Reason Roundup

Trump Was Warned in January and February That Covid-19 Could Kill Millions, Cost Trillions

Plus: Trump's rumored stake in hydroxychloroquine, Supreme Court "destroys Fourth Amendment jurisprudence," the 21st century crisis case for libertarianism, and more...

|

(Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA/Newscom)

"There is an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls," trade adviser Peter Navarro warned in a memo to President Donald Trump way back on February 23. The next morning, Trump told Americans "the coronavirus is very much under control in the USA."

Navarro's February memo followed up on one from January 29. In the earlier memo, Navarro wrote that the economic cost of doing nothing could be as high as $5.7 trillion and suggested that more than half a million Americans could be killed by COVID-19.

A little more than a week after this memo, the Trump administration gave "nearly 18 tons of donated respirator masks, surgical masks, gowns and other medical supplies to China." And throughout the next few weeks, Trump continued to downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 threat.

Navarro was persistent. In his February memo, he expressed an urgent need for at least $3 billion in appropriations to help prevent, contain, and treat the coronavirus. He said now was not the time to be worried about costs but to start stocking up on ventilators, personal protective equipment for health care providers, and other pandemic-related supplies.

"We can expect to need at least a billion face masks, 200,000 Tyvek suits, and 11,000 ventilator circuits, and 25,000 PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators)," Navarro wrote.

It would be around another three weeks before federal agencies started stocking up.

Read Navarro's memos in full on Axios.

FOLLOWUP

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) have been buying hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that Trump has been pushing as a COVID-19 cure despite a lack of evidence for its efficacy.

"It appears to be the first time that the BOP has purchased the drug," reports The Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay. He points out "the use of taxpayer money on hydroxychloroquine by the two agencies came in spite of a heated debate among policymakers and medical professionals about the drug's effectiveness in treating the virus, and the possibility that a sudden surge in demand for the drug could diminish the supply for those who use it to treat other ailments such as malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis."

In the midst of this, rumors about Trump's alleged financial stake in hydroxychloroquine have started swirling, with help from Ian Sams, Kamala Harris's former communications director. "Trump himself has a financial stake in the French company that makes the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine," Sams tweeted last night, citing The New York Times as his source.

The Times article stated that "Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in [drug maker] Sanofi," which sells hydroxychloroquine under the brand name Plaquenil.

Both the Times and Sam use vague language and omit specifics, making the matter sound potentially nefarious. It turns out that one of the many mutual funds that the president's family trusts invests in holds significant stock from Sanofi.

"The suggestion that this is significant is a huge stretch," tweeted lawyer and vocal Trump critic George Conway, husband of Kellyanne Conway, a Trump adviser.

Mutual funds consist of diverse securities packaged together and managed by a fund adviser; it's not as if Trump owns stock in Sanofi directly. What's more, Sanofi makes a lot of different drugs, and its patent on Plaquenil has run out. That means hydroxychloroquine is hardly a big money-maker for the company, and there are abundant other sources where one can get versions of the same drug.

FREE MINDS

SCOTUS sides against due process. A Supreme Court decision yesterday on police and traffic stops "destroys Fourth Amendment jurisprudence that requires individualized suspicion," wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor in the court's only dissent. More here on the case and ruling, from Reason's Damon Root.

FREE MARKETS

From 9/11 to COVID-19, 21st century crises keep making the case for libertarianism. "Over the past month, we have seen a torrent of governmental incompetence that is breathtaking in scale," Scott Sumner writes at The Library of Economics and Liberty. "In contrast, the private sector has reacted fairly well, and has been far ahead of the government in most areas."

Sumner's post comes in response to a Financial Times article which suggested that with 9/11, the Great Recession, and now this new coronavirus outbreak, "one need not be of the left to interpret the century so far as a vindication of the state."

