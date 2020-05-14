Reason Roundup

List of Obama Officials Who Sought Unmasking of Michael Flynn Includes Joe Biden

Plus: Washington, D.C., extends its lockdown and U.S. COVID-19 cases might finally be declining.

|

polspphotos679149
(Polaris/Newscom)

Republican senators have obtained a list of top Obama administration officials who sought the "unmasking" of General Michael Flynn.

Unmasking is "a routine practice used to identify a U.S. person who is anonymously referred to in an intelligence document—in this case, the intercepted conversations of Sergey Kislyak, then the Russian ambassador, who was a target of U.S. surveillance," according to The Washington Post.

Flynn was chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as national security advisor but was then fired and arrested during the course of the FBI's investigation into Russian election interference. Flynn had conversations with the Russian ambassador in which he asked the Russian government not to retaliate against sanctions placed on the country by the Obama administration; he then lied to Justice Department investigators about those conversations. The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr has moved to drop the case, arguing that the lies Flynn told to FBI agents were immaterial to the investigation.

Richard Grenell, acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany, declassified the list of Obama officials who had sought Flynn's unmasking earlier this week. It includes Biden, former FBI director James Comey, and other key intelligence officials, according to Fox News:

The roster features top-ranking figures including then Vice President Joe Biden—a detail already being raised by the Trump campaign in the bare-knuckle 2020 presidential race where Biden is now the Democrats' presumptive nominee.

The list also includes then-FBI Director James Comey, then-CIA Director John Brennan, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Obama's then-chief of staff Denis McDonough.

Biden has countered that unmasking requests are perfectly normal, and do not on their own reflect any ill intent.

"These documents have absolutely nothing to do with any FBI investigation and they confirm that all normal procedures were followed—any suggestion otherwise is a flat out lie," said the Biden campaign in a statement.

Even so, conservatives have seized on this development as a means of tying Biden to the Flynn investigation, which they have portrayed as a partisan witch hunt that was intended to damage Trump's presidency before it had even begun.

Flynn eventually pled guilty to lying to FBI agents, but this says little about whether he behaved in a way most of us would consider criminal. It is quite common for the subjects of law enforcement investigations to make mistakes during questioning that give the government cause to charge them with procedural crimes—perjury, obstruction of justice, etc.—rather than the underlying crime for which the subjects were being questioned. In this narrow sense, Republicans are correct that that's essentially what happened with Flynn. Many Republicans also believe his prosecution was part of a broader Justice Department effort to undermine Trump. Paradoxically, the fact that law enforcement agents attempt to induce all kinds of defendants to lie undermines that theory, while the fact that they seldom do that to people of Flynn's stature supports it.

"Yes, federal law enforcement routinely interviews people hoping they will confess (and get prosecuted) or lie (and get prosecuted)," noted Reason contributing editor Ken White. "Yes, they plan that in advance of the interview. That's how it works. That's how it has worked for a very long time. If people really cared about it, thought it was an unacceptable tactic, you could get Congress to change the materiality element of 18 USC 1001, the false statement to the feds statute."

Unfortunately, Congress has no intention of making it more difficult for federal authorities to harass American citizens in the abstract. (See the Senate's vote on Wednesday to reject an amendment to the Patriot Act that would have prohibited warrantless searches of people's web browser history.)

Healthy outrage over the treatment of Flynn would mean a concerted effort to actually rein in the feds, not a one-off lament that the incredible punitive power of law enforcement was exercised against someone Trump likes.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

  • U.S. unemployment figures for the last two months have now exceeded 36 million.
  • Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the city's stay-at-home orders for another three weeks, even though neighboring states—Virginia and Maryland—are beginning to reopen.
  • The conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected attempts by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to extend that state's lockdown.
  • Doctors see a link between coronavirus and an outbreak of an inflammatory disease among children. This condition, termed "Kawasaki-like," is serious but thought to be quite treatable if detected early enough.
  • U.S. COVID-19 cases appear to finally be declining.

Advertisement

NEXT: Second Amendment Challenge to N.J. Gun Range Closure

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    May.14.2020 at 9:53 am

    U.S. unemployment figures for the last two months have now exceeded 36 million.

    Luckily there’s no cost to that. Stay home! Stay Safe!

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.14.2020 at 9:56 am

      We are in this together!

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      May.14.2020 at 10:06 am

      Hello.

      Can’t believe there are low IQ politicians who still push ‘extended lockdowns’ with all that we know now. Thankfully their Reign of Retard is coming to a close it feels like. No way in hell they can milk this any further without truly pushing us over a cliff.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        May.14.2020 at 10:11 am

        People are loving the lockdowns in NYC. Pots and pans every evening at 7 P.M., hollering from windows and balconies, to celebrate King Cuomo and his army of essential workers, and what soon promises to be an army of contract tracers.

        They love this shit. Fun little club.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          May.14.2020 at 10:19 am

          I bet you they put the pots on their heads and pound on it with a wooden spoon too.

          Or, they play Ram the Pots with each other in the hallways.

          Fucken morons.

          1. Sometimes a Great Notion
            May.14.2020 at 10:37 am

            While I agree with the sentiment regarding coronovirus panic and the stupid response; I vigorously disagree with your assessment that playing Ram the Pots is moronic. Its just good ol’ fashioned drunken American fun, and coming from a nation that prides itself on it’s ice brooming skills your statement is quite laughable. *haughty laugh*

        2. Overt
          May.14.2020 at 10:32 am

          Yesterday the governor of PA (I think?) was comparing people who wanted to open their businesses as TRAITORS in the war against COVID- people who surrendered to COVID.

          Let’s set aside this pathological need to treat every liberal cause as a war, and look at how stupid his analogy it. We have a virus out there killing people. The brave fighters are the folks hiding in their houses? And the cowards are the ones who (purportedly) put themselves at risk on the front lines so that we can get the goods and services we need? This fucker does not understand how war works.

          1. Earth Skeptic
            May.14.2020 at 10:41 am

            He knows 2 + 2 = 5.

            1. Axeblood
              May.14.2020 at 11:03 am

              Donald J. Trump

              ✔@realDonaldTrump

              I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!

          2. Rufus The Monocled
            May.14.2020 at 10:45 am

            It’s his Germans bombed Pearl Harbour moment.

        3. Brian
          May.14.2020 at 11:11 am

          If progressives aren’t careful their whole “life will never be the same!” stance is a much bigger threat to their way of life than they imagine.

          Ok, let’s change society forever. No mass transit, no dense workplaces, and work from home forever. Ok, so NYC basically shuts down and property values plummet as offices empty out. Same for San Francisco.

          Ok. If you say so.

          1. Earth Skeptic
            May.14.2020 at 11:16 am

            Please, no. The rest of us are much better off with the nut jobs all sequestered in coastal enclaves. When they start infecting fly-over country, things really go to hell.

      2. Compelled Speechless
        May.14.2020 at 10:36 am

        They’ll get some freedoms back in November after it can be shown that they can take their voting rights seriously and use them to put the correct top men in charge.

    3. Tom Bombadil
      May.14.2020 at 10:10 am

      For Grandma!

    4. Earth Skeptic
      May.14.2020 at 10:21 am

      Hmm, what could the cost be? A purely speculative estimate:

      We end up with 50 million unemployed for some time, each of whom suffers long term income decline, say $100k. So the personal financial cost is $5 trillion.

      We also end up with 100k COVID-19 deaths. If we had been less restrictive, maybe that would have doubled, with another 100k dead.

      Thus each life saved cost other people $50 million. Fair deal?

      1. Overt
        May.14.2020 at 10:33 am

        “We also end up with 100k COVID-19 deaths. If we had been less restrictive, maybe that would have doubled, with another 100k dead.”

        There is no evidence that shutting down the entire country reduced deaths by half.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          May.14.2020 at 10:42 am

          True, but I am trying to be generous with the life-saving benefit. Use any numbers you want.

        2. Rufus The Monocled
          May.14.2020 at 11:08 am

          And there likely never will be.

    5. soldiermedic76
      May.14.2020 at 10:46 am

      #newnormal

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    May.14.2020 at 9:54 am

    Republican senators have obtained a list of top Obama administration officials who sought the “unmasking” of General Michael Flynn.

    LET THE POUNCING BEGIN.

    1. ThomasD
      May.14.2020 at 10:19 am

      Read my mind.

      The. First. Fucking. Sentence.

      I mean, it’s not like everyone else didn’t have the list…

  3. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/can-we-trust-covid-modelling-more-evidence-from-sweden

    Gardner et al predicted that Sweden would have 82,000 Covid-19 deaths by 1 July. That implies around 1,000 deaths every day since the paper was published in mid-April. However, the total number of Swedish Covid-19 deaths at the time of writing is 3,313.

