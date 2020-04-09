Coronavirus

Preliminary German Study Shows a COVID-19 Infection Fatality Rate of About 0.4 Percent

Good news from a population screening study

|

GermanCovidMask
(Andrianocz | Dreamstime.com)

Preliminary results are out from a COVID-19 case cluster study in one of the regions worst hit by Germany's coronavirus epidemic. They are somewhat reassuring.

One often-heard statistic is the "case fatality rate"—that is, the percentage of people diagnosed with a disease who will die of it. This afternoon that figure stands at 3.5 percent for COVID-19 in the U.S., but this rate is significantly inflated because it does not count asymptomatic cases or undiagnosed people who recover at home. What we really need to know is the infection fatality rate: the percentage of all the people infected who eventually die of the disease. That's what the German study attempts to do.

Over the last two weeks, German virologists tested nearly 80 percent of the population of Gangelt for antibodies that indicate whether they'd been infected by the coronavirus. Around 15 percent had been infected, allowing them to calculate a COVID-19 infection fatality rate of about 0.37 percent. The researchers also concluded that people who recover from the infection are immune to reinfection, at least for a while.

For comparison, the U.S. infection fatality rates for the 1957–58 flu epidemic was around 0.27 percent; for the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, it was about 2.6 percent. For seasonal flu, the rate typically averages around 0.1 percent. Basically, the German researchers found that the coronavirus kills about four times as many infected people than seasonal flu viruses do.

The German researchers caution that it would be wrong to extrapolate these regional results to the whole country. But they also believe these findings show that lockdowns can begin to be lifted, as long as people maintain high levels of hygiene to keep COVID-19 under control.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  4. Geraje Guzba
    April.9.2020 at 3:35 pm

    //But they also believe these findings show that lockdowns can begin to be lifted, as long as people maintain high levels of hygiene to keep COVID-19 under control.//

    So, not that deadly and, wash your fucking hands. If only early calls for rational responses weren’t routinely drowned out by apocalyptic predictions and the dissemination of insane models where everyone dies.

    1. Ronald Bailey
      April.9.2020 at 3:49 pm

      GG: Let’s do a conservative calculation using these heartening rates and see what it yields. Let’s conservatively say that only 25 percent of the US population is eventually infected. 330,000,000 x 0.25 = 82,500,000. Now let’s multiply that with the preliminary German infection (not case) fatality rate. 82,500,000 x .0037 = 305,250 deaths. Would that be too many excess deaths for 1 year or not? Remember the last year’s flu deaths totaled about 34,000.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.9.2020 at 4:02 pm

        Ron,

        If 82 million people is your “conservative” estimation of the number of those likely to be infected, I’d really hate to see what your panicked estimation looks like. Not sure where you are getting that number from. You are also assuming, and I don’t know why, that the CFR of all infected cases is going to be consistent against all demographics – that is, that after the most vulnerable die, the numbers of those dying will continue to stay the same.

        But, your estimate is now 302,000 people. Tell you what Ron, if we can anywhere even remotely near that number, the next time Reason does it’s annual begathon, I will donate $1,000.00.

        But, if we don’t, you have to change your Reason account name to “Ron Burgundy, Panic Merchant.”

        Deal?

      2. Nardz
        April.9.2020 at 4:02 pm

        Depends how you record the deaths.
        Currently, anyone who dies who has (or might have) the covid is being attributed to “covid deaths” regardless of the actual cause.
        It’s stat padding.
        But let’s cover every flu season like this, and let our technocrat overlords dictate every facet of our life while we cower in fear

        1. Nardz
          April.9.2020 at 4:07 pm

          Further, what percentage of infected people are confirmed? How many are unrecorded?
          The technocrats have completely fucked the people of the world based on a CFR that 1) attributes every death of an infected person to cover, even if they were hit by a bus, and 2) has no clue how many people are actually infected.
          And we get… 0.4%

        2. Geraje Guzba
          April.9.2020 at 4:09 pm

          Even with the stat padding, which is obvious, do you think we are going to hit 300,000 dead, or anywhere even near that number?

          1. Nardz
            April.9.2020 at 4:11 pm

            Lol
            No.
            It’s fucking idiotic

      3. Nardz
        April.9.2020 at 4:10 pm

        “My conservative calculation is that 300,000 Americans will be killed by the covid even though it’s completely illogical”
        -tranny Ron

        1. Geraje Guzba
          April.9.2020 at 4:15 pm

          lmao

      4. $parcasmic, a love connection
        April.9.2020 at 4:13 pm

        Shorter Ron “I am still desperate to shit my pants over this “

      5. Rossami
        April.9.2020 at 4:24 pm

        According to your own article, the German infection rate was only 15%. On what basis do you almost-double that to 25% for the calculation of US population? Using both the German observed rates, the US prediction equals 183,150.

        And while you are correct that last year’s flu deaths were about 34,000, you should also note that the 2018-2019 season was lower than average. Flu during the year before (the 2017-2018 season) killed over 56,000 and even that is not the highest recorded. The year-to-year variation is large.

