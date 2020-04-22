Coronavirus

Here's Why Rep. Justin Amash Opposes the CARES Act

The libertarian-leaning congressman says the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses discriminates against those that most need it.

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Save for the typical legislative scuffles, consensus around the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, meant to help Americans struggling amid COVID-19 shutdowns, has been overwhelmingly bipartisan. Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.) is one of the rare exceptions.

"As I said before and after I voted no on the last coronavirus bill, it was never designed to work," he tweeted on Monday. "The approach is inefficient and fundamentally flawed."

Amash's recent criticism primarily focuses on the shortfalls of the Paycheck Protection Program, which launched on April 3 and ran out of $349 billion in funding just shy of two weeks later. The Senate voted Tuesday to funnel an additional $320 billion to the program, though the libertarian-leaning Amash says there are other issues with the legislation that extend beyond how quickly it ran out of money. 

He is particularly concerned with the exclusive loan terms developed by large lending institutions, as they have given larger companies with stronger banking connections access to loans before smaller, independent businesses. Several banks, for instance, initially opted to decline applications from would-be borrowers if the company didn't have a lending history with that institution. After a backlash, Bank of America reversed that policy but continued to reject applicants who had any lending history with another bank. 

That system allowed businesses like Shake Shack, the fast-casual burger chain with thousands of employees, to secure a $10 million dollar federal loan while small businesses were told the money had run out. (To Shake Shack's credit, it decided to give the loan back.)

"By capping PPP and having banks decide which businesses get funds, Congress and the White House created a system in which businesses with strong banking connections are getting easier access to funds while other businesses are shut out," Amash said. "But the businesses that aren't favored by banks are less likely to have access to loans outside of PPP, which means those businesses—the ones that are having the most trouble getting PPP funds—may be the ones that most need access to it."

That's precisely what happened with Shake Shack, which qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program under an exception that hotel and restaurant chains may apply if they employ less than 500 people per physical location. The restaurant received the capital it needed from an equity transaction on the market, prompting management to return the government loan.

Amash also criticized the bill's requirement that loans may only be forgiven if the business uses 75 percent of it on payroll expenses. As I've previously written, that's a lot to ask of small companies who have overhead costs to pay beyond payroll despite having no customers, no revenue, and in many cases, little cash set aside. What's more, the unemployment benefits created by the CARES Act—an additional $600 a month on top of state benefits—have proved more attractive to some workers than remaining employed. Employers must return to their pre-coronavirus employment levels by June 30, 2020, to have their loan forgiven—a task that may prove difficult if the government is paying their staff to stay home.

The Paycheck Protection Program should stop "penaliz[ing] small businesses that find they're unable to rehire employees because newly enhanced unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic are bigger than workers' paychecks would be," Amash wrote. "Without fixes to the program, many small businesses will continue not to benefit from PPP, and we'll be talking again about the ongoing failings of the program in the coming weeks.

The congressman has also railed against the CARES Act's $500 billion loan for corporations, which he characterized as welfare for big businesses.

"Neither Congress nor the Treasury secretary should be picking winners and losers. Corporate welfare is not only unjust but also reflects government conceit," said Amash. "Only consumers, not politicians, can appropriately determine which companies deserve to succeed."

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Trumpland
    April.22.2020 at 4:59 pm

    The article is the long way of saying “because it is a retarded bill”

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.22.2020 at 5:00 pm

      At least it is a bipartisan bill.

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        April.22.2020 at 5:25 pm

        “Bipartisan” is usually synonymous with retarded.

      2. Rich
        April.22.2020 at 5:26 pm

        Stupid *and* evil!

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    April.22.2020 at 4:59 pm

    I’m sure Amash will be more effective at eliminating wasteful government spending when he runs as the Libertarian Presidential candidate. Seriously, is there any way to stop spending? I might vote Democrat this year to get some extra goodies for myself since the Republicans are not serious about the fiscal health of the country.