    One reason why the models failed is that they – just like most countries’ politicians – underestimated how millions of people spontaneously adapt to new circumstances. They only thought in terms of lockdowns vs business as usual, but failed to consider a third option: that people engage in social distancing voluntarily when they realise lives are at stake and when authorities recommend them to do so.

    And obviously, there is an argument that these models scared us into changing our behaviour and ramping up capacity, and so helped us to avoid a disaster. But they were also clearly based on faulty assumptions that would always result in absurd predictions. We know this, because both models actually assumed that it was already too late, and estimated that ICU capacity would be exceeded by around 10 times even if Sweden switched to strong mitigation.

    The need for ICU beds in Sweden will be ‘at least 10-fold greater [than capacity] if strategies approximating the most stringent in Europe are introduced by 10 April’, wrote Gardner et al.

    Those strategies were never introduced in Sweden, and yet, additional ICU capacity is 30 percent and the number of patients in intensive care has been declining for two weeks. The newly constructed field hospital in Stockholm, with room for hundreds of patients, has still not received any patients. It will probably never have to open. Here’s a zoomed-in graph of eventual ICU: numbering in the hundreds, not the predicted thousands.

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.14.2020 at 9:59 am

      But there is still plenty of time to panic!

    2. Gray_Jay
      May.14.2020 at 10:30 am

      What CFR did they initially plug into the model? Because for awhile in February and early March, it was looking like something in the single-digit percent was a reasonable assumption. 3-5, and I saw a few papers that were guestimating SARS-type numbers.

      Now, because of serology testing for antibodies, we’re finding out the percentage of people who die after being infected is far lower. Yes, some of the antibody tests are over inclusive; yes, there are a lot of false positives; this bug still doesn’t kill more than 0.5% of the people it infects, and that’s still probably a high estimate.

      Knock the death rate down by an order of magnitude, and wildly different numbers are going to result.

  4. Derp-o-Matic 6000
    May.14.2020 at 9:56 am

    I guess Reason got the okay from Slate to cover the unmasking thing, even though it’s old news to anyone who has been paying attention and Reason continues to miss or ignore the bigger picture. Plus, Rico even manages to includes a “Conservatives seized.”

    Pathetic.

    1. John
      May.14.2020 at 9:59 am

      The next time some cop shoots an innocent person and reason reports on it I guess the story will be “reason seizes on police shooting in Mudville”.

      It is so pathetic. When there is a Republican scandal the story is that there is a Republican scandal. But when there is a Democratic scandal, the story is not the scandal but the Republicans “pouncing” and making and issue of it. Robby is so out of touch with reality that I doubt he even understands what he is doing. It is just what you do in his mind.

      1. mad.casual
        May.14.2020 at 10:57 am

        But when there is a Democratic scandal, the story is not the scandal but the Republicans “pouncing” and making and issue of it.

        Agreed even absent any scandal both ways. Bodies piling up and Republicans asking “WTF happened?” is “pouncing”, an uncorroborated paper trail of somebody who heard somebody who heard half a conversation with the President is just Democrats being duly diligent.

        Complete propaganda garbage.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      May.14.2020 at 10:09 am

      To anyone literate about history, it was pretty damn clear a soft coup was underway. It was easy to spot because the people who were orchestrating it were fools and knaves and couldn’t even do it in any nuanced manner.

      Obama thinks he was some kind of dark matter mango things behind the scenes when in reality we saw him all along. It would make for a hilarious political sketch.

      He’s such a douche.

      1. ThomasD
        May.14.2020 at 10:21 am

        It is telling just how late Reason is to this story. And that they have not seen fit to mention Obama’s recent comments on “the rule of law.”

        I guess they figure better to remain silent than make their hypocrisy apparent.

        1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
          May.14.2020 at 10:26 am

          Reason also continues to ignore the dozens of House Committee transcripts that have been released that demonstrate that literally no one had any direct knowledge or evidence that Trump or any member of his campaign were working with Russia. The entire thing was a bald-faced lie from the start and most of the legacy media went with it, some knowingly, others because they are useful idiots. Reason is aggressively demanding to join the latter category.

  5. John
    May.14.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/who-sent-coronavirus-positive-patients-into-nursing-homes

    The result: One-third of reported coronavirus deaths in the United States, according to the New York Times’s reporting, are of nursing home residents or workers. And nursing homes accounted for a majority of deaths in heavily hit states, such as New Jersey (52%), Massachusetts (59%), Pennsylvania (66%), and Connecticut (55%), and for 80% of deaths in otherwise lightly hit Minnesota.

    That percentage is much lower (20%) in America’s COVID-19 epicenter, New York, but the Empire State still leads the nation with 5,403 nursing home deaths — about 1 out of every 14 COVID-19 deaths in the entire country.

    Why so many? On March 25, the state health commissioner ordered nursing homes to accept patients with the virus.
    New York wasn’t the only state that insisted on placing infected patients in nursing homes. New Jersey’s policy was similar, explicitly barring homes from requiring testing before admitting patients. California had the same policy but dropped it after 10 days.

    It was known from the very beginning that people who were old and sick were by far the most vulnerable to this virus. The decision to send people known to have the virus into nursing homes is murder. There is no rational way to justify that decision other than they wanted to kill the people in these nursing homes. They can claim it is a well meaning mistake all they want. But for something to be well meaning, it has to have some basis in rationality. Some actions are so reckless and show such a depraved indifference for the safety of others, they can only be interpreted as being malevolent. Forcing nursing homes to accept people infected with the virus is no different than dropping bowling balls off the Empire State Building onto the sidewalk below during rush hour. The people in government who made these decisions are guilty of murder. I am sorry, no one is that incompetent. They knew what they were doing. There is no other explanation.

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.14.2020 at 9:58 am

      Yeah, but Cuomo ::swoon:::

      1. John
        May.14.2020 at 10:02 am

        Indeed, as just one example, the Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had no coronavirus fatalities before the March 25 mandate from the state government requiring them to accept cases. Since then, 24 residents have died of the disease.

        https://www.dailywire.com/news/walsh-some-states-forced-nursing-homes-to-accept-coronavirus-patients-many-died-as-a-result-this-is-a-massive-scandal?fbclid=IwAR2gISYtE7sRbIh2kLuKhAPoJsiRAC3IS4n0DnKnY4fkyjmZ-yUkG-D-_xo

        How is Cuomo not guilty of the murder of those 24 residents? Talk about “blood on your hands”. If New York and New Jersey and PA had not decided to murder their citizens who were in nursing homes, the death rate from this would be not much different than a typical flu season. We have put ourselves into a recession and put 16% of the work force out of work in response to a threat that was largely created by the malevolent incompetence of three state governments.

        1. Gray_Jay
          May.14.2020 at 10:36 am

          “We have put ourselves into a recession and put 16% of the work force out of work in response to a threat that was largely created by the malevolent incompetence of three state governments.”

          Not only will there be no punishment for those officials, they’re likely to be rewarded by having the Feds bail out their states’ budgets.

          It’s evil. There is no justification for housing Covid patients among elderly people who don’t have the disease. For Chrissake, if they wanted the Army Corps of Engineers to build something, build a segregation area/hospital for Covid patients. But for the love of God, don’t return them to live amongst healthy, extremely elderly people.

          1. John
            May.14.2020 at 10:53 am

            FEMA and the feds could have built the capacity to care for those people in a New York minute. All they had to do was ask. Instead, they sent them back to their nursing homes to kill their neighbors.

        2. Compelled Speechless
          May.14.2020 at 10:43 am

          “We have put ourselves into a recession and put 16% of the work force out of work in response to a threat that was largely created by the malevolent incompetence of three state governments.”

          Don’t forget the media. Fear of the media saying “they’re not doing enough!” in an election year may be the single biggest contributor to this insanity. They get to get down on their hands and knees and beg for draconian policies and then report on the fallout of those policies as if they’re just flies on the wall.

    2. lap83
      May.14.2020 at 10:04 am

      The people in government who made these decisions are guilty of murder. I am sorry, no one is that incompetent. They knew what they were doing. There is no other explanation.

      I agree, but what recourse is there besides voting them out?

      1. John
        May.14.2020 at 10:05 am

        There is none. They will never be held responsible for what they did other than going to hell, which all of them are likely to end up.

        1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
          May.14.2020 at 10:07 am

          “There is none”

          No. That is wrong.

          But no one wants to consider that step, and I totally understand why. I don’t want to either.

          1. John
            May.14.2020 at 10:11 am

            If I were some old guy and my wife died in one of those nursing homes, I think I might know what to do. There are worse deaths than delivering justice to those assholes.

