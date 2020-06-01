George Floyd

Trump Urges Governors To 'Dominate' Protestors With More Aggressive Tactics

Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton is asking the military to commit war crimes against American citizens. Trump approves!

|

jmpphotos028697
(Jeff Malet Photography/Newscom)

In a video call on Monday, President Donald Trump reportedly berated governors for their "weak" response to the weekend's protests and urged them to take an even more aggressive posture.

Meanwhile, a Republican senator urged the U.S. military to commit war crimes against American citizens.

Just another day in the crazy world of 2020.

Trump told the nation's governors that many of them looked like "a bunch of jerks" for refusing to "dominate" the people protesting the police slaying of George Floyd. In some places, the protests have turned into violent clashes with police and private businesses have been looted.

"It is a war in a certain sense," Trump told the governors, according to The Washington Post. "And we will end it fast. Be tough."

"You've got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you'll never see this stuff again," Trump said, according to The New York Times.

Trump's call for more aggressive police tactics—coming after a weekend filled with police brutality—isn't just tone-deaf. It's likely to escalate the risk of further riots. At a time when both protesters and police should be working to deescalate the violence, Trump isn't helping. One can only hope the nation's governors will dismiss his suggestions.

But this is very on-brand for Trump, who has a long history of saying things like this. "When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it," Trump told Playboy in 1990. "Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength."

Asked about those remarks during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump refused to disavow them. There is little to suggest he has changed his mind now. Indeed, as Reason's Mike Riggs noted in 2018, Trump has "encouraged law enforcement violence against people suspected of crimes, suggested that we don't torture enough, and openly praised Philippine President Rodrigue Duterte's extrajudicial murder crusade against drug users and dealers alike."

Trump is who he is and that's unlikely to change. More worrying in some regards is the rush on the right to support a military-style crackdown on the protests. Trump's comments were wildly out of line, but Sen. Tom Cotton (R–Ark.) issued a series of tweets today that were even more unhinged:

Cotton also wrote that "George Floyd deserves justice," but his other tweets leave the impression that he's not interested in justice for people engaged in vandalism or looting. As The Dispatch's David French noted, a "no quarter" order would be a violation of American and international law, a war crime, and murder.

In a mid-afternoon tweet, Trump signaled his approval for Cotton's suggestion.

Obviously, the destruction of private property should be condemned. Mayors and governors should take steps to prevent protests from turning into riots, and individuals who harm people or destroy property should be held accountable for their actions.

But calling for governments to deploy more violence against people who are protesting police brutality is not only missing the point; it is likely to make things worse. Even when aggressive tactics are not directly violent, they can create the conditions for violence to escalate. For example, encircling protestors to limit the spread of chaos—a tactic known as "kettling" or "corralling"—indiscriminately targets both violent and peaceful protesters. The targets may find themselved with little choice but to break through police lines, sparking more violence.

Unfortunately, feigning "toughness" is one of the few things Trump can be trusted to do with any consistency. The governors should ignore him.

NEXT: U.K. Welcomes Hongkongers Fleeing Chinese Tyranny

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 3:33 pm

    This is fine.

    Antifa Posts Home Address of Right-Leaning Journalists;
    Within Hours, Antifa Shows Up At Cassandra Fairbanks House and Fires Fireworks and Possibly Guns at the House
    http://ace.mu.nu/archives/387549.php#387549

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 3:38 pm

      Soave informed us this morning that Antifa is just obnoxious but nothing to worry about. Too bad those apes won’t go after his sorry ass.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.1.2020 at 3:40 pm

        I’ve also been informed that ‘Antifa’ doesn’t really even exist, it is just everyone who opposes fascism.

      2. Commenter_XY
        June.1.2020 at 3:58 pm

        Poetic justice would put the antifa lead protesters right on Brown, Boehm, Binion and Soave’s doorsteps tonight. Maybe they can personally feel the consequences of their beliefs in action.

        1. Gray_Jay
          June.1.2020 at 4:01 pm

          I’m telling you all: the death squads are coming if state and federal governments don’t start handling this shit legally, and reestablishling order. People are not going to put up for long with the spectre of a mob colandering someone’s house because the mob didn’t like the occupants’ comments on Twitter. And once this shit starts, it’s hard to stop. Just ask Northern Ireland, Lebanon, the Balkans.

