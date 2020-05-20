Reason Roundup

A Second Round of Strict Lockdowns Could Come Quicker Than We Think

Plus: "Jane Roe" in Roe v. Wade says she was paid to lie about abortion, sailors who recovered from COVID-19 test positive again, and more...

|

efephotos714379
(Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EFE/Newscom)

Developments abroad put a damper on hopes that U.S. life will return to normal soon. Areas of Argentina, Germany, Iran, and elsewhere have seen COVID-19 cases surge again after starting to ease shutdown rules. Now, authorities in these places are once again tightening the screws on citizens' movement, fraternization, and economic activity.

Cordoba, Argentina, "authorized certain activities last week—shops and hairdressers reopened, and visits to religious centers and weekend outings were allowed," points out Yahoo News. "But authorities decided to return to the city's previous lockdown phase after reporting 55 new cases in the last three days."

"When Iran began to reopen late last month, commuters packed subways and buses, young people lined up for takeout hamburgers and pizza, and traffic snarled highways," notes The New York Times. "Three weeks later, the country has been hit by a new surge of coronavirus cases, according to health officials in some of the eight provinces where the numbers have spiked again."

Germany has been heralded as a model of COVID-19 containment, but things aren't all rosy there, either. Several regions have been seeing new increases in number of cases, leading authorities in these areas to extend or reimpose lockdown orders that had been lifted.

Last week, just "days after lifting its weekslong lockdown, Lebanon imposed a new, four-day lockdown due to a spike in new cases," reports Business Insider. And Indonesia is postponing lifting lockdown rules after a new case spike so far in May.

Are Americans kidding ourselves if we think the worst of this outbreak is over for us? Signs point to yes.

"The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,784 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a new high mark four days after the state began reopening its economy," according to NPR.

Wisconsin has also been letting up on restrictions. An Illinois man who traveled to Wisconsin to partake in activities his state still banned told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel "I know it's probably bad. I'm just kind of done with it all."

And yet "coronavirus is certainly not done burning its way through the global population," the paper points out. "Wisconsin set a single-day record of cases Saturday as 502 people tested positive for the coronavirus."

Texas and Alabama have also seen surges in confirmed COVID-19 cases since starting to ease lockdown rules. But authorities in these states say the increases could be attributed to more testing, not increasing levels of outbreak. And there may also be data issues. "Texas health officials are combining some antibody tests along with more common viral tests in statewide COVID-19 tracking data," the Texas Observer reported last week.

Results in Arizona are also mixed.

Looking at these numbers, some will be tempted to call off the easing of lockdown orders or reinstitute strict rules. But these rules are only as good as the number of people willing to follow them—and both data and anecdotal evidence suggest that fewer and fewer people are. If the U.S. wants to avoid more COVID-19 case surges, we're going to need way more focus on how to mitigate transmission without simply shutting everything down and ordering people to stay home. The "open up" vs. "shut things down" dichotomy was never a good one; how well we fare going forward will depend on how fast we can move beyond it.

FREE MINDS

"If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that's no skin off my ass. That's why they call it choice," said Norma McCorvey—better known as "Jane Roe" (yes, that Roe)—in an interview with documentary filmmakers before she died in 2017.

Back in 1995, the woman at the center of the case that legalized abortion across the U.S. claimed to have had a change of heart. McCorvey said then she was opposed to legal abortion. But in newly released documentary footage, recorded in 2017, McCorvey said she only claimed to be against abortion because the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue had paid her to say so.

"With an issue like this there can be a temptation for different players to reduce 'Jane Roe' to an emblem or a trophy, and behind that is a real person with a real story. Norma was incredibly complex," said documentary director Nick Sweeney.

FREE MARKETS

A ban on debt-collection calls is unconstitutional, according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. In ACA International v. Healey, the court ruled that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's ban on debt collection calls and lawsuits, which was instituted in March, is a violation of the First Amendment.

From The National Law Review:

The Attorney General argues that there is substantial government interest to (1) protect consumers from debt collectors that "wield undue influence in view of the coronavirus"; (2) protect the tranquility of the home while consumers are stuck inside and (3) protect consumer's well-being during the pandemic.

The Court did not find any of the government's interests to be persuasive.  There was no evidence that consumers are more susceptible to undue influence by debt collectors during the pandemic. Nor was there evidence that a debt collector is more likely to chase the consumer down in person. As to the argument regarding a consumer's well-being, the Court notes that the regulation simply provides relief for unwanted phone calls and does not actually offer any relief from the debt itself.

More here.

QUICK HITS

• U.S. sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 and then recovered have once again tested positive for the virus. Scientists still aren't sure what this means.

• McDonald's workers are suing over an alleged lack of protections against COVID-19.

• "Coronavirus cases are spiking from India to South Africa and Mexico in a clear indication the pandemic is far from over," reports the Associated Press. "Cases are still rising across Africa, where all 54 nations have seen confirmed infections for a total of over 88,000 cases and 2,800 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." And "Latin America has seen more than 480,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 31,000 dead."

