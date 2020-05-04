Coronavirus

Be Warned, Coronavirus Snitches: You Too May Be Snitched On

St. Louis tattlers discover their complaints about open businesses are public records.

|

(Chansom Pantip / Dreamstime.com)

Hundreds of St. Louis citizens who snitched to the government about businesses that defied closure orders are discovering that their messages are not confidential and their identities are subject to sunshine laws.

As part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some city and state leaders have forced businesses they deem "nonessential" to shut down. St. Louis County encouraged people to report any such businesses that are still open via an online form.

The county received more than 900 complaints. And the complaints, apparently, were not anonymous. Indeed, they're public records subject to the state's sunshine laws. Now people who are angry at the extent and duration of government shutdown orders are using those laws to expose the people who filed the complaints.

KSDK, a local NBC affiliate, reported in late April that a man named Jared Totsch received a copy of these tipsters' records and shared them on Facebook. When a KDSK reporter reached out to him to point to him that these tipsters are now worried about retaliation, Totsch responded that was partly the point.

"I'd call it poetic justice, instant Karma, a dose of their own medicine," he responded. "What goes around, comes around. They are now experiencing the same pain that they themselves helped to inflict on those they filed complaints against."

KDSK interviewed a tipster named Patricia (the station withheld her last name) who was worried about retaliation. "I saw a lot of businesses that were non-essential that were open and had lines outside, parking lots filled as if the order didn't matter to them," she explained to the station. "And that was kinda frustrating." She has personal reasons for being worried about the spread of the coronavirus—she has lupus, and two other people in her home have autoimmune issues, so they're in a higher health risk category than many others.

The whole fight feels like waves of resentment coming from opposite directions. There are huge economic costs to these businesses if they're forced to shut their doors. These shutdowns are going to lead to bankruptcies and destroyed livelihoods.

But yes, there are huge health risks to people like Patricia. Plans to try to restart the economy tend to involve keeping those who are in high-risk categories in quarantine while others carefully start returning to work.

The Reason Foundation (which publishes this site) recently released a working paper that tries to avoid these anger-inducing one-size-fits-all responses and focus instead on containing infection clusters. Patricia needs to keep herself safe, but that doesn't mean those businesses she saw needed to be closed in order to achieve that goal.

If more people realized that government's responses have trended more toward authoritarian blanket demands rather than actual risk assessments and properly targeted protection measures, we'd all be better off moving forward.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Ron
    May.4.2020 at 2:55 pm

    I get tired of the bull shit health risk excuses seems like everyone has a health reason. I actually do have a health risk but you can’t stop a virus some time you have to face the music..

  2. Quo Usque Tandem
    May.4.2020 at 3:05 pm

    Karen

    gives raisins to kids on Halloween

    drives an SUV to carpool her kids to soccer practice… better hope the ref doesn’t make a wrong call because she will sue!

    love to use snapagram to post her workout selfies

    after a long day of talking to managers and driving her kids around she sits down with her mom friends at book club and drinks lots and LOTS of wine
    “oh my god Karen do you really have to talk to the Burger King manager every time they forget to give you a ketchup packet.“

    “LOL! Yes!! I have to Facebook and instasnap it to all my friends to make sure everyone knows to watch out LOL!!!”

  3. jdgalt1
    May.4.2020 at 3:05 pm

    I have no sympathy for the likes of Patricia. She can stay as safe as she was two weeks ago for as long as she likes (or at least until the special unemployment benefits run out) simply by staying home. It is outrageous that thousands of small businesses be forced to stay closed even one more day if their owners and customers want them open.

  4. Overt
    May.4.2020 at 3:15 pm

    There is a principled case to be made from the Libertarian perspective as to what our personal responsibilities are in responding to this pandemic but I have yet to see Reason try to make it. I see a lot of bitching and moaning about Government. And a lot of hemming and hawing about good vs bad protestors.

    But I see little attempt to actually call people like this Patricia in the article out for expecting us all to give up our livelihood to protect her from the vagaries of nature. I would be interested in Reason stating from first principles where the line should be drawn here- otherwise their articles come off as so much wishy-washy nonsense where EVERYTHING can be criticized. Is a government that quarantines a person testing positive acceptable? Is it acceptable to quarantine the people who came in contact? How about the entire town?

