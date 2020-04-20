Coronavirus

L.A. County Antibody Tests Suggest the Fatality Rate for COVID-19 Is Much Lower Than People Feared

The tests indicate that the number of infections in the county is around 40 times as high as the number of confirmed cases.

|

Neeraj-Sood-press-conference-2-20-20-cropped
Neeraj Sood (L.A. County Department of Public Health)

Preliminary results from antibody tests in Los Angeles County indicate that the true number of COVID-19 infections is much higher than the number of confirmed cases there, which implies that the fatality rate is much lower than the official tallies suggest. "The mortality rate now has dropped a lot," Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said at a press briefing today. In contrast with the current crude case fatality rate of about 4.5 percent, she said, the study suggests that 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent of people infected by the virus will die, which would make COVID-19 only somewhat more deadly than the seasonal flu.

Based on a representative sample of 863 adults tested early this month, researchers at the University of Southern California (USC), working in collaboration with the public health department, found that "approximately 4.1% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus." Taking into account the statistical margin of error, the results indicate that "2.8% to 5.6% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus—which translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who have had the infection." That is 28 to 55 times higher than the tally of confirmed cases at the time of the study.

As of noon today, Los Angeles County had reported 617 deaths out of 13,816 confirmed cases, which implies a fatality rate of 4.5 percent. Based on that death toll, the new study suggests the true fatality rate among everyone infected by the virus is somewhere between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent (without taking into account people infected since the study was conducted). The lower end of that range is about the same as the estimated fatality rate for the seasonal flu.

"These results indicate that many persons may have been unknowingly infected and at risk of transmitting the virus to others," Ferrer said in a press release. "These findings underscore the importance of expanded polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to diagnose those with infection so they can be isolated and quarantined, while also maintaining the broad social distancing interventions."

Since the number of infections in Los Angeles County is much higher than the official numbers indicate, Ferrer said at the press briefing, the risk of infection is correspondingly higher, which reinforces the case for social distancing measures. At the same time, she said, the fact that 95 percent or so of the county's adult population remains uninfected shows those measures, including the statewide lockdown, are working. She also acknowledged that the revised estimate of the fatality rate, which is dramatically lower than many people feared, is good news for residents who are infected despite those precautions.

"The fatality rate is lower than we thought it would be," said Neeraj Sood, the USC public policy professor who oversaw the study. But he also emphasized that "we are very early in the epidemic," meaning the number of infections and the death toll are bound to rise.

Sood addressed two of the methodological concerns that were raised by a recent study of Santa Clara County residents, which likewise estimated that the COVID-19 fatality rate is not far from the rate for the flu. Critics of that study suggested it may have been undermined by biased sampling and false-positive test results.

The sample for the Los Angeles County study, Sood said, was randomly drawn from a database maintained by the LRW Group, a market research firm. The researchers capped subjects representing specific demographic groups so the sample would reflect the county's adult population.

As for the accuracy of the antibody tests, Sood said validation by the manufacturer of the test kits, Premier Biotech, found a false positive rate of 0.5 percent in 371 samples. In subsequent tests by a Stanford laboratory, there were no false positives. "We think that the false positive rate of the tests is really low," Sood said.

While Ferrer portrayed the study as proof of the need for aggressive control measures, a fatality rate as low as the Los Angeles County and Santa Clara County tests suggest also changes the calculus of those policies' costs and benefits. If COVID-19 really is only a bit more lethal than the seasonal flu, the benefits that can be expected from continued lockdowns, in terms of deaths prevented, are much lower than most projections assumed. If these results are confirmed, they should play an important role in discussions about when and how to reopen the economy.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. JesseAz
    April.20.2020 at 6:16 pm

    Who is this people? You an call them scared children Sullum.

    1. fdylan
      April.20.2020 at 6:46 pm

  2. Geraje Guzba
    April.20.2020 at 6:20 pm

    Well, though the fatality rate may be alarmingly low, we have to remember that 125% of the population is going to get infected which would mean that the seemingly insignificant .1% fatality rate translates to literally MILLIONS of people dying. Like tomorrow.