• A new study conducted by scientists from nine countries considers different lockdown strategies and suggests that the best option might involve tight "mitigation measures" for 50 days followed by easing these restrictions for 30 days.

NEXT: What Did You Just Say?

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    May.20.2020 at 9:47 am

    <i.U.S. sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 and then recovered have once again tested positive for the virus. Scientists still aren't sure what this means.

    Other than we should all PANIC.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      May.20.2020 at 10:01 am

      Hello.

      55 cases! SHUT HER DOWN!

      Seriously though. I think it’s pretty obvious there will be flare ups and the virus will continue to swirl. We’ve been cowering in homes fo two months like a bunch of sissies.

      The point is, a complete lockdown only delays and damages. We have to learn to live with it.

      Keep the vulnerable as safe as we can and we have to move forward. We’re luck the Coronazilla isn’t as lethal across all age groups as first thought. We can live with it with PRAGMATIC precautions.

      I don’t see any other play here unless someone wants to go with the ‘no normal until a vaccine’ crowd. I personally think it’s utterly irresponsible to ram a vaccine through without long-term testing and verification. I’d be suspicious if we have a bad flu season this fall/winter and one magically arrives. And worse, from China.

      Be careful what you wish for.

      In any event, people will slowly withdraw from doing things voluntarily if they see it comes back. No need for low IQ politicians and compromised health bureaucrats to dictate to us on how to live out lives.

      I think a reasoned, libertarian position is to ket the people govern themselves through proper information and guidelines. Leaders should be less authoritarian at this point.

      But that’s me.

    2. R Mac
      May.20.2020 at 10:01 am

      That’s a given regardless of the news.

    3. Zeb
      May.20.2020 at 10:07 am

      Are they getting sick? If not, why does it matter?

    4. MikeT1986
      May.20.2020 at 10:16 am

      Even explains in the article that it’s not a new infection, but viral debris.

      From having seen how my wife’s dealt with this you have a very long tail on recovery with a lot of inflammation. It’s very possible to end up relapsing (in terms of having respiratory issues) if exposed to irritants, inflammatory things, or mucus producing things, without it being a new infection.

      Week 4/5 for her involved a lot of chest congestion and coughing, from the googling I did likely was actually clearing viral debris.

      From my undeducated position it’s a thing to be wary of, on an individual level (this isn’t the flu where after 2 weeks on the long end you’re 100% fine) to take time recovering, but not a sign that the virus is like going dormant and storming back.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    May.20.2020 at 9:47 am

    “Credentialed experts”, “journalists”, all tossing any credibility they may have possessed into the shitter; welcome to the low trust culture:

    https://amgreatness.com/2020/05/18/fraudulent-models-fatal-consequences/

    Ferguson’s model, however, isn’t the only fraudulent model that led to destructive policy decisions. Citing the Imperial College model, Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, produced another set of graphs at the end of March that expanded on Ferguson’s pseudoscientific “social distancing” demands.

    Much like Ferguson, Murray portrayed plague-like conditions in the United States once COVID-19 took hold.

    “In addition to a large number of deaths from COVID-19, the epidemic will place a load on health system resources well beyond the current capacity of hospitals in the USA…especially for ICU care and ventilator use,” Murray warned. “The estimated excess demand on hospital systems is predicated on the enactment of social distancing measures within three weeks in all locations that have not done so already and maintenance of these measures throughout the epidemic.”

    Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, without subjecting the raw paper to any peer review, presented Murray’s charts to President Trump at the end of March. According to the president, they then insisted he “shut everything down.” The CDC guidance, first implemented for 15 days, was extended to April 30. (Murray’s model has been updated 16 times since its March 26 release.)

    Subsequently, the world’s most robust economy has crashed, 36 million Americans (and counting) have applied for unemployment, critical health care services have been delayed, kids will be out of school for at least five months, and economists are predicting a double-digit drop in economic growth for at least the next quarter—yet none of Murray’s most outlandish projections, including hospital bed and ventilator shortages, materialized.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.20.2020 at 9:49 am

      https://theintercept.com/2020/05/18/ben-smiths-nyt-critique-of-ronan-farrow-describes-a-toxic-corrosive-and-still-vibrant-trump-era-pathology-resistance-journalism/

      EVER SINCE DONALD TRUMP WAS ELECTED, and one could argue even in the months leading up to his election, journalistic standards have been consciously jettisoned when it comes to reporting on public figures who, in Smith’s words, are “most disliked by the loudest voices,” particularly when such reporting “swim[s] ably along with the tides of social media.” Put another way: As long the targets of one’s conspiracy theories and attacks are regarded as villains by the guardians of mainstream liberal social media circles, journalists reap endless career rewards for publishing unvetted and unproven — even false — attacks on such people, while never suffering any negative consequences when their stories are exposed as shabby frauds.

