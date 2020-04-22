Reason Roundup

COVID-19 Was Killing Americans Earlier Than We Previously Thought

Plus: U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 45,000, Trump threatens Iran via Twitter, and more....

|

(modified from Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA/Newscom)

New data contradict current wisdom about COVID-19 on the West Coast. Santa Clara County, in California's Bay Area, might be where the first known COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. took place.

This regrettable distinction formerly belonged to Kirkland, Washington, where someone died of the coronavirus on February 29. But autopsies have now revealed that COVID-19 was responsible for the February 6 and 17 deaths of two people in Santa Clara County. Another person in Santa Clara died of COVID-19 on March 6.

"These three individuals died at home during a time when very limited testing was available," said the county's statement, noting that at the time, "testing criteria set by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] at the time restricted testing to only individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms."

"As the Medical Examiner-Coroner continues to carefully investigate deaths throughout the county, we anticipate additional deaths from COVID-19 will be identified," it added.

Santa Clara County Executive Jeff Smith suggested that the news may mean COVID-19 was spreading around parts of the U.S. for "a lot longer than we first believed." Contradicting current wisdom on the matter, Smith said the virus most likely hit some U.S. communities "back in December."

Recent studies from Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties suggest there may have been more COVID-19 cases in California than was previously known. As Jacob Sullum noted here Monday, that would actually be a somewhat positive thing, making the death rate from COVID-19 much smaller than we had previously thought.

"In contrast with the current crude case fatality rate of about 4.5 percent," writes Sullum, "the study suggests that 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent of people infected by the virus will die, which would make COVID-19 only somewhat more deadly than the seasonal flu."

Good news! Right?

Well, maybe. Some scientists are now calling those studies into question.

Yesterday, Will Fithian, a statistics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, laid out the issues in a long Twitter thread (start here).

"Before journalists publicize any more results from this group, they should know that the confidence intervals reported in both studies have no known statistical provenance as of now," Fithian tweeted. "The calculations are not questionable; they are either wrong or unknown."

More on potential problems with the Los Angeles and Santa Clara COVID-19 studies here.

Fithian has been in touch with the authors, and he notes that they have "demographic information they have not yet shared, so it's conceivable a more refined analysis" will come. But for now, it's best to be a bit skeptical about anything related to this study. Apparently, the authors have a history of making questionable assumptions in their research:

Overall, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has now surpassed 45,000.

FOLLOW-UP

The Trump administration said on Tuesday that an executive order temporarily closing all U.S. borders would be signed on Wednesday, though officials could still not offer details about what that would look like.

The move, as we noted yesterday, makes no sense outside pursuing the president's pre-coronavirus policy agenda and making his base feel all warm and fuzzy.

There's "no evidence we've seen that immigrants are associated with the spread of Covid-19 more than anyone else," the Wall Street Journal editorial board weighed in with a Tuesday evening op-ed. And "Trump's economic case is even weaker."

QUICK HITS

  • Trump's latest attempt to distract people from how badly his administration is handling the COVID-19 outbreak may get us into another Middle Eastern conflict (playing the hits never sounded so bad…):

  • The U.S. House of Representatives will vote today on whether to allow members to vote remotely. Meanwhile in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected a proposal (from Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul) to do the same.
  • Typical of reporting on the groups organizing anti-lockdown protests, The New York Times gets a bit breathless over the fact that these conservative groups aregaspusing "their social media accounts and text and email lists to spread the word about the protests."
  • "New York City's coronavirus cases aren't correlated with neighborhood density at all," notes Slate.
  • Reason's Brian Doherty on "what each side of the COVID-19 debate should understand about the other."

NEXT: Teenager Threatened with Arrest for Posting About Being Sick with Covid-19

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
    April.22.2020 at 9:39 am

    https://twitter.com/SteveScalise/status/1252571957977063424

    WATCH → Democrat Rep. Jayapal says she’s worried about “giving away leverage” by supporting more aid for small businesses to pay their employees.

    American workers are losing their jobs. Small businesses are closing permanently.

