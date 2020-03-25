Coronavirus

Lawmakers, White House Finalize $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus: 'The Largest Main Street Financial Package' in U.S. History

The package doubled in cost over the course of the negotiations.

|

(Liu Jie Xinhua News Agency/Newscom)

The Senate and the White House struck a deal early Wednesday morning on a final coronavirus stimulus package, which will attempt to resuscitate an economy devastated by fears around the spread of COVID-19.

The bill will cost $2 trillion—double the price of the first stimulus draft—with an additional $4 trillion set aside for Federal Reserve lending power. It is the "largest main street financial package in the history of the United States," said Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, at a press briefing.

Among the plan's primary provisions are $500 billion in loan guarantees for corporations, $367 billion in loan assistance to small businesses, $130 billion for hospitals, $150 billion for state and local stabilization funds, $200 billion for "domestic priorities" like childcare, seniors, and transportation, a large expansion of unemployment insurance, as well as a $250 billion fund to make direct payments to some Americans. 

The direct payment portion means a check will be sent to every individual whose income falls below $99,000 and to every married couple who takes home less than a combined $198,000. Payments will amount to $1,200 for individuals who make under $75,000, with that benefit gradually phasing out as incomes rise above that threshold. Parents can also claim an additional $500 per child.

Republicans initially required that such payments be phased in from the bottom, as well: Those with little to no income tax would have received $600, and those who made less than $2,500 would have received nothing whatsoever—a detail that drew broadsides from both sides of the aisle. That component was eliminated from the final bill; anyone who makes under $75,000 (for single individuals) will now receive the same amount.

Payments will be based on 2020 earnings, a change from the originally-stipulated and much-criticized provision that they turn on an individual's 2018 tax filing. The Treasury Department will instead calculate each check using 2018 or 2019's tax return (if 2019 has already been filed) but will reconcile the payment later with any adjustments in income after reviewing 2020 filings.

Although the compromise is a bipartisan one, the fact that it's means-tested will raise eyebrows, particularly when considering that an individual's steady income in 2018 or 2019 does not necessarily relate to how he or she has been impacted by COVID-19. A restaurant owner who made six figures in previous years, for instance, stands to receive no immediate aid in this case, even if his or her business has been decimated by the coronavirus. That doesn't do him or her much good in the near-term, nor does it make up for the fact that government-enforced social isolation measures have prevented or severely limited businesses from serving their patrons.

"Americans need fast, direct relief. Start getting monthly checks to people now," argued Justin Amash (I–Mich.) yesterday. The libertarian-leaning congressman proposed eliminating the means-testing in favor of a temporary universal income, after which Congress could "consider recouping payments made to high-income households."

The final stimulus ballooned in cost over a week of negotiations as both sides sought to insert additional funding for their desired provisions. In the first three stimulus drafts, the corporate loan guarantees—which the federal government must recoup if businesses aren't able to repay their debts—amounted to $208 billion. In the final version, that number had grown to $500 billion.

Overseeing that loan program will be Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who will have broad power over which corporations receive money. Though Democrats were successful in mandating that an independent inspector general and an oversight board review those lending choices, the overall program expanded far beyond its original scope, more than doubling in cost. Critics rightly reduced it to a corporate slush fund: The federal government will wield great discretion in carefully selecting the businesses that survive coronavirus—a queasy example of corporate welfare.

"The Senate bill put corporations first," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) said Monday in a Facebook livestream as she railed against the corporate loan guarantees. "They must move closer to [our version]."

But Pelosi's stimulus bill, which she released Monday, included quite a few slush funds of her own—in the form of expensive demands that had little or no relationship to COVID-19. Pelosi's iteration bailed out the post office to the tune of $20 billion. It carved out grants for election audits and required early voting and same-day voter registration. It ordered the airlines to fully offset their carbon emissions. It mandated that corporations receiving aid pay workers a $15 minimum wage and establish corporate board diversity. It allocated $100 million for the Legal Services Corporation and set aside $35 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Those requests transparently resembled left-leaning policy goals rather than coronavirus-response measures. That may not surprise those who read Pelosi's earlier coronavirus aid package, which attempted to enshrine into law a permanent paid leave program, including for victims of stalking.