            1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
              May.14.2020 at 10:38 am

              Yup.

            2. soldiermedic76
              May.14.2020 at 11:10 am

              Wrongful death class action? Name Cuomo as a defendant, not just the state.

          2. Gray_Jay
            May.14.2020 at 10:40 am

            “But no one wants to consider that step, and I totally understand why. I don’t want to either.”

            History says that’s awfully hard to turn off once it starts. Northern Ireland, Lebanon, Yugoslavia, Syria, and so on.

            If we had rule of law, perhaps there would be some justice for such evil acts. No one will go to jail, lose their house, or lose their job over this. What is left to do?

            1. John
              May.14.2020 at 10:49 am

              The rule of law wouldn’t even help. What we need is a society that has some sense of shame and moral values. We used to have such a society. And in the past, these people would have resigned in disgrace and the guilt they had to live with and the shame over what they did would have been a bigger punishment than prison.

              Today, we no longer have such a society. And these people don’t give a shit. Cuomo won’t lose a minute of sleep over this. He might if he thinks it will affect his political career but he is incapable of caring about or feeling guilty over the damage he actually did. The only thing that matters to him is how it affects him. So he won’t resign and will go happily on with his life convinced how wonderful he is.

        2. Quo Usque Tandem
          May.14.2020 at 10:24 am

          The Fourth Estate grants them a pardon, but cannot manage absolution, so I am sure you are correct.

      2. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
        May.14.2020 at 10:06 am

        You know what that answer is. The quesion is, has it reached that point yet.

        1. Rich
          May.14.2020 at 10:21 am

          Apparently it has not.

          Another question is, how would *that*, um, virus be dealt with?

    3. Earth Skeptic
      May.14.2020 at 10:11 am

      Maybe they were just trying to improve SS and Medicare solvency.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.14.2020 at 10:15 am

        Remember the triumphant demographic gloating that the old and narrow minded Brexit/Trump voters are going to die and leave the government to young Socialists?

        I do. Looks like government is trying to escalate that.

      2. John
        May.14.2020 at 10:16 am

        I don’t think it is even that crude or sensible. My best guess is that they consider equality to be a higher value than survival. Denying people infected with this virus entry into a nursing home would be unfair and unequal. Nursing homes can’t be allowed to discriminate against the sick. That would unfairly stigmatize the sick.

        My guess is their logic went something along those lines. The fact that doing that would end up killing the people in these homes was immaterial. Nothing is more important than equality and not stigmatizing people. It is seriously sick and twisted logic. Frankly, I would find it less terrifying if it turned out they did it just to kill people to save money. That at least I could understand. But, I don’t think they are even that rational.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          May.14.2020 at 10:30 am

          From a personal, anecdotal perspective: we experienced the NYC metro area nursing home ecosystem during the final years of my mom’s life. The best ones we saw were depressing, dysfunctional waiting rooms for death. The worst made me think of concentration camps. Sure, some patients, including my mom “recovered” enough to go home, at least for a while. But the majority go there to die.

          I am not excusing what Cuomo and others did in any way, but I can imagine some of them thinking that adding more death to nursing homes was no big deal.

        2. Overt
          May.14.2020 at 10:41 am

          “My guess is their logic went something along those lines.”

          I will be a little more (and less) charitable and say that they feared hospitals would be overrun and they wanted to broaden the base of beds available to the sick. They thought “hey we have all these old people, let’s get them into long term care so they aren’t in the hospitals getting sick”. The problem was that, like the universities who sent kids home, they were not protecting those patients, they were sending them to infect others.

    4. MikeT1986
      May.14.2020 at 10:27 am

      Question I don’t have the answer to: Where do you send them if they’re not serious enough (yet) to need to stay in the hospital?

      1. John
        May.14.2020 at 10:32 am

        You create special facilities just for them. You put them in their own wing of a hospital. You move people out of some nursing homes and into others and make some nursing homes just for people with the virus. They had all kinds of federal aid and emergency funds to do things just like that. And they didn’t do it. They just stuck them in regular nursing homes and let them kill the other residents.

        1. MikeT1986
          May.14.2020 at 10:41 am

          You move people out of some nursing homes and into others and make some nursing homes just for people with the virus.

          That was proposed in CT and met with thunderous denouncements.

          No nursing home operator wanted to have a plague nursing home, bigger risk to their care providers/employees etc etc.

          It does seem like it would have been a much better use of the field hospitals or the USS Mercy than… doing nothing with them though. The point about the hospitals I think misses the mark though, the concern at the time was running out of beds entirely.

          1. John
            May.14.2020 at 10:45 am

            Plenty of states did not do this and they never had a problem. So it wasn’t impossible. And New York and New Jersey had tons of field hospitals and the USS Mercy that were almost never used. That would have been the obvious answer.

            And I think plenty nursing homes would have taken them for the right price. Nursing homes are money making operations. Had the state offered enough money to make your nursing home the Covid one, they would have had plenty of takers.

            1. MikeT1986
              May.14.2020 at 11:05 am

              Agreed, but nursing homes rarely can make money well off of state funded beds. Especially in CT, the state did its best over decades to ruin the industry and then be surprised that there are so few nursing homes that take people on state money.

              I do think paying them to do it could have been a good solution (assuming the numbers work out roughly, if you have to clear 1000 patients out to move 100 in, you need to have an additional 900 open beds). In CT most of the state never got near capacity though for hospital use so they also could have just put people in hospital beds in the counties further away from NYC.

              I think NY with all the money and focus, and need could have come up with a MUCH better solution. I’m confident we’re missing a lot of details and subtlety, but what they did was such a failure it can’t have been the best option.

              1. John
                May.14.2020 at 11:09 am

                I don’t think there is any more subtlety than “We don’t know what to do about this, so let’s just make it the nursing home’s problem and hope no one notices”. They probably bought the hype and figured there were going to be tens of thousands of deaths in each state and figured no one would notice a few thousand deaths of old sick people in nursing homes. The best explanation is likely laziness and callousness combined with a dose of politically correct “we can’t stigmatize sick people” rationalization.

            2. Gray_Jay
              May.14.2020 at 11:09 am

              “Nursing homes are money making operations. Had the state offered enough money to make your nursing home the Covid one, they would have had plenty of takers.”

              Often on a shoestring budget. Per family that used to operate a few of them.

              If .Gov offered 10X the typical Medicare reimbursement rate to house COVID and only COVID patients, plus threw in a stipend for total decontamination at the end, you’d have had nursing home operators fighting to take these patients.

    5. mad.casual
      May.14.2020 at 11:06 am

      It was known from the very beginning that people who were old and sick were by far the most vulnerable to this virus.

      It was known well before COVID that such a move would be actively killing some individuals in the nursing home. The question is/was how many people were you freeing up the hospital bed for.

      There might be some narrow situation where the decision makes sense. Otherwise, as policy it was going to produce the effect observed, with the degree being the open question.

  6. Derp-o-Matic 6000
    May.14.2020 at 9:57 am

    This is truly hard for me to wrap my mind around: https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/federal-judge-orders-arguments-on-whether-michael-flynn-should-be-jailed-for-perjury/amp/

    How is this happening in America?

    1. John
      May.14.2020 at 10:04 am

      Because we have allowed judges to be tyrants. And people on all sides of political spectrum have had a hand in creating the situation. They all have been happy to support judicial tyranny when it gave them some pony they couldn’t get via an election.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        May.14.2020 at 10:25 am

        ^ this

      2. Compelled Speechless
        May.14.2020 at 10:47 am

        Now that we we’ve recognized the danger of this, it’s going to stop right?

  7. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 9:57 am

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/who-sent-coronavirus-positive-patients-into-nursing-homes

    Other states, recognizing the dangers of infecting the vulnerable, required or encouraged nursing homes to set up separate units or staffs to handle patients testing positive. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely criticized in the national media for avoiding a total lockdown, zeroed in on nursing homes, encouraging repeated testing and temperature-taking of residents and staff and isolating anyone testing positive. Florida, a state with 2 million more people than New York, had just 714 nursing home deaths, 13% of the number in New York.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    May.14.2020 at 9:57 am

    “These documents have absolutely nothing to do with any FBI investigation and they confirm that all normal procedures were followed—any suggestion otherwise is a flat out lie,” said the Biden campaign in a statement.

    Even so…

    I’m not sure this is an “even so” statement on Biden’s part. Routine for would-be unmaskers who have a legitimate reason to make the request, no?

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.14.2020 at 10:01 am

      Let’s not forget that almost immediately following the election, the Obama administration vastly expanded the list of people and agencies authorized to make unmasking requests, and the number of requests skyrocketed in the final two months of his tenure. This was all about taking down the incoming administration, or at least neutering it.

