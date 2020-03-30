Reason Roundup

In Dramatic Shift, Trump Tells Nation To Stay at Home Until the End of April

Plus: 13 percent of NYPD out sick, Seattle slows the spread, and more...

|

(SplashNews/Newscom)

Trump pivots on COVID-19 containment strategy and goals. The president has a depressing new vision for defining a coronavirus job well done.

In a televised Sunday night news conference, Donald Trump did an about face from downplaying the number of possible COVID-19 deaths in America, now suggesting that 2.2 million people here could die. Considering the circumstances, he said, getting that number "down to 100,000" deaths would be "a very good job."

Trump is "reframing the crisis," tweeted CNN reporter Daniel Dale. One might also call it moving the goalposts, to cover for federal missteps and hubris in handling the virus crisis so far.

But MAGA propaganda aside, the change in Trump's rhetoric is a welcome one. Last week, Trump was promising that most of America would be back open for business as usual by Easter Sunday. Last night, Trump announced that voluntary social distancing recommendations would stay in place for the month of April.

"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won," Trump said. (Full remarks here.) He added that "on Tuesday, we will be finalizing these plans and providing a summary of our findings, supporting data, and strategy to the American people."

Stay tuned 'til then! And expect more reality-style rollout of U.S. COVID-19 policy, as Trump becomes enamored of the "ratings" that being a crisis-time president brings…

QUICK HITS

  • COVID-19 is causing a run on jigsaw puzzles.
  • A spiraling number of New York City police officers have caught the coronavirus:

  • In some good news, Seattle may be starting to see turnaround in its COVID-19 outbreak. Some observers are attributing this to early containment measures. Seattle was "home of the first known coronavirus case in the United States and the place where the virus claimed 37 of its first 50 victims," notes The New York Times. Yet "deaths are not rising as fast as they are in other states….Hospitals have so far not been overwhelmed. And preliminary statistical models provided to public officials in Washington State suggest that the spread of the virus has slowed in the Seattle area in recent days."

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.30.2020 at 9:33 am

    President Trump is a ratings hit.

    Captive audience.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      March.30.2020 at 9:42 am

      Hello.

      Trump (to virus): You’re fired!
      Chink Virus: I don’t speak English.

      Ratings!

      1. Cynical Asshole
        March.30.2020 at 10:19 am

        Trump (to virus): You’re fired!
        Chink Virus: I don’t speak English. Me no speakey Engrish.

        FTFY. Might as well go full racist.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          March.30.2020 at 10:34 am

          FUCKEN MONGORIANS!

        2. uesrh
          March.30.2020 at 10:37 am

    2. Brandybuck
      March.30.2020 at 10:05 am

      This single tweet of his should be enough to turn even the most ardent Trumpista against him. And this during a week of the most inane tweets from him yet. In the middle of one of the biggest crisis the country has ever seen, in a position to be the most informed of anyone, the only thing on his mind is how he looks on television.

      Even his core partisan base need to asking if senility is setting in, and if it’s time for Pence to crack open his copy of the Twenty Fifth Amendment.

      1. Cynical Asshole
        March.30.2020 at 10:22 am

        This single tweet of his should be enough to turn even the most ardent Trumpista against him.

        Never underestimate the power of a cult of personality.

        1. JesseAz
          March.30.2020 at 10:25 am

          It is weird what you TDS infected take personally. Most of us dont care about this tweet. We care about his actions. But you live in a world where words are more harmful than stones.

          I’m sure you were just as angry at obama for claiming he was smarter than all his advisers and would do their jobs better. Presidents tend to be narcissistic. This shouldn’t be news. All politicians are. Everyone on twitter is. You posting your views here is.

          Grow the fuck up.

        2. Earth Skeptic
          March.30.2020 at 10:27 am

          Almost like a viral pandemic.

      2. JesseAz
        March.30.2020 at 10:22 am

        Lol.

    3. Liberty Lover
      March.30.2020 at 10:17 am

      Bernie has a website too, you can always go there for advice.