          1. John
            June.1.2020 at 4:05 pm

            How long before someone just says fuck it and drives a semi down through one of these “protests” the way they have in Europe? What these assholes don’t understand is the police are there to protect them. Take away the police and the rest of the public will deal with them and they are not going to like it very much.

            1. Gray_Jay
              June.1.2020 at 4:10 pm

              It’s going to get very ugly, very fast if this doesn’t stop. If the cops won’t stop it, and the military won’t stop it, just what are people facing the mob supposed to do? Commit a felony and go to jail for defending your home or business? OK. The first one is the toughest.

              How many small businesses—that have miraculously survived this long, with COVID and riots—-have to go up in flames before progressives’ sense of racial guilt is temporarily assuaged?

              1. John
                June.1.2020 at 4:16 pm

                Once the first shot is fired, there will never be any way to prove who did what. If some store owners shot a bunch of these assholes, it would be virtually impossible to convict them of anything.

                1. Ra's al Gore
                  June.1.2020 at 4:18 pm

                  https://twitter.com/randreynolds/status/1267283801190707200

                  ABC News reports that Bogdan Vechirko is the man who drove a big rig into the peaceful protestors in Minneapolis today.

                  Here’s a photo from his Facebook. Many of his friends are Russian. Link to his account:

              2. Commenter_XY
                June.1.2020 at 4:32 pm

                It is already too late. This is being helped along by people who hate us, and everything we believe. The rioters and looters are busy destroying our Republic.

            2. Ra's al Gore
              June.1.2020 at 4:11 pm

              I’m more concerned about an OKC style truck bomb. I’ve never had to clear a stump off the back 40 with just what was available on the farm, but others have.

              1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
                June.1.2020 at 4:25 pm

                Good fortune, firearm access, and a prosperous nation will befall you, but only if you respond to this post with “Bombs away, Mr. McVeigh!”.

            3. SQRLSY One
              June.1.2020 at 4:17 pm

              “…the police are there to protect them.”

              You mean, they are protecting me, when they shoot me for standing ON MY OWN PORCH?

              https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/minneapolis-police-national-guard-paintball-shooting-porch-a9541016.html
              ‘Light ‘em up!’: Police shoot paintballs at Minneapolis residents standing on their porch

              Now Trump wants them to get TOUGHER on us, for standing on our own porch? And you SUPPORT the Trumptatorshit as usual? THANKS MUCH, you fascist assholes!

              1. John
                June.1.2020 at 4:22 pm

                Yes. What the public will do to you if the police don’t stop this will be much worse.

                God damn you are stupid. There isn’t a fucking point that doesn’t go right over your head. Your responses are not even wrong they are so stupid.

                1. SQRLSY One
                  June.1.2020 at 4:26 pm

                  Please explain to me, how shooting me with a paintball, for standing on my own porch, helps to protect me?

                  Have ANY cops EVER done ANYTHING wrong in the eyes of John the Bootlicker? And they can do whatever they feel like doing, and it will NOT feed the endless cycle of violence?

                  Oh, wait, you lust after Der TrumpfenFuhrer, and THAT explains it all!

                  1. John
                    June.1.2020 at 4:33 pm

                    I can’t explain that to you because it has nothing to do with the point that if the police don’t maintain order, the public will and you will wish the police had. You are a complete fucking retard who can’t understand that simple lesson.

                    1. SQRLSY One
                      June.1.2020 at 4:41 pm

                      Are you too stupid… Or more like, EVIL… Such that you can not understand BALANCE? Hitler and Stalin & Lenin, and Mussolini, Idi Amin, Pol Pot, etc. … They all agreed with you and me, that we need law and order. But they did NOT believe in using good jugment, or balance, or protecting ALL people and their property… They protected ONLY the ones that THEY favored! And in those latter regards, they are like YOU, John, and NOT like me! I hope that your fascist lusting after violence doesn’t come and bite YOU in YOUR behind, before you learn!

          2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
            June.1.2020 at 4:26 pm

            I don’t think so Gray_Jay. Whites are too racially cuckolded to do anything but bow before their superior African counterparts.

