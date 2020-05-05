Coronavirus

Let People Go Outside

Many public health experts say the benefits outweigh the risks.

|

(David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire DFH)

"If I get corona, I get corona," mused Florida spring breaker Brady Sluder in a now-infamous March interview with CBS. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."

Sluder, with his sun-tinged face and backwards cap, probably didn't realize that he'd become an unwitting mascot for the perils of ignoring social distancing. Policies discouraging nearly every form of public interaction—from widespread restaurant closures to a prohibition on big box retailers selling paint—have popped up across the country in an attempt to curb the coronavirus. Some of those policies still make sense. 

Closing outdoor spaces does not. That includes the beaches in Florida, which have slowly begun reopening on a county-by-county basis. 

Predictably, the move wasn't without backlash. "The trouble is, Florida's not known for 'good' or 'safe,'" writes Diane Roberts, a professor of English at Florida State University, in a Washington Post op-ed. Citing the derisory "Florida man" stereotype, who is known for his ridiculous antics and disregard for the law, Roberts concludes that Floridians simply cannot be trusted with the privilege of going to the beach in times like this.

But Roberts does not cite any infectious disease specialists, who are trained to analyze the risks of such situations using science, not stereotypes. What do those experts have to say?

"It bugs me to see these restrictions on people being outside," said Edward Nardell, a professor in the departments of Environmental Health and Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Nardell told Slate that he favors opening the beaches, so long as social distancing rules are put in place and enforced.

And no beach has reopened in Florida without social distancing guidelines. Jacksonville, the first city to open the proverbial floodgates, has banned sunbathing and prohibited beachgoers from bringing coolers, grills, and chairs. Organized beach sports are also forbidden. Put differently, you are allowed to walk or jog on the beach, and you are allowed to go swimming.

The beach is no bogeyman when beachgoers follow social distancing guidelines. Indeed, it might even be safer than a busy urban sidewalk, where individuals don't always have the luxury of staying six feet apart. Of course, even sidewalks are not necessarily that high of a risk. According to Daniel Kuritzkes, the chief of the infectious disease division at Brigham and Women's Hospital, "I don't think there's a real concern" about catching COVID-19 from walking past someone. Kuritzkers told Boston Magazine that such brief interactions—if you can even call them that—carry low risk for COVID-19 transmissions, though it's still recommended that everyone dons a face mask.

Many parks were also shuttered when the coronavirus first hit the U.S. Recently, some states and localities have started gradually lightening those restrictions. Low-income residents probably stand to gain the most from that, since they often lack large, comfortable living spaces to retreat to when practically all other corners of society are blocked off from public use. While everybody benefits from getting outside, the advantages are perhaps even greater for those who have been forced to shelter in place in small, crowded homes.

But the science hasn't swayed every lawmaker. Florida's beaches reopening virtually coincided with Orange County, California closing theirs after photos showed Huntington Beach and Newport Beach both teeming with sunbathing visitors. The knee-jerk reaction is understandable. But perhaps Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) could have avoided a prohibition in favor of a more measured approach, one with enhanced social distancing guidelines.

"If you're swimming more than 6 feet away from people, you're probably reasonably safe," Michael Buchmeier, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of California, Irvine, told The Guardian. "The virus is very sensitive to ultraviolet light and very sensitive to heating. It's not likely to survive in heat and sunlight." 

Lucky for residents of Florida, California, and many other states, their beaches have plenty of both.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    May.5.2020 at 3:49 pm

    I didn’t peg Binion as the MAGA type.

    1. Julia
      May.5.2020 at 4:45 pm

  2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    May.5.2020 at 3:54 pm

    When Israel was in Egypt’s land
    Let my people go
    Oppress’d so hard they could not stand
    Let my people go

    Of course, just the people of color. For the whites to claim oppression would be cultural appropriation. Plus, us Celts burn like a son-of-a-bitch.

  3. Jerryskids
    May.5.2020 at 3:57 pm

    Many public health experts say the benefits outweigh the risks.

    Well thank God the experts we elected to decide for us what’s for our own good are benevolent as well as wise and noble, let us all be grateful for their kindness.

    1. Nardz
      May.5.2020 at 4:16 pm

      Yea, fuck this utilitarian appeal bullshit.
      “Let” people go outside because we’re not fucking totalitarian subjects

  4. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    May.5.2020 at 3:58 pm

    But the science hasn’t swayed every policymaker.