Ha! But, alas, the Times piece is not meant to be funny. And so, Sumner offers a rebuttal:

The US government largely botched the response to both 9/11 and the 2008 banking crisis. After 9/11, they created counterproductive agencies such as the TSA and the department of Homeland Security, and of course they also invaded Iraq. These actions did far more harm than 9/11 itself. They responded to the banking crisis of 2008 with an ultra-tight monetary policy that caused NGDP to fall at the sharpest rate in 60 years, which caused far more harm than the banking crisis itself. These are not the examples to cite if you are trying to discredit libertarianism.

This time around the failures have largely revolved around regulations and trade policies that have greatly slowed the rollout of much needed testing, and also reduced the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE). Adequate testing and PPE are viewed by experts as the two key factors in controlling the epidemic (beyond social distancing). Governments can play a useful role in pandemics, but in this case our government failed to do so. They did not encourage social distancing until it was too late. They disbanded the federal department aimed at addressing pandemics. They failed to stockpile needed equipment such as surgical masks. Then they banned the importation of such masks (until just a few days ago), and put tariffs on needed parts for ventilators. They inhibited the domestic manufacture of needed equipment. They fought against price gouging, which actually helps during a crisis. They prevented private sector actors from doing much needed testing for coronavirus. They had numerous burdensome regulations than deprived the health care industry of needed labor, or prevented it from shifting to needed locations. They spread misinformation and outright lies, even as they (correctly) criticized China's government for doing the same.

(All bold from the original post.)

Read the whole thing here.

QUICK HITS

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.7.2020 at 9:46 am

    The next morning, Trump told Americans “the coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”

    The rubes didn’t know then they should already be panicking.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      April.7.2020 at 10:06 am

      Hello.

      You know, I’m tired of this finger pointing during a pandemic.

      Talk about unproductive and unhelpful.

      1. Rich
        April.7.2020 at 10:13 am

        Look on the bright side, Rufus.

        When people are pointing fingers they’re not “touching their face”.

        1. lovetrumpstitution1789
          April.7.2020 at 10:15 am

          Pointing one’s finger is an inherent part of the process of picking one’s nose.

          1. Rich
            April.7.2020 at 10:17 am

            😎

        2. Rufus The Monocled
          April.7.2020 at 10:15 am

          Phew!

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.7.2020 at 9:47 am

    He said now was not the time to be worried about costs but to start stocking up on ventilators, personal protective equipment for health care providers, and other pandemic-related supplies.

    CHECK HIS INVESTMENTS.

    1. Conchfritters
      April.7.2020 at 9:58 am

      Navarro is an idiot – Trump appointed him, doesn’t he know who he is dealing with? He should have take a different approach and said: “Congratulations, great job! Please turn those shipments of ventilators and medical equipment to China around.”

      1. Moderation4ever
        April.7.2020 at 10:10 am

        While we could agree that Navarro is an idiot, it is interesting that he could see the problem that President Trump missed. Could we conclude that the President is less well informed that an idiot?

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    April.7.2020 at 9:49 am

    …a sudden surge in demand for the drug could diminish the supply for those who use it to treat other ailments such as malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis.

    Last I check lupus isn’t on track to kill 9 billion people.

    1. R Mac
      April.7.2020 at 9:59 am

      Yet…

    2. Earth Skeptic
      April.7.2020 at 10:18 am

      Some of us gonna get killed twice?

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.7.2020 at 9:50 am

    “The suggestion that this is significant is a huge stretch,” tweeted lawyer and vocal Trump critic George Conway…

    Kellyanne threatened to shake his ungloved hand if he didn’t make that tweet.

  5. MP
    April.7.2020 at 9:51 am

    “The suggestion that this is significant is a huge stretch,”

    “huge stretch” is an understatement. It’s an outright ridiculous accusation. And the MSM wonders why their screams of “TRUST US!” are met with such scorn.

    1. Nail
      April.7.2020 at 10:40 am

      They were banking on most people not knowing what a mutual fund is.