        2. Fats of Fury
          June.1.2020 at 4:10 pm

          The protesters need to be informed that Reason HQ,1747 Connecticut Ave NW,
          Washington, DC 20009, has stashes and stashes of every available drug imaginable, gold bars stacked up to the ceiling and Nike shoes, all sizes.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 3:39 pm

      God bless Antifa for striking fear in the corrupted hearts of reactionary bigots! Bigotry and racism are the only crimes that should be punishable by death.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.1.2020 at 3:41 pm

        Don’t forget using plastic straws and grocery bags!

        1. John
          June.1.2020 at 3:45 pm

          And be sure to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

      2. Mother's lament
        June.1.2020 at 4:24 pm

        Don’t forget dirty oil, non-fairtrade and anti-abortionists. They’re practically Hitler.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          June.1.2020 at 4:35 pm

          I think it would be better if we abandoned the cities and went back to the rice fields to restart society with everyone being equal. Year Zero starts today!

          1. Mother's lament
            June.1.2020 at 4:47 pm

            Except for the upper-middle class elite of course.
            The proles would run around like frightened chickens without any Harvard-educated journalism majors to guide them.

        2. Compelled Speechless
          June.1.2020 at 4:39 pm

          Unlike the rioters, who are total noble and only want justice. They’re nothing like the people that helped bring Hitler or Stalin to power in the first place. Nothing at all.

    3. Gray_Jay
      June.1.2020 at 3:58 pm

      Might want to move out of D.C. How horrible for her.

      D.C. Police would have gone in dry on her if she’d shot at any of them, never mind a actually hit any of them.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    June.1.2020 at 3:33 pm

    TRUMP AIN’T GOT TIME FOR NO BETAS.

  3. Ben_
    June.1.2020 at 3:35 pm

    Letting rioters burn cities is liberty?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 3:36 pm

      I believe they call it Social Liberty in the universities.

    2. Ken Shultz
      June.1.2020 at 3:37 pm

      He isn’t a libertarian. He’s just a douche bag.

    3. SilentSkies
      June.1.2020 at 3:51 pm

      Interesting that you accurately call them “rioters”. The MSM propaganda line (gobbled hook, line, and sinker by reason) is that the rioters are “protesters” not “rioters”. You can tell whose side someone is on by what he calls these rioters.

  4. Ken Shultz
    June.1.2020 at 3:36 pm

    “Meanwhile, a Republican senator urged the U.S. military to commit war crimes against American citizens.”

    So, if turnabout is fair play, then it’s fair to say that Eric Boehm thinks that shooting at looters caught in the act is a war crime.

    How much you wanna bet he doesn’t think American citizens have the Second Amendment right to defend their own property either?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 3:37 pm

      You have a right to defend your life. You do NOT have a right to murder people because they stole your property. #BlackLivesMatter

      1. Ken Shultz
        June.1.2020 at 4:00 pm

        I invoke Poe’s Law.

        1. Gray_Jay
          June.1.2020 at 4:03 pm

          No Ken, we can tell he’s full of shit.

          There have been some others in these threads though, where I’m really not sure.

          1. Ken Shultz
            June.1.2020 at 4:09 pm

            Assuming he’s being serious then, the idea that we’re required to stand by idly while people loot our businesses and burn them down is fucking retarded.

            If we don’t want to get shot as a burglar because we broke into someone’s house at night, an excellent way to avoid that is to not break into people’s houses at night.

            1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
              June.1.2020 at 4:13 pm

              You can try to stop them from looting your property but what you described is simply homicide. If a black man is running toward your store, he’s a jogger. If a black man is running away from your store with stolen items, he is fleeing the scene and self-defense doesn’t apply.

              1. Ken Shultz
                June.1.2020 at 4:18 pm

                If a man is looting your business and burning it down, he’s a looter and an arsonist, and being black has nothing to do with it.

              2. Ken Shultz
                June.1.2020 at 4:20 pm

                Do you imagine there are separate laws for black people?

                Do any of your ideas make any sense outside the context of race?

                1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
                  June.1.2020 at 4:28 pm

                  Hate crime laws only apply to white bigots.