It was also not lost on Republican lawmakers. 

"We've got families that are suffering," said Sen. Ben Sasse (R–Neb.) on the Senate floor Monday. "We've got small businesses that are closing literally by the hour. We have doctors fighting to prevent their hospitals from being overwhelmed. And what does Speaker Pelosi try to do? She's trying to take hostages about her dream legislation, all sorts of dream legislative provisions that have nothing to do with this moment."

While Pelosi failed to push most of those dream measures through, she successfully lobbied for increased unemployment insurance eligibility, with recipients taking home an additional $600 per week for the next four months on top of state sums. She also pushed for bolstered hospital financial support and for the stabilization fund, which will address cash shortages in states and localities.

The $367 billion small business provision—a rare area of stimulus bipartisanship—grew by $17 billion from recent discussions in order to pave the way for a six-month loan forbearance period, according to Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.). Businesses will be eligible for a loan that is 250 percent the size of their payroll.

A final vote in Congress is expected later today. 

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. sarcasmic
    March.25.2020 at 9:24 am

    Let’s print a bunch of money and lower the value of the dollar! That’ll help people out!

    1. Throw MAGA into the Woodchipper
      March.25.2020 at 10:09 am

      But the dollar is still strong relative to other places. That and inflation will tell the story on whether your concerns are real

  2. John
    March.25.2020 at 9:29 am

    Nevada Governor bans the use of Choloroquine to fight the Chinese flu. As an aside to this, note the Rasmussen Tweet calling out the various idiots who tried to blame Trump for the guy drinking aquarium cleaner. One of said idiots is none other than Reason Board member Ken Dopehat White. God what a lowlife White is. The flip side is that his act seems to have worn thin with a lot of people. This is the first time I have heard him or his dopehat account mentioned in months.

    https://amgreatness.com/2020/03/24/nevada-governor-bans-use-of-promising-drug-chloroquine-to-fight-coronavirus/

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.25.2020 at 9:55 am

      Trump’s reelection is really going to hit those people hard.

    2. Gray_Jay
      March.25.2020 at 9:56 am

      It’s Trump’s fault the stupid guy couldn’t read a dosing schedule from drugs.com or the Merck Index online? Dumb people have been poisoning themselves with folk remedies ‘they remember from somewhere’ since the beginning of time.

      I used to really like reading Popehat too. Sigh. I don’t know what it is about Trump that causes so many people, smarter and more accomplished that I am, to absolutely and completely lose all rationality when talking about him.

      1. JesseAz
        March.25.2020 at 10:04 am

        “I don’t know what it is about Trump that causes so many people, smarter and more accomplished that I am, to absolutely and completely lose all rationality when talking about him.”

        Those people know they are smarter than you and smarter than trump and refuse to admit they might be wrong.

      2. John
        March.25.2020 at 10:11 am

        To go along with what Jesse said, I think that people like Dopehat were never that smart or accomplished in the first place. They were mostly self promoters and grifters whose main claim to fame was status and membership in the media club that gave them a platform. Ken White is a former US attorney work a day attorney in Los Angeles. He isn’t a federal judge or some big wig in a giant law firm pulling in 8 million a year or even a professor. White loves to gloat about his going to Harvard but his Harvard degree actually reflects poorly on him in that his accomplishments are pretty meager given the opportunities afforded someone with a Harvard degree.

    3. Minadin
      March.25.2020 at 10:00 am

      Maybe he meant to ban the aquarium-cleaner, and not the malaria drug?

      P.S. Does a governor have any legally permitted ability to unilaterally ban a drug? It doesn’t sound like there was any legislation behind this. Even if there were, wouldn’t the FDA has jurisdiction, don’t they? Could another state ban an approved chemotherapy treatment, for instance?

      1. John
        March.25.2020 at 10:03 am

        I do not think he does. If there is one field that has been occupied by the Feds, it is drug regulation. There are no state FDAs as far as I know. It is not my field. So, maybe I am missing something. But, if state governors have the authority to regulate the use of drugs over and above the FDA, I would sure like to hear about it.