  6. Longtobefree
    April.7.2020 at 9:56 am

    “There is an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls,”

    Uh, no.
    Sorry Pete, you are once again, way off the mark.

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.7.2020 at 9:57 am

    “From 9/11 to COVID-19, 21st century crises keep making the case for libertarianism.”

    Precisely. The Koch / Reason libertarian policy of unlimited, unrestricted immigration — which was already gaining popularity — looks better than ever in the age of the #TrumpVirus.

    #OpenBorders
    #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.7.2020 at 9:57 am

    No, the U.S. does not get 80 percent of its prescription drugs from China.

    The tariffs are working.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    April.7.2020 at 9:58 am

    San Francisco, the first city to ban the use of single-use plastic bags, is now banning the use of reusable bags that customers bring from home.

    Sounds like it would be easier just to ban people.

    1. Number 2
      April.7.2020 at 10:45 am

      I wonder when we will start to read opinion pieces in the New York Times telling us that the San Francisco politicians who voted to ban single use grocery bags have the blood of coronavirus victims on their hands. Because you know darn well that’s exactly what we be reading if the ban had been a Republican initiative.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    April.7.2020 at 10:00 am

    …with 9/11, the Great Recession, and now this new coronavirus outbreak, “one need not be of the left to interpret the century so far as a vindication of the state.”

    Sadly, this statement is likely true.

  11. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.7.2020 at 10:00 am

    Ok barristers; think back to first year torts, proximate cause: trace the injury and negligence back to it’s source.

    “The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, sometime in the autumn, perhaps as early as November. It accelerated in December. Caixin Global reported that Chinese labs had sequenced the coronavirus genome by the end of December but were ordered by Chinese officials to destroy samples and not publish their findings. On Dec. 30 Dr. Li Wenliang warned Chinese doctors about the virus, and several days later local authorities accused him of lies that “severely disturbed the social order.”

    “Taiwanese officials warned WHO on Dec. 31 that they had seen evidence that the virus could be transmitted human-to-human. But the agency, bowing to Beijing, doesn’t have a normal relationship with Taiwan. On Jan. 14 WHO tweeted, “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.” The agency took another week to reverse that misinformation.”

    On Jan. 22-23 a WHO emergency committee debated whether to declare Covid-19 a “public health emergency of international concern.” The virus already had spread to several countries, and making such a declaration would have better prepared the world. It should have been an easy decision, despite Beijing’s objections. Yet director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus declined and instead traveled to China.

    “He finally made the declaration on Jan. 30—losing a week of precious time—and his rhetoric suggests the trip to Beijing was more about politics than public health. “The Chinese government is to be congratulated for the extraordinary measures it has taken,” he said. “I left in absolutely no doubt about China’s commitment to transparency.”

    A University of Southampton study suggests the number of coronavirus cases could have been reduced by 95% had China moved to contain the virus three weeks sooner. Yet Dr. Tedros gushed that Beijing had set “a new standard for outbreak response.” He also praised the speed with which China “sequenced the genome and shared it with WHO and the world.” China didn’t do so until Jan. 12.
    On Jan. 30 Dr. Tedros also said that “WHO doesn’t recommend limiting trade and movement.” President Trump ignored the advice and announced travel restrictions on China the following day, slowing the spread of the virus. U.S. progressive elites echoed WHO and criticized Mr. Trump. WHO didn’t declare the coronavirus a pandemic until March 11. [WSJ, April 6, 2020]

  12. wearingit
    April.7.2020 at 10:02 am

    Wait for the trumpflakes to come defend him. He did everything right, no one could’ve known, his investments in the experimental drug have nothing to do with him pushing it, etc.

    All is right in the world of mass delusion for them. Heaven forbid anyone criticize their dear leaders with, gasp, facts.

    1. R Mac
      April.7.2020 at 10:16 am

      Somebody doesn’t know what mutual funds are. Poor thing.

