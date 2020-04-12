Donald Trump

Trump Has Secret Emergency Powers?

"Presidential emergency action documents” concocted under prior administrations purport to give him such authority, according to a New York Times op-ed.

|

TrumpApril2020
(Kevin Dietsch - Pool via CNP/Newscom)

President Donald Trump has an expansive view of how much unchecked power the U.S. chief executive can wield. For example, in a speech back in July 2019, he asserted, "I have an Article II, where I have to the right to do whatever I want as president." The Article II to which Trump was referring is the section of the U.S. constitution that outlines the powers given to the president. Among other things, that article requires that the president "shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed." An ordinary language reading of that section does not prima facie suggest that it gives a president the right to whatever he or she wants to do.

More recently, during a March 12 White House press availability, Trump was asked if he was going to declare a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. "We have very strong emergency powers under the Stafford Act," responded the president. He then added, "I have the right to do a lot of things that people don't even know about."

In a chilling op-ed in The New York Times, Brennan Center legal scholars Elizabeth Goitein and Andrew Boyle suggest that Trump's statement could be referring to the secret powers that previous presidents have granted themselves in "presidential emergency action documents." As Goitein and Boyle explain:

These documents consist of draft proclamations, executive orders and proposals for legislation that can be quickly deployed to assert broad presidential authority in a range of worst-case scenarios….These include suspension of habeas corpus by the president (not by Congress, as assigned in the Constitution), detention of United States citizens who are suspected of being "subversives," warrantless searches and seizures and the imposition of martial law.

As the coronavirus pandemic worsens, it is not far-fetched to think that President Trump might seek to exercise the heretofore secret emergency powers delineated in the documents. "Even in the most dire of emergencies, the president of the United States should not be able to operate free from constitutional checks and balances," they argue. "Presidential emergency action documents have managed to escape democratic oversight for nearly 70 years. Congress should move quickly to remedy that omission and assert its authority to review these documents, before we all learn just how far this administration believes the president's powers reach."

It is way past time for Congress to rein in unconstitutional assertions of executive power by exposing and incinerating these secret presidential emergency action documents. Meanwhile, President Trump needs to adhere to his Article II oath: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

NEXT: Official COVID-19 Numbers Represent Just 6% of Total Infections, a New Analysis Suggests

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    April.12.2020 at 6:17 pm

    I think you are confusing prior administration emergency powers with Trump’s personal super powers.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.12.2020 at 6:47 pm

      It’s cool when Big O was in office tho.

  2. SQRLSY One
    April.12.2020 at 6:31 pm

    I am told that Trump wields the ULTIMATE weapon known as “booger beam”… Emergency Powers out the yin-yang!!! One finger on one nostril, blow hard like a blow-hard, and spew your narcissistic snot all over everyone, with the other nostril! Chinese-Trumpese-virus-laden snot, even!!!! And Nostril-dame-us, the Great Prophet, foretold all of this UTTER DOOM, a LONG time ago!

    Go ye and HIDE in yer shelters NOW, I am yelling you!!!!

  3. Eddy
    April.12.2020 at 6:34 pm

    “The Article II to which Trump was referring is the section of the U.S. constitution that outlines the powers given to the president. Among other things, that article requires that the president “shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” An ordinary language reading of that section does not prima facie suggest that it gives a president the right to whatever he or she wants to do.”

    Sure, but there are people – many of them have worked for the executive under one party or another (or both), who give Article II a broader interpretation.

    There have even been Supreme Court justices with such a broader view.

    So, in a crisis, whose views are going to get Presidential attention?

    1. SQRLSY One
      April.12.2020 at 6:44 pm

      Never fear, Libertarian Dear, JesseSPAX, the Libertarian Constitutional Scholar Extraordinaire is here!

      Demented Pro-Trump commentors here (like JesseSPAZ) think themselves to be Constitutional Scholars, and bless the idea that the Trumptatorship has “absolute rights”. ‘Cause Trump says so!!!
      https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/02/president-trump-absolute-rights/607168/
      Donald Trump’s Strange and Dangerous ‘Absolute Rights’ Idea
      This is a profound misunderstanding of the American constitutional system.

