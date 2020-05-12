The Volokh Conspiracy

Is There Any Limit on the Congressional Subpoena Power?

There was a potentially pivotal exchange in today's Supreme Court oral argument over the House subpoenas seeking the President's financial records.

A pivotal moment during oral argument in United States v. Lopez came when the Solicitor General was asked whether, on the government's theory, there was any activity beyond the scope of Congress' power to regulate "commerce . . . among the several states." The Solicitor General had no answer, and the need for an outer limit on the scope of legislative power was a key element in Chief Justice Rehnquist's Lopez opinion.

Several years later, in Morrison v. United States, the Solicitor General was asked the same question. Again the SG came up short. He was only able to cite the law invalidated in Lopez as an example of a law that would exceed the scope of legislative power. And again, Chief Justice Rehnquist wrote an opinion striking down the law in question emphasizing the need for an outer limit on legislative power.

The question in Lopez may have been a surprise, for the Supreme Court had not invalidated a law for exceeding the scope of Congress' enumerated powers in decades. In Morrison, however, it was obvious this question would be asked, and that it would matter to five justices. Accordingly, in NFIB v. Sebelius, the question of whether the individual mandate could be upheld as an exercise of the Commerce Power without obliterating the principle of limited and enumerate powers, was raised repeatedly (and ultimately figured in the Court's rejection of the Commerce Power theory for the mandate's constitutionality).

In today's oral argument in Trump v. Mazars, the attorney for the House of Representatives was asked (repeatedly) to identify a limit on Congress' subpoena power, and he came up empty. He was unable to identify any information about the President that Congress could not demand.

This was a predictable question, and the inability to provide an answer seems like an unforced error. The principle that all legislative powers must be limited likely matters to the five conservative justices. Based upon oral argument, it may matter to some of the liberal justices as well. Justice Breyer, for example, noted his concerns about the scope of the power asserted and its potential for abuse in the future. Whatever the Court rules in this case, he noted, would apply to future Presidents and would empower future Congresses.

There are quite a few ways for the Court to approach the underlying question in Trump v. Mazars. Based upon oral argument, I suspect the question of limits—in particular, the question whether upholding the House subpoenas at issue here opens the door to an unlimited subpoena power—will feature in the Court's ultimate resolution of the case.

 

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Martinned
    May.12.2020 at 12:03 pm

    I don’t think this analogy works. It is inherent in the concept of enumerated powers that they have limits. But why should the same be true for Congress’s subpoena power?

  2. Krychek_2
    May.12.2020 at 12:08 pm

    I had always assumed that Congress has the power to subpoena anything that could relate to potential legislation or oversight. Is it within the power of Congress to pass legislation touching on the President’s tax returns? Of course. So how can Congress *not* have the power to issue subpoenas about it?

    Also, I would favor legislation requiring anyone running for president to release their tax returns, which resolves the issue.

    And finally, with as much leaking as goes on in Washington, I’m a little surprised those tax returns haven’t already been leaked. Somebody has them.

  3. bernard11
    May.12.2020 at 12:08 pm

    The principle that all legislative powers must be limited likely matters to the five conservative justices.

    Well, limited when applied to Trump, anyway. Defending Trump is what matters to them.

    1. KevinP
      May.12.2020 at 12:11 pm

      Bernard, I’m sure that you would limit the subpoena power when applied to a Democratic President.

  4. santamonica811
    May.12.2020 at 12:11 pm

    Whatever the decision, or the final make-up of the justices, I just hope it’s not a 5-4 decision. I actually really hope it’s unanimous, although I see no way that Alito or Gorsuch will not reflexively back the president. (I really hope I’m wrong, of course.)

    I’ll be satisfied with a 7-2 or 8-1 decision going either way . . . although I personally think a ruling allowing Trump to continue to hide the truth from Congress will be terrible in terms of oversight of all future presidents–both Rep and Dem.