    Hmmph. You’re only supposed to follow the science when it keeps those people under control. /Karen

    1. soldiermedic76
      May.5.2020 at 4:02 pm

      Science is only what they agree with, don’t you know? I mean how is this different then the anti-GMO or anti-nuclear power movements?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.5.2020 at 4:35 pm

        JESUS CHRIST, THERE IS NO MOTHERFUCKING THE SCIENCE GODDAMN IT!!!!!

        1. soldiermedic76
          May.5.2020 at 4:43 pm

          Kind of my fucking point! Didn’t you get the sarcasm?

  5. Case of the Mondays
    May.5.2020 at 4:03 pm

    “But perhaps Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) could have avoided a prohibition in favor of a more measured approach, one with enhanced social distancing guidelines.”

    Expecting Governor Nodick to do anything in a reasonable or measured approach is pointless. The man is a schmuck, and after his stupidity is likely to get chippered in the next election.

    1. soldiermedic76
      May.5.2020 at 4:09 pm

      Let’s describe what Newsom actually did. He saw people not following his vague orders, threw a fit and put the state back in a timeout. We see the same thing with Lightfoot, Inslee and Whitmer.

  6. Ken Shultz
    May.5.2020 at 4:03 pm

    “Many public health experts say the benefits outweigh the risks.”

    Why should it matter what public health experts say?!

    1. Ken Shultz
      May.5.2020 at 4:06 pm

      “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

      Can someone point me to the public health experts exemption in the First Amendment in regards to freedom of assembly? It’s fairly short, and I can’t seem to find it anywhere.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        May.5.2020 at 4:10 pm

        The “General Welfare” clause, which obviates all other Constitutional clauses, rights, and guarantees provided the authorities are genuinely acting in the best interests of the People — which they always are, obviously.

        1. Ken Shultz
          May.5.2020 at 4:14 pm

          It’s funny when you write stuff like that, but when ostensibly libertarian journalists write shit like that without any hint of sarcasm, it isn’t funny at all.

          1. Nardz
            May.5.2020 at 4:19 pm

            “Ostensibly” is doing a hell of a lot of work in that sentence

      2. John
        May.5.2020 at 4:41 pm

        It is called a compelling government interest Ken. And public health is one of those interests. This shit isn’t hard. The Constitution isn’t what is going to save you here.

        1. Dillinger
          May.5.2020 at 4:46 pm

          >> a compelling government interest

          arguable.

          1. John
            May.5.2020 at 4:50 pm

            It is. And it gets less arguable every day. But, that is the debate. I wish people understood that.

            1. Ken Shultz
              May.5.2020 at 4:57 pm

              If people were being compelled by the government to go out on the beach or associate with others who do, that might make more sense. Since they aren’t, it doesn’t.

              “If somebody wants to stay in their house, that’s great. They should be allowed to stay in their house and should not be compelled to leave . . . but to say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist, this is not democratic, this is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

              —-Elon Musk

              https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/05/tesla-stock-plunges-after-musk-tweets-tesla-stock-price-is-too-high/

              Using the coercive power of the state and threats from the police to force your qualitative preferences on people who do not share them is at least half the definition of fascism–regardless of whether you call it a “compelling government interest” or some other bullshit.

              Even Elon Musk gets it.

              1. Ken Shultz
                May.5.2020 at 5:02 pm

                P.S. There is no estimation of the qualitative best interests of the American people better than that taken from watching what they freely choose to do. Imagining otherwise is practically the definition of elitism.

                Meanwhile, if you’re using the government to compel people to do anything different from what they want to do of their own free will, you have abandoned any pretense at claiming to know or represent their qualitative interests.

        2. AlexS
          May.5.2020 at 4:58 pm

          Government always believes it has a compelling interest in everything. That’s why the Bill of Rights exists, to clearly list a number of things that the government (initially the feds, but later incorporated to apply to states) can /never/ have a compelling interest in doing. A Bill of Rights that is void when there’s a “compelling government interest” is nothing at all.

  7. Longtobefree
    May.5.2020 at 4:05 pm

    Many public health experts say the benefits outweigh the risks.

    But whatever you do, don’t let actual citizens make a decision on their own!

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.5.2020 at 4:15 pm

    Many public health experts say the benefits outweigh the risks.

    Well, none of those health experts are authoritarian governors.

  9. Ken Shultz
    May.5.2020 at 4:23 pm

    I wrote yesterday in morning links about the reaction to Newsom’s beach closures in Orange County. It wasn’t just that people defied and ignored his orders. Thousands of angry locals flooded Huntington Beach to denounce Newsom.

