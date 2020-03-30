Census

Tear Up Your Census Form for a Better America

The government is perfectly capable of counting heads in a less-intrusive and more-hygienic way.

|

lrphotos127839
(Richard B. Levine/Newscom)

If, like me, you've received not one but three mailings from the U.S. Census Bureau proclaiming "Your Response Is Required By Law," you're probably wondering whether to respond, toss the questionnaire in the trash, or fill it with bogus information. We're in good company, since about a third of households plan to ignore the census, according to the government itself.

In the past, I've filled in preposterous answers, then repeated them with a straight face when a harried-looking census field worker knocked on my door (that's a pleasure I'll miss this year, with in-person interviews suspended). It's good fun, it denies potentially dangerous information to a government agency that has a history of misusing the data it collects and, if repeated far and wide, it might spur nosy bureaucrats to try something less intrusive.

Less intrusive would be nice. Census questions, you may have noticed, go a bit beyond the simple head count authorized by the Constitution. Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution specifies an "actual Enumeration … within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in such Manner as they shall by Law direct."

There's nothing in there about demanding names, the types of our homes, the nature of our relationships with the people with whom we live, our ethnicity, or the details of our finances (if you were unlucky enough to get the old long form or the modern American Community Survey). That's all just bureaucratic curiosity.

Our answers are supposed to be confidential.

"The Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies. The law ensures that your private data is protected and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court," the Census Bureau website assures us.

If only that were true. In reality, laws change, and governments use information however they please once they have itsometimes in nasty ways.

"Despite decades of denials, government records confirm that the U.S. Census Bureau provided the U.S. Secret Service with names and addresses of Japanese-Americans during World War II," Scientific American reported in 2007. "The Census Bureau surveys the population every decade with detailed questionnaires but is barred by law from revealing data that could be linked to specific individuals. The Second War Powers Act of 1942 temporarily repealed that protection to assist in the roundup of Japanese-Americans for imprisonment in internment camps in California and six other states during the war."

More recently, "the Census Bureau provided neighborhood data on Arab-Americans to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2002," the article added.

So when the Census Bureau frets that "fewer than seven in ten householders said they intend to fill out the census form," with many Americans citing "privacy concerns, fear of repercussions, and general distrust of government," you're looking at self-inflicted wounds. The Census Bureau worked hard to earn that distrust.

Fortunately, there's a game plan for dealing with a hostile population that refuses to answer nosy questions posed by government workers. Even before the U.S. Census Bureau alienated the public, its Dutch counterpart, Statistics Netherlands, managed to do the same. As a result, people stopped responding and the Dutch government had to find a solution.

"The last traditional census in the Netherlands, in 1971, met with many privacy objections against the collection of integral information about the population living in the Netherlands," according to Eric Schulte Nordholt of Statistics Netherlands, writing in 2015. "This increased the non-response problem, and non-response was expected to be even higher if another traditional census were to be held in the Netherlands."

With questionnaires increasingly ignored, Statistics Netherlands stopped bugging people and switched to using publicly available data along with samples and statistical adjustments.

While head counts in the Netherlands are now less intrusive than the old census, not everything the Dutch do translates to the American context. Statistics Netherlands relies on standardized population registers that don't exist in the United States, and would be difficultjustifiably so, I thinkto impose on a mobile and distrustful population. People worried about the abuse of data collected every 10 years aren't going to want to continuously update their whereabouts with Big Brother.

But government has plenty of information on us as it is, from its own records and from private sources. The Census Bureau is already considering "starting the 2030 Census with an 'in-office' enumeration of the population using existing government administrative records," reveals a 2016 report. Between Social Security and the Internal Revenue Service, 90 percent or more "of the U.S. population could be located."

The Census Bureau would then fill in the gaps as needed. That approach may turn out to be more accurate than a traditional census faced with growing noncompliance and deliberately misleading responses.