      1. Cynical Asshole
        April.7.2020 at 10:38 am

        Also doesn’t know what “experimental drugs” are.

    2. lovetrumpstitution1789
      April.7.2020 at 10:24 am

      Dude, I loathe the trumpflakes, especially loveconstitution1789, who is the biggest Trump ass kisser that ever lived.

      Having said that, it was so obviously a hit piece to make it sound like Trump is pushing hydroxychloroquine because he has a secret financial interest when the reality is it’s part of a mutual fund investment.

      Perhaps, worse hit pieces were the articles yesterday that said that Jared Kushner is working “with” Republican donors on distribution of emergency supplies. It was obvious they wanted the stories to be misread as “Kushner is distributing supplies to Republican donors”, when the actual story is that he was consulting with them about how to distribute supplies.

      1. R Mac
        April.7.2020 at 10:49 am

        Well look who got red pilled!

  13. Weigel's Cock Ring
    April.7.2020 at 10:02 am

    Trump Was Warned in January and February That Covid-19 Could Kill Millions,

    The “warning” was complete and total horseshit then, and it’s complete and total horseshit now.

    Cost Trillions

    It’s only costing us trillions because of the actions of scum like you.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.7.2020 at 10:30 am

      Amen.

    2. Lee Moore
      April.7.2020 at 10:53 am

      It’s interesting to note what Navarro meant by “could” here.

      His 29 January memo expressly notes that a 1% probability of a Covid breakout in the US would be, in terms of expected values, sufficient to justify cutting air links with China. Which Trump did, two days later.

      So when we’re discussing what couda shoulda woulda been done, it is not the case that on 29 Jan Navarro implied that a Covid breakout in the US was probable, in the sense of a 50%+, or even 20% plus probability. He was simply indicating that on an expected value calculation even a very low probability justified cutting air links.

      A strike by a very large meteorite on Earth is, fortunately, very very low risk, at any time in the next, say 100,000 years. But its consequences would be rather unpleasant if it did happen. If its probability shot up to 1% in the next ten years, it would still remain very unlikely, but on expected value terms, still worth spending a lot of money trying to avert it.

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.7.2020 at 10:04 am

    LOL, Biden critics are really getting desperate. Realizing that their “cognitive decline” argument didn’t work, they’re now attempting to use a dubious sexual assault allegation to derail his campaign. Actress and activist Alyssa Milano explains how it’s not at all inappropriate to simultaneously endorse #BelieveWomen and #TeamBiden.

    I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why.

    #BidenIsInnocent

    1. Finrod
      April.7.2020 at 10:28 am

      And Rose McGowan ripped her a new one over it. Witch Fight!

  15. Sevo
    April.7.2020 at 10:06 am

    “”There is an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls,” trade adviser Peter Navarro warned in a memo to President Donald Trump way back on February 23…”

    Oh, gee, one guy told Trump something!!! And sent a memo which apparently wasn’t read the minute it arrived!!!
    Pathetic straw-grasping .

    1. lovetrumpstitution1789
      April.7.2020 at 10:26 am

      Oh, come on. Let’s all admit that Trump’s complete ignoring of any staff advice, briefings, or memos goes beyond “wasn’t read the minute it arrived.” Or you can keep telling yourself stories where Trump is a heroic, wise leader, if that’s what you need to believe for some sick reason.

      1. Sevo
        April.7.2020 at 10:44 am

        Your TDS ate your cites; seek help.

        1. R Mac
          April.7.2020 at 10:52 am

          Don’t worry, there will be lots of anonymous sources coming soon to cite.

  16. esorv
    April.7.2020 at 10:09 am

  17. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.7.2020 at 10:09 am

    China’s handling of the #TrumpVirus has been so much more effective than America’s. Here’s the latest evidence:

    U.S. reports 1,264 coronavirus deaths in over 24 hours. Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new coronavirus death was reported.