      Bear in mind, too, as we learned from all the recent transcripts that came out over the past couple weeks, literally no one had any direct knowledge or evidence of Russia colluding with any American citizens. None. This was a con job from the get-go, and everyone in the administration knew it.

      1. ThomasD
        May.14.2020 at 10:25 am

        If only there was a political party or ideology interested in protecting the civil liberties of all people. Maybe there is one somewhere. If so they should start a publication.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          May.14.2020 at 10:37 am

          That will never work.

        2. Compelled Speechless
          May.14.2020 at 10:50 am

          Yes they should. And they should not invite Dalmia, Suderman, Boehm, Binion with in 1000 miles of it.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1260725990021640192.html

    Judge Sullivan has now appointed a retired judge to look into “whether the Court should issue an Order to Show Cause why Mr. Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury.” Thus, the court is not only considering denying an uncontested motion for dismissal but…

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.14.2020 at 9:59 am

      Federal judge mulls contempt charge against Michael Flynn
      https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/13/judge-appoints-retired-judge-to-represent-flynn-prosecution-256509

      A federal judge is signaling that he might pursue perjury or contempt charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn over his effort to abandon a guilty plea to a charge of lying to the FBI.

      The Justice Department moved last week to drop the prosecution of Flynn launched by special counsel Robert Mueller, but U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan slammed the brakes on that effort by announcing Wednesday evening that he is appointing a former federal judge to argue against the government’s unusual bid to dismiss the case against an ally of President Donald Trump.

      Sullivan’s order also directed the retired judge, John Gleeson, to recommend whether Flynn should face a criminal contempt charge for perjury — apparently for declaring under oath at two different court proceedings that he was guilty of lying to the FBI, before he reversed course in January and claimed he had never lied.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.14.2020 at 10:00 am

        https://www.nysun.com/editorials/united-states-v-flynn-an-invitation-to-the-anti/91129/

        The decision of a United States judge to stall America’s motion to drop its case against General Michael Flynn appears calculated to delay the matter until after November. That’s how it looks, at least to us, in the wake of the judge’s decision to invite outside parties to file friend-of-the court briefs on what to do next. Could it be that the judge hopes the Democrats will win the election and, come January, drop the motion to drop the case?

        1. ThomasD
          May.14.2020 at 10:27 am

          Looks like someone has gone the full Red Queen.

          1. ThomasD
            May.14.2020 at 10:29 am

            Again, you’d think there would be some civil liberty concerns about a ‘judge’ going so far over to one side, especially in a criminal case.

            But I’m confidant Reason has some flunkies combing databases to find a ‘both sides do it’ angle before putting anything to print on this.

            1. Axeblood
              May.14.2020 at 10:38 am

              Flynn had already admitted his guilt. There was no case to drop. The point you think you’re making about “going over to one side. I.e. acting without impartiality” literally applies to what Trump and Barr have done but you’re another 1984 disciple so why do I even bother.

              1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
                May.14.2020 at 10:39 am

                “Flynn had already admitted his guilt”

                Lol.

              2. John
                May.14.2020 at 10:43 am

                Flynn “admitted his guilt” without knowing the evidence against him. That makes his plea involuntary and invalid.

                If the government withholds exculpatory evidence from a defendant, any resulting plea the defendant makes is not knowing and is not a voluntary plea. That is what happened in this case.

                You need to get better talking points. The ones you have are not going to convince anyone.

    2. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.14.2020 at 10:04 am

      It’s mind-boggling. He’s now inviting amicus submissions, despite disallowing Flynn’s team’s requests over and over, and he’s mulling contempt charges against Flynn even though the prosecutors lied in open court, withheld exculpatory evidence, and violated court orders.

      We are fully down the rabbit-hole at this point.

      1. John
        May.14.2020 at 10:10 am

        It is completely unconstitutional. The judge does not have the power to bring charges of his own. That power belongs exclusively to the executive. Even if he were to hold Flynn in contempt, the executive would be under no obligation to enforce the order or pursue the charges.

        The answer to this is for the AG to tell Sullivan to go fuck himself. He can make what ever charges he wants or whatever declaration he wants but DOJ is not going to pursue or enforce those judgement. Declaring Flynn in contempt only means something if the Federal Marshals are willing to arrest him and the Bureau of Prisons are willing to lock him up. And both of those organizations work for the President and the AG not the judge. The judge can declare Flynn guilty of perjury or treason or anything else he wants. And it won’t mean anything if DOJ is unwilling to enforce the judgement.

        In this case, both parties have agreed to dismiss the case. The judge has no power to reverse that. DOJ should just ignore any attempts on Sullivan’s part to do that. If I were, Barr, I would tell my attorneys to just refuse to come to court and tell the Marshal services to ignore any contempt orders Sullivan issued. He can sit on the bench alone and bang his gavel all he wants.

        1. Axeblood
          May.14.2020 at 10:33 am

          Judges have the authority to hold people in contempt for lying in the courtroom. It’s got nothing to do with the executive branch.

          1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
            May.14.2020 at 10:36 am

            Lol you clearly didn’t read his post in your fevered haste.. He addresses that, and why it is meaningless.

          2. John
            May.14.2020 at 10:41 am

            They can hold all the people in contempt they want. But they can’t make the AG order the Marshals to enforce that order. The order only means something if the executive is willing to enforce it. And Barr is under no obligation to do so. Indeed, he arguably has a duty not to enforce it since such an order would be unconstitutional.

    3. Don't look at me!
      May.14.2020 at 10:05 am

      Surely there is a way we can invoke the death penalty.

      1. Rich
        May.14.2020 at 10:25 am

        It’s “Off with their heads!” all the way down!

        1. Earth Skeptic
          May.14.2020 at 10:48 am

          Can we have some cake first?

          1. Rich
            May.14.2020 at 10:55 am

            “They *all* want cake.”

            1. Gray_Jay
              May.14.2020 at 11:11 am

              “You’re lucky we’re Church of England.”

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.14.2020 at 9:58 am

    “U.S. unemployment figures for the last two months have now exceeded 36 million.”

    That means we need unlimited, unrestricted immigration more than ever.

    #OpenBordersWillFixEverything

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    May.14.2020 at 9:59 am

    Healthy outrage over the treatment of Flynn would mean a concerted effort to actually rein in the feds, not a one-off lament that the incredible punitive power of law enforcement was exercised against someone Trump likes.

    Drain the swamp, put it in a centrifuge and then put pour back the part you like.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.14.2020 at 10:02 am

      You can both care about prosecutorial abuse in general, and also GIVE A FUCK ABOUT BASICALLY A COUP ATTEMPT.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.14.2020 at 10:03 am

        http://ace.mu.nu/archives/387260.php

        The liberal media and their NeverTrump allies — who are also the liberal media, so why bother making the distinction — will point that we are now in very dangerous territory which legitimately may end the American Republic.

        Surely it will end the peaceful transfer of power, with one party knowing it might be criminally investigated and imprisoned if it loses an election or gives up power — so of course no one will give up power.

        And that of course is why there are no stable, long-term democracies in most parts of the world. People caught on the fact that the moment they peaceably departed from the presidential palace they’d immediately be sent to the prisons or gallows, and so stopped peaceably departing the presidential palace.

        So yes, this is dangerous.

        Nice of you to notice… now.

        Four years into your coup.

        But here’s the thing, Fuckers:

        You should have thought of that before you sought to undo 244 years of peaceful transitions of power, before you weaponized the intelligence and law enforcement capabilities of the United States against your political opponents.

        But now you wanna cry because Andrew Weissman and James Comey and John Brennan and Peter Strzok and (gasp!) maybe Barack Hussein Obama himself might find themselves prosecuted?!

        Funny, you didn’t worry about these things when you were giggling and gloating over throwing Trump allies in jail.

        You sowed the winds — now you will reap the whirlwind.

        So fuck off, and if this is in fact the end of the peaceful transition of power — this be on YOUR heads, not ours.

        But we will not be subject to rules that you are not also subject to.

        And if we are now to be prosecuted when there’s a change in administration — so will you.

        You made the New Rules.

        You will now be made to suffer by the New Rules.

        1. ThomasD
          May.14.2020 at 10:32 am

          They impeached Trump for less than what we now know Joe Biden did.

          1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
            May.14.2020 at 10:39 am

            It’s all projection. I’m really at the point where, when I see someone accuse a Republican of something, I look to who the most prominent member of the Democratic party is at the moment, and assume that individual is actually guilty of it.

            See, e.g., colluding with Russia; refusing to accept the results of the election; refusing to provide funding to Ukraine; grabbing by the pussy; canceling elections; undermining the peaceful transfer of power.

