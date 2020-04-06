Fourth Amendment

Sotomayor Upbraids SCOTUS for a Decision That 'Destroys Fourth Amendment Jurisprudence That Requires Individualized Suspicion'

The justice filed a lone dissent in Kansas v. Glover.

(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom)

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that the Fourth Amendment is not violated when the police stop a motorist simply because the vehicle that motorist is driving is registered to someone with a suspended driver's license. In a lone dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor described the majority's handiwork as a decision that "destroys Fourth Amendment jurisprudence that requires individualized suspicion."

The case of Kansas v. Glover originated in 2016 when a patrolling sheriff's deputy ran the plates on a pickup truck and discovered that the truck's owner, Charles Glover, had a suspended driver's license. Was Glover behind the wheel at the time? The sheriff's deputy had no idea and made no additional efforts to find out. He just pulled the vehicle over. Glover was driving and later filed suit, arguing that the traffic stop was an unconstitutional seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

"When a driver loses his license, he and his family must rely on other drivers (a spouse, a driving-age child, a child-care provider, a neighbor) to meet the family's needs," Glover and his lawyers argued before the Supreme Court. "Under Kansas's proposed rule…any of those other drivers can be pulled to the side of the road at any moment merely for driving a lawfully registered and insured car in a completely lawful manner." That rule, they argued, is an "unjustified intrusion on personal privacy."

Kansas told the Supreme Court that it does not matter if an innocent driver happens to get stopped based on the erroneous assumption that someone else is driving. "While it is certainly possible that the registered owner of a vehicle is not the driver, 'it is reasonable for an officer to suspect that the owner is driving the vehicle, absent other circumstances that demonstrate the owner is not driving,'" the state told the Court. "That is the very point of investigative stops—to confirm or dispel an officer's suspicion."

Writing today for an 8-1 Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas sided with the state. The Kansas sheriff's deputy "drew the commonsense inference that Glover was likely the driver of the vehicle, which provided more than reasonable suspicion to initiate the stop," Thomas wrote. "The fact that the registered owner of a vehicle is not always the driver of the vehicle does not negate the reasonableness of [the officer's] inferences."

Writing in dissent, Justice Sotomayor accused the majority of shortchanging the Fourth Amendment. "In upholding routine stops of vehicles whose owners have revoked licenses," she wrote, "the Court ignores key foundations of our reasonable-suspicion jurisprudence and impermissibly and unnecessarily reduces the State's burden of proof."

"The consequence of the majority's approach," Sotomayor maintained, "is to absolve officers from any responsibility to investigate the identity of a driver where feasible. But that is precisely what officers ought to do—and are more than capable of doing."

The Supreme Court's decision in Kansas v. Glover is available here.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. loveconstitution1789
    April.6.2020 at 12:17 pm

    Disappointing Gorsuch vote.

    If Probable Cause can mean anything, than it means nothing.

    Why anyone has their vehicle registered in their name is beyond me. Start a business and register the vehicle in that business name.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.6.2020 at 12:28 pm

      I suppose that because “probable” is a statistical term, it is just playing the odds. If you see someone taking a long deep drag on a cigarette, is it more likely to be pot than tobacco? If you see someone running away from a busted jewelry store window with a small bag, it might be a good idea to stop them on probable cause.

      But man, 8-1? I really thought it would go the other way and tell Kansas to do better next time. “Probable” doesn’t have much statistical meaning left.

      1. Monkberrymoon
        April.6.2020 at 12:40 pm

        Why are you two going on about “probable cause”? This is the lower standard of “reasonable suspicion.

        Plus, this is a bizarre statement: “The sheriff’s deputy had no idea and made no additional efforts to find out.” Had no idea? Of course he had an idea — the owner of the car. It might have been wrong, but it certainly made some sense. That’s what “reasonable suspicion” is all about.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          April.6.2020 at 1:09 pm

          Indeed.

          And the suspicion was, in fact, so eminently reasonable that the person to whom the vehicle was registered was the one driving the car.

          How anybody thought this could go the other way is beyond me.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            April.6.2020 at 1:14 pm

            Sets a bad precedent. Reasonable Suspicion is not the minimum standard, it’s Probable Cause.

            The same standard required for warrants.

            Vehicles should be treated no differently for 4A protections as real property, persons, and personal property.

            Reasonable suspicion is a bullshit minimum standard for 4A stops and seizures just because its a vehicle.

            That is like giving police the ability to enter a home because the person listed as owner on the property tax database has a warrant. That is NOT how shit works.

