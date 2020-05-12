The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Donald Trump

The Limiting Principle for Congress' Power to Subpoena Presidential Records Isn't Hard to Find

Why the Supreme Court can rule in favor of Congress in the Trump financial records cases without thereby giving Congress any unlimited power.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The Supreme Court.

 

 

 

 

 

 

In today's Supreme Court oral argument in Trump v. Mazarsone of two cases concerning the scope of Congress' power to subpoena President Trump's financial documents,  House of Representatives lawyer Douglas Letter repeatedly failed to identify any limiting principle constraining Congress' powers to subpoena the president's records. Cornell Law Professor Michael Dorf and co-blogger Jonathan Adler argue that this was a serious error, making it likely that the five conservative justices will rule against the House. They compare it to Clinton Administration Solicitor General Drew Days' famous mistake in United States v. Lopez (1995), where he was unable to articulate any limits to Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce. The result was the federal government's first defeat in a Supreme Court Commerce Clause case in many decades.

Josh Blackman argues that Letter did not make a mistake, but rather deliberately refused to concede any limits to his client's power.

Either way, Letter's failure to identify a limit is a weakness in the House's case, and one that could well lead to defeat. Fortunately, however, finding a limit is actually easy. Whether Letter's faux pas was an unforced error or a deliberate tactic, the Court is not bound by it. It can readily rule in favor of the House without giving Congress unlimited subpoena power.

Ironically, Drew Days' defeat in 1995 is a big part of the reason why Douglas Letter's case need not suffer the same fate. From the New Deal era to the 1990s, many legal commentators assumed there were no longer any judicially enforceable structural limits to Congressional legislative power. But beginning in the 1990s, the Rehnquist  and Roberts courts decided a series of cases that reinvigorated such limits. Among other things, the Court ruled that the Commerce Clause cannot be used to regulate some types of "noneconomic activity" or impose mandates on "inactivity," that the federal government may not commandeer state governments, and that there are limits to its powers under the enforcement clauses of the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments. Most recently, in Murphy v. NCAA, the Court ruled that Congress cannot pressure states to ban sports gambling under their own laws, a decision that had important implications for other assertions of federal power, including attempts to coerce sanctuary cities.

Both sides in Mazars agree that Congress can only use its subpoena power in these cases if there is a "valid legislative purpose." Obviously, there cannot be such a purpose in cases where Congress seeks to enact legislation that is beyond the scope of its powers. And under the federalism decisions of the last thirty years, those powers now have real, even if still modest, limits.

For example, Congress could not subpoena information related to Trump's many affairs and his divorce settlements with his two previous wives. Marriage and divorce are matters largely left to state regulation, not federal. Similarly, Congress could not use its legislative authority to investigate whether it should force state or local governments to curtail possibly unethical business dealings by the Trump family. The anti-commandeering rule forbids such laws.

Despite the Court's recent federalism decisions, congressional legislative power remains very broad. Some subjects that Congress cannot regulate directly might nonetheless be subject to investigation, because they are relevant to matters over which Congress does have authority. But if there is a problem here, it is not the lack of a limiting principle on Congress' subpoena power, but insufficient judicial enforcement of substantive limits on the scope of congressional authority.

I have long argued that the Court should enforce such limits more aggressively. But, until then, it stands to reason that any matter on which Congress may legislate is also one that it can investigate in order to get relevant information. In the case of Trump's financial records, Congress surely has the power to legislate on conflicts of interest in the executive branch, of which Trump's business activities create many. His records are also relevant to Congress' power to legislate income tax laws, as there may be good reason to impose special restrictions on the president and other high-ranking federal officials.

Congress' motives in conducting such investigations may not be purely public-spirited. The president's partisan opponents could potentially use the information they uncover for political purposes. But political self-interest is at the heart of a great deal of legislative activity, and does not thereby render that activity unconstitutional. There is a crucial distinction here between Congress' possible political motives here, and Trump's anti-Muslim motives in the travel ban case. Discrimination on the basis of religion is unconstitutional (even if cloaked under supposedly neutral criteria), whereas seeking political advantage is not.

