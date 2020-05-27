Courts

This Judge Is Wrong About Economic Liberty and the Constitution

A flawed argument for judicial passivity in cases of government regulation.

|

reason-gavel
( Webdata / Dreamstime.com)

Does the U.S. Constitution protect economic liberty, such as the right to work in an occupation of one's choosing free from unreasonable government regulation? Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht thinks not. Writing in dissent last week in Ladd v. Real Estate Commission of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Wecht faulted his colleagues in the majority for their "judicial intrusion into the realm of legislative value judgments" after that court allowed a legal challenge to proceed against a state occupational licensing scheme. "I cannot endorse a constitutional standard that encourages courts," he declared, "to second-guess the wisdom, need, or appropriateness" of duly enacted economic regulations.

In Wecht's telling, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is now living in its "own Lochner era," a reference to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Lochner v. New York (1905), which struck down a maximum working hours law on the grounds that it served no valid health or safety purpose and violated the right to liberty of contract protected by the 14th Amendment. "For many years, and under the pretext of protecting 'economic liberty' and 'freedom of contract,' the Supreme Court routinely struck down laws that a majority of the Court deemed unwise or improvident," Wecht wrote of Lochner and several related cases. "Most now recognize that those decisions had nothing to do with the text or history of the Constitution; they were based upon nothing more than the policy preferences of the justices who signed on to them."

Respectfully, I would encourage Justice Wecht to read some more legal history. He might start with the speeches of Rep. John Bingham (R–Ohio). In 1866 Bingham served as the principal author of Section One of the 14th Amendment, which, among other things, forbids the states from passing or enforcing laws which violate the privileges or immunities of citizens. As Bingham told the House of Representatives, "the provisions of the Constitution guaranteeing rights, privileges, and immunities" includes "the constitutional liberty…to work in an honest calling and contribute by your toil in some sort to the support of yourself, to the support of your fellow men, and to be secure in the enjoyment of the fruits of your toil."

That view was widely shared at the time by those who framed and ratified the amendment. What is more, even those who opposed the passage of the 14th Amendment agreed that it was designed to protect economic liberty from overreaching state regulation—indeed, that was a big reason why they opposed the amendment in the first place. Rep. Andrew Jackson Rogers (D–N.J.), for example, complained to the House that "all the rights we have under the laws of the country are embraced under the definition of privileges and immunities….The right to contract is a privilege….I hold if that ever becomes a part of the fundamental law of the land it will prevent any State from refusing to allow anything to anybody embraced under this term of privileges and immunities." The "right to contract" was of course later secured by the Supreme Court in Lochner.

Contrary to Justice Wecht's flawed assertion, economic liberty most certainly does have something to do with the text and history of the Constitution.

Related: "Lochner Isn't a Dirty Word."

NEXT: Washington Judge Rejects Lawsuit Over Fox News' Supposed Coronavirus Misrepresentations

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. hpearce
    May.27.2020 at 3:30 pm

    Let’s not forget the 1st amendment to freedom of peaceful assembly.
    While it seems it is been supported for political action only ( such as protest), I see no reason that it may not apply to assemblies that are economic in nature such as doing business free from state intervention

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.27.2020 at 3:53 pm

      Economic associations are fantastic but, unfortunately, the bigots in the Republican party have used those rights to limit access to businesses based upon the color of a person’s skin. The Constitution guarantees that all people are created equal and it is absolutely part of the role of government to ensure that racism and bigotry are snuffed out of our American society.

      1. Dyzalot
        May.27.2020 at 4:12 pm

        What are you talking about? The Constitution doesn’t limit private actions. It limits government action. So no, the Constitution has no power to force people to not be discriminatory when they hire, make friends, create clubs or get married. Where would anyone get the idea that people can’t discriminate?

        1. Fin
          May.27.2020 at 4:23 pm

          Actually it does both

          “Where would anyone get the idea that people can’t discriminate?”

          The civil rights act and 50 years of jurisprudence

          Go away now idiot.

  2. Jerryskids
    May.27.2020 at 3:34 pm

    “I cannot endorse a constitutional standard that encourages courts,” he declared, “to second-guess the wisdom, need, or appropriateness” of duly enacted economic regulations.

    You’re a Supreme Court Justice – it’s your whole fucking job to second-guess the Legislature and the Executive, you retard. Has this dumb fucker ever joined an opinion that declared a duly-enacted law to be unconstitutional? If the Legislature passed it and the Governor signed it, they obviously didn’t think it was unconstitutional so who the hell are you to declare that it is?

    1. some guy
      May.27.2020 at 3:58 pm

      Obviously it’s different when money is involved. Money is magic.

  3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    May.27.2020 at 3:47 pm

    “Economic liberty” is a pleasant euphemism for economic slavery. The supposed “right to work” is just the right to be fired without cause. American workers deserve stronger employment laws, similar to public school teachers and police officers, in my honest opinion. We are better than this!

    1. Michael S. Langston
      May.27.2020 at 3:54 pm

      The right to be fired without cause is just another name for freedom of association.

      1. some guy
        May.27.2020 at 3:59 pm

        But, your business? You didn’t make that!

  4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    May.27.2020 at 4:08 pm

    “I cannot endorse a constitutional standard that encourages courts,” he declared, “to second-guess the wisdom, need, or appropriateness” of duly enacted economic regulations.

    The founding fathers would be so glad to hear they pissed off the largest empire in the world just so this douchebag could lecture us that unelected bureaucrats have only the public interest and safety in mind when they regulate eyebrow threaders.

  5. QAnon
    May.27.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Was Fox News in on the coverup of the murder of #CarolynGombell? What did Hannity know? Many fine people are saying he knows the full story. #JusticeForCarolyn

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      May.27.2020 at 4:14 pm

      >QAnon
      Are you a troll account or a parody account?

Please to post comments