    This is about people’s livelihoods, not leverage.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Trumpland
      April.22.2020 at 9:42 am

      All politics is leverage. It’s the only way to get you clingers to comply with us woke betters demands. Better leverage is when clingers necks are on the ground and my boot is on them. All people should bow to us woke betters

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        April.22.2020 at 9:46 am

        A fellow shitposter?

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.22.2020 at 9:39 am

    New data contradict current wisdom about COVID-19 on the West Coast.

    I’m beginning to suspect we don’t know everything about the virus right now.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.22.2020 at 9:41 am

      Top Men are on the job at the New York Times and the consensus is that Trump is a fuckup and Cuomo is the man to lead the country.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        April.22.2020 at 9:47 am

        Cuomo’s performance has been so spectacular that he deserves a key position in the Biden Administration.

        1. Don't look at me!
          April.22.2020 at 9:50 am

          Why would you want to punish him that way?

    2. Rich
      April.22.2020 at 9:47 am

      What virus?

      Less snarkily: Whatever happened to “the flu”?

  3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    April.22.2020 at 9:40 am

    Governors, let my people go!

  4. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
    April.22.2020 at 9:40 am

    When I saw this headline, I thought it was the Bee, nope:

    Rich people doing chores for first time: ‘It’s been a complete shock’
    https://nypost.com/2020/04/21/rich-people-do-chores-for-the-first-time-a-complete-shock/

    “A lot of these high net worth individuals have in-person housekeepers, cleaning ladies and chefs still in their homes,” says an Upper East Sider who is hiding out in Amagansett. “If they let the housekeeper go home for the weekend, they could contract the virus and bring it back. So people who have live-in help are keeping them there. If staff do say, ‘Hey, we want to go back to our families,’ the answer is, ‘Fine, but you can’t come back until this is over.’ So people are having to make a decision: ‘Do I want to see my family, or do I want to continue to work and make money?’ It’s tough.”

    Others, like Mark, find themselves in the awkward position of doing chores for the first time ever.

    “You want to talk about the great equalizer?! People like us take things for granted,” says Seth MacFarlane on a recent episode of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher.” “We take our housekeepers for granted. Things like laundry and changing the cat box . . . Even figuring out how to do floors. My God, it’s a hell of a lot harder than making TV.”

    1. Rich
      April.22.2020 at 9:48 am

      “My God, it’s a hell of a lot harder than making TV.”

      That’s why housekeepers pull down the big bucks.

    2. Echo Chamber
      April.22.2020 at 9:50 am

      Will the sacrifices never end?

    3. Don't look at me!
      April.22.2020 at 9:52 am

      Too stupid to keep his mouth shut.

    4. lap83
      April.22.2020 at 10:02 am

      ha, I saw something similar on WSJ. “Rich people must decide between breaking quarantine with staff and doing chores themselves”

      We’re all in this together!

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    April.22.2020 at 9:40 am

    “…testing criteria set by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] at the time restricted testing to only individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms.”

    Yay CDC!

  6. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
    April.22.2020 at 9:42 am

    Lockdowns Don’t Work
    https://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/2020/04/62572/?fbclid=IwAR2sOM2U7CEIbuOpcJ26nQm_nl55mX4JmAWSd4OonmwtBzcATjHxuvadNlY

    Lockdowns don’t work. These other policies—travel restrictions, large-assembly limits, centralized quarantine, mask requirements, and school cancellations—do work. Because COVID is an extremely severe disease that, if left unchecked, will kill hundreds of thousands of Americans, it is vitally important that policymakers focus their efforts on policies that do work (masks, central quarantines, travel restrictions, school cancellations, large-assembly limits), and avoid implementing draconian, unpopular policies that don’t work (lockdowns).

    The Best Evidence for Lockdowns

    At this point, the question I usually get is, “What’s your evidence that lockdowns don’t work?”

    It’s a strange question. Why should I have to prove that lockdowns don’t work? The burden of proof is to show that they do work! If you’re going to essentially cancel the civil liberties of the entire population for a few weeks, you should probably have evidence that the strategy will work. And there, lockdown advocates fail miserably, because they simply don’t have evidence.