    1. JesseAz
      April.20.2020 at 6:23 pm

      Don’t forget the tens of millions in wave 2.

      1. Dillinger
        April.20.2020 at 6:25 pm

        wave 2 is coming folks! back in your cages I mean houses.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          April.20.2020 at 6:27 pm

          Lockdown in style with Wave 2.0

          1. Dillinger
            April.20.2020 at 6:34 pm

            hey man as long as I get more free Showtime. I think they’re going to screw me 1 week shy of finishing season 8 of Homeland

  3. ThomasD
    April.20.2020 at 6:23 pm

    Man, it’s a good thing we crashed the economy. Imagine how bad it would have been otherwise.

    1. Frank_Garrett
      April.20.2020 at 6:53 pm

      I deserve a death free life!

  4. Frank_Garrett
    April.20.2020 at 6:40 pm

    This only means we need more restrictions! I read the NYT, its my bible.

  5. Don't look at me!
    April.20.2020 at 6:42 pm

    OMG, we are all going to die!

    Eventually.

  6. Geraje Guzba
    April.20.2020 at 6:55 pm

    Even as reality intrudes upon the sacred territory of irrational hysterics, the fearmongering intensifies, the overreach expands, and our civil liberties continue to erode.

    The less deadly it becomes, the more intensely will we find ourselves scrutinized and controlled. Without the ability to sufficiently justify their prior excesses, our state and local governments will continue to expand the scope of their executive powers until the catastrophe at hand is perceived to be of such an astounding magnitude that relinquishing complete control will appear to be a non-starter.

    They will turn the very concept of freedom itself into an unfathomable absurdity.

    1. Weigel's Cock Ring
      April.20.2020 at 7:10 pm

      The liberal scum figured out immediately that there was no way in hell that worthless senile old asshole Joe Biden could possibly beat Trump under the status quo we had going. General American satisfaction was the highest it had been in years, and was rising.

      So they had to gamble on a massive hail mary play: wreck the world and hope like hell that people would blame Trump for what they did. It was the only chance they ever had, so it’s not surprising they would do it, being the shamleless cretins that they are.

      1. American Socialist
        April.20.2020 at 7:13 pm

        Fuck man… I’m busted. I told the Chinese that impeachment wasn’t going to work and we needed a Plan B. It looks like my plot has worked. Yay!

        1. $parcasmic, a love connection
          April.20.2020 at 7:43 pm

          No bro, he’s talking about your leaders not you nobodies.

    2. Patrick Henry
      April.20.2020 at 7:13 pm

      And the goal posts will shift. On ABC News tonight the study was mentioned, but mentioned nowhere was the implication for the death rate. I’m betting the average viewer will interpret the news as “OMG, a ton of people are sick!” and that may have been the intention. Instead, the piece focused on the fact that there’s no evidence that these infected people are now immune. When did anyone say that our goal is to get everyone immune? There is never any goods news for these people and nothing that would suggest we should reopen.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.20.2020 at 7:29 pm

        Absolutely correct.

        The jury is still out on the details of SARS-CoV-2 immunity, but it seems likely that, as is the case with several other viruses in seasonal circulation, immunity will vary, sometimes dramatically, from person to person. Immunity is never going to supply a one-size-fits-all solution and, therefore, is as unreliable a metric for reopening the economy as the ambiguous curve we have been trying to flatten.

        If immunity was truly the goal, then attempting to minimize exposure to the virus was counterproductive. The lockdowns prove that obtaining largescale immunity is not now, and never has been the goal. Relying on immunity as a threshold for when we can return to work is a complete sleight of hand; a reason to extend the lockdowns indefinitely.

  7. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    April.20.2020 at 6:59 pm

    Having predicted the actual situation correctly in no way cushions the blow of being ignored and ridiculed for months. The fact that there will be negligible repercussions for those who were so very, very wrong (2.2 million, 10% kill rates) will only encourage this same pants-shitting behavior in the future. After all, we could have been party to the deliberate and callous murder of Cuomo’s mom.