As for the interesting questions about finances, ethnicity, and plumbing that the Census Bureau likes to add to the authorized tally… I could point out that the government is only supposed to count us, not interrogate us. But the Census Bureau concedes that most of the information it wants exists in government records, if only it would look.

Figuring out how many Americans there are based on existing administrative records may not only be more accurate than the old-style census, it would likely be a lot cheaper.

"A register-based census costing less than 1 percent of a traditional census is not exceptional," points out Nordholt of Statistics Netherlands. "A traditional census in the Netherlands would cost a few hundred million euros, while with this method it costs 'only' around 1.4 million euros."

Elsewhere, Statistics Netherlands reveals that the total staff required for the 2011 census was 15 people.

A national head-count based on administrative records would not only be less intrusive, cheaper, and closer to constitutional intent than old-style questionnaires; it would also be safer. Census workers would never again have to go door-to-door in a world that will probably retain concerns about contagion even after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

Was the guy at the last house coughing because he was sick or just to needle an unwelcome visitor? That won't be a concern for bureaucrats working desks rather than pounding pavement.

So, if you're worried at all, toss away that census form or fill it with nonsense with a clear conscience. You're helping to push the feds to count us in a less annoying way.

Advertisement

NEXT: In Dramatic Shift, Trump Tells Nation To Stay at Home Until the End of April

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    March.30.2020 at 10:53 am

    ” . . . in such Manner as they shall by Law direct.”

    So they can write the laws to allow anything they want to.
    Deal with it.

    1. GroundTruth
      March.30.2020 at 11:04 am

      Much as I hate to admit it, I have to agree that the text does sort of allow a wide range of options.

    2. Zeb
      March.30.2020 at 11:04 am

      One way of dealing with it is by criticizing the process and giving BS answers to the intrusive questions.

      1. uesrh
        March.30.2020 at 11:25 am

        [ FOR USA ONLY ]

        If You Are On A Lookout For A Way To Earn Your First Dollar Online You Can Stop Searching!
        Start Now With This Award Winning Program And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week!
        Find out more…….. Details Here

  2. sarcasmic
    March.30.2020 at 10:59 am

    If a third of the population plans to ignore the law, how the heck are they gonna enforce it?

    1. creech
      March.30.2020 at 11:06 am

      Back in 1970, the first national libertarian activist project was to protest the census by refusing to answer or just doing headcount per the constitution (project got a front page article in the WSJ).
      Tens of thousands refused to answer in full or in part. One person, from Hawaii, was fined $25 (which the project reimbursed). Other than that, nada from the Feds.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.30.2020 at 10:59 am

    …but is barred by law from revealing data that could be linked to specific individuals.

    El. Oh. El.

  4. Illocust
    March.30.2020 at 11:04 am

    Ehhhh, how about no. Lot harder for interested parties to mass fake population concentrations, when they have to rely on data that has to at least attempt to reach everyone. You get small time fraud in the current system, but its balanced out by other small time fraud. You start trying to go the statistic route and people will have the motivation to choose statistical methods that help their favored party.

    1. Zeb
      March.30.2020 at 11:05 am

      And an actual count is required by the constitution.
      How about just doing the head count and leaving it at that?

    2. mad.casual
      March.30.2020 at 11:23 am

      You start trying to go the statistic route and people will have the motivation to choose statistical methods that help their favored party.

      Because nobody enacted healthcare policy based on the census numbers and then changed the way the census was conducted specifically to obfuscate any outcomes as the result of healthcare policy changes?

  5. creech
    March.30.2020 at 11:04 am

    If you answer, I suggest the racial question be answered “Human.”
    (If that applies to you, of course.)

    1. SQRLSY One
      March.30.2020 at 11:39 am

      For jury duty recently, I filled in “human/mixed” for that space. I didn’t get yelled at or questioned, but didn’t get picked as a juror, either, which was fine by me!

