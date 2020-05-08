Coronavirus

A Pandemic Is Not a Chance To Flog Your Bad National Service Proposals

The federal government has done a terrible job managing the coronavirus. It doesn't deserve our labor.

|

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Md.) (Jeff Malet Photography/Newscom)

The coronavirus pandemic has led lots of people—myself included—to loudly insist our pet policy proposals are the right way to react to the virus. This week the bingo ball hopper has, inexplicably, landed on "expand national service programs."

Sen. Chris Coons (D–Del.) and a bipartisan group of 35 lawmakers introduced a bill in late April to double the size of AmeriCorps from 75,000 people to 150,000 in a year—and then double that to 300,000 for years two and three. He also wants to increase the participants' "living allowance" to 175 percent of the federal poverty line, dramatically increasing the amount they'd get paid. (The poverty line currently rests at $12,760.)

Coons argues that AmeriCorps can help with the coronavirus response by using its workers for contact tracing. Andrea Mitchell interviewed him about his plan on MSNBC yesterday:

Here's a partial transcript of Coons' justification:

If you wait and think about it for a second, Andrea, contact tracing is a hard thing to do. You're calling someone to tell them they've been infected and ask them to share with you confidential information about where they live, where they work, where they've traveled, where they've shopped and then information about how to contact the people they've been around. This requires skill and it requires someone who is really connected to those communities that have been most heavily impacted by the pandemic, so that's often communities of color and communities where bilingual skills will be necessary.

New York Times columnist David Brooks doesn't think Coons' program goes far enough. In an op-ed titled "We Need National Service. Now," Brooks argues that AmeriCorps should expand into smaller organizations in rural parts of the country:

We Americans suck at regimentation and blindly following orders from the top down. But we're pretty good at local initiative, youthful dynamism and decentralized civic action. We need a Covid response that fits the kind of people we are. National service is an essential piece of that response.

My immediate response to this paragraph, sentence by sentence, was "Yes. Yes. Yes. Wait, what?" How does a need for customized local response justify the expansion of a federal make-work program?

More importantly: How do you feel about the level of "national service" the federal government has given us in its dealings with the coronavirus thus far? (If you're not sure, read Reason's documentation of the disastrous federal response here.)

Yes, it's true that we need contact tracing and that it should have happened quickly (with appropriate privacy protections). The operative word here is "quickly." It's May. The federal government has already dropped the ball on contact tracing, and it's already too late for "quickly" implementing anything by the feds. Nor does that training and deploying tens of thousands of people with no experience in this area sound very quick—especially in contrast with the work tech companies have been doing to safely (and anonymously) trace infection spread.

But Brooks and Coons always think it's time to expand these national service programs; COVID-19 is just their latest excuse. Unsurprisingly, former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who called for national service in the Democratic primaries, is promoting Coons' bill.

By all means, direct federal money back to communities so they can manage the right responses to COVID-19 based on local needs. But nothing about this pandemic should give us high hopes for national management of such a program. The feds have done a terrible job of providing us with "national service." We absolutely should not be "unifying" behind them now.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Nonstopdrivel
    May.8.2020 at 2:21 pm

    The statement that the “federal government has done a terrible job managing the coronavirus” presumes that the federal government has some legitimate role in the management of the coronavirus. It strikes me as odd that those who write for an ostensibly libertarian periodical would not even try to hide that they neither think nor argue from a libertarian, much less constitutional, framework.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.8.2020 at 2:21 pm

      I meant to write “presupposes,” not “presumes.”

    2. Adans smith
      May.8.2020 at 2:59 pm

      That’s what I wanted to point out. Seems the only ‘help’
      the states have wanted is cash from uncle sugar. And a
      skirt to hide behind when the economic chickens come
      home to roost.

  2. American Socialist
    May.8.2020 at 2:30 pm

    I’m not saying the response by this government hasn’t sucked, but it just seems like *other* governments who aren’t run by megalomaniacs and assholes have managed to handle this crisis (see Argentina, Germany, South Korea, and China) This disease doesn’t warrant a condemnation of government and the public sector in general. It does warrant condemnation of *this* government. I wonder if libertarians can make that distinction. From what I’ve seen probably not.

    1. DesigNate
      May.8.2020 at 2:57 pm

      don’t you have some political dissidents to murder somewhere?

    2. Agammamon
      May.8.2020 at 3:27 pm

      Wait, you think Argentina, Germany, South Korea, AND FUCKING CHINA are not run by megalomaniacs?

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.8.2020 at 2:33 pm

    Meh, this Pandemic is being used to push every crazypants idea that you never imagined.

    They’re right, we won’t be the same after this thing is over, because we shoved so many ideas down people’s throats that had zip to do with the pandemic.

    20 miles of Seattle streets will remain permanently closed to cars

    Stay Healthy Streets are spaces closed to cars in order to allow safe social distancing while walking, running, and rolling. SDOT previously said the streets were chosen with the goal to increase outdoor exercise opportunities in areas with limited open spaces, low car ownership, and routes connecting people to essential services and food. The street closures do not impact any food pick-up loading zones, parking near hospitals, or bus routes.

    Because of a disease, we want to keep people out of their cars… forever.

    1. Wizard4169
      May.8.2020 at 3:22 pm

      Rolling? Is that some kind of catch-all term for cycling and skating? Because I immediately got this mental image of people just lying down on the ground and rolling over until they got where they were going. Which seems improbable, but, hey, Seattle, so I’m not ruling it out.

  4. Ken Shultz
    May.8.2020 at 2:34 pm

    There are two kinds of Americans in their minds: 1) Those who should work for the government and 2) Those who should pay taxes to support them.

    Those of you who are not content to sit in either category, shame on you.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.8.2020 at 2:35 pm

    “The coronavirus pandemic has led lots of people—myself included—to loudly insist our pet policy proposals are the right way to react to the virus.”

    True, and that’s why I love Reason.com so much. I appreciate the uncompromising commitment to open borders — whether the unemployment rate is low, or at Great Depression levels.

    1. American Socialist
      May.8.2020 at 2:42 pm

      Since when do right-wing assholes like you concern themselves with poor people who have to compete for jobs with the undermenschen class of MExicans? God, it’s amazing how pathetic you Trumpian crybabies have become.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        May.8.2020 at 3:14 pm

        Call me when they match the level of tears left in the wake of your fellow travelers.

  6. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    May.8.2020 at 2:55 pm

    This thing sells itself:

    Get your Prog on – join AMERICORP – get paid to ‘contract trace’ your enemies and their friends and out them as virus-carriers so they can be placed under house arrest!

    They accuse Trump of being Putin’s puppet while implementing programs that would make the USSR & PRC blush with pride.

  7. JesseAz
    May.8.2020 at 3:16 pm

    San Antonio is trying to criminalize free speech. They want people to report those who use Chinese Flu.

    Jaie Avila
    @JaieAvila
    · May 7, 2020
    Replying to @JaieAvila
    Council regular Jack Finger was speaking against the resolution when his mic was cut off.

    Jaie Avila
    @JaieAvila
    Council Member Manny Pelaez speaking on resolution says “hate speech is more dangerous than the virus itself”

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/05/08/san-antonio-city-council-bans-chinese-virus-as-hate-speech-n389159