    1. Finrod
      April.7.2020 at 10:31 am

      Silly bugger. You actually think because no new deaths were reported in China, that no new deaths actually happened in China.

      Those incinerators in Wuhan aren’t burning coal.

  18. JohannesDinkle
    April.7.2020 at 10:10 am

    And we need to establish a space force to eliminate the threat of asteroid strikes…
    What about preparing for the inevitable Ebola Type 14 pandemic?
    What are we doing to prepare for the hurricane season of 2027?
    This is a bit like counting up the sort of apocalyptic predictions Ambrose Evans-Prichard makes every few days. Eventually he will hit on something that actually happens. A person in Trump’s circle who had zero science background did.
    Schwarzenegger and the California legislature created a pandemic stockpile after the SARs scare (scare is right) but Jerry Brown gave it away in 2011. This saved an annual cost about the size of the Governor’s PR budget. Now, that’s worth looking at.

    1. Sevo
      April.7.2020 at 10:13 am

      No joke; the SF Chron ran a scare-piece a couple of weeks ago regarding their concerns if a major quake hit while we have the current PANIC going on.
      I didn’t read it.

    2. lovetrumpstitution1789
      April.7.2020 at 10:30 am

      What is your complaint, exactly? A global coronavirus pandemic was a foreseeable event. (As Nassem Taleb has pointed out, it is not a “black swan” at all). More preparation could have been made and someone in the American intelligence community could have realized that the Chinese lie about such matters.

      1. Sevo
        April.7.2020 at 10:41 am

        “A global coronavirus pandemic was a foreseeable event.”

        Yes, so is a depression.
        Now, tell us *when* if you’d like to be considered other than a scare-monger.

  19. Rich
    April.7.2020 at 10:11 am

    The Department of Veterans Affairs and the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) have been buying hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that Trump has been pushing as a COVID-19 cure despite a lack of evidence for its efficacy.

    Pelosi calls for investigation into Trump connection with VA and BOP in 3, 2, 1, ….

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      April.7.2020 at 10:43 am

      Pelosi is back home with her constituency…shitting in the streets.

  20. Sevo
    April.7.2020 at 10:11 am

    BTW, CA’s death CA-19 toll has totaled approximately 400 people as of last month last night.
    Newsom has shut down what amounts to the 4th-largest economy in the world over a disease which has caused 400 deaths.
    By comparison, CA suffers 300 auto-related deaths per month.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.7.2020 at 10:22 am

      Shut down cars now!

      1. JohannesDinkle
        April.7.2020 at 10:35 am

        Following Newsom’s reasoning, California should establish a state-wide 20mph speed limit. The economic cost is justified by the lives saved.

  21. Echo Chamber
    April.7.2020 at 10:12 am

    The Swedish model is attractive:

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/sweden-found-solution-coronavirus-103003618.html

    “Sweden is developing herd immunity by refusing to panic. By not requiring social isolation, Sweden’s young people spread the virus, mostly asymptomatically, as is supposed to happen in a normal flu season. They will generate protective antibodies that make it harder and harder for the Wuhan virus to reach and infect the frail and elderly who have serious underlying conditions. For perspective, the current COVID-19 death rate in Sweden (40 deaths per million of population) is substantially lower than the Swedish death rate in a normal flu season (in 2018, for instance, about 80 per million of population).”

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.7.2020 at 10:33 am

      Anything besides a complete totalitarian lockdown and the testing of literally every man, woman, child, and zirs, is going to result in millions of deaths.

      Watch. A month from now literally everyone in Sweden will be dead.

    2. Sevo
      April.7.2020 at 10:42 am

      “The Swedish model is attractive:”

      Uh, is she in the bikini dancing unit?

    3. Overt
      April.7.2020 at 10:44 am

      But take a look at the numbers…Specifically in deaths, Sweden is running about 4x the number of deaths per million than neighboring Norway (59 v 15), where they locked shit down. Norway is a little bit less urban, and a little bit less old, but by and large they are close.