      I was a compliant wussy, and recently filled the on-line census form for our family… You can check off “other” for race. Then fill in the blank. We are all “mixed” in my family! Born in America, so Native American… Scientists says modern “homo sapiens” comes mostly from Africa, so we are also African-Americans… Neanderthal genes and Denisovan genes, and all, so you get the picture…

  6. Adans smith
    March.30.2020 at 11:05 am

    There were 10 pages. Didn’t ask much. Address, date of birth and race. I put English.

  7. beteille
    March.30.2020 at 11:06 am

    Personalized ad appears: “Big tech selling my dataaaaa!” ????

    US Census form arrives: “Yesssss my preciousssss….” ????

    Same people.

    1. Sevo
      March.30.2020 at 11:41 am

      “Same people.”

      Really? Google agent shows up with gun?

    2. The Glibertine Party
      March.30.2020 at 12:14 pm

      I will never understand why Glibertarians are fine with being assfucked and exploited and tracked as long as it’s not the Gubmint doing it. You’re all fucking pathetic

  8. Earth Skeptic
    March.30.2020 at 11:15 am

    Given that most adult Americans struggle with basic math, we should not be surprised that they (and their fearless leaders) are beyond ignorance of statistics.

    Those who can do stats know that we do not need an expensive and intrusive physical counting to determine the population nationally and by state with sufficient precision to allocate seats in Congress.

  9. wootendw
    March.30.2020 at 11:16 am

    Thirty years ago, the census questions were so invasive, I only answered the ones I considered Constitutionally relevant. A census worker visited me a few weeks later and tried to get me to answer more. I said: “Prosecute me” and shut the door in his face.

    This year, however, I filled out the census online in less than 5 minutes. Outside of traditional questions like age, number of persons in the house, the only illegitimate (IMO) question it asked was if I owned my home outright or if it had a mortgage.

    It also asked, as always, what my race is. I said ‘other’ and typed in ‘human being’.

  10. Earth Skeptic
    March.30.2020 at 11:18 am

    Another perspective: what is the patriotic duty of citizens in a country founded on individual liberty?

    A) Compliance with demands from the state.

    B) Defiance.

    C) Shut up, I’m watching the game (or a rerun from last year).

    1. Kevin Smith
      March.30.2020 at 11:42 am

      D) Go away, I’m playing Doom and can’t pause right now

  11. Sevo
    March.30.2020 at 11:39 am

    “…Our answers are supposed to be confidential…”

    I needed a laugh this morning. Thanks.

  12. JohannesDinkle
    March.30.2020 at 11:49 am

    When I used to live in Tijuana, the government conducted a census in the barrio by flying overhead, taking photos, and then using the University to calculate probable population densities based on grids. They picked representative grids and surrounded them with Federales at about 2 in the morning. Census workers counted everyone in the grid. They then did the math.

  13. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    March.30.2020 at 11:55 am

    How many decent adults are interested in the thinking of anti-social malcontents these days?

    Does anyone think something like this is going to make the opinions of disaffected cranks at the societal fringe more popular? (Other than with eighth-grade misfits?)

    Carry on, clingers. With even less self-awareness and persuasiveness than usual, apparently.

  14. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.30.2020 at 12:08 pm

    I have always just shredded whatever snail mail I get from the census, or whatever they hang on my doorknob. When a person shows up and says I didn’t send it in, I say I did, then complain that it’s supposed to be confidential, so what makes them think I didn’t, and isn’t it a felony to send in two forms, like voting twice? They get flustered and don’t know enough to argue, and eventually leave. I suspect they just fill in whatever they want.

  15. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.30.2020 at 12:17 pm

    My libertopia eliminates any need for a census by all legislators proxying however many votes they won in the election. This also has the nice side benefit of making it worthwhile to vote against incumbents, since you can at least reduce their influence.

    I’d also let any property owner on the border of a different district, or jurisdiction, for that matter, switch districts and jursidictions.

Please to post comments