    4. Mother's lament
      March.25.2020 at 10:05 am

      I knew that the engineered and opportunistic outrage at Trump for supporting the choloroquine cocktail was going to get people killed, and it looks like it’s going to be the people of Nevada.

  3. John
    March.25.2020 at 9:32 am

    https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/harvard-not-paying-all-workers-during-coronavirus-shutdown-despite-40-9b-endowment/

    Harvard and its $40 billion endowment lays off its kitchen staff. Their right to do that of course. But explain to me why these hives of scum and villainy like Harvard are not taxed and treated as “nonprofit”?

    1. Cyto
      March.25.2020 at 9:40 am

      I’m sure their faculty won’t stand for that. I hear they have some really great leaders on their faculty. Leaders that stand for the common man.

      1. John
        March.25.2020 at 9:45 am

        I am sure all of their woke, snowflake students who care so much for the common man are going to be up in arms about this, right? They should tax the place into bankruptcy and use the campus for something more productive and respectable like a combination whorehouse and medical marijuana dispensary.

        1. Gray_Jay
          March.25.2020 at 10:02 am

          Let student loans be dischargable in bankruptcy, without requiring a limb to be chopped off or the equivalent. Allow the creditors to try and claw back some of the funds from the educational institution.

          This problem solves itself. That it would also kick right in the nuts, one of the strongholds of left wing thinking and action in this country, is a nice bonus. No idea why the Republicans haven’t tried to do this. They’d get quite a few votes that otherwise belong to Bernie.

          1. John
            March.25.2020 at 10:05 am

            I would even do one better. I would let the creditors be paid from a fund that is created by taxing the endowments of universities. The larger the endowment, the larger the tax. I mean we wouldn’t want to have a tax system that wasn’t progressive would we?

            Make them dischargeable in bankruptcy after 10 years and tax college endowments to make good on the government guarantees.

          2. Cyto
            March.25.2020 at 10:05 am

            Uh… we went in the other direction. They changed it so you couldn’t discharge a student loan. Why? Because nobody would make a student loan otherwise. People were racking up 6 figure debt and then declaring bankruptcy to dump it. Without federal guarantees, there was going to be no more student loan market.

            1. John
              March.25.2020 at 10:08 am

              That is a legitimate concern. But that is why you make them dischargeable after 10 or maybe 15 years. By that time, the person likely will have enough wealth that declaring bankruptcy won’t be worth getting rid of the debt.

            2. Minadin
              March.25.2020 at 10:08 am

              No more student loan market would dramatically reduce the price of a college degree. And / or reduce the number of degrees.

  4. Echo Chamber
    March.25.2020 at 9:35 am

    So payments directly to people are 12.5% of the $2 trillion cronyvirus package

    1. John
      March.25.2020 at 9:38 am

      That and the fact that it doesn’t bail out planned parenthood or do anything to appease the climate Gods dooms it to fail.

  5. eyeroller
    March.25.2020 at 9:37 am

    More money chasing less goods. I wonder what this could lead to.

    1. John
      March.25.2020 at 9:39 am

      There was a time when I would have agreed with you about that. But after nearly 20 years of the fed printing money like it was going out of style and there still not being any inflation, I am afraid I am going to have to admit there is more going on here than I thought. What that is I don’t know. But clearly it isn’t as simple as what you and indeed I once thought it was.

      1. Cyto
        March.25.2020 at 9:54 am

        I cannot explain this at all. Trillions upon trillions of excess funds – between deficit spending and printing money. And nothing much in the way of inflation.

        And weird inflation. Cars are a lot nicer and a lot more expensive. But a 2 liter of soda can still be had for a buck – the same price it was in 1982.

        You can get a 65″ flat panel TV for less than the cost of a 25″ Sony CRT in 1985…. not adjusted dollars, real dollars.

        Gas jumped in price 20-some-odd years ago… and has remained mostly in the same range ever since.

        Sneakers are still in the same range they were in back in the late 90’s. There are a lot more luxury priced shoes on the market, but you can still get a nice pair for under $50 on sale.