  2. Commenter_XY
    March.30.2020 at 9:33 am

    As usual, the Orange Man Bad leit motif dominates everything this birdbrain writes.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      March.30.2020 at 9:43 am

      But it doesn’t quite have the pulsating Wagnerian crescendo.

      1. Rich
        March.30.2020 at 9:49 am

        “Wagner is better than he sounds.”

    2. JesseAz
      March.30.2020 at 9:58 am

      She quoted CNN. Serious business here. Optimism is dead. Orange man bad. Everyone panic. Ignore Fauci saying 100k to 200k. Sticking with 2.2 million.

      1. Commenter_XY
        March.30.2020 at 10:14 am

        Let’s be honest: 100K to 200K deaths is way worse than the flu.

        China’s lying and obfuscation (which continues today) regarding the nature of the Wuhan Coronavirus has lead to the deaths of Americans. I don’t think anyone seriously debates that.

        When this is over, we need to reassess our entire relationship with China. We need to isolate them, and erect a Great Wall around them until they become more transparent and truthful. Then there is the matter of American deaths by their actions. That cannot go unanswered.

        1. JesseAz
          March.30.2020 at 10:26 am

          Way worse? If taking that projection as accurate it is in family with a new version of the flu and only 2x bad a normal season of a bad flu. 2 years ago the flu killed 80k.

        2. Rufus The Monocled
          March.30.2020 at 10:35 am

          Their numbers insult even the left-wing retards here.

          I’m almost certain – carries the one – the death toll is way higher. Way. Like maybe tens of thousands.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      March.30.2020 at 10:04 am

      No educated, informed persons should be surprised to observe credulous culture war casualties defending Trump’s incompetence. Our can’t-keep-up backwaters didn’t get that way by happenstance, and the Trump base relies on the depleted human residue that remains in our desolate, uneducated, bigoted rural and southern stretches after generations of bright flight.

      1. Commenter_XY
        March.30.2020 at 10:06 am

        Ah, the human hemorrhoid speaks. Thanks reverend, for confirming everything I ever thought of Progressives.

        1. Troglodyte Rex
          March.30.2020 at 10:16 am

          Rev is short for revisionist

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        March.30.2020 at 10:13 am

        Still pales in comparison to the social decay and destruction of logic and decency progressivism has perpetuated on the West.

        A flock of illiberals you’re a part of.

        You’re an idiot.

      3. Red Rocks White Privilege
        March.30.2020 at 10:28 am

        Funny how residents of those successful, highly-educated communities you like to brag about have been trying to high-tail it to the can’t-keep-up backwaters in recent weeks to escape corona-chan. Guess facing their own mortality has an effect on perceptions of hyper-dense urban cesspools.

      4. Earth Skeptic
        March.30.2020 at 10:31 am

        But you do know that when society collapses, maybe not this pandemic but perhaps the next time, the only survivors will be rich capitalists at their New Zealand luxury bunkers and the rubes out in those despicable backwaters, right?

    4. wearingit
      March.30.2020 at 10:11 am

      As usual, the cultists are out to defend him.

      Could it be that he really is just a steaming pile of shit? No, it must be everyone else who is wrong…

      1. JesseAz
        March.30.2020 at 10:27 am

        Have you ever had an objective thought in your life? You’re a slightly more bearable Kirkland.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        March.30.2020 at 10:29 am

        Of course he’s a steaming pile of shit. But he pisses you off, so at least, like manure, he’s serving a useful purpose.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.30.2020 at 9:33 am

    Today 13% of the NYPD is out sick, 4,651 officers.

    Crime spree!

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      March.30.2020 at 9:44 am

      Stop and I ain’t frisking!

      HE GOTS DA RONA!

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        March.30.2020 at 9:48 am

        I LOL’d

  4. Deelerious
    March.30.2020 at 9:34 am

    Orangeman bad. Rinse. Lather. Repeat.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.30.2020 at 10:05 am

      Yup. The MSM hysterically tells every American that will listen that ending the quarantine will falsely result in millions of deaths.

      Trump caves to retarded government bureaucrats and the Media, then he is depressing and still the same old bad Orange man that should have been removed from office during that coup attempt.