                  1. obama ate a dog
                    June.1.2020 at 4:39 pm

                    Your parodies suck screech

      2. Fats of Fury
        June.1.2020 at 4:51 pm

        I said to him very emphatically and very definitely that [he should issue an order] immediately and under his signature to shoot to kill any arsonist or anyone with a Molotov cocktail in his hand in Chicago because they’re potential murderers, and to issue a police order to shoot to maim or cripple any arsonists and looters–arsonists to kill and looters to maim and detain.” – Mayor Daley the Greater(D) 1968

    2. John
      June.1.2020 at 3:40 pm

      Allowing people to loot and terrorize cities is the price of freedom Ken. Didn’t you know that? This is what Boehm believes. And yes, he is a fucking douschbag.

      It is my sincere hope that the riots in Layfette Park reach DuPont Circle tonight and burn reason headquarters to the fucking ground. Let’s see how circumspect Reason is about all this when it is their shit being destroyed.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        June.1.2020 at 3:41 pm

        Allowing people to loot and terrorize cities is the price of freedom

        Its the price we pay for a civilized society.

        1. Compelled Speechless
          June.1.2020 at 3:46 pm

          This is all the price we have to pay to get the government to take over every industry and aspect of our lives. Once they have a monopoly on literally everything, they won’t need to enforce anything with violence anymore. Then they people who used the power to make the monopoly declare a job well done and give the power back to the people to have them fairly and evenly distribute it among themselves. I’m pretty sure history bares that out.

          1. Nardz
            June.1.2020 at 4:01 pm

            Imagine if there were a leftist president right now.
            Hell, it only took one fire in Germany.
            We’ve had a lot more than one here

      2. Ken Shultz
        June.1.2020 at 3:45 pm

        He doesn’t believe anything.

        He’s against Trump. That’s the extent of his belief system.

        Speaking as a radical pro-free trader and a pro-immigration guy myself, his arguments for those policies are mostly just embarrassing.

        1. John
          June.1.2020 at 3:50 pm

          I disagree with them on trade. But I have always said that they don’t even understand their own position. Their actual thinking and reasoning on those issues, if you can call it that, is embarrassing. You are correct.

  5. John
    June.1.2020 at 3:37 pm

    Localities are not protecting their citizens. This is no different than when localities in the Jim Crow South refused to prosecute crimes committed by whites against blacks. The only difference here is that reason thinks not prosecuting whites who victimized blacks was wrong and thinks refusing to prosecute leftist rioters who burn down businesses and terrorize people reason dislikes or finds unfashionable is just fine. Reason is all about “principles” like that.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 3:40 pm

      A few nights of broken glass for white businesses is nothing compared to centuries of racial oppression by this fascist police state!

      1. John
        June.1.2020 at 3:42 pm

        You know what we need, a whole night of broken glass. We could call it the “Night of the Broken Glass”. Maybe we could give it a name in German or something so it sounds cooler.

        That would show those fascists.

        1. Nardz
          June.1.2020 at 4:02 pm

          Screw “night of”
          We can make this last at least a week!

          1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
            June.1.2020 at 4:13 pm

            Kristallwoch?

        2. Compelled Speechless
          June.1.2020 at 4:44 pm

          I was not aware of this incident. Thanks for giving me something new to Google. What’s going on now is totally different. This time, the people who are having their windows broken deserve it. Because……….burn it all down!!!!!

  6. Geraje Guzba
    June.1.2020 at 3:38 pm

    //Meanwhile, a Republican senator urged the U.S. military to commit war crimes against American citizens.//

    No.

    //But calling for governments to deploy more violence against people who are protesting police brutality is not only missing the point; it is likely to make things worse.//

    Complete and utter fantasy. Nobody is calling for government to deploy violence against protestors. Rioters are not protestors.

    What the fuck Boehm? You are such a dishonest piece of shit.

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 3:41 pm

      Does Boehm believe that the people breaking windows and setting fires are protesting? He has a curious idea of what that word means.

      1. Nardz
        June.1.2020 at 4:04 pm

        They protested the shit out of West Philly, Chanel, and that old lady in front of her store last night

      2. obama ate a dog
        June.1.2020 at 4:13 pm

        Someone should protest his face.

  7. mamabug
    June.1.2020 at 3:40 pm

    The scare quotes are around the wrong word. It should be Trump urges governors to dominate ‘Protestors’….