      It is this “resistance journalism” sickness that caused U.S. politics to be drowned for three years in little other than salacious and fact-free conspiracy theories about Trump and his family members and closest associates: Putin had infiltrated and taken over the U.S. government through sexual and financial blackmail leverage over Trump and used it to dictate U.S. policy; Trump officials conspired with the Kremlin to interfere in the 2016 election; Russia was attacking the U.S. by hacking its electricity grid, recruiting journalists to serve as clandestine Kremlin messengers, and plotting to cut off heat to Americans in winter. Mainstream media debacles — all in service of promoting the same set of conspiracy theories against Trump — are literally too numerous to count, requiring one to select the worst offenses as illustrative.

      Under that warped rubric — in which spreading falsehoods is commendable as long as it was done to harm the evildoers — the New Yorker’s Jeffrey Goldberg, one of the most damaging endorsers of false conspiracy theories about Iraq, rose to become editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, while two of the most deceitful Bush-era neocons, Bush/Cheney speechwriter David Frum and supreme propagandist Bill Kristol, have reprised their role as leading propagandists and conspiracy theorists — only this time aimed against the GOP president instead of on his behalf — and thus have become beloved liberal media icons. The communications director for both the Bush/Cheney campaign and its White House, Nicole Wallace, is one of the most popular liberal cable hosts from her MSNBC perch.

      Exactly the same journalism-destroying dynamic is driving the post-Russiagate media landscape. There is literally no accountability for the journalists and news outlets that spread falsehoods in their pages, on their airwaves, and through their viral social media postings.

      1. Commenter_XY
        May.20.2020 at 10:14 am

        There is a special place in hell for these psychotic journo-lists.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.20.2020 at 10:22 am

          Between lockdown induced economic disaster and years of divisive conspiracy theories, all resulting in batshit crazy emotional responses, the Ruling Class needs to no longer rule.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      May.20.2020 at 10:23 am

      They pander to the lowest common denominator.

      Last week Ontario Rob ‘Mr. Emergency’ Ford went on youtube to film himself baking a cake.

      While wearing latex gloves.

      The message and optics, to a reasoned mind anyway, were terrible.

      Who wears gloves where bacteria clings to bake a cake?

      He was doing it as a PSA and it was the worst kind of pandering to idiots.

      Instead of pant shitting and locking down life, leaders should LEAD.

      They really need to look up what that word means philosophically.

      Engaging in vapid and stupid theatre is NOT LEADERSHIP.

  3. JesseAz
    May.20.2020 at 9:48 am

    Leaked Audio emerges of Biden’s call with the Ukrain over Shokin.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/05/19/leaked-audio-of-joe-bidens-ukraine-quid-pro-quo-call-destroys-msm-narrative-about-shokins-ouster-n407354

    “Yesterday I met with the General Prosecutor, Shokin,” then-Ukrainian President Poroshenko is heard saying on the call.

    “Yes,” Biden acknowledged.

    Poroshenko continued, “And despite the fact that we did not have any corruption charges, we don’t have any information about him doing something wrong… I special asked him to resign…”

    Poroshenko then explained that despite the fact Shokin had the support of parliament, that he was able to get Shokin to give a statement of resignation, which he provided to Poroshenko an hour later.

    “Great,” Biden said.

    “This is my second step of keeping my promises,” said Poroshenko.

    “I agree,” Biden replied.
    ===

    Haven’t we been told that Shokin was so corrupt that everyone wanted him out?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.20.2020 at 9:53 am

      But Orange Man Bad, he will use Covid to kill us all as Putin wants. We all know Putin wants the US destroyed so he gets to face China alone.

    2. mad.casual
      May.20.2020 at 10:05 am

      “This is my second step of keeping my promises,” said Poroshenko.

      “I agree,” Biden replied.

      Holy Jesus. If you replaced ‘Biden’ with ‘Trump’ and ‘Poroshenko’ with ‘Zelensky’, I’d say you had a no-shit, airtight case of ‘quid-pro-quo’. It would still an open question of whether ‘quid-pro-quo’ constitutes a crime or impeachable offense under the law, but a question that an impeachment trial proceedings should answer.

      The fact that Biden wasn’t the President and presumably wasn’t acting on behalf of the President or the United States should invoke other codified legal specters as well (treason, emoluments violations, etc.)

      1. JesseAz
        May.20.2020 at 10:23 am

        Yeah, call is bad. Waiting on how the media spins this. Should be fun.

    3. R Mac
      May.20.2020 at 10:07 am

      “Haven’t we been told that Shokin was so corrupt that everyone wanted him out?”

      Yes. But only by people that have lied about a bunch of other shit too.

    4. Anomalous
      May.20.2020 at 10:08 am

      You’re just a lying dog-faced pony soldier.

    5. Compelled Speechless
      May.20.2020 at 10:33 am

      Has this been verified as real? When something seems too good to be true…..

