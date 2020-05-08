Psychology/Psychiatry

We Don't Need a Psychiatric Diagnosis To Assess the President's Obvious Faults

No amount of psychoanalyzing can disguise the grim choice facing voters this fall.

Donald-Trump-WH-briefing-4-14-20
(White House)

Anti-Trump D.C. lawyer George Conway, who somehow has managed to remain married to senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, offers a characteristically harsh take on the president in a recent Washington Post op-ed piece. His assessment of Donald Trump as a narcissistic, erratic, impulsive, mendacious, petty bully with modest intellectual abilities is familiar and, I think, essentially accurate. But in the midst of describing the conspicuous evidence of these character traits, Conway tries to bolster his portrayal by citing "tens of thousands of mental-health professionals" who have "test[ed] the bounds of professional ethics" by "warn[ing] for years about Trump's unfitness for office."

Far from clinching Conway's evaluation, that citation makes it less credible. If Trump's "unfitness for office" is as glaringly obvious as Conway argues, why would we need "mental-health professionals" to verify that conclusion? And what do those experts add to our understanding of Trump's manifold shortcomings, which were clear long before he was elected and have been on public display every day of his presidency? Absolutely nothing. By dressing up a political judgment as a quasi-medical diagnosis, Conway, who describes Trump as "deranged" and "nuts," clouds the issue while alienating anyone who is appropriately skeptical of psychiatry's audacious claim to dominion over all human foibles and failings.

The most commonly suggested psychiatric label for Trump is "narcissistic personality disorder," which is diagnosed based on five or more of these eight criteria:

1) a grandiose sense of self-importance

2) a preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love

3) a belief that one is special or unique and can be understood only by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people

4) demands for excessive admiration

5) a sense of entitlement

6) taking advantage of others for one's own advancement

7) lack of empathy

8) envy

The "mental-health professionals" who impress Conway so much are not wrong in thinking that Trump seems to display these traits. But in taking the further step of saying he therefore suffers from a "mental disorder" that renders him unfit for the presidency, they are not only violating the American Psychiatric Association's stricture against diagnosing people from afar; they are lending a pseudoscientific veneer to a judgment that mere laymen are perfectly capable of rendering on their own.

The qualities that offend Conway were readily apparent to anyone who paid attention to the 2016 presidential campaign, or for that matter to Trump's decades as a public figure prior to that. Almost half of voters nevertheless were willing to give him a try. Conway argues that Trump's performance in office, and especially his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, shows they were dangerously mistaken. That is a plausible political argument, but appeals to psychiatric authority do not make it any stronger.

Even voters who are persuaded by Conway's case against Trump can hardly be enthusiastic about the leading alternative. Joe Biden's nomination, like Trump's, demonstrates nothing so much as the pathetic inadequacy of his rivals and the party from which they emerged. The former vice president's main qualification, aside from a long résumé featuring myriad terrible policy judgments, is that he is not Donald Trump. And while Trump's opponents lean heavily on a psychiatric construct that tells us nothing about him we did not already know, Biden, long notorious for gaffes and weird speech patterns, lately has been showing signs of an age-related cognitive decline that could make the 77-year-old candidate, who would be the oldest president Americans have ever elected, mentally unfit for office.

Based on what I know about both of these men, I am not comfortable trusting either of them to preside over the federal government. Justin Amash, the Michigan congressman seeking the Libertarian presidential nomination, is vastly preferable by pretty much every measure. And while a President Amash might be no more than a pleasant fantasy, that is all we are left with in a political system that persistently produces choices that are not just uninspiring but alarming.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Eddy
    May.8.2020 at 2:35 pm

    “1) a grandiose sense of self-importance

    “2) a preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love

    “3) a belief that one is special or unique and can be understood only by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people

    “4) demands for excessive admiration

    “5) a sense of entitlement

    “6) taking advantage of others for one’s own advancement

    “7) lack of empathy

    “9) envy”

    OK, why not start by asking which candidates *lack* these qualities, so we can vote for these paragons?

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.8.2020 at 2:59 pm

      No shit. At the end of the day, the real reason that everyone in the establishment really hates him so much is that he is the only one who gets to be just like them except he doesn’t have to wear a mask.

    2. Longtobefree
      May.8.2020 at 3:00 pm

      I thought you were reciting Sullum’s credentials – – – – – – –

    3. Kristian H.
      May.8.2020 at 3:04 pm

      And of,
      Trump
      Hillary Clinton
      Joe Biden
      Bernie Sanders
      Kamala Harris
      Nancy Pelosi
      Chuck Schumer
      Mitt Romney
      The Squad

      Who’s overall score is the worst? For example, #5, #6, #7, I have HRC as worst, which puts her in the catbird seat. For #9 I’d put Romney worst (McCain, if alive would be the runaway with that one). #1 seems like a pack wide photo finish. though DeBalsio, if included, would probably be the worst. And so on.

    4. Jerryskids
      May.8.2020 at 3:07 pm

      William Henry Harrison always makes a suitable write-in candidate.

  2. Ken Shultz
    May.8.2020 at 2:36 pm

    Donald Trump is the most libertarian capitalist president we’ve had since before World War II, and he’s the only thing standing between us and the authoritarian socialism of his adversaries.

    As a libertarian capitalist, I have never been more certain about who I would vote for in November and why.

    1. Overt
      May.8.2020 at 3:00 pm

      More so than Reagan, you think?

      In foreign policy you could argue that Reagan was more bellicose. However at the time, the Soviet Union was a true existential threat needing containing, compared to threats today. Trump probably wins here, but it is close. A true apples to apples comparison is Trump’s killing of Solemanadingdong vs Reagan’s attempted attack on Ghadaffi.