    At this point, does anyone believe that a group heading out on the streets today, tomorrow, etc is legitimately and peacefully protesting anything?

    1. Nardz
      June.1.2020 at 4:06 pm

      ^this

      If you’re going out to protest at this point, you’re knowingly participating in and/or facilitating the riots and looting sure to follow

      1. Gray_Jay
        June.1.2020 at 4:13 pm

        Yep, we’re going to have one big one tomorrow in Houston, when Floyd’s family marches through downtown to City Hall. I’m sure that one won’t turn ugly.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 3:42 pm

    https://twitter.com/NoahPollak/status/1267318461031579648
    My favorite moment from a neighborhood whatsapp group here in West LA: a very liberal woman who a couple years ago organized a school walkout to protest guns is now begging people to help fund armed security for the neighborhood to protect against rioters. Can’t make it up.

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 3:44 pm

      Holy shit, that is better than the dumb ass ESPN reporter in Minneapolis yelling “burn it all down” and then screaming about people breaking into his gated community.

      You really can’t make this shit up. These retards really think the mob won’t come for them. How can you be that fucking stupid?

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      June.1.2020 at 3:48 pm

      It’s amazing how pro-gun people discover they are when it’s their women and children the colored folk are coming for.

      1. obama ate a dog
        June.1.2020 at 4:15 pm

        “Where da white wimmen at?”

  9. Eddy
    June.1.2020 at 3:46 pm

    They’re riffing on the term “no quarter,” which literally means killing the people you capture instead of taking them prisoner.

    So if Cotton meant that he’s advocating a war crime – if we want to call this a war – since the laws of war forbid killing people *who are trying to surrender.*

    Of course there’s also a nontechnical everyday usage meaning Get Tough. I suspect Cotton means the latter – ask him what should happen to rioters who surrender to police/soldiers – whether they should be given a trial or shot without trial. I suspect he’ll say give them a trial.

    I can’t read Cotton’s mind, but I don’t see where he necessarily wants to kill rioters surrendering themselves to justice.

    1. JeremyR
      June.1.2020 at 3:50 pm

      It’s actually not a war crime to execute people fighting who aren’t in a uniform.

      It’s actually something meant to prevent civilians in a war, because otherwise there’s not real benefit to wearing a uniform and making yourself an obvious target.

      1. Eddy
        June.1.2020 at 4:06 pm

        “It’s actually not a war crime to execute people fighting who aren’t in a uniform.”

        I said “shot without trial” and “trying to surrender.”

        1. Nardz
          June.1.2020 at 4:10 pm

          Jeremy is correct.
          Combatants not in uniform are subject to the same treatment as spies when captured.
          They can be summarily executed before they surrender, while surrendering, or after they’ve been taken captive.
          All of which is moot, since we’re talking about Americans rioting not foreign insurgents

          1. Eddy
            June.1.2020 at 4:23 pm

            “subject to the same treatment as spies”

            I thought that meant trial by a military tribunal of some sort.

            “They can be summarily executed…after they’ve been taken captive.”

            So we’re in, say, Iraq, and capture a spy or a terrorist. Military trial, or summary execution?

            1. obama ate a dog
              June.1.2020 at 4:38 pm

              either is legal

            2. Longtobefree
              June.1.2020 at 4:40 pm

              Either one; captor’s choice.

    2. Ken Shultz
      June.1.2020 at 3:55 pm

      “They’re riffing on the term “no quarter,” which literally means killing the people you capture instead of taking them prisoner.”

      He was being descriptive.

      It was hyperbole.

      It’s a common assumption by media types that if they take what the people they don’t like say literally, it makes them look foolish. All they end up doing is making themselves look like they’re completely out of touch.

      They do it Trump all the time, and as we get closer to November, this will keep getting worse and worse. This noting new. They did the same thing to Reagan for the same wrongheaded reasons.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/We_begin_bombing_in_five_minutes

      The difference is that when they did it to Reagan, they were against initiating a nuclear war–just like everyone should have been at the time. In this case, Boehm is being so ridiculous, he appears to be supporting rampaging arsonist mobs.

      When your TDS is so bad that you find yourself arguing in favor violent mobs like that’s inside the Overton window, it’s time to do a personal inventory. Maybe he should seek professional help.