            1. Compelled Speechless
              May.14.2020 at 10:58 am

              It’s a useful tactic to accuse your enemies of what you’re actually doing and take the suspicion off yourself.

              See the landmark case of Smelt it V Dealt it. It was eventually reveal that the prosecution was the responsible party and was gaslighting everyone in the room both metaphorically and literally.

        2. Derp-o-Matic 6000
          May.14.2020 at 10:37 am

          Peaceful transition of power ended when Obama holdovers stayed on in an effort to sabotage the incoming administration. Now that they are (maybe?) getting exposed, they are begging that they not be treated the way they tried to treat the current administration.

          I remember when the Mueller report initially dropped, CNN and MSNBC were harping on how Trump was going to not let it go, use it against his opponents, and he needs to just move on. No, assholes, you accused him and his family members of capital crimes and tried to destroy their lives, fortunes, and reputations. Over a lie.

          The people involved in this need to be brought to justice. The rule of law and the continued existence of the Republic really is in danger otherwise.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    May.14.2020 at 10:00 am

    The conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected attempts by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to extend that state’s lockdown.

    COVID-19 or constitutional protections: Which is the more partisan issue maker?

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.14.2020 at 10:56 am

      Consti-what?

  13. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.14.2020 at 10:01 am

    Andrew Cuomo has been absolutely fantastic throughout this entire crisis.

    Andrew Cuomo’s current spin – that our problem now is all about the “European virus” – seems like a smart approach, writes
    @GailCollins. “It’ll drive Donald Trump crazy. What more do you need?”

    #EuropeanVirus

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.14.2020 at 10:10 am

      Smart.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      May.14.2020 at 10:57 am

      Cuomo for prom queen!

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    May.14.2020 at 10:01 am

    This condition, termed “Kawasaki-like,” is serious but thought to be quite treatable if detected early enough.

    Are we still waiting for blue lips before heading for the hospital?

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.14.2020 at 10:10 am

      It’s more Honda like.

      1. MikeT1986
        May.14.2020 at 10:29 am

        I enjoyed my Yammy till it betrayed me.

  15. creech
    May.14.2020 at 10:02 am

    Yes, the “outrage” over harassment of Americans by the FBI and other intelligence and law enforcement entities is so loud that 1% are willing to vote Libertarian. The other 99% are content to speak up only when their ox is gored.

    1. Nardz
      May.14.2020 at 11:21 am

      The libertarians are about to nominate someone who fully endorsed that abuse

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    May.14.2020 at 10:02 am

    U.S. COVID-19 cases appear to finally be declining.

    Democratic politicians hardest hit.

  17. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
    May.14.2020 at 10:04 am

    Biden has countered that unmasking requests are perfectly normal

    The VP is a position known for running international espionage investigations…

    1. Axeblood
      May.14.2020 at 10:28 am

      Trump, the guy who says a president can investigate anyone, fired Flynn and Pence called Flynn a liar but of course you mfers live in a 1984 world where 2 ÷ 2 = whatever the party says.

      1. ThomasD
        May.14.2020 at 10:33 am

        So Pence was an idiot for believing the FBI. I doubt he’ll make the same mistake twice.

        But what will be your excuse?

        1. Axeblood
          May.14.2020 at 10:49 am

          Pence believing or not believing the FBI has nothing to do with it. Flynn said Pence knew about the conservation. Pence called him a liar. I actually believe Flynn when he said he was acting at the direction of Trump.

      2. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
        May.14.2020 at 10:33 am

        Which explains why Biden was involved…

        1. Axeblood
          May.14.2020 at 10:52 am

          Flynn committed a crime and confessed to it. Pence and Trump called him a liar and fired him. Trump even acknowledged Flynn was legal jeopardy hence the “go easy on Flynn” conservation with the FBI director.

          1. Axeblood
            May.14.2020 at 10:53 am

            *Conversation

      3. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.14.2020 at 10:54 am

        The president can investigate anyone, subject to the restrictions and limitations set out in the Constitution and the U.S. Code.

        Flynn lying to Pence, whether or not it happened, is not a crime. Nor is getting fired.

        I’m not sure what any of that has to do with the VP being involved in the unmasking requests….

      4. Dariush
        May.14.2020 at 11:08 am

        “… you mfers live in a 1984 world where 2 ÷ 2 = whatever the party says.”

        Cry some more you whiny fascist bitch.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 10:04 am

    https://pagesix.com/2020/05/12/dakota-johnson-says-her-depression-is-beautiful/

    Dakota Johnson has learned to accept into her depression.

    “I’ve struggled with depression since I was young — since I was 15 or 14,” she told Marie Claire’s summer 2020 issue. “That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.’ But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.14.2020 at 10:12 am

      Never heard of her. Sounds like a downer.

      1. John
        May.14.2020 at 10:17 am

        She was the chick in 50 Shades of Grey. She is smoking hot. But like many smoking hot women, she is also nuts apparently.

        1. Idle Hands
          May.14.2020 at 10:33 am

          ugh. No I don’t get her appeal. I’m not saying shes a haggerd hideously ugly person but with the bloodlines she has she should be much hotter.

          1. John
            May.14.2020 at 10:36 am

            I never found Melanie Griffith attractive. She had a good body back in the day but I always thought she was a butter face if there ever was one.

            Johnson isn’t a raving beauty by Hollywood standards. Compared to someone like Katheryn Winnick or Rebecca Ferguson she is a homely step sister. But by ordinary standards, she is still pretty hot.

            1. Idle Hands
              May.14.2020 at 10:51 am

              The fact that Winnick and Ferguson aren’t in every movie till the end of time is oversight of monumental fucktardery.

              1. John
                May.14.2020 at 11:04 am

                I had never heard of Ferguson. Then one night my wife is watching the White Queen on cable. I was like “oh my God who is she”. Ferguson is just a goddess. I hear she is going to play the Lady Jessica in the Dune movie that is coming out in December. That is a very good casting choice.

            2. Idle Hands
              May.14.2020 at 10:52 am

              Griffith had her time in the sun but she had a very short shelf life you are right.

    2. John
      May.14.2020 at 10:18 am

      I can actually respect her position. Who says being happy is the proper end of life? Maybe she is better off accepting her nature and learning to live with it rather than forever trying and failing to change it.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        May.14.2020 at 11:00 am

        Some people can deal with reality. Most can’t.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 10:05 am

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1260663277492854784

    I have a feeling that when Biden aides like this tweet vicious attacks on the integrity and reliability of journalists who report things they dislike, that’s not going to be depicted as an authoritarian assault on a free press.

    I’m correct about that, aren’t I?

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.14.2020 at 10:09 am

      The Tweet is unavailable. What did it say?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.14.2020 at 10:16 am

        Dunno – it was pulled.

      2. ThomasD
        May.14.2020 at 10:39 am

        He called a reported for CBS a “rightwing hack” for her mentioning that Biden’s name was on the unmasking list.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 10:06 am

    Good chart of deaths per million, lockdown vs no lockdown.

    https://lockdownsceptics.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Screenshot-2020-05-12-at-22.13.11-768×805.png

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.14.2020 at 10:07 am

      https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1260602077392171009.html

      1/ The CDC put out more data on “select causes” of death!

      Up until know we had only #COVID19, flu & pneumonia for 2020.

      A BIG revelation from this data… more strong proof that #COVID19 was here BEFORE January.

      Let’s begin with ALL deaths by week and year:

  21. simar
    May.14.2020 at 10:06 am

    Obama is the best president whole world had seen that. I also give the latest news related to movies at https://www.epmovies.com

  22. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 10:08 am

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/unicef-warns-lockdown-could-kill-covid-19-model-predicts-12/

    The risk of children dying from malaria, pneumonia or diarrhoea in developing countries is spiralling due to the pandemic and “far outweighs any threat presented by the coronavirus”, Unicef has warned.

    In an exclusive interview Dr Stefan Peterson, chief of health at Unicef, cautioned that the blanket lockdowns imposed in many low and middle income are not an effective way to control Covid-19 and could have deadly repercussions.

    “Indiscriminate lockdown measures do not have an optimal effect on the virus,” he told The Telegraph. “If you’re asking families to stay at home in one room in a slum, without food or water, that won’t limit virus transmission.

    “I’m concerned that lockdown measures have been copied between countries for lack of knowing what to do, rarely with any contextualisation for the local situation,” he said.

    “One size fits no one. The objective is to slow the virus, not to lockdown people. “We need to lift our eyes and look at the total picture of public health.”

