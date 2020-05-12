"Valid Legislative Purpose"

The Volokh Conspiracy

At today's oral arguments, as Jonathan notes, some Justices were looking earnestly for a limiting principle for the topics of legislative subpoenas. I'm not sure one is needed.

As Akhil Amar has pointed out, either House can propose constitutional amendments. Since 1808, amendments can address any topic under the sun. So the House might take an interest in constraining the President, or expanding his powers, or granting itself plenary power, or reallocating Senators (among consenting states), or establishing a church, or reopening final bankruptcy judgments, or regulating the private lives of celebrities, or whatever.

Right now, Congress's Article I powers are limited. The failure to respect those limits doomed the SG's argument in Lopez. But Congress has the 'horizontal' necessary and proper power, to make laws for carrying into execution the President's powers—and it has powers under Article V too. So it's hard to find a topic categorically beyond any joint resolution the House might adopt, or beyond its potential need for relevant information.

Of course, there might be limits other than topical limits. Maybe needing the information for something isn't enough. Maybe exploratory interest doesn't count, without specific plans or proposals under review. Maybe there are limits of good faith, or of executive privilege, or on judicial enforcement, or on the House's power to investigate in general, or on its capacity to appear in an Article III court, or …. But legislative topic seems the wrong place to look, for the parties and the Justices both.

  1. Bored Lawyer
    May.12.2020 at 6:45 pm

    The real question, IMO, is not whether Congress can subpoena something to investigate a possible new law or Constitutional amendment.
    The question is what does Congress have to show to connect the subpoena to the proposed new law/amendment. In civil litgation, this is called relevance.
    I don’t think it is enough to say, “Yeah, we are considering some kind of Constitutional amendment. Not sure what it is. Meanwhile, give us the president’s tax returns for the last 20 years, and then we’ll decide.”

  2. takethefifth
    May.12.2020 at 6:52 pm

    Trump should have cited Dept of Comerece v N Y. Does anybody really believe there is a legislative purpose- Adam Sciff. If it’s good enough for the executive branch why not the legislative branch. Justice Roberts should find “Unlike a typical case in which an LEGISLATURE may have both stated and unstated reasons for a decision, here CONGRESSES enforcement rationale—the sole stated reason—seems to have been con- trived. The reasoned explanation requirement of A SUBPEONA is meant to ensure that CONGRESS offer genuine justifications for im- portant decisions, reasons that can be scrutinized by courts and the interested public.

  3. Brett Bellmore
    May.12.2020 at 7:25 pm

    This reasoning appears to prove too much, it would put everything under the Sun within reach. Congress could be considering an amendment to repeal the 1st amendment’s religious liberty protections, and need detailed information on the religious beliefs of every citizen.

    Since Congress’s subpoena power isn’t constitutional in nature, but a product of statutes, it has to be restricted at the very least to the reach of statutes that would be constitutional. Not could be constitutional if the Constitution were amended.

  4. bernard11
    May.12.2020 at 7:32 pm

    Once again I wonder why there is not equal concern over limiting the President’s power.

    The framing that we should be looking at limits on congressional subpoenas – Benghazi anyone? – is only half the picture.

    Immunity from subpoenas, from criminal investigation, etc. Are these the same conservatives who were outraged by Obama’s uses of executive power?

    1. Bored Lawyer
      May.12.2020 at 7:44 pm

      There have been numerous challenges to various exercises of presidential power since Trump began office. Many succesful. So I don’t know what you mean by “equal concern.”

      Here there is an exercise of Congressional power. A subpoena is a command to produce documents (or a command to testify). Are there limits to that power? That is the issue in this case.

      We all know the reality is that Congress has no real reason to subpoena the president’s tax returns, other than to fish for something embarassing that can be used politically. There is no pending legislation or Constitutional amendment that they can point to and say, we need those returns to inform our decision. That is the reality, whatever the legal arguments. And that reality goes over the line.

      Could the president order the AG to convene a grand jury and issue a subpoena for a political rival’s tax returns? Any limiting principal there?