      1. wearingit
        March.30.2020 at 10:11 am

        Keep it up cultist. Maybe he’ll let you get down on your knees for him soon.

      2. Commenter_XY
        March.30.2020 at 10:20 am

        1789, as a factual matter, there is no federal quarantine. You got a beef? Take it up with your state leadership.

        Now that we have much better data, we can make some initial judgments. The first among them is that the Wuhan coronavirus is considerably more lethal than ordinary influenza. And moves through the population must faster than flu. A temporary, time-bound period of self-isolation is the most reasonable response at this specific period of time.

        Sit tight, stay safe, and stay healthy. This will pass in time. The fact is, we are all Americans and in this together.

  5. Illocust
    March.30.2020 at 9:34 am

    So he did what he said he was going to do? Evaluate at the end of two weeks to see if the quarantine needed to continue? I know shocking to you, not really news to anyone outside of your bubble.

    1. JesseAz
      March.30.2020 at 9:59 am

      You think ENB actually listens or reads his speeches? She has CNN to inform her educated viewpoints.

  6. Rich
    March.30.2020 at 9:34 am

    COVID-19 is causing a run on jigsaw puzzles.

    Speaking metaphorically?

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    March.30.2020 at 9:35 am

    Hospitals have so far not been overwhelmed. And preliminary statistical models provided to public officials in Washington State suggest that the spread of the virus has slowed in the Seattle area in recent days.

    I don’t think you’re technically allowed to spread optimism.

    1. Rich
      March.30.2020 at 9:37 am

      False hope is a HATE CRIME!!

      1. Earth Skeptic
        March.30.2020 at 10:35 am

        Just a subset of crimes that include any opinions or statements suggesting (1) the world is not unfair, oppressive, and going to hell, and (2) that we do not need massive government programs to save us.

    2. MP
      March.30.2020 at 9:39 am

      They’re all bankrupt now because all of their patients are unemployed and no one can pay the bills.

      But yes, nuking the economy was worth it.

  8. Rich
    March.30.2020 at 9:36 am

    Today 13% of the NYPD is out sick

    And some of them are actually sick.

    1. Echo Chamber
      March.30.2020 at 9:46 am

      What percent were out sick on any given day pre covid?

      1. R Mac
        March.30.2020 at 10:11 am

        Who has time for such reporting?

      2. Earth Skeptic
        March.30.2020 at 10:36 am

        And how many are practicing social distancing out on their boats?

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    March.30.2020 at 9:36 am

    Last week, Trump was promising that most of America would be back open for business as usual by Easter Sunday. Last night, Trump announced that voluntary social distancing recommendations would stay in place for the month of April.

    It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

    1. Rich
      March.30.2020 at 9:39 am

      most of America would be back open for business as usual by Easter Sunday. Last night, Trump announced that voluntary social distancing recommendations would stay in place for the month of April.

      How about a compromise? “Open for business with social distancing.”

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      March.30.2020 at 9:45 am

      Isn’t it the ‘blurst of times?’

      Are you illiterate?

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    March.30.2020 at 9:37 am

    Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he expects 900 to have tested positive for coronavirus by tomorrow morning.

    Or else.

  11. Leo Kovalensky II
    March.30.2020 at 9:38 am

    Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to force companies who have never made ventilators to make them.

    Can we finally call him a fascist now?

    1. Rich
      March.30.2020 at 9:40 am

      Or a socialist?

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        March.30.2020 at 9:42 am

        As an economic system, fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer… Where socialism sought totalitarian control of a society’s economic processes through direct state operation of the means of production, fascism sought that control indirectly, through domination of nominally private owners. Where socialism nationalized property explicitly, fascism did so implicitly, by requiring owners to use their property in the “national interest”—that is, as the autocratic authority conceived it.

        1. Rich
          March.30.2020 at 9:44 am

          Right.

        2. JohannesDinkle
          March.30.2020 at 10:23 am

          National Socialist German Workers’ Party – NSDAP. FDR was an early admirer of Fascism in Italy, the country that invented it.