    For the next act, we can save her from global warming by adopting a completely unreliable power grid.

  8. Under_Pressure
    April.20.2020 at 7:03 pm

    Like seriously, I don’t know what to say anymore. Any news, no matter what (including/especially data showing that statistically, essentially no one dies from this) just further “reinforces the need for aggressive social distancing measures.” If tomorrow the studies showed that it was minimally contagious but more deadly, the takeaway would be the same. What the hell kind of world are we living in?

  9. BestUsedCarSales
    April.20.2020 at 7:04 pm

    My neighbor lost his job. Doesn’t know how he’s gonna pay for little Timmy’s hysterectomy. He was really venting to me about his situation. Bearing his soulpain.

    But I said to him, “But look at how good the air quality is now.” And he felt ashamed for complaining.

    1. H. Farnham
      April.20.2020 at 7:14 pm

      This is the kind of top-notch commentary for which I keep lurking in these here parts. Bravo.

    2. Frank_Garrett
      April.20.2020 at 7:18 pm

      The dolphins are returning to Venice!

  10. Weigel's Cock Ring
    April.20.2020 at 7:05 pm

    While our left wing fearmongering scumbags like JSlave, Brandybuck, and sarcasmic have been busy trying to scare the shit out of us, some of us (like me) have been saying this from the earliest days of the martial law: that WAY more people were going to catch this highly contagious but harmless to most people virus.

    I’ve been right about pretty much everything I’ve said about this stupidity from day one.

  11. Ron J 23
    April.20.2020 at 7:08 pm

    If this is indeed true then not only were the lockdowns an unnecessary infringement on our liberty but they were actually counterproductive. If we allow the virus to run its course then we will more sooner developed herd immunity. The lockdown has only delayed the process. Yes we should protect the vulnerable populations but the rest of us will more than likely be OK

    1. Under_Pressure
      April.20.2020 at 7:14 pm

      Clearly you are not an expert. Cause it says right in the article that genuine experts agree this just shows that we need to lock down harder.

      1. Ron J 23
        April.20.2020 at 7:25 pm

        So I guess we will be going into lockdown every year during flu season

  12. American Socialist
    April.20.2020 at 7:10 pm

    Boy, all these old Trump supporters showing up at quarantine protests sure are going to enjoy a stay in the ICU. I’m staying home, drawing my fat paycheck and catching up on WestWorld. Damn! I’d sure like to violate that Dolores robot. I’m planning on jerking off a lot to that fantasy— not struggling to breathe n a ventilator because Dear Leader told me it was ok.

    1. Case of the Mondays
      April.20.2020 at 7:44 pm

      Translation you’re going to jerk off to a picture of Nancy Pelosi wearing a Birx scarf.

  13. zipmonk
    April.20.2020 at 7:45 pm

    Maybe if we had done testing like south korea we would have known this long ago. But Trump is an incompetent fool who couldn’t manage it. If indeed the death rate is lower, it isn’t the epidemiologists fault, who can only work with the available data. The tanking of the economy due to Trump’s failure to be the president he was elected to be is solely on his shoulders. The stable genius does have ultimate authority, doncha know?

  14. Case of the Mondays
    April.20.2020 at 7:46 pm

    From day one the left has been wrong about everything, created fear when none was needed. And now they are realizing they’re going to pay the price in the 2020 election. What I know is that Trump wins reelection, keeps the Senate, and we hopefully get two more conservatives on the court. Fuck the left.

  15. Gaear Grimsrud
    April.20.2020 at 7:46 pm

    “These findings underscore the importance of expanded polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to diagnose those with infection so they can be isolated and quarantined, while also maintaining the broad social distancing interventions.”
    No. These findings underscore the pure insanity of destroying the economy and suspending the constitutional rights of a couple hundred million Americans over a bad flu season.

  16. shamrock
    April.20.2020 at 7:50 pm

    0.17% of the population of NYC has already died. I think that marks a lower bound.

Please to post comments