    1. Rich
      April.22.2020 at 5:29 pm

      Hmm. Can that last sentence be bumperstickerized?

      1. Longtobefree
        April.22.2020 at 5:34 pm

        Orange man bad?

    2. creech
      April.22.2020 at 5:30 pm

      Not matter which Party wins, the next ten years will be a shitstorm of giveaways to those “unfairly impacted” by CCVirus. Prediction: we will see calls to reimburse the funeral expenses of victims, then the expenses of those who had to travel to the funeral services, then a “mental health” stipend to anyone who had someone die in their neighborhood. It will never end and both parties will revel in getting goodies for their voters.

  3. JesseAz
    April.22.2020 at 5:00 pm

    “By capping PPP and having banks decide which businesses get funds, Congress and the White House created a system in which businesses with strong banking connections are getting easier access to funds while other businesses are shut out,” Amash said. “But the businesses that aren’t favored by banks are less likely to have access to loans outside of PPP, which means those businesses—the ones that are having the most trouble getting PPP funds—may be the ones that most need access to it.”

    Because uncapped spending and letting politicians decide always works out better. What the fuck is this shit?!? Over half the funds went to businesses of revenue under 1 million dollars. If congress didnt want “big businesses” writing loans they should have had exclusions to various threshold metrics.

    When did Amash become an American indian like Lizzie Warren? If you put her name ok that quote youd believe she said it.

    1. jcw
      April.22.2020 at 5:17 pm

      If congress didnt want “big businesses” writing loans they should have had exclusions to various threshold metrics.

      Umm, you understand he is a member of congress? He voted no presumably because he wanted those metrics.

      Because uncapped spending and letting politicians decide always works out better.

      False equivalency. Try again!

  4. Dillinger
    April.22.2020 at 5:06 pm

    >>”Corporate welfare is not only unjust but also reflects government conceit,”

    sweet. now do Tekton Tools?

  5. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
    April.22.2020 at 5:20 pm

    “Here’s Why Rep. Justin Amash Opposes the CARES Act”

    What fucks were given on this subject in the first place?

    1. Rich
      April.22.2020 at 5:30 pm

      Certainly none from Nancy Pelosi. Nor ice cream bars.

  6. Gaear Grimsrud
    April.22.2020 at 5:35 pm

    Many years ago I had a micro business and was looking to buy a similar business. I had my business plan and all of my numbers together and went off to the local SBA bank. They condescended to talk to me for about 10 minutes and basically told me to GTFO because I wasn’t asking for enough money. A couple weeks later I talked to a local bank and they got the deal done with no problem. I had that business for over 20 years.
    This entire small business bailout is complete bullshit for all of the reasons cited above and, like everything else government does, is designed to benefit banks and big business. Over 90% of businesses in the US have fewer than 20 employees and for most of them it’s already game over. The pizza place on the corner. The barber shop. The local micro brewery. That great Greek restaurant downtown. The used car lot. They’re broke and a loan that requires them to pay non existing employees to serve non existing customers with zero revenue coming through the door is a cruel fucking joke. They will not be back just because the governor decides to magically “reopen” the economy.

  7. Longtobefree
    April.22.2020 at 5:40 pm

    The only thing this program was intended to do is to keep payroll taxes flowing to the feds.
    Unemployment is income taxable only, and not until filing next year.
    PAYROLL taxes, however, are deducted immediately, matched by the employer, and flow into the treasure daily/weekly/monthly.
    Call me a cynic, but if the actual intention was to help those who have lost jobs by government edict, all that was necessary was to throw a bunch of money at the unemployment insurance fund.
    No one who actually needed a loan to stay afloat would touch the CARES scam. You have to keep all your employees on the payroll, paying wages and taxes, and you can only use 25% for such silly things as rent, insurance and utilities. And, oh by the way, if you don’t keep all those unnecessary employees (you are closed, remember?) on the payroll through the summer, you have to pay it back in a very short time.