    According to a stark report published in Lancet Global Health journal on Wednesday, almost 1.2 million children could die in the next six months due to the disruption to health services and food supplies caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.14.2020 at 10:09 am

      https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2020/05/12/governments-handling-covid-19-british-disaster/

      “Our policy was to let the virus rip and then ‘cocoon the elderly’,” he wrote. “You don’t know whether to laugh or cry when you contrast that with what we actually did. We discharged known, suspected, and unknown cases into care homes which were unprepared, with no formal warning that the patients were infected, no testing available, and no PPE to prevent transmission. We actively seeded this into the very population that was most vulnerable.

      “We let these people die without palliation. The official policy was not to visit care homes – and they didn’t (and still don’t). So, after infecting them with a disease that causes an unpleasant ending, we denied our elders access to a doctor – denied GP visits – and denied admission to hospital. Simple things like fluids, withheld. Effective palliation like syringe drivers, withheld.”

      The public has yet to realise that the great quest for ventilators was worse than a red herring. The overuse of ventilators was itself killing people at a terrifying ratio and behind that lies another institutional failure.

      “When the inquiry comes, it will show that many people died for lack of oxygen supply in hospitals, and this led to early intubation,” writes the doctor. “Boris survived because they gave him oxygen. High flow oxygen wasn’t available as a treatment option for all patients.”

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.14.2020 at 10:09 am

        https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/13/nyregion/nursing-homes-coronavirus-new-york.html

        Many lawmakers were unaware of the language when they approved the budget a few days later. But it provided unusual legal protections for an influential industry that has been devastated by the crisis: nursing home operators.

        The measure, lobbied for by industry representatives, shielded nursing homes from many lawsuits over their failure to protect residents from death or sickness caused by the coronavirus.

        Now, weeks later, more than 5,300 residents of nursing homes in New York are believed to have died from the outbreak, and their relatives are finding that because of the provision, they may not be able to pursue legal action against the homes’ operators over allegations of neglect.

        1. Gray_Jay
          May.14.2020 at 10:51 am

          You’ll see the same type of liability shielding when a putative Covid vaccine appears.

          I guess tort litigation is only a tool some of the time for finding the truth, and holding reckless companies accountable.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      May.14.2020 at 11:04 am

      The stay at home-work at home-school at home lockdown was only a semi-functional fashionable solution for the 10 percent (globally, the 1 percent). But it feels so safe and righteous.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 10:10 am

    Experts cannot find a single child under 10 who has passed on coronavirus to an adult despite huge trawl of data raising hopes they pose no risk
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8271703/Experts-single-child-10-passed-coronavirus-adult.html

  24. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.14.2020 at 10:10 am

    I sometimes have a fantasy of outwitting an FBI interrogation by writing down “I refuse to answer or speak on the grounds that any notes taken will be used to incriminate me, regardless of how accurate those notes are, the lies which provoked my answers, or the context of my answers.” then draw a tight box around what I wrote and add a note explaining the line is there to prevent later additions, and finally count the words and letters and write that down to.

    Then I realize that fantasy includes having led such a remarkable freedom-fighting life that I had come to the FBI’s attention, and I wake up and laugh.

    1. John
      May.14.2020 at 10:28 am

      My fantasy would involve wearing a wire and secretly recording the conversation. Then when they lied on the 302s revealing the recording. That would end up with me no doubt being charged with some felony for secretly recording my own interrogation. But the embarrassment and anger it would cause might be worth it.

      State and local police now almost universally record interrogations. What they found out when they started doing that is that it almost always works against the defendant. Nothing hangs a defendant quicker than his own words and nothing is more compelling to a jury than seeing the defendant speak those words. A recorded confession or statement is a exponentially more persuasive than some flat foot cop’s memory of the statement or even a written statement. Once they started recording interrogations, the opposition from police died pretty quickly because the police realized how much more effective recorded statements were in convicting defendants.

      The lone exception to this is the FBI. They are pretty much the last law enforcement organization who do not record their interrogations. This after years and thousands of cases showing the efficacy of doing so. And I don’t mean that it is fair or helps defendants. No, the empirical evidence shows that recording interrogation nearly always helps to convict defendants.

      So you tell me why the FBI is the lone hold out. The only reason I can see is that they routinely lie on those Form 302s and don’t want to lose that ability. I can see no way to explain their opposition to recording interrogation other than they don’t want to lose their ability to lie without consequence.

      I take the FBI’s refusal to record interrogation as per say evidence that they lie about every single one of them when it is necessary. I would never convict anyone based upon an FBI agents’ testimony about an interrogation.

      1. ThomasD
        May.14.2020 at 10:44 am

        Not sure what charge they could bring for secretly recording them. They are public employees acting in the course of their duties. They can have no expectation of privacy.

        1. John
          May.14.2020 at 10:50 am

          I agree. I was just being cynical. And even though such a charge would be unconstitutional, it is not like that would stop them.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        May.14.2020 at 11:00 am

        I’ve thought of variations of that. Bring a spare cell phone used for nothing else, no SIM card even, so if they confiscate it, no info is lost. Set it in the middle of the table, and start video and audio recording. (Not sure if the selfie camera would be wide enough to be useful, but what the heck.) Speak my little piece about why I would answer no questions, then shut up.

        Of course they wouldn’t accept that; don’t know if they’d refuse to talk, if they’d shut the phone off (I’d start it up again), if they’d confiscate the phone, or what. But at least that action would be in my notes.

        That’s another thing I’ve thought of. Bring my own notepad and pen, and write down everything they say; if they talk too much or too fast, ask them to repeat it, and ask them to initial after each question when I’ve finished writing it down. If nothing else, it would be fun pissing them off and slowing them down.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 10:12 am

    https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1565

    Fifth, updated projections already reveal substantial volatility. For New York, the model predicted 10 243 deaths (range, 5167 to 26 444) on 27 March and 15 546 (range, 8016 to 22 255) on 30 March. Given the opaqueness of the model and underlying source data, it is challenging to understand why other regions’ projections also change dramatically. The alignment of past predictions with reality and current predictions should also be reported transparently.

    Ultimately, IHME’s model may be reliable only for short-term projections. For hospital demand projections, patient-level clinical outcome data will enable more accurate conclusions than poorly reported worldwide aggregate mortality data with point estimates of how deaths translate into hospital use. Local data are less likely to be subject to undercounting or reporting errors, helping hospitals better prepare for the immediate future. It is also unlikely that a “one-size” model will fit all regions at all times.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.14.2020 at 10:13 am

      https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/17/influential-covid-19-model-uses-flawed-methods-shouldnt-guide-policies-critics-say/

      On March 27, it projected that New York would see 10,243 deaths (and that the total had a 95% chance of falling between 5,167 to 26,444) by early August. Three days later, the New York projection was 15,546, and on April 3 it was 16,262, Jewell and her colleagues pointed out in another analysis, published in JAMA on Thursday.

      Even the predictions of daily deaths “have been highly inaccurate,” said statistician Sally Cripps of the University of Sydney, who led a team that examined IHME’s up-and-down projections. “It performs poorly even when it predicts the number of next-day deaths: The true number of next-day deaths has been outside the 95% intervals 70% of the time.” If the 95% calculation correctly reflects a model’s uncertainty, then textbook statistics say the true numbers can fall outside that range no more than 5% of the time.

  26. Mickey Rat
    May.14.2020 at 10:13 am

    Andrew Sullivan believes that describing someone born male with male genitalia as male in a court case whose central question is whether persons with male physiology can be excluded from women’s sports divisions is a slur.

    “Andrew Sullivan
    @sullydish

    I’m with the judge. Calling trans females “male” is pointlessly offensive. “Trans female” is more accurate. Why does the opposition have to be so callous and hurtful? Their case remains solid without any hurtful slurs.
    Quote Tweet

    National Review

    @NRO
    · May 11
    Attorneys for Conn. High School Runners Ask Judge to Recuse after He Forbids Them from Describing Trans Athletes as ‘Male’”

    A statement of biological fact cannot be a “slur”. We cannot censor plain language because a person may be offended by it because it clashes with their personal worldview.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      May.14.2020 at 10:17 am

      Writes to Sullivan.

      /puts Beanie cap. Spins propeller.

      Dear Andrew,

      Hi! My name is Rufus. You don’t know me but I’m American’s favourite Canadian. Ha, ha! I’m starting a fundraiser to raise money for people who pant shitted so much during Wuhan the shit ended up in their brains. We can clean the mess up but it will take a lot of money. You’d be surprise how hard it is to clean shit out of low IQ brains. Anyway, I invite you to sit in the Dunk Tank. It’s for a good cause. And you’ll get a prize!

      I eagerly await your response.

      Best,

      Rufus in Montreal.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        May.14.2020 at 10:18 am

        America’s. Maybe I need to go to the dunk tank.