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      March.30.2020 at 9:57 am

      What could Trump have done differently? Well first, he could have realized that the natural response to high demand and low supply is to allow prices to rise. It even combats the dreaded “hoarding” that his administration has been decrying so vehemently. People are willing to sell their “hoarded” resources if the price of selling them outweighs their perceived value to the hoarder.

      Instead Trump decided to both stop the hoarders AND artificially increase the supply at the point of a gun.

      Instead of handing out $2.3T of made up money to anybody and everybody, perhaps a contract to buy ventilators, masks, and hospital beds at 5x, even 10x the market value would have had the very effect of increasing supply and decreasing hoarding. That could have been done for a fraction of $2.3T, and would have been a market based solution to increasing production.

      But Trump chose the end of the gun instead of capitalism. Tragedies generally expose our principles. If you actually believe something to be true you don’t often abandon that thought when SHTF. Well, SHTF and Trump abandoned capitalism, just like GWB before him.

      1. JesseAz
        March.30.2020 at 10:10 am

        I do have to ask… do you know how the government actually works? You seem to not know which entity creates Bills, not which one could create the contracts you advocate for.

        1. Sevo
          March.30.2020 at 10:14 am

          So long as Leo gets to pitch orange man bad, nothing else matters.
          Leo ought to be quarantined for his TDS, but we can hope it’s fatal.

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            March.30.2020 at 10:34 am

            I should point out that just last week I gave credit to Trump for not abandoning free market principles in the face of a crisis. He didn’t call for a national quarantine, and he refused to invoke DPA when everyone on the left was telling him to do it, Mayor Cuomo in particular.

            Of course Trump deserves criticism now for going back on that refusal.

        2. Leo Kovalensky II
          March.30.2020 at 10:20 am

          Well, the Senate “created” this spending bill. Apparently they don’t know how government works either.

          Are you honestly saying that Trump doesn’t have the power of the leader of the party in control of 2/3 of the government? Of course he has the power to ask for an increased spending bill for HHS or whichever part of the administration might issue the contracts.

          He, and he alone, had the power to invoke the DPA. He did it. He exposed himself for what he is. A believer in top-down control over industry instead of a believer in markets. There’s a word for that, and I used it in my first post.

          1. Commenter_XY
            March.30.2020 at 10:26 am

            Sounds like you need to join that non-delegation lawsuit currently making its way through the circuit courts and getting to SCOTUS. BTW, I think your characterization of the very limited use by POTUS Trump of DPA is way off base.

            My issue with Congress is adding all the extraneous bullshit to a bill clearly intended to address a national emergency. Seriously, 25MM for the Kennedy Center? Money for suntan regulatory review? How much other bullshit is in there. This is behavior I loathe from Congress.

          2. JesseAz
            March.30.2020 at 10:33 am

            2/3rds control isnt control, and he doesnt have 2/3rds. Or do you think the House and Senate are each a third and the judicial is nothing?

            Likewise the president does not control the senate. I know it seemed like it for the first 2 years under obama, but even then pelosi and Reid had their own wants and implemented them in bills.

            He invoked the DPA and has used it once. On GM. The company previously bailed out by Obama. Fuck them. But you seem to not recognize that the opposing party has asked him to use it much more vigorously and he hasnt.

            Likewise he has finally started ordering the FDA to stand down such as forcing the FDA to allow the company on Ohio to begin mask sanitization procedures when the FDA initially demurred.

            It may seem odd to you but trump is actually largely acting within the confines of his lowers, asking agencies to do the work and leaving to Congress (outside funds for a wall) the rest.

            You have a very weird focus here. And seem to ignore the constitutional structure of the government.

            1. Leo Kovalensky II
              March.30.2020 at 10:37 am

              You have a very weird focus here.

              Do you deny that the DPA is literally a fascist mandate? Yes or no?

              Of course I should be focused on it. Just like when Obama bought a stake in the automotive companies. It’s worth the focus of those of us who still hold free market principles dear.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      March.30.2020 at 10:06 am

      It’s a war. The MSM said so.

      All hail the best president in US History and wartime President Donald Trump!