    “The crowds gathered a block from the beach, holding signs such as “Recall Newsom” and waving flags.

    Huntington Beach police estimated the crowd size at 2,500-3,000.

    Many of them appeared to be standing close to each other, not obeying the six-foot distancing guidelines issued by the state and most health authorities.

    A line of officers on horseback stood by to contain the crowds to the sidewalks. “

    https://abc7.com/huntington-beach-protest-orange-county-closure-gov-gavin-newsom/6143318/

    If this goes on much longer, they’re gonna have to use those riot cops on horseback (who were in riot gear) against mobs of wealthy white people.

    Huntington Beach median home price according to Zillow is $886,160. This used to be the Land of Nixon and Reagan, and these people will go back to voting for Republicans again if Governor Newsom and his merry band of progressive retards don’t wise up.

    1. Ken Shultz
      May.5.2020 at 4:27 pm

      “If this goes on much longer, they’re gonna have to use those riot cops . . . against mobs of wealthy white people.”

      The problem with progressives is that they always run out of other people’s rights to violate.

      H/T Maggie

  10. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 4:32 pm

    If going outside is good enough for Fergie, its good enough for the rest of us.

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/05/exclusive-government-scientist-neil-ferguson-resigns-breaking/

    Exclusive: Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover

    Prof Ferguson allowed the woman to visit him at home during the lockdown while lecturing the public on the need for strict social distancing

    The scientist whose advice prompted Boris Johnson to lock down Britain resigned from his Government advisory position on Tuesday night as The Telegraph can reveal he broke social distancing rules to meet his married lover.

    Professor Neil Ferguson allowed the woman to visit him at home during the lockdown while lecturing the public on the need for strict social distancing in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The woman lives with her husband and their children in another house.

    The epidemiologist leads the team at Imperial College London that produced the computer-modelled research that led to the national lockdown, which claimed that more than 500,000 Britons would die without the measures.

    Prof Ferguson has frequently appeared in the media to support the lockdown and praised the “very intensive social distancing” measures.

    The revelation of the “illegal” trysts will infuriate millions of couples living apart and banned by the Government from meeting up during the lockdown, which is now in its seventh week.

    On at least two occasions, Antonia Staats, 38, travelled across London from her home in the south of the capital to spend time with the Government scientist, nicknamed Professor Lockdown.

    The 51-year-old had only just finished a two-week spell self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

    1. Eddy
      May.5.2020 at 4:41 pm

      OK, this is a plot twist dreamed up by some libertarian novelist, isn’t it?

      Not Ayn Rand, she’d think it was too blatant and obvious.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.5.2020 at 4:54 pm

        https://hectordrummond.com/2020/03/30/soap-opera-science/

        The Imperial team was originally led by Professor Roy Anderson, leading luminary in the 2001 foot-and-mouth disaster, which is a whole other story that I’m just starting to put together now with the help of a brilliant colleague (and any help on that in the form of recollections and inside knowledge or links would be appreciated). It was Anderson who established Imperial, allegedly in an underhand manner, as the government’s go-to team on communicable disease crises. This was a world rife with intense rivalries.

        Anderson had recently come to Imperial from Oxford. Why did he leave Oxford? Turns out it was, allegedly, mainly because of two things. One, he had allegedly not declared to the Wellcome Trust the fact that he was receiving income from a scientific firm, even though he was a Trustee of the Wellcome trust, and a director of a Wellcome Trust Centre.

        Secondly, he had allegedly publicly claimed that a woman in the Zoology department was only appointed to a Readership (ie. above Senior Lecturer but below Professor), after her five-year Fellowship ended, because she had slept with the head of department, who was on the appointing committee. There were also allegations that he had been a bit of a bully, but his allegation against this lecturer was the main problem, and it got him suspended for two months. In the end he decided to leave for Imperial, which offered him a very good position. He took many of his team with him, including Neil Ferguson.

        I should stress that I have no idea whether any of these allegations, on either side, are true, although I note that the woman won her legal case against Anderson. Yes, it actually went to court, and it was a big deal at Oxford, it wasn’t just a little inter-departmental spat. What I am pointing out is the soap-opera nature of the whole thing. This sort of thing is not at all rare in University science departments (and other departments too), and sometimes it’s worse in the more high-powered ones.

