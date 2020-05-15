Russia Probe

The Michael Flynn Unmasking Fight Is Another Chance for More Transparency About Secret Government Surveillance

People insisted the wiretapping of Carter Page was perfectly normal. That turned out to be wrong.

(Alex Edelman/CNP / Polaris/Newscom)

When Rep. Devin Nunes (R–Calif.) claimed that the FBI's warrant applications to wiretap former Trump aide Carter Page had serious problems, he faced a lot of mockery and criticism. Defenders of the investigation insisted that the FBI has so many regulations and so much oversight that every T must have been crossed and every box checked before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court would ever approve such warrants.

But an independent review by the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General ultimately found that proper procedures had not been followed. There was a significant number of errors and omissions that should have been caught in the three warrant requests the bureau submitted to the FISA court. A later audit found that this was not an anomaly: The FBI regularly makes mistakes in its warrants targeting Americans for secret surveillance.

We've seen something similar play out this week. Richard Grenell, acting director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, declassified the list of officials in President Barack Obama's administration who sought to unmask Michael Flynn's identity as the feds kept tabs on his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak. It turns out that a lot of Obama officials—nearly 40 of them—had requested Flynn's unmasking.

In some cases, the requests make sense. Some people have compained that James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan were on the list, but at the time they were, respectively, the head of the FBI, the director of national intelligence, and the head of the CIA. Of course they were going to request this information; it was part of their jobs. The fact that they have subsequently become critics of President Donald Trump doesn't change the level of authority they held under Obama.

But why did so many other people put in those requests? Why would Vice President Joe Biden (or a representative from his office) be on the list? Is this normal? Some analysts are insisting that what happened to Flynn is business as usual and that this is all legal and above-board. But as with Page, the average American doesn't have the context required to be sure that's true.

This "unmasking" is part of a very secretive process of deciding who gets to see the names of Americans on transcripts of intercepted foreign communications and raw intelligence. Thanks to an annual transparency report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, we know that this happens a lot. According to the latest transparency report, the National Security Agency (NSA) unmasked the names of 10,012 U.S. citizens or residents in 2019 in response to requests from another agency. In short, what happened to Flynn happens much more frequently than what happened to Page.

Many media outlets (Reason included) reported back in January 2017 that as Obama was leaving office, he issued an executive order expanding the NSA's ability to share raw intelligence with other federal agencies. Clearly the Trump administration is using these same orders. So what does this look like exactly? The audit of the Page investigation shows that the government wasn't following its own procedures when it sought surveillance warrants; what would an audit of the Flynn unmasking show? At the very least, it might explain why so many people sought his name, whether this was atypical, and whether it was part of a politically driven process.

Americans deserve more transparency on how this unmasking process works—and a better explanation of why all these people keep requesting unmasking and what happens to that information. This may well be a "routine" process, as so many officials insist, but that doesn't mean that we as citizens should accept the status quo. People insisted the Page warrants were part of a routine process, too, and it turned out that the routine itself was broken.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    May.15.2020 at 3:26 pm

    The pattern started with Lerner and the IRS targeting of Tea Party. Once downplayed by media, the administration knew they could get away with the behavior, without media scrutiny, so it continued, progressively ratcheting up. #complicitmedia

  2. Overt
    May.15.2020 at 3:32 pm

    We saw this week that when offered the opportunity to shitcan the surveillance system that nearly brought down Trump, the GOP and Trump himself were happy to keep it motoring along. It is the reason why, despite coming from a conservative background and being on the right most my life, I can no longer support the GOP (and haven’t since around 2004).

    This is like Lord of the Rings- these people fight all these battles and nearly get killed by the Ring of Power, and the finally have the chance to throw it in the fire…And every time, they say “Naw, it’ll be fine!” and slip that ring on.

    1. Overt
      May.15.2020 at 3:36 pm

      “It is the reason why”

      It being the GOP’s consistent support for the Patriot act despite the fact that it has been shown time and again to be a shit show.