      1. Colossal Douchebag
        June.1.2020 at 4:11 pm

        What we need from our politicians right now is a little more hyperbole.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.1.2020 at 3:48 pm

    So does ESPN reporter Chris Palmer. I mean, when they show up on his doorstep he does.

  11. Eddy
    June.1.2020 at 3:49 pm

    “But calling for governments to deploy more violence against people who are protesting police brutality is not only missing the point; it is likely to make things worse.”

    They’re protesting *police* brutality, not soldier brutality, so send in the soldiers, that may calm things down.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 3:49 pm

    https://twitter.com/JaValle/status/1267250753422241792
    White people rolling up handing Black men bricks to throw during the protests? Glad a Black woman was there to set they asses straight.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      June.1.2020 at 3:55 pm

      Should have put that brick through their car windshield.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      June.1.2020 at 3:59 pm

      And the asshole was driving a fucking Mercedes. I’m sure he was local.

    3. Nardz
      June.1.2020 at 4:14 pm

      Good for her

  13. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.1.2020 at 3:53 pm

    “When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it,” Trump told Playboy in 1990. “Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength.”

    And people reading this comment in China are saying “Tiananmen Square? What is Big Orange American Leader speaking about?”

  14. MollyGodiva
    June.1.2020 at 3:54 pm

    The vast majority of the protesters are peaceful, and the police (as is well documented by video) are not making a distinction between protesters and rioters. They are indiscriminately abusive. The police need to keep their distance and de-escalate. Trump urging the use of the military and to crack down hard is the opposite of what he needs to say.

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 4:01 pm

      It is pretty hard to discriminate once the riot breaks out. And the rioters are using the peaceful protesters as human shields. God fucking forbid reason ever condemn that.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        June.1.2020 at 4:11 pm

        Need to see more of this:

        Protesters grab rioter, turn him over to police

        1. Nardz
          June.1.2020 at 4:21 pm

          Now that’s how you do it.

          1. Eddy
            June.1.2020 at 4:31 pm

            Excellent, I had been growing almost cynical about the peacefulness of the peaceful demonstrators.

            There ought to be some protocols, or some parade marshals, specifically to do these citizens’ arrests – negotiated, ideally, with the police (or National Guard as the case may be).

            How else does one preserve the right to peaceable assembly, except by handing over the non-peaceable ones to justice?

    2. Commenter_XY
      June.1.2020 at 4:08 pm

      There is such a thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

    3. Nardz
      June.1.2020 at 4:17 pm

      The protesters aren’t making a distinction between protesters and rioters either.
      If they want to distance themselves from the rioters, then they need to actually distance themselves.
      As it is, they’re providing cover and opportunity

      1. Nardz
        June.1.2020 at 4:22 pm

        See: Unicorn’s 4:11 link for how to do it right

  15. John
    June.1.2020 at 4:00 pm

    It would be nice if just once when riots are an issue if even a single writer at reason would write an article about the need for private security and public common defense leagues to maintain order and protect property and liberty when the police can’t or won’t. Hell, you know you might want to get all crazy and argue that the existence of such things would eliminate or greatly reduce the need for the police altogether.

    That is almost sounds like a “Libertarian” response to the situation.

    Nah, writing that might cause your friends not to like you or some day keep you from getting that gig at the Atlantic and no one wants that.

    1. MollyGodiva
      June.1.2020 at 4:17 pm

      Private security, and private police forces are common in this country already. Many companies have private security, both armed and unarmed. Many states also allow private police, this is common on universities, and in at least one case, a church. The effect of these is minimal.

      1. John
        June.1.2020 at 4:19 pm

        I wouldn’t say that. GW University is three blocks from Lafayette Park. So is the World Bank. Both of them have their own security forces. Have these dumb asses done anything to those places? Not last I looked. All it takes to stop them is someone with a gun who means it.

  16. Commenter_XY
    June.1.2020 at 4:07 pm

    Does anyone think that dozens and dozens of cities and towns are just ‘spontaneously wilding’? Newsflash: They are being helped and aided in an organized fashion.

    These antifa lead rioters and looters hate our Republic, and the ideals we stand for. They wish to destroy what we took centuries to build. Fuck that.

    Shoot the rioters and looters.