    2. John
      May.14.2020 at 10:34 am

      Andrew Sullivan is a sick and depraved person. He is nothing but an old pervert. Why anyone listens that sick little fucker is beyond me.

      1. Mickey Rat
        May.14.2020 at 11:16 am

        But people do, and Sullivan complaining about callousness in language in a court case is missing the point of the thing. Truth is callous, it does not care if it offends. If it cares about offense, it is not truth.

        Our elites seem intent on making LGBT activism into a strange kind of religion in which blasphemy and heresy to its doctrines is not allowed to be spoken publicly.

    3. Earth Skeptic
      May.14.2020 at 11:08 am

      How about we call them “mutants”?

      1. Mickey Rat
        May.14.2020 at 11:17 am

        If “male” is an offensive slur, “mutant” surely is.

  27. Rufus The Monocled
    May.14.2020 at 10:13 am

    In a better age, Fauci (and Tam and all those medical bureaucrats standing dazed and confused behind low IQ politicians spreading a panic virus worse than DA WOOHAN) would get a seat at a Dunk Tank.

    I want closure. I want public shaming for what was done to us.

    And then I want China’s Commie head on a platter. With all the accoutrements including….

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.14.2020 at 10:25 am

      You would just be hungry an hour later.

  28. Magnitogorsk
    May.14.2020 at 10:19 am

    “If people really cared about it, thought it was an unacceptable tactic, you could get Congress to change the materiality element of 18 USC 1001, the false statement to the feds statute”

    Wow, thanks Ken White, why didn’t I think of that? Brb, going to “get” Congress to change a law

  29. Ken Shultz
    May.14.2020 at 10:19 am

    The biggest political story of the day is the special election, held last night, for the district that represents Santa Clarita, CA–the mother of all planned suburban communities, just north of Los Angeles.

    The Republican won. That would be big news by itself, but the interesting thing is how he won.

    Nationwide, Mr. Garcia will be the only House Republican to hold a seat that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won in 2016 with more than 50% of the vote, noted David Wasserman, House expert at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

    . . . .

    Mr. Garcia’s victory was backed by a strong showing in both mail-in and in-person voting. A higher percentage of Republicans mailed in ballots, and they also appear to have voted in person more as well.

    Of the 4,199 votes cast in person in Los Angeles County, Mr. Garcia won more than twice as many as Ms. Smith, according to analysis by Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data Inc., which tracked the special election.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/republican-wins-special-house-election-in-california-11589406506?

    The Republicans haven’t picked up a House seat in California in 20 years. The worm has turned. If what the Democrats have been trying to do to Trump and the Republicans isn’t working in suburban Los Angeles, then how do you think their strategies are playing out in Michigan, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin? Given COVID-19 and unemployment, the Democrats should be killing it right now, but instead, they just lost a House seat in California–in a district that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016!

    The even more interesting aspect of this is the part about in-person voting. Mail-in votes tend to come from older people who tend to be more conservative, and the news media was already spinning that narrative for fear that they’d lose this seat. The news that the in-person voters broke for the Republican by a 2-1 margin puts that media narrative to rest.

    To some extent, this is a repudiation of Newsom, but then, isn’t lockdowns and forcing people to do things against their wishes for their own good what being a Democrat is all about these days? Being the champion for lockdowns has consequences that run far beyond Newsom.

    It certainly isn’t the repudiation of President Trump the Democrats were hoping to see. President Trump could have stepped on any one of a thousand landmines over the last two months and hurt the Republican party. Instead, after two months of disaster, the Republican brand is strengthening–even in California. No doubt, President Trump could still grab feat from the jaws of victory, but this data point suggests that things aren’t likely to go well for Biden and the Democrats come November.

    1. Mickey Rat
      May.14.2020 at 10:31 am

      It may be because a lot of people did not bother to vote because it was largely mail-in. The stereotypical Democrat voter hates having to put in effort to do things. I am not sure how much you can extrapolate from this result.

      1. Ken Shultz
        May.14.2020 at 10:51 am

        I appreciate that mail-in ballots tend to be skewed for the benefit of the Republicans at the expense of Democrats.

        I hope you appreciate that the in-person votes broke 2-1 in favor of the Republican–which is a landslide for the Republican in district that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

        Furthermore, as of yesterday, the general consensus is that there probably won’t be a vaccine (and all of us vaccinated) by the summer. Mail-in ballots may be the norm nationally come November.

        If the Democrats win the next election, they may have to do it nationally despite it being a mail-in election–just like this one was.

        1. Mickey Rat
          May.14.2020 at 11:07 am

          I am not unhopeful, just pointing out that this may be a very special, special election and much salt should be taken with it before jumping to conclusions.

          1. Ken Shultz
            May.14.2020 at 11:21 am

            It’s just a data point, but it is a data point, and from a sampling standpoint, if the Democrats’ message and the media narrative aren’t playing well among middle class voters in southern California, then where are they playing well?

    2. John
      May.14.2020 at 10:39 am

      I have been very skeptical of your claims that this is turning people against the Democratic governors Ken. But that election is decent evidence you may be right. Yes, it is a special election and those can be strange. You have to be careful not to read too much into a special election. But it is in California. A Republican winning anything in California is a very rare and big deal. I am not ready to totally believe you but I am willing to admit it is more likely you are right after this than it was before this.

      1. Ken Shultz
        May.14.2020 at 11:01 am

        I’m not saying that California is about to flip Republican.

        I am saying that the Republicans are becoming stronger.

        It’s almost like being a Republican is becoming socially acceptable again–and that isn’t merely despite President Trump, like so many media mavens would have it. That may partially be because President Trump has been entirely competent through all of this, but a lot of it is because the Democrats have been so bad.

        The in-person voters broke 2-1 for the Republican? 67% is a landslide–in a district that went for Clinton in 2016. Something big must have happened between 2016 and 2020 to change those people’s minds so dramatically–and I think that something is probably the Democrat sponsored and media supported lock-downs.

    3. Gray_Jay
      May.14.2020 at 10:59 am

      Ballotopedia was claiming that this seat’s election in the past had been remarkably non-partisan. I.e., the seat came and went with the general political tides. It was something like +12 R, with 76 percent of the ballots in. If that comes close to the final total, I wonder how much we can extrapolate that result to swing districts around the nation?

      The seat was vacated because the (D) Rep liked taking bong rips naked in front of some of her staffers. Having 3-somes with them too, IIRC.

      Interesting that Santa Clarita broke so strongly Republican. It’s not Orange County at all.

      1. Ken Shultz
        May.14.2020 at 11:17 am

        Santa Clarita is like a bedroom community for suburbanites who left the San Fernando Valley as home prices soared and immigration swept in. Your average Valley Girl doesn’t shop at the Galleria anymore. She has a quinceañera.

        Santa Clarita was the model for “Agrestic”, the planned community that was the setting for Showtime’s Weeds. It started out as a lower cost place because it was a further drive for those who were driving to work somewhere else, but it became like Orange County after a while, maybe the last place in LA County with lily white suburban communities.

        They used to be conservative just like Orange County used to be conservative, but as the Republican party became more about going after gay marriage, immigration, etc., they skewed more and more away from the Republicans and more towards the Democrats.

        That change was largely driven by soccer moms and single moms–like the ones you see depicted in Weeds. They have an illegal immigrant who comes in and cleans their house for them once or twice a week or another that comes in and watches the kids while they’re at work. Regardless, they don’t want to be mean to immigrants or gays, and they don’t like people who they think are being mean to them.

        This is pretty typical throughout southern California. This is Reagan country. It’s just that people forget that Ronald Reagan wasn’t big on culture war issues, and when you aren’t, you do a lot better in California. In order for Californians to vote on economic issues (taxes and spending), you have to drain the swamp of social justice issues. That’s what we’re seeing right now, and that’s why this guy won so big in Santa Clarita.

        The only issues that matter right now have nothing to do with which bathroom the transsexual community should use and everything to do with lockdowns, unemployment, and the economy.

    4. Rat on a train
      May.14.2020 at 11:18 am

      Don’t worry. They will gerrymander to get back to the correct balance of D/R for the state just like Maryland did.

  30. JesseAz
    May.14.2020 at 10:23 am

    Remember good ole noble Ambassador Yovanovitch from the impeachment hearings? The one the Trump Administration apparently targeted?

    She claimed she had very little interaction in regards to Bursima during testimony. She claimed no issues of Hunter’s work with Burisma were ever brought to her attention. Her claims are surprisingly wrong.

    “Yovanovitch, for instance, was specifically warned in an email by her top deputy in September 2016 — three years before her testimony — that Burisma had hired an American firm with deep Democratic connections called Blue Star Strategies to “rehabilitate the reputation” of the Ukrainian gas firm and that it had placed “Hunter Biden on its board,” the memos show.