      1. Case of the Mondays
        May.15.2020 at 3:55 pm

        Yeah but only one of two parties will hold power. There’s a distinct difference between them In that republicans at least try to be the loyal opposition whereas democrats are simply disloyal traitorous preening frauds who advocate for leftist ideology despite all evidence to the contrary. Even if many in the gop are rinos I can at least deal with that vs the insanity of the prog left.

    2. JesseAz
      May.15.2020 at 4:08 pm

      Did you even bother to look at the vote totals on both passed Bill’s before starting your rant?

    3. JesseAz
      May.15.2020 at 4:13 pm

      To put your rant in perspective…

      House Votes: 276-138 With Democratic support despite minimal reforms. More than Half of democrats voted for it including the House leadership.

      Senate Votes: 80-16 With the only amendment for reform being adopted being from Mike Lee (R)

      Rand Paul’s amendment was defeated 11-85

      But please, do explain how this is all the fault of one singular party. It makes total sense.

  3. H. Farnham
    May.15.2020 at 3:34 pm

    “But regionalism is at the heart of the settlement of all college football arguments. Would the SEC, the dominant force in the sport the last 15 years, and Big 12, which also has the overwhelming support of its presidents to bring students back, really wait around for their brethren in virus-ravaged parts of the country?”

    I’ve been opposed to mandated lockdown policies from the get-go, but I’ve been pretty laid back about it and just gone with the flow. However, if I don’t get to experience college football this fall because of the political whims of coastal urban centers, I’m not going to be nearly so passive.

    I know that might be irrational and selfish, but I’m pretty confident I’m not alone in that sentiment. Things could get interesting.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.15.2020 at 3:39 pm

      I think college football is the ideal opportunity to spread herd immunity among the young who aren’t really in any danger from it.

  4. A Thinking Mind
    May.15.2020 at 3:36 pm

    I guess I don’t get a big deal what the “unmasking” story is even about.

    Compared to the actual railroading of Flynn, as the culmination of a very Watergate-esque operation, this seems like such a flyspeck detail. But maybe there’s something about it I’m not understanding.

    1. Overt
      May.15.2020 at 3:46 pm

      “I guess I don’t get a big deal what the “unmasking” story is even about.”

      I tend to agree that it isn’t this big smoking gun like everyone says. It seems like a bunch of people saw an intelligence report that said “US Person 1 talked with the ambassador of Russia and this is what they talked about.”

      Ok, if you are someone in government who gets that report, it seems like knowing who US Person 1 is could be important. If they were making promises, it could be important to know if they were even in the position of following through. Were they part of the incoming administration, or the old administration?

      I guess I can see many legitimate reasons why that unmasking could be relevant to dealing with that issue. Though, as you said, this doesn’t take away from the fact that Flynn was horribly abused by the administration. I just don’t see what this does to aggravate the case.

      1. JesseAz
        May.15.2020 at 4:15 pm

        And again… do you even know what goes on in a normal transition period after an election? The incoming administration begins to set up contacts with various governments. This is normal. What is abnormal is the exiting presidency spying on this communication, declassifying it when they can, unmasking it, and attempting to charge incoming members of the new presidency with the Logan Act.

        But please, keep saying nothing to see here.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      May.15.2020 at 3:46 pm

      When you legally(-ish) spy on foreigners, you also get their conversations with Americans you cannot legally spy on, so you ‘mask’ the identity of the American. Unmasking means revealing his identity, and so you have now illegally spied on a US citizen.

      1. Overt
        May.15.2020 at 3:56 pm

        My understanding is that unmasking is not illegal. My understanding is that you need to show that knowing the identity of the person unmasked is necessary for your group to use the intelligence. Like I said above, there are many legitimate reasons why knowing who was talking to the ambassador was required in order to deal with the information (it strains credibility that SOOO many people had legitimate reason, though).