    1. John
      April.22.2020 at 9:45 am

      The best evidence that they don’t work is the exponential rise in deaths mentioned in the Tweet above. We shut down the economy and deaths from this stuff have tripled in two weeks. Just exactly how much worse would doing nothing be?

      1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
        April.22.2020 at 9:47 am

        Total extinction John

        1. Echo Chamber
          April.22.2020 at 9:52 am

          Which is only a few weeks away anyway.
          Unless you live in Sweden

          1. John
            April.22.2020 at 9:54 am

            Aren’t we all going to die anyway because of the tax cuts and ending net neutrality?

        2. John
          April.22.2020 at 9:52 am

          No matter how bad it is, they will always claim “it would have been worse”.

          1. Rich
            April.22.2020 at 9:54 am

            At least they’re not claiming to have saved or created millions of jobs.

            Yet.

            1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
              April.22.2020 at 9:58 am

              “Saved or created 130 million lives”

            2. Echo Chamber
              April.22.2020 at 9:58 am

              But the jobs that come back will be woke jobs.
              Green new deal jobs for all

          2. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
            April.22.2020 at 9:58 am

            If they scare people into any sort of reaction, then they weren’t wrong, we owe them our lives: C19.

            If they don’t scare people into a reaction, then they weren’t wrong, they are learning and improving their models: Climate change

            They are never accountable. Nobody who projected mass death will ever be fired no matter how many normies lose their jobs.

            1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
              April.22.2020 at 10:00 am

              Has anyone else noticed its just been a two week shutdown for over a month? It is always “just two weeks” from that day.

              Want to lose public trust? Lie. Its been “two weeks” for a month, and at the end of the two weeks the situation will be reevaluated. Do you know what that is? Indefinite lockdown.

      2. Rich
        April.22.2020 at 9:53 am

        Dr. Birx has this covered, John: Deaths lag infections.

        1. John
          April.22.2020 at 9:56 am

          And infections are rising just as much. The infection rate hasn’t slowed either. Moreover, they have been taking these drastic measures for over a month now and yet, the death rate continues to rise. Birx is full of shit.

          1. Rich
            April.22.2020 at 10:03 am

            She has this covered, too: We continue to look at the data.

      3. Don't look at me!
        April.22.2020 at 9:53 am

        Everyone would be dead. It is known.

    2. Rich
      April.22.2020 at 9:51 am

      If you’re going to essentially cancel the civil liberties of the entire population for a few weeks, you should probably have evidence that the strategy will work.

      “That’s why we’re canceling them for several months.”

  7. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
    April.22.2020 at 9:43 am

    Can We Please ‘McKinsey-Proof’ America?
    https://amgreatness.com/2020/04/21/can-we-please-mckinsey-proof-america/

    Andrew Cuomo has a plan for a “Trump-proof” reopening of New York. Or actually, he has a plan to hire some people to develop a plan. According to CNBC, “Cuomo has hired high-powered consultants to develop a science-based plan for the safe economic reopening of the region.” Wow, a science-based plan from high-powered consultants!

    The report goes on to say that these consultants will be “producing models on testing, infections, and other key data points that will underpin decisions . . . .”

    Expert models have been pretty spot-on this year, so this sounds really amazing. Remember how last month, a model by an expert predicted 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19? Or how about the professionals (and nonprofessionals!) who just a few weeks ago were telling us that masks don’t work and that ordinary people lack the proper training and competence to wear one right anyway? Now, they’re mandatory.

    So who are these consultants who will advise America’s loudest governor? The answer, of course, is McKinsey & Company. Some people—not me, you understand—have been known to describe McKinsey’s business model thus: “You give them your watch so they can tell you what time it is.”

    The second reason America has a PPE shortage is that when demand spiked, we were unable to ramp up supply because we’ve spent the last 30 years offshoring lots of the manufacturing to Asia in general and China in particular. This includes N95 respirators, gloves, pharmaceuticals, reagents, and lots of other things required by healthcare professionals. That means we don’t have the domestic capacity to produce what we need.