        Bread has gone up… but not much. And now I have Aldi’s, where I can get a loaf of bread for a buck, and a box of fake cocoa crispies for a buck and a half. Less than the price of the real stuff 25 years ago.

        A light bulb costs a couple of bucks instead of 79 cents.. but it is an LED bulb that should last years instead of months, and is better on electricity costs. And how do you even quantify that in terms of “inflation” anyway?

        Meanwhile, health insurance has gone from what I thought was an exorbitant $450 per month for a family (employer and employee contributions combined) with no deductible and low copays some 20 years ago to a couple of thousand a month with a $10,000 deductible (or more).

        It all makes no sense. I don’t understand how you can expand the money supply by somewhere approaching 30 trillion dollars over the last 2 decades and not see some significant inflation.

        1. John
          March.25.2020 at 10:00 am

          That makes two of us. I am willing to admit I am wrong about this. I thought we were going to get big inflation as a result of quantitative easing back under Bush II. But we never did. And I am at a complete loss to explain why.

        2. sarcasmic
          March.25.2020 at 10:01 am

          I wonder how much of it could be attributed to efficiency.

          Things that cost consumers the same now as they did years ago could be being produced much more cheaply, but we don’t see it in the price.

          Just a thought.

          1. John
            March.25.2020 at 10:06 am

            I can’t see how a good chunk of it isn’t the result of efficiency. The best explanation I can come up with is that we should have been in a huge era of deflation thanks to the increases in efficiency and instead have maintained stable prices thanks to the fed printing money.

            1. sarcasmic
              March.25.2020 at 10:07 am

              I think that’s what I said, or at least what I meant. Sometimes I have a hard time putting concepts into words.

              1. John
                March.25.2020 at 10:13 am

                You said it perfectly. I was just agreeing with you. I hadn’t thought about it that way before but you are probably right.

          2. Cyto
            March.25.2020 at 10:11 am

            There has to be a lot of that.

            The supply chain has changed massively over the last 40 years. Walmart et. al. have killed the old model of layered distributorships and local shops. Amazon and others are carving out even more inefficiencies. And robotics and semiconductor style manufacturing have reduced the costs to make things in large quantities by several fold. Agriculture is much more efficient, transportation is better.

            Still…. is it possible to have squeezed that much more efficiency out of the system?

            Also, we are even more intimately tied to international currencies. The dollar should get hammered if everyone else isn’t printing money at similar rates.

            1. sarcasmic
              March.25.2020 at 10:12 am

              The dollar should get hammered if everyone else isn’t printing money at similar rates.

              I never would have thought of that. Very good point.

        3. Gray_Jay
          March.25.2020 at 10:09 am

          Fiddling with the CPI is part of it, along with one of Reason’s favorite expressions, ‘hedonic adjustment.’ But that only explains a little.

          I had thought most of the newly-created cash was sitting in banks’ reserves, due to modified insolvency regulations. If the banks can’t loan out the cash, it may as well not exist. But that can’t explain the seemingly inexhaustible appetite of the economy for QE either.

          Vastly increased foreign demand for the USD? Then wouldn’t we see some signs of inflation if foreign countries lowered their demand for dollars? Because of, say, a pandemic virus crushing worldwide consumer and capital activity?

          It is strange. And it is clear our economy is hooked on the shit. Can you imagine if interest rates rose, even to just Bush the Lesser levels?

  6. Mother's lament
    March.25.2020 at 9:39 am

    Binion sure likes his stock footage of $100 bills. He used them for his last article on the stimulus too.

    1. Cyto
      March.25.2020 at 9:59 am

      At $2 trillion, I don’t think a stack of hundreds is gonna cut it. Even if you had million dollar bills, you’d need a stack of two million of them.

      Think of that – even if expressed in fictional million dollar bills, the stimulus likely would not fit in the house chamber.

      1. Gray_Jay
        March.25.2020 at 10:11 am

        This page may be of interest. http://pagetutor.com/trillion/calculations.html

        Note the to-scale drawing of the guy standing next to the pallets of hundred dollar bills.