      So it is clear that locking shit down has a pretty substantial impact. However, as indicated in the article, the question is whether lowering it down that much really is worth the pain.

      Also, it is noteworthy that Sweden is actually losing its nerve. Their parliament is currently passing legislation that will allow it to perform targeted lockdowns. And their economy is still being substantially hurt as people voluntarily self isolate.

      1. Overt
        April.7.2020 at 10:46 am

        (My point is that while I too am very attracted to the Swedish model, there is another side to the argument, and it is important to understand those nuances)

    4. Cynical Asshole
      April.7.2020 at 10:47 am

      The Swedish model is attractive:

      I agree, Swedish models usually are quite attractive.

  22. Rufus The Monocled
    April.7.2020 at 10:14 am

    “There is an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls,”

    What’s the timeframe he’s looking at? That is, in one month? Six months? One year from now?

    Maybe I’m a rube, but I look at Italy. Here’s a country that got blindsided and took a massive hit. It slowly got its act together (when all is settled wouldn’t surprise me if we begin to think they did a better job than first though all things considered) and we’re seeing the numbers top and as of now the number of cases stand at around 135k.

    How does it figure the USA with all its advantages and knowing it was coming (even if later rather than sooner – and it would have been sooner had the Chinese not lied (and quite frankly this is where we should keep the focus on), will see 100 million affected?

    If USA is roughly five times Italy’s population, if we’re to just pro rate the numbers we’re looking at 600k. Let’s be kind and say 1 million.

    How they heck do you arrive at 100 million? On this models they have?

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      April.7.2020 at 10:15 am

      top off

    2. Geraje Guzba
      April.7.2020 at 10:38 am

      You arrive at 100 million by losing your shit and selling panic. That’s what panic merchants do. They have one commodity to sell: panic. Panic in a predictive model acts as a multiplier. So, multiply every negative prediction by 100.

    3. Troglodyte Rex
      April.7.2020 at 10:41 am

      Pelosi is back home with her constituency…shitting in the streets.How they heck do you arrive at 100 million? On this models they have?

      Easy, ENB is a hack.

      1. Troglodyte Rex
        April.7.2020 at 10:42 am

        Fucking squirrels.

  23. Cynical Asshole
    April.7.2020 at 10:18 am

    Navarro wrote that the economic cost of doing nothing could be as high as $5.7 trillion

    I wonder how that compares to the economic cost of practically shutting down the economy for two or more months?

    “We can expect to need at least a billion face masks, 200,000 Tyvek suits, and 11,000 ventilator circuits, and 25,000 PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators),” Navarro wrote.

    It would be around another three weeks before federal agencies started stocking up.

    Based on my experience with federal government procurement timelines, three weeks from the time they were told they’d need to buy shit and actually buying shit is pretty fast for them. This isn’t intended as a defense of the fed’s, more an indictment for how slow they typically respond.

  24. Knutsack
    April.7.2020 at 10:22 am

    Navarro, a trade adviser was giving Trump information.

    Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was giving probably giving Trump information.

    Who do you listen to when you have questions about diseases and viruses?

    By the way, in January, Fauci was saying that the virus wasn’t a major threat to the U.S.

    So Trump is fucked no matter what he does. Listen to Navarro and the media says he isn’t listening to an expert like Fauci. Listen to Fauci and the media says he isn’t listening to the guy that knew the whole time.

    Let’s see how close Navarro’s predictions are at the end of this.

    ENB is in a win-win. She can blame him for everything all the time. At this point, I really believe she does this for the clicks.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    April.7.2020 at 10:24 am

    For starters, the drug is off-patent and it’s being manufactured by lots of companies. Sanofi isn’t going to make much money on it. But don’t believe us, here’s George Conway:

    George Conway
    @gtconway3d
    Yep. And can’t imagine Sanofi could make that much on a drug that’s not patented.