  4. JesseAz
    May.20.2020 at 9:49 am

    Judge in Flynn case apparently wants to allow his specially hand picked new prosecutor to maybe interview witnesses and produce new evidence.

    From the filed brief: “any additional factual development I may need before finalizing my argument in opposition”

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2020/05/19/yes-it-looks-like-judge-in-flynn-case-is-trying-to-keep-this-fiasco-going-until-election-day-n2569016

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.20.2020 at 10:30 am

      Add the judiciary to journalists and ‘experts’ – welcome to the low trust society. Real shame since it was the high trust one that made us rich.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.20.2020 at 10:35 am

      This judge need to be thrown off the case, thrown off the bench, and thrown off a cliff.

  5. Nonstopdrivel
    May.20.2020 at 9:49 am

    U.S. sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 and then recovered have once again tested positive for the virus. Scientists still aren’t sure what this means.

    It’s impossible to know what this means unless we know what was tested. Was it antibody levels or viral count that was measured?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.20.2020 at 9:55 am

      False positives, false negatives, antibodies aren’t 100% for any infections, etc.

      We will, of course, panic and shut down until we get a vaccine, which won’t work because antibodies provide no protection, so PANIC!!!!!!!!!

      AAAAHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    2. Zeb
      May.20.2020 at 10:11 am

      I would think that it means that it was the genetic test for the virus itself as a positive antibody test would be the expected result.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    May.20.2020 at 9:50 am

    A new study conducted by scientists from nine countries considers different lockdown strategies and suggests that the best option might involve tight “mitigation measures” for 50 days followed by easing these restrictions for 30 days.

    Step 3: Profit.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    May.20.2020 at 9:50 am

    https://twitter.com/cabot_phillips/status/1262441045197049856

    Professors around America have been caught selling secret research to the Chinese Communist Regime.

    The national media won’t cover it, so here’s a thread of those who have been caught so far:

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      May.20.2020 at 10:09 am

      You know.

      Those professors should be thrown in prison for life.

      But in reality. A greater fate they should face.

      That’s about as evil a thing you can do to your nation: Being treacherous.

      There’s a reason why throughout history it’s punishable by death. They’re as bad as the common snitch. And see what the mob does to snitches.

      The Nuremberg trials were a joke. Those psychopath serial killers didn’t deserve a trial. They deserved execution.

      Neighbours who call the cops on a neighbour deserve to be pelted with fruits and vegetables and humiliated at the next block party.

      That’s how you run things.

      1. MiloMinderbinder
        May.20.2020 at 10:25 am

        Look at the photos. They aren’t betraying THEIR nation.

    2. JesseAz
      May.20.2020 at 10:24 am

      FREE TRADE!!!

  8. JesseAz
    May.20.2020 at 9:50 am

    Planned Parenthood falsified requests for PPP loans that were solely meant for businesses under 500 employees, which Planned Parenthood does not qualify for.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/05/19/planned-parenthood-received-millions-in-ppp-funds-and-now-theyre-being-told-to-return-the-money-n2569129

    1. wearingit
      May.20.2020 at 10:08 am

      Man I hope you get paid for all your low effort spam on here.

      1. Mother's lament
        May.20.2020 at 10:15 am

        I hope more than your fifty-cents, anyway.

      2. JesseAz
        May.20.2020 at 10:27 am

        I have a real job. You? The 5 minutes out of my day to link stuff isn’t exactly a tough mental exercise like it is for you writing out a single sentence.

    2. Mother's lament
      May.20.2020 at 10:19 am

      That’s okay, the baby abattoir crowd will just call anyone who enforces the request ‘anti-woman’ and ‘sexist’ until they back off.

  9. JesseAz
    May.20.2020 at 9:50 am

    Gun Control Groups rebranding as “Gun Safety Advocates”… problem… they don’t know anything about gun safety.

    https://bearingarms.com/tom-k/2020/05/19/which-side-really-cares-about-gun-safety-anyway/

  10. Brett Bellmore
    May.20.2020 at 9:51 am

    “But in newly released documentary footage, recorded in 2017, McCorvey said she only claimed to be against abortion because the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue had paid her to say so.”

    Or maybe the new film makers paid her to say this in 2017? Once you admit you’re willing to lie for money, who cares what you say?

    1. Eddy
      May.20.2020 at 10:05 am

      I recall a popular book on constitutional law which unquestioningly repeated her claim to have gotten pregnant via rape.

  11. Geraje Guzba
    May.20.2020 at 9:52 am

    //If the U.S. wants to avoid more COVID-19 case surges, we’re going to need way more focus on how to mitigate transmission without simply shutting everything down and ordering people to stay home//

    If **individuals** want to avoid contracting the virus, they can stay home and avoid public transportation and large gatherings. If they don’t really care and determine their risk is low, they can go about their business.