    Guess which high-powered consulting firm has been advising their clients for decades to switch to just-in-time inventory and to offshore manufacturing? McKinsey. You might call them the super-spreader of an intellectual virus that has infected American business.

    1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
      April.22.2020 at 9:44 am

      How McKinsey Has Helped Raise the Stature of Authoritarian Governments

      https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/15/world/asia/mckinsey-china-russia.html

      This year’s McKinsey & Company retreat in China was one to remember.

      Hundreds of the company’s consultants frolicked in the desert, riding camels over sand dunes and mingling in tents linked by red carpets. Meetings took place in a cavernous banquet hall that resembled a sultan’s ornate court, with a sign overhead to capture the mood.

      “I can’t keep calm, I work at McKinsey & Company,” it said.

      Especially remarkable was the location: Kashgar, the ancient Silk Road city in China’s far west that is experiencing a major humanitarian crisis.

      About four miles from where the McKinsey consultants discussed their work, which includes advising some of China’s most important state-owned companies, a sprawling internment camp had sprung up to hold thousands of ethnic Uighurs — part of a vast archipelago of indoctrination camps where the Chinese government has locked up as many as one million people.

      One week before the McKinsey event, a United Nations committee had denounced the mass detentions and urged China to stop.

      1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
        April.22.2020 at 9:45 am

        One of McKinsey’s state-owned clients has even helped build China’s artificial islands in the South China Sea, a major point of military tension with the United States.

        It turns out that McKinsey’s role in China is just one example of its extensive — and sometimes contentious — work around the world, according to an investigation by The New York Times that included interviews with 40 current and former McKinsey employees, as well as dozens of their clients.

        At a time when democracies and their basic values are increasingly under attack, the iconic American company has helped raise the stature of authoritarian and corrupt governments across the globe, sometimes in ways that counter American interests.

    2. Rich
      April.22.2020 at 10:05 am

      high-powered consultants

      Nice band name.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.22.2020 at 9:44 am

    Some scientists are now calling those studies into question.

    In the case of Science vs. Science, I’m going with the Science that confirms my previous firmly-asserted-via-Twitter beliefs.

    1. Echo Chamber
      April.22.2020 at 9:54 am

      Science is unsettling

  9. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.22.2020 at 9:44 am

    The Democratic Party’s gradual embrace of Charles Koch’s immigration agenda continues exactly as I predicted. Elizabeth Warren explains.

    Immigrants are on the front lines of the coronavirus response, putting their lives at risk to make sure our communities are fed, healthy, and safe. The Trump administration needs to stop using this pandemic as cover to implement their xenophobic agenda.

    The progressive / libertarian alliance has a clear plan for fighting the #TrumpVirus: severely restrict movement of people already in the country, while permitting unlimited movement of people into the country.

    #LockDownTheInterior
    #OpenTheBorders

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.22.2020 at 9:57 am

      LOL

  10. Rich
    April.22.2020 at 9:45 am

    “The calculations are not questionable; they are either wrong or unknown.”

    “Not questionable”? If they are “wrong” they *have been* questioned; if they are “unknown” they are *being* questioned.

  11. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
    April.22.2020 at 9:45 am

    We need Big Brother to beat this virus
    Don’t let the civil liberties lobby blind us to the fact that greater state surveillance, including ID cards, is required

    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/we-need-big-brother-to-beat-this-virus-5b0njl68r

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.22.2020 at 10:00 am

      We need some sort of marker you could wear to show you have been tested.
      I suggest a yellow star on your lapel, or perhaps a tattoo on your forearm.

      1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
        April.22.2020 at 10:04 am

        You should be forced to carry identity papers (to prove you’ve been vaccinated) that the police can demand at any time when you are heading TO the polling place, and it is immoral to ask for identification papers AT the polling place.

  12. Ken Shultz
    April.22.2020 at 9:46 am

    “[President Trump’s executive order] makes no sense outside pursuing the president’s pre-coronavirus policy agenda and making his base feel all warm and fuzzy.”