    The Hoarse Whisperer
    @HoarseWisperer
    Replying to @gtconway3d @IanSams
    “As of last year, Mr. Trump reported that his three family trusts each had investments in a Dodge & Cox mutual fund, whose largest holding was in Sanofi.”

    Jesus, that’s beyond a stretch. Like Trump actually knows the individual equities in his mutual funds.

    884
    10:39 PM – Apr 6, 2020 · Washington, DC
    And secondly, the “small personal financial interest” is a mutual fund that’s owned by a family trust and this means this revelation is one gigantic nothingburger. Again, don’t believe us. Here’s Trump-critic Walter Shaub saying “don’t get excited about this finding”:

    Walter Shaub

    @waltshaub
    Don’t get excited about this finding. If Trump were a regular executive branch employee covered by the conflict of interest law, the remedy for a conflict of interest would be to buy diversified mutual funds because they’re exempt from the law. That’s the asset this refers to.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    April.7.2020 at 10:25 am

    China’s efforts to rebrand itself as a global leader focused on humanitarian relief amid the coronavirus outbreak has hit a major snag and perhaps revealed Beijing’s true intentions behind their public relations blitz.

    After telling the world that it would donate masks, face guards and testing equipment to Italy, China quietly backtracked and sold the Mediterranean country desperately-needed medical equipment, according to a report.

    What’s worse is that the personal protective equipment (PPE) China forced Italy to buy was actually the same PPE Italy donated to China before coronavirus rushed its own shores and killed nearly 16,000 people.

  27. Ra's al Gore
    April.7.2020 at 10:26 am

    Leading US manufacturers of medical safety gear told the White House that China prohibited them from exporting their products from the country as the coronavirus pandemic mounted — even as Beijing was trying to “corner the world market” in personal protective equipment, The Post has learned.

    Now, the Trump administration is weighing legal action against China over its alleged actions, a lawyer for President Trump said Sunday.

    “In criminal law, compare this to the levels that we have for murder,” said Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign.

    “People are dying. When you have intentional, cold-blooded, premeditated action like you have with China, this would be considered first-degree murder.”

    Ellis said the options under consideration include filing a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights or working “through the United Nations.”

    Executives from 3M and Honeywell told US officials that the Chinese government in January began blocking exports of N95 respirators, booties, gloves and other supplies produced by their factories in China, according to a senior White House official.

    China paid the manufacturers their standard wholesale rates, but prohibited the vital items from being sold to anyone else, the official said.

  28. Earth Skeptic
    April.7.2020 at 10:28 am

    There is a well recognized logical fallacy in cherry-picking predictions based on hindsight, given that six months ago, somebody somewhere made a statement that at least partially resembles something that happened yesterday.

    Of course, this is a common “tool” in economics and finance (used by self-proclaimed geniuses who predicted the latest market crash or stock surge) and a scam in magic shows (where the magician plants a variety of messages in sealed envelopes hidden around the room, and reveals the one that best matches some revelation from the audience).

    So what do we call this when journalists indulge the fallacy?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.7.2020 at 10:33 am

      Mathematical models from credentialed experts:

      1. pick the worst one now to scare people into supporting government action

      2. pick the most accurate one years later to prove accuracy of modelling.

  29. Ra's al Gore
    April.7.2020 at 10:30 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247527745170464783

    Thinking about the top 5 US policy failures ever (yes, this is how I spend my time):

    1 Slavery/failure to end peacefully
    2 Failure of Reconstruction
    3 Pro-cyclical fiscal policies in Great Depression
    4 Vietnam War
    5 #COVID response (impressive, it makes the list in 2 months)…

    Know what 3, 4, and 5 have in common? They were all led by Washington technocrat types (Hoover was an engineer, McNamara ran the World Bank) who insisted their models and theories could outsmart reality, while ignoring what the data was telling them in real time.