Steve Sachs points out that Congress could potentially use subpoena power to investigate issues beyond the scope of its legislative authority because it has the power to initiate constitutional amendments. A proposed constitutional amendment can legitimately deal with issues that Congress cannot legislate about under the existing Constitution. However, if the amendment power is the only basis for a subpoena, Congress would at the very least have to be in the process of actually holding hearings or otherwise considering some potential amendment. And if the supposed amendment turns out to be a complete sham cooked up purely for purposes of subpoenaing information, that fact is likely to leak out, and courts should be able to take notice of it and rule accordingly.

Douglas Letter's inability or unwillingness to identify a limiting principle was indeed an error in some ways analogous to Drew Days' failure in Lopez. But Days' defeat could yet turn out to be Letter's salvation.

 

 

NEXT: An Interesting Historical Note About the Bakke Case

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. The Grand Moff Tarkin
    May.12.2020 at 9:40 pm

    Does Congress have the power to browse through tax returns at will? When I worked at the Ohio Dept of Taxation, we had strict rules prohibiting browsing. We needed to have a reason to request a return.

    1. David Nieporent
      May.12.2020 at 9:58 pm

      You know why that was? Because the Ohio legislature passed a law making the returns confidential.

      1. Dr. Ed
        May.12.2020 at 10:23 pm

        At one point, both the President and Congress had the power to browse through anyone’s return. Nixon is why the President lost that ability, and this is why Congress ought to as well.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    May.12.2020 at 9:46 pm

    “Steve Sachs points out that Congress could potentially use subpoena power to investigate issues beyond the scope of its legislative authority because it has the power to initiate constitutional amendments.”

    I think we really need to maintain the distinction between “points out” and asserts. “Points out” carries the implication that what is asserted is correct, after all. Sachs’ argument is absurdly over-inclusive, as Congress could potentially originate amendments on any topic whatsoever, even amendments to repeal various articles of the Bill of Rights.

  3. jubulent
    May.12.2020 at 9:50 pm

    I still stand by the position that this is a political question reserved to the political branches.

    President Trump can deny access to whatever documents Congress requires him to provide. If Congress doesn’t like it then they can impeach the President. Once he is no longer in office, Congress is free to subpoena any information they want.

    What is the Court’s authority to enforce its order? Will the court usurp executive authority and order the arrest of the President by some Federal agent? Will the Court arrest the President under its contempt power?

    This was true when President Obama refused to cooperate with Congressional subpoenas and is just as true for President Trump.

    1. NOVA Lawyer
      May.12.2020 at 10:04 pm

      So you disagree with U.S. v. Nixon and Clinton v. Jones? Or are you simply of the opinion that Presidents Nixon and Clinton could simply have ignored the Court’s order? I mean, of course, practically the President can refuse, but are you arguing that is a legitimate and desirable (categorically, not in the particular instances) assertion of Presidential superiority over Congress (and the Courts) with respect to what documents or testimony Congress may review?

      Seems really bad principle to me. If that were the principle, Congressional oversight is essentially meaningless and is available only when the executive chooses to allow it.

      1. Dr. Ed
        May.12.2020 at 10:28 pm

        Well the other side, should Trump lose, is to simply declare any person (individual or corporate) who reports on his personal tax information “persona non grata” and ban them from the White House. If some leftist judge prevents this, then just cancel every press event where they are present and say why.

  4. y81
    May.12.2020 at 10:02 pm

    As usual, Somin’s TDS renders him analytically incoherent. Very possibly, Congress has the power to impose special income tax rules on the president and other high-ranking officials. But Congress is seeking to subpoena Trump’s tax records from before he was president. Maybe Congress has to the power to regulate whom the people may elect as president? I don’t think so. Similarly, note how political motives convert conduct by Trump that would otherwise be legitimate into an impeachable offense, whereas political motives are irrelevant when the purpose is defeating Trump. The plain fact, Somin has lost the intellectual battle, and he knows it.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      May.12.2020 at 10:08 pm

      I tend to agree, the “limiting principle” here is just that the action has to be directed against Trump.

Please to post comments