    The country is not a monolithic hivemind. We don’t need a uniform approach. We don’t need to cripple the ability of individuals to make choices for themselves.

    1. Greta Thunberg
      May.20.2020 at 10:32 am

      How dare you!

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    May.20.2020 at 9:52 am

    Are Americans kidding ourselves if we think the worst of this outbreak is over for us? Signs point to yes.

    I’m beginning to suspect life is starting to involve risk.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    May.20.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/05/19/the_covid_spike_in_reopened_texas_cnn_gets_it_wrong_143239.html

    One way to help sort this out is to look at the percentage of tests that are positive. A declining rate of positive tests suggests that this really is a story of a wider net being cast, rather than increased infections driving testing. Indeed, that’s what we see in Texas, where the percentage of tests being returned positive is at a two-month low.

    What CNN has probably discovered is not that Texas’ reopening is driving an increase in cases. Instead, it seems to have discovered yet another outbreak in meatpacking plants, a story on which CNN has reported elsewhere and which has been covered in the Lone Star State for going on a month now. These outbreaks should not be waved away; they represent a genuine problem, though this problem is mitigated by the fact that there are relatively few sick and/or elderly workers on meatpacking floors. At the same time, it has very little to do with the merits of re-opening the economy at this point.

  14. Brett Bellmore
    May.20.2020 at 9:53 am

    I say screw a second lockdown. We should just take the hit if the virus comes back, and try to come out of this with an intact economy for the survivors.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.20.2020 at 9:57 am

      Out of curiosity, what do you do for a living? There’s a Brett Bellmore who’s a lawyer in Wisconsin, but you’ve said in the past that you’re in your 60s, and this guy looks barely old enough to shave. You’ve write like an attorney, yet you’ve mentioned having a science degree and doing manual labor. It’s a source of constant intrigue for me.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        May.20.2020 at 10:03 am

        You’re also too old to be the Canadian hockey defenseman.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.20.2020 at 10:05 am

          Brett, you’re about to be doxxed, say nothing.

    2. Zeb
      May.20.2020 at 10:15 am

      Absolutely. And screw this lockdown too.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    May.20.2020 at 9:53 am

    “Wisconsin set a single-day record of cases Saturday as 502 people tested positive for the coronavirus.”

    I think it’s the tests that are infecting people. How else can you explain new cases suddenly being reported after they increased the number being tested???

    1. Knutsack
      May.20.2020 at 10:26 am

      Exactly. I’m surprised that ENB didn’t mention that there were also a record number of tests on Friday. Wait. I’m not surprised.

      She might also want to mention that we’ve had less than 200 positives yesterday. I mean, if we’re going to cherry-pick numbers, we might as well mention that, right?

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    May.20.2020 at 9:55 am

    …McCorvey said she only claimed to be against abortion because the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue had paid her to say so.

    She sounds like she would have been an iffy mother.

  17. JohannesDinkle
    May.20.2020 at 9:56 am

    So Jane Row said she lied for years for money, but is telling the truth now. An admitted liar is to be believed?

    1. Zeb
      May.20.2020 at 10:17 am

      What difference does it make either way? Why would anyone’s views on abortion have anything to do with what this woman has to say? She was just used as a test case. Her particular motivations or beliefs are irrelevant.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    May.20.2020 at 9:57 am

    …the court ruled that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s ban on debt collection calls and lawsuits, which was instituted in March, is a violation of the First Amendment.

    If the First Amendment isn’t about protecting people from the choices they’ve made then I guess I just don’t understand what it’s all about.

  19. JesseAz
    May.20.2020 at 9:57 am

    “Texas and Alabama have also seen surges in confirmed COVID-19 cases since starting to ease lockdown rules. ”

    Do they have anybody at reason who understands math or statistics?

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/05/19/the_covid_spike_in_reopened_texas_cnn_gets_it_wrong_143239.html

    Does ENB just want to admit she only watches CNN at this point?

    1. JesseAz
      May.20.2020 at 9:58 am

      “Results in Arizona are also mixed.”

      No, they aren’t. The Hill is literally claiming a spike from the same day that things “reopened” which it largely hasn’t. Testing has increased. Full stop.

      Please take a statistics class. Think logically. Stop being a scared child.

      1. JesseAz
        May.20.2020 at 9:59 am

        And for those that still don’t understand, there is an incubation period for the virus. Positive tests won’t report on those infected that day.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.20.2020 at 10:02 am

          The libertarian case for panic induced fascism isn’t going to make itself. ENB is in a dying industry; no contrarian views here.

        2. MikeT1986
          May.20.2020 at 10:30 am

          There’s also a several day delay on taking the test and it coming back/reporting.

      2. Nonstopdrivel
        May.20.2020 at 10:05 am

        Most jurisdictions don’t report everyday. They report every other day or every few days. So one day you’ll see no new cases (or only a couple), and then suddenly you’ll see a spike in new cases. And the media breathlessly reports it as a new outbreak, when in fact it should be placed on a curve to evaluate it in context.