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        March.30.2020 at 10:10 am

        You letting him off the hook and blaming the media is not surprising. I thought Trump’s appeal was that he was above listening to the media?

        1. JesseAz
          March.30.2020 at 10:13 am

          Or are you holding him to a higher standard in order to criticize him?

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            March.30.2020 at 10:14 am

            A higher standard than who?

            1. Troglodyte Rex
              March.30.2020 at 10:19 am

              1) Whon – objective case.

              2) Chocolate Jesus.

              1. Troglodyte Rex
                March.30.2020 at 10:19 am

                Whom, fucking ‘ronafingers

              2. Leo Kovalensky II
                March.30.2020 at 10:21 am

                Why shouldn’t I hold him to a higher standard than Obama? Obama is a leftist. Trump claims not to be. Of course he should be held to a higher standard. To think otherwise is acknowledging that there is no difference between the parties.

                1. Troglodyte Rex
                  March.30.2020 at 10:24 am

                  The president should be held to a single standard, regardless of party affiliation.

                  1. Leo Kovalensky II
                    March.30.2020 at 10:28 am

                    I expect a leftist to turn to socialism/fascism when things get bad. That’s why I don’t vote for them. The reason I left the Republican party is because George W. Bush did the exact same thing when he was President.

                    And now I’m being told that I should vote for Trump because he’s the alternative to leftists. And then he pulls this stunt. You’re damn right that he should be held to a higher standard if he thinks he’s worthy of my vote.

                    1. Troglodyte Rex
                      March.30.2020 at 10:37 am

                      I never said “higher” standard, I said “a” standard.

                      No one is telling you for whom to cast your vote. But to make up arbitrary standards makes you look like a petulant child.

                2. JesseAz
                  March.30.2020 at 10:34 am

                  So you hold right politicians to higher standards. Got it. In order to complain.

                  Again… the enemy of good is perfect.

                  1. Leo Kovalensky II
                    March.30.2020 at 10:38 am

                    If we can’t hold them to higher standards then why would we vote for them in the first place?

          2. loveconstitution1789
            March.30.2020 at 10:19 am

            Poor Leo. The media created this hysteria based on a fake death sentence from KungFlu and Trump does a political thing and does something.

            Nothing Trump is good enough for those with TDS, you see.

            If he didnt recommend another 30 day quarantine, he’s pushing grandmothers off cliffs. If he RECOMMENDS another 30 day quarantine Trump is at fault for nuking the economy. If Trump locked down NY and NJ, it would be war!

            Calm down and say fuck you government.

            We all went boating this weekend. Tied our boats together and got shitfaced.

            1. Leo Kovalensky II
              March.30.2020 at 10:25 am

              This thread is about the DPA. Do you agree that he is right to invoke it?

              Try to stay on topic.

              1. Commenter_XY
                March.30.2020 at 10:27 am

                Do you agree that he is right to invoke it?
                Answer: Yes. The Congress gave him that authority.

                1. Leo Kovalensky II
                  March.30.2020 at 10:30 am

                  From where in the Constitution does he derive the authority to control what private enterprises produce?

                  How does Congress delegate the authority that even it doesn’t have?

                  Please say interstate commerce. I need a good laugh.

                  1. loveconstitution1789
                    March.30.2020 at 10:36 am

                    Interstate commerce is a regulatory tool to control what private business produces. “Control” has varying degrees.

                    The Commerce Clause has limits and does not grant the power to ban products or services. Nor does it have the authority to force business to produce a certain product or service.

                    1. loveconstitution1789
                      March.30.2020 at 10:39 am

                      Those facts have not stopped the federal government from trying to regulate INTRASTATE commerce and they ban drugs, lawn darts, interstate prostitution, and other products and service.

              2. loveconstitution1789
                March.30.2020 at 10:33 am

                I think the Defense Production Act is a ridiculous violation of the Constitution. Now is not the time to argue over because there is hysteria and lies being passed along by the media. They are all fucking liars and have been for a long time.

                We are not at war. This is not a crisis. The President and federal government have no special powers. The states have no special powers, no matter what their Governors say.