      END TITLES IMPORTS

      Yet Trump can’t bring Himself to go on a much-needed head-chopping (douchebag-firing, layoffs) spree at the FDA, until such time as the USA has as much freedom as ALL OTHER NATIONS ON THE PLANET have, to blow on OTC cheap plastic flutes! Super-Trump, where are you now? North Koreans have more cheap-plastic-flutes freedoms than we do!

    2. SQRLSY One
      April.12.2020 at 6:45 pm

      https://reason.com/2020/02/07/michael-bloomberg-and-the-imperious-presidency-2/#comment-8120734

      JesseSPAZ comment: “He can fire political appointees for any fucking reason he wants.”
      Jesse’s over-archingly lusting after the super-powers of the Trumptatorship YET AGAIN!!!
      Trump can fire them for not assigning their entire paychecks to Trump… For not licking Trump’s balls as much as JesseSPAZ does… For turning down Trump’s requests for then to perform personal murder-for-hire… For having fucked Stormy Daniels out of turn, when it was Trump’s turn… For Air Force Captain-Sir-Dude-Sir-Pilot-Sir refusing orders to go and bomb Nancy Pelosi’s house…

      Just when I was rooting for JesseSPAZ to turn from his evil ways, he doubles down on Trumptatorship-worship AGAIN!

    3. SQRLSY One
      April.12.2020 at 7:00 pm

      In a crisis, we must ALL turn to JesseSPAZ to save us ALL!!!

      JesseSPAZ, as a grade-school bully, would steal the other kids’ lunch money. When confronted about it, he would say, “But there is no controlling legal authority above me”, and other oh-sooooo-deep legalese bullshit! And then skitter away, to do it again the next time!
      “He is not constitutionally bound on any actions he performed.”
      Reminds me of ol’ Prez Clinton and “there is no controlling legal authority above me”. Clinton-Gore logic!
      https://www.nationalreview.com/2009/08/remember-no-controlling-legal-authority-andrew-c-mccarthy/
      “Gore had no real defense, so he trotted out a phony one: There was, he infamously claimed, “no controlling legal authority.” What he meant was that there weren’t many court decisions interpreting the meaning of Section 607. It was laughable. The rule of thumb for judges, as for the rest of us, is that laws are construed to mean what they say, the ordinary, everyday understanding of the words. ”
      Plain written laws and Constitutional writings don’t mean what they say, unless JesseSPAZ agrees with them. Otherwise, he’ll trot out some Al-Gore-like bullshit, and then skitter away.

      Trumpbots also totally lose sight of the fact that ultimately, written words (laws, the USA Constitution, etc.) aren’t the be-all… Obeying our conscience, and positive outcomes for the human race, matter more! Example: In the waning days of the Nixon administration, people (to include the DoD) worried that a whacko Nixon (while depressed and drunk off his ass every night) might push the big read button, and start WW III, just ‘cause he (Nixon) was totally bummed out. So Schlesinger (Secretary of Defense) didn’t tell Nixon, but he whipped up a kludged-up “bypass” to Nixon’s Big Red Button… Which was totally in violation of the written words of the USA Constitution! But it was the right thing to do! “Right” as in “ethically and morally correct, and benevolent, and sensible”, not FAR Right, as in Trumpbotic minds and Trumptatorship worshippers today!

  4. Don't look at me!
    April.12.2020 at 6:46 pm

    meesa propose that the senate give immediately emergency powers to the supreme chancellor.

  5. BigGiveNotBigGov
    April.12.2020 at 7:11 pm

    After back to back loons on the order of Obama and Trump, and no the problem is not in how different are they but how alike are they; every American should be screaming for the tightest possible restraints on Presidents.

    Trump is Obama’s third term.

  6. AlmightyJB
    April.12.2020 at 7:20 pm

    Well he should clearly cancel the November election.

Please to post comments