    It’s called “democracy”, and the legitimate and effective libertarian response is not opprobrium. It’s persuasion. Rather than condemning the president and the swing voters in rust belt swing states he’s catering to, we should work on persuading them.

    Premise 1
    Premise 2
    Conclusion

    Don’t they still teach this stuff in journalism school?

    They don’t actually teach journalists to hate their readers, do they?

    1. Rich
      April.22.2020 at 9:56 am

      You misspelled “Promise”, Ken.

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.22.2020 at 10:01 am

        And writing checks. That’s the important part.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    April.22.2020 at 9:47 am

    The Trump administration said on Tuesday that an executive order temporarily closing all U.S. borders would be signed on Wednesday…

    Sure, in the case of a pandemic the government has every right to close the border between my front door and the outside world, but closing the country’s borders? That’s the immoral way to wreck the economy!

  14. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
    April.22.2020 at 9:48 am

    LA Times: The Real Victims Here Are The Bats
    https://www.dailywire.com/news/la-times-the-real-victims-here-are-the-bats

    Yup, while the coronavirus COVID-19 that has inflicted worldwide trauma is indelibly associated with bats, the Times took space to argue that the creatures are really the victims, titling the piece, “Bats get blamed for the coronavirus. But bats face their own virus risk — from humans.”

    The article begins with a rather bland paragraph, considering the voluminous evidence supporting it: “As forensic virologists search to uncover the origins of COVID-19, bats have been fingered as a likely source. Genetic analyses show the virus is very similar to one harbored by Chinese horseshoe bats, and researchers think it’s possible it jumped from those winged mammals to people.”

    But then, the Times swiftly reverses direction: “But some bat lovers and chiropterologists — scientists who study the flying mammals — are adamant there is no proof. Instead, they’re wringing their hands about the reverse: That people with COVID-19 could spread the disease to their furry, nocturnal housemates.”

  15. Don't look at me!
    April.22.2020 at 9:49 am

    Follow the science!
    Unless we don’t like the answers.

  16. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
    April.22.2020 at 9:50 am

    https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1252596570308014080

    Scott Adams
    @ScottAdamsSays
    ·
    23h
    If #coronavirus only targeted young males, the economy would not have shut down. That would just look like every other war.
    Replies
    Pat
    @VIPatriarch
    ·
    23h
    Replying to
    @ScottAdamsSays
    Media would still publish articles on how it’s worse for women because they survive and have to live with the changes afterwards.
    Tony
    @OCcornpop
    ·
    23h
    Replying to
    @ScottAdamsSays
    Exactly. And the same Karen’s nagging everyone to stay in their homes in perpetuity would be shaming any man afraid to go to work and provide for their family.

    1. Rich
      April.22.2020 at 9:57 am

      If #coronavirus only targeted young males, the economy would not have shut down. That would just look like every other war.

      Beautiful. 8-(

  17. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
    April.22.2020 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/ComfortablySmug/status/1252664564321325058

    Comfortably Smug
    @ComfortablySmug
    I love how Dems think saying “immigrants are our servants” is a good message.

    Shut the fuck up Beto. Your family made money kicking poor people and Mexican Americans out of their houses.
    Quote Tweet

    Beto O’Rourke
    @BetoORourke
    · 21h
    Who the fuck do you think is working on the farms and feed lots, in the packing houses and processing plants at a time where we are struggling to feed ourselves? Who is in the kitchen? Who is picking, preparing, serving the food we eat and cleaning up afterwards?

    1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
      April.22.2020 at 9:56 am

      https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/04/21/beto-orourke-wants-to-know-whos-going-to-clean-up-after-our-meals-if-the-president-suspends-immigration/

      Your Conservative Friend
      @ConserviFriend
      Replying to @BetoORourke
      According to this tweet, Beto thinks an immigrant’s place is in…
      -the fields
      -manufacturing plants
      -doing house or custodial work
      -But most damning, not at home under quarantine.