        The crowning glory in this story, though, is this. Who was the woman who Anderson allegedly accused of sleeping her way into an Oxford Readership? Her name was … Sunetra Gupta. Who is now the head of the Oxford team engaged in the bitter struggle against the Imperial team that Anderson set up, and which is still run by his protege, Neil Ferguson.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.5.2020 at 4:58 pm

          https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/six-questions-that-neil-ferguson-should-be-asked

          In 2005, Ferguson said that up to 200 million people could be killed from bird flu. He told the Guardian that ‘around 40 million people died in 1918 Spanish flu outbreak… There are six times more people on the planet now so you could scale it up to around 200 million people probably.’ In the end, only 282 people died worldwide from the disease between 2003 and 2009.

          In 2009, Ferguson and his Imperial team predicted that swine flu had a case fatality rate 0.3 per cent to 1.5 per cent. His most likely estimate was that the mortality rate was 0.4 per cent. A government estimate, based on Ferguson’s advice, said a ‘reasonable worst-case scenario’ was that the disease would lead to 65,000 UK deaths.
          In the end swine flu killed 457 people in the UK and had a death rate of just 0.026 per cent in those infected.

          In 2002, Ferguson predicted that between 50 and 50,000 people would likely die from exposure to BSE (mad cow disease) in beef. He also predicted that number could rise to 150,000 if there was a sheep epidemic as well. In the UK, there have only been 177 deaths from BSE.

          On 22 March, Ferguson said that Imperial College London’s model of the Covid-19 disease is based on undocumented, 13-year-old computer code, that was intended to be used for a feared influenza pandemic, rather than a coronavirus.

          1. Ra's al Gore
            May.5.2020 at 5:08 pm

            https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/18/neil-ferguson-coronavirus-expert-who-is-working-on-despite-symptoms

            Two days after attending the prime minister’s announcement calling for Britain to voluntarily self-isolate, where he stood next to the health secretary, Matt Hancock, Ferguson has the cough and fever symptomatic of Covid-19.

            “Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self-isolated even though I felt fine. Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of Covid-19 in Westminster,” he wrote on Twitter.

      2. mpercy
        May.5.2020 at 5:04 pm

        “Not Ayn Rand, she’d think it was too blatant and obvious.”

        But if she did, it would be done in a 1000 page short story.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.5.2020 at 5:10 pm

          Rand couldn’t top the diagram in this tweet.

          https://twitter.com/DamianChenot/status/1257745981749125121

          With some assumptions based on approximate human proportions, his concubine was fairly close to six feet away while committing adultery, depending on position. If they were wearing masks, perhaps they would be within guidelines.

    2. John
      May.5.2020 at 4:42 pm

      She is pretty cute in the picture. He is a fucking weasel. What the fuck is wrong with women?

      1. Dillinger
        May.5.2020 at 4:52 pm

        she is, he is, and what the fuck is?

      2. Ra's al Gore
        May.5.2020 at 5:09 pm

        Can’t see her teeth in the picture.

  11. Eddy
    May.5.2020 at 4:37 pm

    Hey, everyone, it’s Cinqo de Drinqo! Let’s go out, hit the bars, and drink margaritas!

  12. Dillinger
    May.5.2020 at 4:42 pm

    >>Policies discouraging nearly every form of public interaction

    Policies introducing the New Socialism

  13. Ajsloss
    May.5.2020 at 5:03 pm

    Why can’t you sunbathe by yourself if you stay away from others, but you can walk around if you stay away from others? Seems like the people walking are spreading their germs over a wider area, while also possibly picking up more germs.

  14. AlexS
    May.5.2020 at 5:04 pm

    “The trouble is, Florida’s not known for ‘good’ or ‘safe,'” writes Diane Roberts, a professor of English at Florida State University, in a Washington Post op-ed.”

    It’s not the word ‘Safety’ that is on American coins. It’s ‘Liberty.’

    1. Ken Shultz
      May.5.2020 at 5:09 pm

      There’s are terms for people who value safety above all else.

      Sometimes they’re call “paranoid”. Sometimes they’re called “agoraphobics”.

      Don’t think I’ve ever heard them called “rational”.

      If we programmed robots to keep us safe and happy above all else, they’d strap us down in rubber rooms and put us on a dopamine drip.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 5:07 pm

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/05/05/388191-n388191

    As of last count, the entire state of Florida has recorded 1,399 deaths from the virus. Just by way of comparison, how do things look up in New York?

    …New York state is reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it’s protected vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Please to post comments