  7. Longtobefree
    March.25.2020 at 9:41 am

    A long time ago, the flag of Virginia showed the proper course for tyrants, and that course was followed.
    Now if is just a dirty picture that shows a woman’s breast. So it is sexist and not worthy of comment.
    If the US citizens will not blow up over this madness, they never will.

    Just for the record; Like a bazillion other social security recipients, I do not really need a check; what I need is the value stolen from my retirement investments by panicked government officials to be restored.
    But I guess it will be my patriotic duty to spend it when it shows up.

  8. Rufus The Monocled
    March.25.2020 at 9:42 am

    I hope every Democrat contracts the Pay me now virus.

    LIKE YOU’RE NOT THINKING IT.

  9. Rufus The Monocled
    March.25.2020 at 9:43 am

    Did the museums get their money?

    Will baby parts trafficker Planned Parenthood not be aborted with aid?

    Will student debt be cancelled?

    Will racist virus terms be banned?

    The Democrats have the pulse of a nation at heart.

    Degenerates.

    1. John
      March.25.2020 at 9:46 am

      The only way to stop this virus is to have lots of free abortions and throw anyone who says the word “Chinese” in the same sentence a “virus” in prison. Didn’t you know that Rufus?

  10. JesseAz
    March.25.2020 at 9:56 am

    Iranian regime repurposes the 1 billion given to then by the EU to fight Covid.

    https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2020/03/24/profound-stupidity-eu-nations-contribute-e1-billion-to-help-iranian-people-mullahs-steal-it/

  11. JesseAz
    March.25.2020 at 9:57 am

    Joe biden for pres, nichole Wallace for press sec.

    https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2020/03/24/holy-hell-joe-biden-and-nicolle-wallace-fight-for-the-title-of-most-cringeworthy-in-bizarre-msnbc-interview-video/

  12. JesseAz
    March.25.2020 at 9:58 am

    Doctors and nurses are writing false prescriptions to families and friends for malaria drug.

    https://www.propublica.org/article/doctors-are-hoarding-unproven-coronavirus-medicine-by-writing-prescriptions-for-themselves-and-their-families

  13. Mother's lament
    March.25.2020 at 9:58 am

    That may not surprise those who read Pelosi’s coronavirus aid package

    Granny Winebox stuffed 1,119 pages of proggy goodies into that one.
    Sure there are families who can’t pay their mortgages because of government actions and there aren’t enough ventilators, but you know what they would have had?:
    – a provision for conducting risk-limiting audits of results of elections
    – a bailing out of the postal service
    – mandatory early voting ability
    – same day voter registration (a long-time Dem wishlist item)
    – a Protection for Collective Bargaining for Federal Employees Act
    – a program requiring the airlines to fully offset their carbon emissions
    – a provision that allows community journalists to modify their retirement plans
    – a provision ensuring corporate budgets are dedicated to diversity & inclusion initiatives!

    So yeah it was really very focused on the crisis at hand and very relevant to addressing those businesses and working families about to go under from the Covid19 response.

    I’m not kidding when I say that these people are evil.

  14. JesseAz
    March.25.2020 at 10:00 am

    College professors extremely worried that their insane rambling political college lectures will be made public as classes move online.

    https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=14563

  15. Cyto
    March.25.2020 at 10:02 am

    Ok, I’m gonna play “what if” with that $2 trillion.

    What if, instead of shutting down the economy and then taking $2 trillion and giving it away to a bunch of different interest groups to make up for that.. what if we had spent whatever it takes to track every coronavirus exposure and quarantine people.

    Like seriously called up the national guard and bought a billion test kits for coronavirus and traced every contact. Screen every person at the border – enforced a 48 hour quarantine on anyone entering the country. Etc.

    That would be.. expensive.

    But there is no way in hell it would have cost a trillion dollars. And we would have saved however many trillions this shutdown has cost our economy.

    1. Kevin Smith
      March.25.2020 at 10:08 am

      I’m not sure there are currently a billion test kits in existence, and if that’s true then no amount of a money can buy them at this time

  16. creech
    March.25.2020 at 10:10 am

    $2T huh? Well that takes care of the whiners in New York State. Now, what about the rest of the country?