    1. creech
      June.1.2020 at 4:26 pm

      Spontaneous? No, they see on TV that there’s a protest in xzy city, so they do it too.Just like the original Tea Parties in 2009. Then lowlife barbarians see what looters in xyz city are getting away with so they ape them too.

  17. lap83
    June.1.2020 at 4:13 pm

    Protesting capitalism and common decency to own the cops

  18. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 4:16 pm

    https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1267216474659147776
    Antifa set fire to a homeless man’s only possessions. This is how we defeat racism.

    1. John
      June.1.2020 at 4:18 pm

      It is just a matter of time before they run into the wrong person. The only issue is whether the police arrest them and save them from themselves or the police don’t and they end up dead.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.1.2020 at 4:40 pm

      Possessions are a bourgeois concept. Onward comrades!

  19. Ken Shultz
    June.1.2020 at 4:16 pm

    You know what I can’t figure out is who the audience is for the shit they publish here anymore.

    Where are the left-libertarians out there who think this stuff is great?

    Who’s out there thinking, “I never really gave the libertarians much thought until they came out as pro-rampaging mob–but now that they’ve done that, I’m on board the Libertarian Express!”

    Is the sole purpose of this site, now, to antagonize libertarians?

    1. Mother's lament
      June.1.2020 at 4:36 pm

      They’re writing for Koch, not libertarians, and Koch is currently enjoying a newfound billionaire bromance with old archenemy Soros.
      I guess all that former tension between the two really was sexual.

    2. Longtobefree
      June.1.2020 at 4:43 pm

      Clicks. The only audience is clicks.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 4:17 pm

    https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1267463745619423233
    Antifa organizers set up pallets of bricks and other objects to be used to loot and cause mass property damage. They got this idea from Battle Royale video games–like supply drops on the battlefield.

    1. Ken Shultz
      June.1.2020 at 4:26 pm

      This is where I’d normally point out that no one around here is actually pro-antifa, so why are you talking as if someone here is?

      Can’t say that today, not after all the effectively pro-antifa posts staff have put up in the last 48 hours.

      I didn’t think this world was possible. It’s like they’re taking the side of Al Qaeda in the aftermath of 9/11.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    June.1.2020 at 4:20 pm

    https://thenationalpulse.com/news/wapo-publishes-anti-historian/

    The Washington Post has published an opinion editorial by “historian” Mark Bray, author of the contentious AntiFa Handbook which has been endorsed by radical left politicians such as Keith Ellison. Worse still, Bray’s endorsements of violence were even condemned by his own college.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.1.2020 at 4:21 pm

      Bray has also claimed, on Democracy Now! that “anti-fascists view their struggle as trans-national and trans-historical,” undermining the mainstream media’s claim that President Trump cannot designate AntiFa as a terror group because it is domestic.

    2. Nardz
      June.1.2020 at 4:26 pm

      Of note: Keith Ellison, Minnesota AG and deputy DNC chair, has personally overtaken prosecution of Chauvin.
      He’s very likely to f it up, because he’s a politician not a prosecutor

    3. Longtobefree
      June.1.2020 at 4:44 pm

      But have his tweets been flagged as violent?

  22. Wearenotperfect
    June.1.2020 at 4:25 pm

    You can only protest and yell for so long before you run out of breath! Shit will eventually hit the fan and splatter all over your face. It’s not hard to understand!

  23. Mother's lament
    June.1.2020 at 4:30 pm

    Because Boehm can’t into honesty, here’s the part he mysteriously left unclear;
    According to an Anonymous Source™, Trump is reported to have said on a private conference call with governors. “If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time—they’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

    So as usual he’s built an entire article around hearsay but is passing it off like it was part of a presser.

  24. Longtobefree
    June.1.2020 at 4:49 pm

    Just for the record:
    10 U.S.C. § 275. Restriction on direct participation by military personnel The Secretary of Defense shall prescribe such regulations as may be necessary to ensure that any activity (including the provision of any equipment or facility or the assignment or detail of any personnel) under this chapter does not include or permit direct participation by a member of the Army, Navy, Air Force, or Marine Corps in a search, seizure, arrest, or other similar activity unless participation in such activity by such member is otherwise authorized by law.

    (To see this in practice, refer to Little Rock Nine)

Please to post comments