            1. Geraje Guzba
              April.6.2020 at 1:19 pm

              //That is like giving police the ability to enter a home because the person listed as owner on the property tax database has a warrant. That is NOT how shit works.//

              Not quite. In your scenario the police could walk over to the home and knock on the door. If the guy with a warrant for his arrest answered the door, the police could arrest him on the spot and it would be completely constitutional.

              “Well, anybody could have been in the house” would be a risible argument.

        2. loveconstitution1789
          April.6.2020 at 1:11 pm

          And Reasonable Suspicion is an unconstitutional standard for police to use…ever with the seizure of persons and property. The fact that the courts have let them get away with illustrates how corrupt many judges are.

          Probable Cause is the standard, not some made up term like Reasonable Suspicion.

          1. Geraje Guzba
            April.6.2020 at 1:15 pm

            I’d argue the police even had probable cause. This case never even came close to passing the smell test. It was ridiculous from its inception.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              April.6.2020 at 1:25 pm

              But they didnt have Probable Cause or they would have said that and this never would have gone this far.

              If cops have Probable Cause, I reluctantly submit because that is what the US Constitution sets the minimum standard as.

              These corrupt cops and judges keep pushing and pushing and they wont give in even when the US Constitution says they must.

              This is how Civil Wars start.

              1. Geraje Guzba
                April.6.2020 at 1:28 pm

                They didn’t argue for probable cause because they didn’t need to, because that is not the judicially recognized standard. Don’t make arguments you don’t need to; any lawyer worth his salt understands that.

          2. Monkberrymoon
            April.6.2020 at 1:17 pm

            Uh, they’re all made up terms. Including “exclusionary rule.”
            But so what? At least the term “reasonable” is right there in the Fourth Amendment. RS is as good a standard as any for judging whether an officer faced with a possible criminal situation can freeze the situation and at least investigate.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              April.6.2020 at 1:28 pm

              Exclusionary rule is made up but its a made up punishment for violating the 4A. I can live with something that restricts government more.

              Reasonable suspicion is not listed in the Constitution anywhere and judicially give more power to the police in violation of the US Constitution.

              Fuck the government for trying to do this. Fuck the police for stopping out of state plates without probable cause. Fuck the police for telling non-residents that they have to leave the state.

              If government violates the Constitution, then they have zero authority over THE PEOPLE. You can kill them in the street and there is nothing they can do about it legally, since there is no Supreme Law to give them power over you.

  2. sparkstable
    April.6.2020 at 12:31 pm

    I can’t believe I’m saying this… but I think she’s wrong here. It sucks… but the state does make a good argument (starting from the assumption that the underlying premises are justifiable like state roads, state police, etc.).

    A police officer SHOULD investigate who is driving a vehicle. But to do that… they need to, you know… interact with the vehicle and the driver. Maybe get their name or ID? And are they supposed to just toss a note through the window as it drives by saying, “Please come back and toss a note back telling me who is driving,” or maybe they can use facial recognition tech? Yeah… that would be good.

    No… it IS reasonable, again assuming the underlying premises, that the registered owner is in fact the driver. The existence of examples in which an owner is not the driver does not undermine the fact that it is still reasonable, absent any other information, to assume that he is.

    Imagine a car is seen at a bank robbery. The car gets away along with its occupants and now the cops are trying to find the perps. They have the plate of the car, so they know the owner. Are you telling me that they can’t now go investigate the owner of the car? Sure, that may lead to them realizing the car was not being driven by the owner but that’s the process.

    Assuming innocence is not the same as restricting logic, reason, or investigative leads. I can ask you all sorts of questions about a murder, thinking the whole time you are innocent. But if I do not ask those questions, I do not have all the information (assuming you have some relation to the event… maybe it was the clerk at the gas station you just left from who was killed in a stuck up by the guy behind you in line).

    1. sarcasmic
      April.6.2020 at 12:41 pm

      No… it IS reasonable, again assuming the underlying premises, that the registered owner is in fact the driver.

      As much as it pains me to say this, I agree.

    2. Eric
      April.6.2020 at 1:17 pm

      If I have to contort to agree with an opinion, I’m inclined to side against the state. It’s little bites like these that slowly eat the elephant.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        April.6.2020 at 1:27 pm

        My feelings too. There was no real reason to stop the vehicle. It was not swerving, driving erratically, didn’t even have the proverbial broken taillight. Just the onwer’s license being suspended.

        What if the owner was on parole? Would that have justified the hunch that the driver was violating parole in some manner and it would have been ok to pull him over?

        What if the owner was the stereotypical young black male, a class which commits more crimes per capita than older blacks, or females, or even young white males? Would that have justified the stop?