    2. Zeb
      May.20.2020 at 10:19 am

      Heard some Texas mayor on NPR this morning. After the NPR guy made it sound like there was a real spike in infections, the mayor made it pretty clear that it was all down to extra testing done at the meat packing plant in the city.

      1. Idle Hands
        May.20.2020 at 10:23 am

        I think it’s pretty much proven that the media is the most despicable profession on the planet at this point. Whores have more decency and are less shameless.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    May.20.2020 at 9:57 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1263103747372093441

    Hey, it’s “Abolish ICE and all borders” weighing in! Starting to look like Team Apocalypse is down to the true believers.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      May.20.2020 at 10:07 am

      “Abolish ICE and all borders”

      Sounds like a potential new slogan if Reason.com ever gets tired of “free minds and free markets.”

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    May.20.2020 at 9:59 am

    …the Court notes that the regulation simply provides relief for unwanted phone calls and does not actually offer any relief from the debt itself.

    If Attorney General Maura Healey wants to be governor she’s going to have to do better than this to get votes.

  22. Idle Hands
    May.20.2020 at 9:59 am

    I don’t think we are doing this again sorry ENB. This thing was bullshit, it’s apparent it’s bullshit to pretty much everyone at this point, and nobody is going to pay heed to these top men anymore after this absolute farce of disease that largely only kills people over the average us lifespan. Fuck these commies.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    May.20.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://amgreatness.com/2020/05/19/we-were-never-asked/

    In addition to these voluntary measures, mandatory lockdown measures were imposed to “flatten the curve.” They were supposed to save our hospitals and preserve limited ventilator resources. While severe, this mostly made sense, as the risk seemed enormous, and the lockdowns were sold as a temporary measure.

    As soon as the “15 days to slow the spread” began to expire, however, the goalposts were moved. New reasons to keep them in place were proffered, including inadequate testing and the fact that the virus was so widespread.

    After two months with little human contact, tens of millions of lost jobs, and far fewer hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus than the experts predicted, many have concluded that these lockdown measures were a mistake. Even if they were once justifiable based on limited information, more and more people are convinced that continuing these measures any longer will be worse than the risks from the disease itself.

    Last year, through an excellent HBO miniseries, the Soviet Union’s 1986 Chernobyl disaster came to life. Lies about risk were widespread. People were told for years that science proved the reactors were safe, only to be dragged from their radiation-contaminated homes with only the clothes on their back. Certain observers, particularly on the Right, saw the series as a lesson in the evils of communism. While it was indeed that, things also looked rather familiar.

    Like our country today, the Soviet Union was full of hard-working and patriotic little people, whose lives and fates were controlled by authorities more concerned with saving face than doing the right thing. As the series dramatized, individualized justice and truth were often suppressed in the name of ideology and scientific progress. Rank and title counted for a lot, while common sense was often neglected. The Soviet Union was a Communist regime, but it was chiefly a bureaucratic regime, where the bureaucracy’s managerial class had privileged lives and a hostile relationship to the common people.

  24. John
    May.20.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://spectator.org/will-we-all-be-forced-to-get-covid-vaccines/

    The WuFlu madness is now going to make me into an anti vaxer. Great. I am a supporter of madatory vaccines for childhood illnesses. Those vaccines are proven to be safe and the disease they prevent are very harmful to nearly everyone who gets them.

    A new COVID 19 vaccine would be brand new and have no such proven record of safety. In fact, the first interration of new vaccines are almost never that safe and have to be perfected over time. And the COVID 19 virus is almost certainly not going to be fatal for someone of my age and health and is likely not to give my any symptoms at all. Given those two facts, it would be foolish of someone in my position to take the first vaccine. Certainly, people for whom the virus represents a greater threat probably should take even an early vaccine. But, someone like me should not.

    Yet, these assholes are going to try and force tens of millions of people to take an unnecessary vaccine of unproven safety and unknown side effects. They are drunk with power. They just can’t help themselves and see this virus as an excuse to derive what can best be called the sexual pleasure of coercion.

    Note that it is the “bioethicists” that are saying we must be forced to risk our health for a vaccine we don’t actually need. Whenever there is some proposed great evil in the world, there is a professional “ethicist” there to rationalize doing it.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.20.2020 at 10:04 am

      Off label use of an anti-malaria drug with a long track record of safety = injecting bleach

      Brand new vaccine with no track record of any kind = mandatory, FYTW

      1. John
        May.20.2020 at 10:10 am

        Either take this vaccine that may or may not be safe that may or may not keep you from getting a virus that is very unlikely to do you any harm or we will make it illegal for you to leave your home.

        That is what these assholes want to do.

