting and riots in response to the use of violence should be responded by the use of more violence by the very people whose use of violence sparked the riots in the first place.

  9. Agammamon
    June.1.2020 at 4:44 pm

    r any curfews, for that matter—end up reinforcing the impulse to protest the cops.

    No kidding. Arizona just got an 8PM curfew for the next week. I was so mad that I went out to protest it. Thankfully the YCSD has refused to enforce it. So there I was, in the middle of my little rural patch with no one in sight to protest the curfew that was supposed to keep me safe from the looters 300 miles away.

  10. Dillinger
    June.1.2020 at 4:47 pm

    I’ll be playing tennis well after the 7:00 p.m. Dallas curfew. fytw.

    Also, Bob Dylan did NOT write Shelter From the Storm about the pleasures of government lockdowns.

  11. Eddy
    June.1.2020 at 4:49 pm

    “The protests in Myrtle Beach have remained sparse and nonviolent, yet the people there were prohibited from leaving their residences from 6:00 last night until 6:00 this morning.”

    Let’s at least give them credit – the point of these laws is to stop rioting before it starts, not to lock the stable door after the horses have bolted and burned down businesses.

    I’m not sure what I should think about curfews, but I’m beginning to lean toward the position that at a time of widespread rioting across the country, curfews are a reasonable time/place/manner restriction on large public gatherings.

    1. Eddy
      June.1.2020 at 4:49 pm

      Wait, prohibited from leaving residences? I missed that part, I’m not quite so sure about that.

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      June.1.2020 at 4:55 pm

      Yeah, when I pulled into Myrtle Beach last night, the place was a ghost town. It was almost eerie. I was pretty pissed when I checked into the hotel, only to find out that the entire city was under a curfew. Escaped the lockdown of Philly, only up fall into the lockdown of Myrtle.

      Seriously, who wants to raise kids in a country in which they have to walk around in masks and huddle inside even before the sun has gone down. I don’t know how much longer people will be able to put up with it.

      I’m not so sure they even are at this point.

  12. Longtobefree
    June.1.2020 at 4:55 pm

    If we can be arrested for going to Church, it should not be a surprise that we can be arrested for violating a curfew.
    Come on Reason; develop a libertarian philosophy and stay with it.
    If the action of restricting the ‘religion’ part of the first amendment is reasonable to you, then restricting the ‘assemble’ part must also be reasonable.