        You cannot do dragnet spying on a specific citizen. And of course, leaking the identity of the unmasked person is also illegal. And finally, it is likely that the process for ensuring these requests aren’t abused is as useless as FISA court protections. But that doesn’t make this a smoking gun.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          May.15.2020 at 4:01 pm

          Surveillance is not illegal. But, surveillance in connection with a phony “counter-intelligence” investigation for nakedly political purposes is an abuse of power and may very well be criminal as well.

          That’s the problem. Just because unmasking can occur for legal reasons is not a basis to assume that it was not quite problematic in the case of General Flynn.

          The issue isn’t that he was unmasked. The issue is **why** was he unmasked.

          1. Overt
            May.15.2020 at 4:07 pm

            I totally agree. My point is that there are plenty of legitimate reasons WHY he could have been unmasked.

            I want to stop here and explain that I am not trying to carry water for any of the asshole media who have done their best to sweep this under the rug. I am not trying to get into a flame war here. I just hate it when evidence doesn’t make sense to me.

            Anyway, I can see a lot of reasons why MANY people in the government would need to know who the Ambassador was talking to. That entire conversation about what is going to happen between Russia and the new administration WRT to sanctions is pointless if you don’t know who the American is. It could have been some secretary or intern. It could have been Bob Costas. Hell, it could have been Susan Rice for all you (i.e. the person reading the report) know.

            1. John
              May.15.2020 at 4:14 pm

              There are legitimate reasons. The problem is that when you are unmasking the national security advisor for the incoming President, your reasons better be really good. And the Obama Administration doesn’t seem to have any reason or explanation. They did it. But instead of coming out and explaining the compelling reason for it, they have nothing. And that would indicate that they didn’t have a good reason and were just using the IC to spy on the incoming administration.

        2. JesseAz
          May.15.2020 at 4:15 pm

          Your understanding is naive and sophomoric.

    3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      May.15.2020 at 3:50 pm

      They wouldn’t have known who to railroad had he not been unmasked, and the number and variety of people who requested it is telling that there was effectively a conspiracy involved.

      If it’s just the head of some law enforcement and intel agencies asking for it you can see why it might be relevant to their job duties, but when the entire fucking administration asks for it that should ring some alarm bells.

    4. John
      May.15.2020 at 3:58 pm

      The big deal is that we had the Church Commission back in the 1970s and the result of that were FISA and a bunch of reforms whereby the intelligence community promised they would no longer spy on Americans unless those Americans were acting as foreign agents or there was some kind of foreign connection.

      Part of that promise was even when information was collected on Americans because they happened to be talking to a foreigner, the identity of that American would not be revealed to anyone unless there was a good reason. The information obtained on Americans is not supposed to be used as a way to spy on them for reasons outside of foreign intelligence.

      What they did to Flynn violated all of that. There was no foreign intelligence connection at all. Yes, the CIA was and should have been listening to the Russian Ambassador’s phone calls. But the conversation he had with Flynn had no intelligence value. The only reason it was kept and the only reason Flynn’s name was unmasked is because the Obama White House was using the IC to spy on the incoming administration. And that is a big deal.

  5. Earnesto Concernada
    May.15.2020 at 3:48 pm

    “ Why would Vice President Joe Biden (or a representative from his office) be on the list? Is this normal?”

    I don’t know: why don’t you ask Dick Cheney, who was far worse?

  6. Nonstopdrivel
    May.15.2020 at 3:49 pm

    Apropos of nothing except my own moronic sense of humor: Today I tried to write “idiotic pan(dem)ic,” and it got autocorrected to “idiotic pan(Dem)ic.” I thought that was hilarious.

    1. Longtobefree
      May.15.2020 at 3:58 pm

      Even the auto-correct bots get bored when locked down – – – – – – – –

  7. Bubba Jones
    May.15.2020 at 3:56 pm

    No one cares about the policy. They only care about tribal politics.

    Otherwise there would have been no outrage about a foreign policy official asking Russia not to retaliate against US foreign policy.

    It would be different if Flynn has been asking Russia to retaliate prior to an election. But this was after the election. And he was asking for something in the best interests of the US.

