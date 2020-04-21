The Volokh Conspiracy
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 21,
4/21/1800: Justice Alfred Moore takes judicial oath.
Possible really good news from a population screening antibody test study in Santa Clara County, California
The tests indicate that the number of infections in the county is around 40 times as high as the number of confirmed cases.
Plus: Drudge challenges Trump on traffic claims, France taxes links, COVID-19 in Ohio prisons, and more...
The gatherings are ill-advised but understandable given the harms of government-enforced shutdowns.