    She also met directly with a representative for Burisma in her embassy office, less than 45 days before Trump took office, a contact she did not mention during her impeachment deposition.

    The discussions about Burisma inside Yovanovitch’s embassy were so extensive, in fact, that they filled more than 160 pages of emails, memos and correspondence in fall 2016 alone, according to the State Department records obtained under FOIA by the conservative group Citizens United.”

    https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/impeachment-boomerang-contacts-exposed-between-us

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.14.2020 at 11:04 am

      WHY ARE YOU DREDGING UP THIS OLD STORY???

      TRUMP IS GOING TRYING TO RETALIATE AGAINST YOVANOVITCH FOR HER IMPEACHMENT TESTIMONY

      REPUBLICANS LATCH ONTO DEBUNKED RIGHTWING CONSPIRACY THEORIES ABOUT BURISMA

      There, I’ve written the headlines for you.

  31. Nonstopdrivel
    May.14.2020 at 10:30 am

    Colleges and universities in multiple states are planning to move to exclusively online learning this fall. How does that affect courses that have mandatory lab or field components: general biology and chemistry, organic and analytical chemistry, biochemistry, human anatomy and physiology, limnology, physics — just to name a few?

    Is the United States postsecondary education system seriously thinking it’s going to get away with giving the middle finger to students pursuing careers in STEM fields? Or are they hoping and praying that graduate programs and medical schools will waive requirements for lab components?

    I can see enormous class-action lawsuits arising from this debacle.

    1. Rich
      May.14.2020 at 10:42 am

      I can see enormous advances in social science arising from this debacle. 8-(

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        May.14.2020 at 11:08 am

        I’ve had a very similar thought.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      May.14.2020 at 11:11 am

      So, 100% gender studies and third world literature from now on!

  32. Sevo
    May.14.2020 at 10:35 am

    “Point Reyes Station restaurant Station House Cafe prepares to close after rent hike”

    OK, landlord kicks up (sub-market) rent after long time, operator whines, so what? Well:

    “…“While the Station House sees really high volume in the summer months, I have to save up all summer to make it through the winter,” she said.
    That’s partially because she keeps all of her employees year -round. Cahill said she wouldn’t compromise on her workplace values, which includes offering fair wages and benefits such as health insurance and a 401(k) retirement plan with a 4% match on contributions…”

    She’s been using the largess of the building owner to support *HER* ‘workplace values’!
    How sweet! Have any of the employees sent a thank you note to the owner?
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/food/article/Point-Reyes-Station-restaurant-Station-House-Cafe-15267961.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

  33. Rufus The Monocled
    May.14.2020 at 10:37 am

    I’m shitting all over an article about Wisconsin ruling at Volokh.

    I’m having none of two (or many) things anymore.

    WE HAD NO CHOICE and you want granny to die as a couple of clowns are suggesting over there.

    And Trump is a Literal Nazi.

    It’s my job as an educated man to lace into people squishing a lemon in their eye.

    No more just sitting there listening to people say stupid things without much push back. Now it’s all Rambone!

    1. Axeblood
      May.14.2020 at 10:46 am

      Why do you pretend like you’re a Canadian? If you are Canadian, why are so obsessed with American politics? You’re pathetic either way.

      1. Sevo
        May.14.2020 at 10:59 am

        Has to do with a concept called “principles” and fucking immature lefty ignoramuses have no idea what that means.
        Go back to your games, scumbag.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          May.14.2020 at 11:09 am

          Sevo knows!

      2. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.14.2020 at 11:08 am

        Canadian politics almost exclusively involves debates over the types of moose you are and are not allowed to have sex with.

        1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
          May.14.2020 at 11:08 am

          It’s their Roe v. Wade.

        2. Rufus The Monocled
          May.14.2020 at 11:10 am

          You’re so ignorant.

          That happens with CARIBOU.

      3. Rufus The Monocled
        May.14.2020 at 11:10 am

        I am who I am and nothing else.

        /bows regally.

  34. Ken Shultz
    May.14.2020 at 10:40 am

    Pet peeve of the day . . .

    In the 1990s, when people were asking whether it was ethical for a man in a position of power to take advantage of an intern, Bill Clinton countered that it wasn’t illegal.

    When Al Gore was exposed for funneling campaign contributions from the Chinese government by way of making public appearances for a weird fucking cult, something that seemed obviously unethical, his response was that what he didn’t wasn’t illegal.

    When the George W. Bush administration was challenged about the ethics of the USA torturing people, they countered that nothing they did was technically illegal.

    When the Obama administration was asked about whether it was wrong to violate the Fourth Amendment rights of 300 million Americans by way of the NSA, they countered that what they did was legal.

    Now, when we ask whether it was ethical for Joe Biden to effectively use our intelligence services to “unmask” a political rival, the Democrats and their cheerleaders in the media are telling us that what he did was perfectly legal.

    There are a million things out there that are both unethical, awful, and horrible and are also perfectly legal. The question isn’t whether Joe Biden should go to jail over this. The question before us is whether we should vote for Joe Biden or someone else. The fact that Joe Biden has been publicly exposed for abusing his office in a corrupt manner more than once now (for other examples, see his efforts on behalf of his son with Ukraine), and anyone who wants to argue that he would make a better president than Donald Trump needs to make that argument in spite of Biden’s corrupt behavior.

    Don’t tell me that what he did was legal. Tell me why what he did was acceptable. Those are two different things.

    1. Ken Shultz
      May.14.2020 at 10:46 am

      P.S. Last I read, there were some 54 people in the Obama administration who were given the Flynn’s identity. I find it hard to believe that 54 people needed this information for anything but political purposes.

      Using Occam’s razor, the explanation with the fewest number of assumptions to my eye is that Flynn’s identity became common knowledge in the Obama administration, inadvertently or otherwise, and they went back retroactively and made sure that everyone who knew about it submitted the paperwork after they knew about it.

      For all we know, Obama may have blurted it out in a White House staff meeting, and they went back retroactively and filed the paperwork on everybody there to make it seem like he hadn’t done anything illegal. In a way, that would vindicate Biden because it would mean that he didn’t seek out Flynn’s identity for political purposes. In another way, that would implicate Biden in the cover up of something illegal Barack Obama did.

      1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.14.2020 at 11:11 am

        This unmasking stuff is very old news, but for the specific names. Following the 2016 election, the intel community expanded the authority of who could make unmasking requests, and basically everyone in the upper echelons of Obama-World began doing so an an enormous rate. Susan Rice and Samantha Powers were the two biggest culprits, but there were numerous others. All of this was part of their CYA over their illegal activities in the prior two (eight?) years and to try to neuter the incoming administration.

  35. Nonstopdrivel
    May.14.2020 at 10:41 am

    Would anyone here want to entrust his care to a doctor who never dissected a cadaver in medical school and spent four years doing nothing but online modules? Third- and fourth-year medical students nationwide who should be getting their hands dirty on clinical clerkships — actually learning the rudiments of patient care — are instead sitting around completing poorly constructed distance-learning courses . . . and they’re paying full price for the privilege. It’s a disgrace, and I feel sorry for the residency program directors who are going to have to waste time holding crash courses to whip their interns into shape, not to mention the patients who will have to endure being cared for by residents who have never learned how to touch a patient. Remember, resident stipends are paid for with your taxpayer dollars. You’re footing the bill for the cowardice of school administrators.

    1. Rich
      May.14.2020 at 10:45 am

      Would anyone here want to entrust his care to a doctor who never dissected a cadaver in medical school and spent four years doing nothing but online modules?

      “‘Want’ has nothing to do with it.” 8-(

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      May.14.2020 at 10:57 am

      Shit, this was supposed to be posted as a reply to my previous comment.

  36. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 10:45 am

    https://twitter.com/Surgeon_General/status/1233725785283932160

    U.S. Surgeon General
    @Surgeon_General
    Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!

    They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

    6:08 AM · Feb 29, 2020

    1. Rich
      May.14.2020 at 10:48 am

      Low blow, RaG! That was before we started using Data and Science to make our policy decisions!

  37. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 10:58 am

    Did China Stop the WHO From Declaring a Health Emergency Just So It Could Drain the World of PPE?

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/05/13/china-bullied-the-who-into-not-declaring-health-emergency-in-january-n391128

  38. Juice
    May.14.2020 at 11:12 am

    How can we base anything on “numbers of confirmed cases”? These numbers depend on the level of testing, which is not constant. Testing increases, confirmed cases increase, but it tells us nothing about whether the virus is still spreading or is in decline.

Please to post comments