      One would almost think he’s okay with immigrants risking their lives as long as its to serve him

      1. Echo Chamber
        April.22.2020 at 10:00 am

        Zing

      2. Don't look at me!
        April.22.2020 at 10:03 am

        No, they are all skilled doctors and engineers that run food trucks.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    April.22.2020 at 9:52 am

    Lots of layoffs have been hitting digital media companies.

    We’re in this together.

    1. Rich
      April.22.2020 at 9:59 am

      Perhaps Rep. Omar will propose legislation requiring *everyone* to be laid off.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    April.22.2020 at 9:54 am

    The U.S. House of Representatives will vote today on whether to allow members to vote remotely. Meanwhile in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected a proposal (from Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul) to do the same.

    #NonEssential

  20. Trump's al Gore, learn to code
    April.22.2020 at 9:55 am

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says two planes sent to China to pick up shipments of sorely needed medical supplies were forced to return to Canada empty.

    Trudeau told reporters today that the cargo-less planes are an example of the complexities in China when it comes to securing personal protective equipment, which has become a valuable commodity in the global battle against Covid-19.

    “Unfortunately, the planes had to take off in this situation without receiving their cargo deliveries,” Trudeau said during his daily Covid-19 update. “We have been fighting in a very competitive international environment where everyone is looking for PPE.”

    He said the planes sent across the Pacific to pick up PPE — one on behalf of the federal government and the other for a province — returned to Canada on Monday. Trudeau declined to identify the province.

    The prime minister described “severe restrictions” on the ground in China in terms of how long an airplane can stay in airports before they are forced to leave — full or not.

    He said supply lines and truck shipments to China’s airports are “difficult and interrupted by checkpoints and quarantine measures.” Trudeau did not specify whether the recent introduction of tougher export controls in China have been contributing to the hold ups.

    1. John
      April.22.2020 at 9:57 am

      There is no excuse for ever trading with China again after this. It is a criminal government that is unworthy of membership in the civilized world.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.22.2020 at 10:06 am

      The prime minister described “severe restrictions” on the ground in China in terms of how long an airplane can stay in airports before they are forced to leave — full or not.
      More bureaucratic wisdom. You just love to see it.

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    April.22.2020 at 9:56 am

    “New York City’s coronavirus cases aren’t correlated with neighborhood density at all,” notes Slate.

    They think we have enough information at this point to make a determination one way or the other.

  22. Ken Shultz
    April.22.2020 at 9:58 am

    “I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

    This is a distraction? Here’s what’s really going on . . .

    U.S. Navy officials said that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy made a series of “dangerous and harassing” moves near six American warships earlier this month, in the first such encounter since 2018.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-warns-iran-against-u-s-navy-harassment-11587560720?

    So, in short, President Trump has continued to ignore escalating provocations by Iran at least six times over the past three weeks–and finally is giving Iran a clear warning.

    I don’t know whether ENB is writing this despite really knowing what’s going on. Assuming she’s unaware of the facts and simply a TDS victim is probably giving her the benefit of the doubt. Regardless, people should be aware that it’s possible to walk away less knowledgeable after reading these posts than they would be if they’d read nothing.

    1. Ken Shultz
      April.22.2020 at 10:00 am

      Correction!

      It looks like they may made at least one move at six warships rather than moves at ships on six different occassions.

      The point still stands.

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    April.22.2020 at 10:00 am

    Reason‘s Brian Doherty on “what each side of the COVID-19 debate should understand about the other.”

    They either want to pave the way for communism or they want everyone DEAD.

  24. Rat on a train
    April.22.2020 at 10:01 am

    Police in Virginia arrest 30 for soliciting minors.
    Fairfax County Police called the sting Operation COVID Crackdown.
    Add that to your COVID victim counts.

  25. Sevo
    April.22.2020 at 10:06 am

    Turns out that there’s never enough shit when it’s handed out free:

    “‘Such a mess’: Bay Area businesses despair as government loans are exhausted”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Such-a-mess-Bay-Area-businesses-despair-as-15216872.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    It’s almost like this is predictable!