        1. Idle Hands
          May.20.2020 at 10:20 am

          Isn’t it funny that the NIH and FDA will lay down in front of experimental treatments for years depriving them of willing human trials and are having an obscene reaction to the malaria drug yet got fully behind the public policy of forced imprisoment of people in their homes that has never been tried before and are going to take a largely untested vaccine to market for a disease that largely has no effect at all on the majority of the working population?

          1. John
            May.20.2020 at 10:24 am

            I think some of that is how badly the NIH and FDA have been co-opted by the big drug companies. The last thing the drug makers want is for it to turn out that an off the shelf cheap and available drug whose patent has long run out to be effective in treating this. The drug makers see hundreds of billions of dollars to be made either by developing a treatment or a vaccine. All of that money goes up in flames if it turns out this stuff can be treated by something off the shelf. So, they will anything to stop the use of cheap drugs and no amount of proof will ever be accepted that they are effective.

  25. JohannesDinkle
    May.20.2020 at 10:01 am

    I like the headline in the LA Times every day – “The number of reported cases increases.” If there were 1000 new cases yesterday and one new case today, that is true.
    The deaths per 100,000 for California is 8. For the northern third of California it is 1. For New York it is 146.
    Getting the flu sucks if you get it bad. You won’t die unless you are old and/or have a poor health condition.

  26. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.20.2020 at 10:02 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $50.1 billion

    We Koch / Reason libertarians explained that the economy was bad when our benefactor’s net worth was hovering around $60 billion. Now it’s barely $50 billion. Clearly Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies are to blame.

    #HowLongMustCharlesKochSuffer?

    1. Commenter_XY
      May.20.2020 at 10:17 am

      #ForALongFuckingTime 🙂

  27. Zeb
    May.20.2020 at 10:02 am

    Of course there will be more cases as restrictions are loosened. Why would anyone expect otherwise (unless the restrictions were completely ineffective, which is possible, and we are close to herd immunity)?
    The point of the restrictions wasn’t supposed to be to wait until the virus is gone or to stop the spread, but to slow the spread so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed. Why the fuck are people now pretending that it is some magic cure for death? That was never the reasoning behind any of it. God, I fucking hate everyone right now.

    1. Zeb
      May.20.2020 at 10:04 am

      And there is also more and more testing going on. More testing means more confirmed cases. This should be obvious, but fucking media pieces of shit insist on making it sound scary. Almost every “spike” that is reported is associated with an increase in testing in a particular place. There is no reason to believe that it indicates a significant increase in the spread based simply on numbers like that.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        May.20.2020 at 10:07 am

        They aren’t even spikes: they are bundled reports of test results. As far as I know, there aren’t any jurisdictions actually reporting on a daily basis, so of course the data is going to look spiky.

    2. John
      May.20.2020 at 10:06 am

      There may not be Zeb. If it is the case that the restrictions really are not slowing the spread of the virus, then the number of cases won’t go up. I think there is a good possibility that is the case. The best way to stop the spread of this virus is for people to wash their hands, take care to cover the mouths when they sneeze or cough and be very careful not to touch their faces. Do those things and your chances of catching it go down greatly. It very well may be that following some simple hygiene guidelines slows the spread of this virus about as much as it can be slowed and all of the lockdowns added no marginal benefit in slowing the spread. If that is the case and people follow the hygiene guidelines, the number of cases won’t increase.

    3. Idle Hands
      May.20.2020 at 10:18 am

      The thing I hate the most at this moment is the media reporting on these inflamation cases in children. It’s beyond despicable fear mongering. No context at all.

      1. Zeb
        May.20.2020 at 10:24 am

        Sounds like the story of coverage of all of this. But yeah, that one is especially disgusting. Quick find some sad story about children!
        People will always do shit for the children.

    4. Leo Kovalensky II
      May.20.2020 at 10:24 am

      I’m with you Zeb. Much like every contrived “war” at some point we lose sight of the original goal so that we can keep pushing the war onwards.

      The stated goal of “extreme social distancing” was to flatten the curve and ease hospital loads. Whether or not social distancing was necessary to do that can be debated, but it’s not even debatable that hospitals certainly haven’t been overwhelmed. Mission accomplished: Full stop.

      End the madness and let’s get back to the old normal.

      1. John
        May.20.2020 at 10:30 am

        I have to admit I totally under estimated how depraved people actually are. I really thought that we would do this for a few weeks, it would be clear that it wasn’t needed anymore and that would be it.

        Needless to say, reality has debased me of my nativity. Of course politicians have gotten drunk on having more power than ever dreamed of and don’t want this to end. That was predictable, though it is worse than even I thought. What has been the most shocking to me and that I should have seen coming but didn’t is how many people enjoy being locked in their homes and don’t want this to ever end. It seems to have given some people a purpose in life. They wake up every day and feel they are sacrificing for some greater good. I really think a decent number of people want this to go on forever. They like living like this because it makes them feel important and part of something larger. And that is terrifying.