  30. Ken Shultz
    April.7.2020 at 10:31 am

    “There is an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls,” trade adviser Peter Navarro warned in a memo to President Donald Trump way back on February 23. The next morning, Trump told Americans “the coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”

    I guess ENB imagines that back when she wasn’t paying any attention to this story, no one else was either. What she apparently doesn’t realize is that we were discussing the coronavirus here in comments long before virus concerns were discussed by Reason staff. In fact, one of the things we were arguing about was whether the virus represented more of an investment risk or more of buying opportunity. And the reason that was still a legitimate topic of discussion was because it hadn’t really impacted the stock market yet. Once coronavirus concerns became the dominant consideration and the market started crashing, that wasn’t much of a topic anymore. Instead, the question became how bad it was about to get and how long it would last.

    Anyway, look at the performance of the S&P 500, and you can see the market starting to crash (the S&P 500 falling below its moving average) on February 21st, a Friday–two days before the February 23rd secret warning President Trump supposedly ignored.

    This is to say that the secret warning President Trump received in this memo was so secret that the stock market, the bond market, and the world were already reacting to the same information, which could have been found just as easily by anyone watching Bloomberg, CNBC, reading the New York Times, the Washington Post, or, indeed, reading the comment section here in Reason Roundup.

    1. Ken Shultz
      April.7.2020 at 10:50 am

      I should add that claiming that President Trump or anyone else in the government should have anticipated the severity of the coronavirus before and better than the markets did is to completely expose yourself as a non-libertarian non-capitalist. The idea that the president should anticipate problems before the markets react to them–and act accordingly regardless of whether the market thinks it’s important–is the opposite of libertarian capitalism. It’s progressivism.

      In her mind, experts in the government knew better–and Trump should have spent big on preventative measures, listening to government bureaucrats rather than waiting for the markets to react.

      I don’t see another explanation.

      If she didn’t know the markets were already reacting to the news in that memo on the date of the memo, that just underscores the point that she thinks good government is when our politicians do what’s in the best interests of the country–regardless of what’s happening in the markets. If she didn’t know the markets were already reacting to this, and she thinks that President Trump should be castigated for not ignoring the markets and pushing the panic button anyway, then she thinks the government is better at evaluating risks and costs than the market.

      That is not libertarian capitalism–by anyone’s definition.

      There are journalists who write about cars, but that doesn’t mean they’re automobiles; and there are journalists who write about libertarian capitalism, but that doesn’t mean they’re . . .

  31. Ra's al Gore
    April.7.2020 at 10:32 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247240862733565952

    1/ Now California is sending back extra ventilators too… As I mentioned a couple weeks ago, any new ventilators we build at this point will likely be very expensive furniture. We don’t have the docs and nurses to run them and we don’t need them anyway:

    2/ One would think the fact all three West Coast states have decided they don’t need more of the most crucial piece of equipment in treating serious #CV cases would lead reporters to ask hard questions about the projected course of the epidemic – and lockdowns. One would think.

  32. Bearded Spock
    April.7.2020 at 10:33 am

    Captain Elizabeth Nolan Ahab really wants to get that Orange Whale.

    Peter Navarro, the bete noire of Reason for his economic policies, is now cool again. Like John Bolton, there is no one Reason will not lovingly embrace once they believe he can politically damage that nasty uncouth Trump.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.7.2020 at 10:49 am

      Who writes the first “The Libertarian Case for Biden’s Socialist VP Pick” article?

  33. Ra's al Gore
    April.7.2020 at 10:47 am

    The UK government’s new testing chief has admitted that none of the 3.5 million antibody tests ordered from China are fit for widespread use.

    Professor John Newton, who was appointed by health secretary Matt Hancock to oversee testing, reportedly said the tests were only able to identify immunity in people who had been severely sick with coronavirus.

    The tests did not pass the evaluation stage, and he was quoted by The Times as saying they were “not good enough to be worth rolling out in very large scale”.

Please to post comments