        There has to be some individualized suspicion that the specific driver might be committing a crime or traffic offense at this specific time, not just that he statistically is in a class of likely offenders.

  3. Dillinger
    April.6.2020 at 12:50 pm

    >>Justice Clarence Thomas sided with the state.

    surprising.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.6.2020 at 1:16 pm

      The fact that he wont retire and let Trump pick his replacement has me lose respect for him.

      In the end all the Nazgul are not friends of American freedoms, some are just far worse than others.

  4. Jerry B.
    April.6.2020 at 12:58 pm

    “Was Glover behind the wheel at the time? The sheriff’s deputy had no idea and made no additional efforts to find out. He just pulled the vehicle over.”

    So how was the sheriff’s deputy supposed to find out who was behind the wheel, absent stopping the vehicle and checking?

    I think SCOTUS got this one right.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.6.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Absolutely. This was a no brainer, which explains the Sotomayor vote.

      This Glover guy and his lawyer’s really had some epic fucking chutzpah to even make this argument.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        April.6.2020 at 1:22 pm

        Sets a bad precedent.

        Probable Cause should be required for all stops and seizures under the 4A, even if the police turn out to be correct in their suspicions.

        The Nazgul have helped turn the USA into a police state with their violations of the US Constitution.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          April.6.2020 at 1:25 pm

          There would likely have been probable cause as well.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.6.2020 at 1:30 pm

      Why did it matter? The driver was doing nothing to draw attention to himself. He was a member of a class more likely to offend than others; not even more likely to offend than not, but simply more likely to offend than non-members of his class (of suspended license holders). Substitute young black male for suspended license; does that still provide reasonable suspicion to investigate?

  5. StackOfCoins
    April.6.2020 at 12:58 pm

    So often the SC defers to cops. They are utterly unreliable when it comes to keeping the pigs in line.

  6. Lee Moore
    April.6.2020 at 1:02 pm

    Sotomayor’s dissent proposes that the police officer should have approached the suspect vehicle, and tried to identify the driver’s age and gender by inspection – presumably by pulling alongside and trying to peer through the window.

    Logically though, even that, if accomplished – wouldn’t create the individualised suspicion that Sotomayor thinks is necessary. For the police officer would simply have discovered that the driver was, say, male, white and around 40. It would identify him only as being a person not apparently inconsistent with the owner – one of tens of thouands of such people – not as the actual owner.

    So even Sotomayor’s game is a crap shoot.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.6.2020 at 1:20 pm

      Her rationale is bullshit pandering.

      The Nazgul allow violations of the 4A which sets a minimum standard of Probable Cause.

      You know cops are full of shit when they don’t even have enough to have “Probable Cause”. It’s a ridiculously low standard of proof but it is enough to drive most corrupt cops crazy. Which it should.

      Stopping vehicles SHOULD BE hard. Just like the Founders intended in the 4A for persons, real, and personal property.

  7. Rich
    April.6.2020 at 1:06 pm

    “That is the very point of investigative stops—to confirm or dispel an officer’s suspicion.”

    Serious question: Does the law require documentation of “an officer’s suspicion”?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.6.2020 at 1:17 pm

      Parallel construction comes later.

      Its why police should need warrants for every stop and seizure of vehicles and persons. To the same minimum standard as real and personal property now kind of gets.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.6.2020 at 1:23 pm

        The Constitution does not require warrants in the first place. It only provides protections against “unreasonable” searches and seizures. You are rewriting the Constitution.

      2. Monkberrymoon
        April.6.2020 at 1:25 pm

        Yeah, that’s right. Before a cop stopped me for speeding a couple of weeks ago, he swore out an affidavit and got a warrant from a judge.

  8. Dyzalot
    April.6.2020 at 1:18 pm

    Why wouldn’t it be reasonable to assume that someone wouldn’t be driving on a suspended license? Why is it reasonable to assume the law is being broken?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.6.2020 at 1:21 pm

      Us vs. Them.

    2. Monkberrymoon
      April.6.2020 at 1:23 pm

      I don’t think that’s quite the right question. The law doesn’t require an “assumption,” just a suspicion (albeit a reasonable one). I think that’s quite a lower standard.
      But to answer your question anyway, either suspicion would be reasonable. That’s the beauty of having a standard that’s pretty far below 50% certainty.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        April.6.2020 at 1:32 pm

        The suspicion was based on membership in a class which statistically is more likely to commit crimes than other classes. In this case, the class was the owner has a suspended license. In other cases, it might be the owner was a young black male. Why is one class ok to pull over but not the other?

Please to post comments