  28. JesseAz
    May.20.2020 at 10:06 am

    Keep the Fear Alive!!! Reason’s apparent stance.

    “Coronavirus cases are spiking from India to South Africa and Mexico in a clear indication the pandemic is far from over,” reports the Associated Press. “Cases are still rising across Africa, where all 54 nations have seen confirmed infections for a total of over 88,000 cases and 2,800 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” And “Latin America has seen more than 480,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 31,000 dead.”

    So should we be concerned? Well, only if you ignore actual global death rate numbers: As of 2020, the CIA estimates the U.S. crude death rate will be 8.3 per 1,000, while it estimates that the global rate will be 7.7 per 1,000.

    Basically you are seeing about 2.8 million US deaths and 54 million world wide.

    A large percentage of these deaths are the group that Covid seems to favor, the elderly who have comorbidity. We are talking about a fraction of a percent of global deaths that we shut down the world for. At one point do we stop looking at thousands and looking at percentages to stop the fear?

    In the US we’ve had more loss of business, over 100k, that will never recover than we have had deaths. Over 1 full business, of multiple employees, per death. This is insane.

  29. Commenter_XY
    May.20.2020 at 10:19 am

    But these rules are only as good as the number of people willing to follow them—and both data and anecdotal evidence suggest that fewer and fewer people are.

    When the governed lose all respect for those who would govern them, bad things happen.

  30. Brandybuck
    May.20.2020 at 10:24 am

    Is that a mustache on that lady? Must be a painting of Frida Kahlo. I kid! I kid!

    Seriously, of course there’s going to be a surge! But the goal is not to squash the virus, the goal is to flatten the curve. So long as we keep it flattened we’re fine. Keep the peak below the level were it will overwhelm the system.

    But way too many people got it into their heads that the lockdown is about somehow waiting out the virus. The media certainly bought into the story, and a hell of a lot of politicians did to. But that’s not realistic, it never was and it never will be. We have a year to eighteen months before a vaccine shows up, we can’t be hiding that long.

    Even if some people do want to be hiding that long, there’s no way society can operate like that. Maybe we can dedicate an entire state to people who want to be permanently in hiding. Like say, South Dakota. They can all move there in hermetically sealed buses, and the rest of us can get realistic and deal with a realistic disease. We’ll wear our masks inside stores, but at least we’ll be inside stores!

  31. Ken Shultz
    May.20.2020 at 10:28 am

    “Some 108 million people in China’s northeast region are being plunged back under lockdown conditions as a new and growing cluster of infections causes a backslide in the nation’s return to normal.

    In an abrupt reversal of the re-opening taking place across the nation, cities in Jilin province have cut off trains and buses, shut schools and quarantined tens of thousands of people. The strict measures have dismayed many residents who had thought the worst of the nation’s epidemic was over.”

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-18/over-100-million-in-china-s-northeast-thrown-back-under-lockdown

    Some people are taking these new outbreaks that pop up in the aftermath of relaxing the lockdowns as if they mean the lockdowns shouldn’t be lifted. The real lesson to learn here is that the lockdowns are ineffective at killing viruses.

    Lockdowns slow the rate of transmission. They do not kill viruses. Some things kill viruses. Some household cleaners kill viruses, but in order to do so, they need to come into physical contact with the virus. Lockdowns are not virus killing household cleaners, and they cannot come into physical contact with the virus in order to kill it.

    Locking down the economy in order to kill a virus is sort of like invading Iraq and deposing Saddam Hussein because terrorists in Afghanistan orchestrated an attack against us on 9/11.

    As we continue to relax the lockdowns, the virus will almost certainly start spreading more rapidly again–in mutated form or otherwise–as more and more Americans come into contact with each other. Just wait long enough. Once we have a vaccine, we’ll never need to worry about COVID-19 again!

    That’s bullshit of course. It’ll probably be more like the measles, the mumps, and rubella, the vaccines for which have been around since the 1960s–and, yeah, people still need to worry about all three, especially if your kid is immuno-compromised or you’re one of the people for whom the vaccine wasn’t effective (Seasonal flu vaccines, in any given year, are lucky if they have an effectiveness rate of 50%. The mumps vaccine has an effectiveness rate of 78%).

    Locking down the economy in response to the virus is like holding our breath until we turn blue because we can’t get our way. Progressives think they’re acting like adults, but they’re really acting like children. Grow up, already! The world is a risky place, and just because you weren’t aware of the risks before or don’t like feeling scared is no reason for us to hold our economic breath until we turn blue.

  32. Mother's lament
    May.20.2020 at 10:31 am

    “McCorvey said she only claimed to be against abortion because the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue had paid her to say so.”

    That’s terrible, if I could find a prominent but mercenary Nazi in ’43 to condemn Auschwitz with some effect for a few bucks, I shouldn’t do it.

    Anyway, something seems very off about her interview as portrayed in that LA Times article. To quote a great sage, “Something’s fucky”.

Please to post comments