      But at the domestic level, Reagan seemed much more interested in the free market. And he certainly had a much more consistent message starting with his radio addresses as governor of CA. He also was more pro immigration. Trump has been decent on regulations- though the government is so much worse there.

  3. Geraje Guzba
    May.8.2020 at 2:39 pm

    An entire article dedicating to pathetically gargling Amash’s ball bag without once describing a single worthy fucking thing he has done in his entire political career.

    1. Longtobefree
      May.8.2020 at 3:02 pm

      He is a magician.
      He changed a Republican into an Independent, then he changed an Independent into a Libertarian.
      He is rumored to be learning how to turn a Libertarian into a winner, but has not yet found the secret.

  4. Case of the Mondays
    May.8.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Amash is not electable. Does the LP even have ballot access in all states? Hate Trump all you want but he’s still better than Biden.

    1. DesigNate
      May.8.2020 at 2:54 pm

      A low bar to be sure.

    2. Nardz
      May.8.2020 at 3:02 pm

      He’s better than Amash too.
      But Amash says he’s libertarian and has mostly voted, completely ineffectively while leeching off taxpayers for a decade, in a vaguely libertarian direction, +oRaNgEmaNbAD… so shallow bitches and reflexively progressive “libertarian” ideologues will prostrate themselves before him like he’s their messiah

      1. Zeb
        May.8.2020 at 3:05 pm

        There are plenty of people who will vote for the LP regardless of who the candidate is because it doesn’t matter who the candidate it. It’s a protest vote and they have no chance at the national level. Who they run is irrelevant. People vote LP because they want another option.

  5. Kristian H.
    May.8.2020 at 2:46 pm

    In 2016, I would have voted for anyone OTHER THAN SATAN INCARNATE, aka Hillary R. Clinton.

    All the Dems have to do is put someone not mentally impaired on the ballot. Sigh. It’s like they are trying to lose.

    1. Ken Shultz
      May.8.2020 at 2:58 pm

      They went with the candidate who was the least of the social justice warriors, the least of the Medicare for All proponents, and the least of the candidates who supported the Green New Deal.

      Biden is still beholden to social justice warriors, Medicare for All proponents, and supporters of the Green New Deal–and that is an excellent reason to vote for President Trump.

      What did they teach us in Econ 101–that opportunity cost is the highest valued forgone alternative? I didn’t vote in 2016, but if the Democrats want to not vote for Trump this time, they’ll need to convince me that he isn’t the only thing holding them back from implementing the worst raft of policies and programs we’ve ever seen.

      In other words, it isn’t about Trump per se. As the Democrats become increasingly authoritarian and socialist, it is reasonable for libertarians and capitalists to become increasingly Republican.

      Meanwhile, President Trump has done a really good job on some things–like withdrawing our troops out of harm’s way in Syria rather than committing us to another war.

  6. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    May.8.2020 at 2:55 pm

    Given the nature of our electoral process, only a narcissist who makes impossible promises could possibly win the presidency. An honest humble person? Electoral roadkill. So don’t act so shocked.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 2:57 pm

    https://twitter.com/ByronYork/status/1258490130211442690

    From court papers: During transition, top Justice Department official Sally Yates learned about the Flynn-Kislyak phone call from President Obama himself. She was surprised.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.8.2020 at 3:01 pm

      https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/08/obama-biden-oval-office-meeting-on-january-5-was-key-to-entire-anti-trump-operation/#.XrWjhYynQOZ.twitter

      January 5: Yates, Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper briefed Obama on Russia-related matters in the Oval Office. Biden and Rice also attended. After the Obama briefing, the intelligence chiefs who would be leaving at the end of the term were dismissed and Yates and Comey, who would continue in the Trump administration, were asked to stay. Not only did Obama give his guidance about how to perpetuate the Russia collusion theory investigations, he also talked about Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, according to both Comey and Yates. Interestingly, Clapper, Comey, and Yates all said that they did not brief Obama about these phone calls. Clapper testified he did not brief Obama on the calls, Yates learned about the calls from Obama himself during that meeting, and Comey also testified he didn’t brief Obama about the calls, even though the intelligence was an FBI product. Rice, who publicly lied but later admitted under oath to her widespread use of unmasked intelligence at the end of the Obama administration, likely briefed Obama on the calls and would have had access to the intelligence. Comey mentions the Logan Act at this meeting.

  8. JohannesDinkle
    May.8.2020 at 2:58 pm

    I know, since 2016 we have been told we are all going to die in some terrible way because the orange man is President. There will not be a recognizable country left. There will be a series of wars, each worse than the last. The Supreme Court and rule of law will be gone forever. The economy will be ruined.
    Yet here we all are.

  9. Zeb
    May.8.2020 at 3:03 pm

    Trump will be reelected, I’m pretty sure.

    I will continue to vote my conscience, which usually means writing in my own name.

    1. sarcasmic
      May.8.2020 at 3:10 pm

      I gave up. Got tired of seeing election results being the inverse of my ballot.

    2. Longtobefree
      May.8.2020 at 3:23 pm

      To follow the herd, you need to vote for an old white guy; May I suggest Willie Nelson?

  10. Agammamon
    May.8.2020 at 3:20 pm

    We Don’t Need a Psychiatric Diagnosis To Assess the President’s Obvious Faults
    No amount of psychoanalyzing can disguise the grim choice facing voters this fall.

    No one has made a psychiatric diagnosis of Trump. Their own guidelines tell you that you can’t do so without first hand interaction with the patient.

  11. Agammamon
    May.8.2020 at 3:22 pm

    His assessment of Donald Trump as a narcissistic, erratic, impulsive, mendacious, petty bully with modest intellectual abilities is familiar and, I think, essentially accurate.

    Sure. I don’t disagree. But it also describes every President in my lifetime barring, maybe, Carter and Ford.

Please to post comments