                Americans are not on board with government is doing. That is how Civil Wars start.

                Trump is the Best President in US History but he still has limitations as he is just a man. He has made some mistakes like the bump stock ban and this 30 day recommendation fro quarantine.

                The DPA thing is so US companies can get federal funds. The companies want to build the ventilators to bilk the government. It was an agreement on the down low. Media is too infected with TDS to look into it.

    4. JesseAz
      March.30.2020 at 10:08 am

      No.

    5. Cynical Asshole
      March.30.2020 at 10:30 am

      All I know for sure is if I ever have to be put on a ventilator, I’ll feel really good about being put on one made by GM. /sarc

  12. Echo Chamber
    March.30.2020 at 9:41 am

    getting that number “down to 100,000” deaths would be “a very good job.”

    The media didn’t care when 80,000 people died from the flu in 2018.

    1. JesseAz
      March.30.2020 at 10:12 am

      My guess is 100k is still way too high an estimate.

      1. Commenter_XY
        March.30.2020 at 10:29 am

        Not slamming you JesseAZ, but as a stats guy, you know better. We’re at a point where the models have been informed by a lot of clinical, real-time data from SK, EU, and most importantly the USA.

        Fauci and Brix would not have thrown out those numbers unless they were pretty sure.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          March.30.2020 at 10:38 am

          KungFlu is not a national emergency [period].

          Unless it is a biological attack and the government is not telling us something, the seasonal Flu and Cold are more deadly than this Wuhanvirus.

  13. Troglodyte Rex
    March.30.2020 at 9:42 am

    One might also call it moving the goalposts,

    By altering the outlook based upon more information?

    One might also call you a feckless hack ENB.

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.30.2020 at 9:47 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $49.9 billion

    According to Koch / Reason libertarianism, the economy was terrible when our benefactor was worth $60 billion. And now he’s under $50 billion. Only unlimited, unrestricted immigration — with a $0.00 / hour minimum wage — can save us from the #DrumpfDepression.

    #OpenBorders
    #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

  15. Rufus The Monocled
    March.30.2020 at 9:48 am

    In Canada we fear of another kind of virus. The Blackface virus.

    Now we come to find out this degenerate sent masks to China ‘before it was cool’ even though it should have been clear to any clear minded leader not corroded by SJW ideological poison, that perhaps they should hold on to them.

    In the ensuing shortage, China comes in with a PR stunt offering, you guessed it, masks.

    Tell you what Bobby. I’d rather take my chances with the Wuhan than put on a mask made in the CCP.

    Justin puts international image before the safety of Canadians.

  16. lap83
    March.30.2020 at 9:52 am

    as Trump becomes enamored of the “ratings” that being a crisis-time president brings…

    Yeah yeah, he’s the worst at everything except when he is popular. That’s only because presidents are always popular in a crisis. If only there was an acronym for that level of bullshit…

    1. lap83
      March.30.2020 at 9:53 am

      *then it’s only

      blah, haven’t had coffee yet

    2. lap83
      March.30.2020 at 9:56 am

      Obligatory media ranting aside, I do have a criticism about Trump.

      I think the close everything down until the end of April is a ham-fisted way to compensate for the fact that he won’t quarantine the places that need to be quarantined. Quarantine the worst outbreaks (looking at you NY) and the rest of the country could make their own decisions about what to do.

      1. Rich
        March.30.2020 at 10:12 am

        IIRC, he in effect stated that allowing Iowa and Idaho to open up would be unfair.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        March.30.2020 at 10:14 am

        People are going about their business more and more.

        It is NOT a death sentence to get Wuhanvirus.

        The media refuses to acknowledge these facts and pass them along. So Trump is recommending something while Americans do something else.

        The federal government has no authority to lock down states or prevent travel between states without some real crisis and KungFlu is NOT a crisis.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          March.30.2020 at 10:15 am

          There are people taking their boats out on Lake Lanier to PARTY!

        2. lap83
          March.30.2020 at 10:21 am

          Well hopefully it will all be moot since it looks like the treatment they’re using in NY has been very effective so far

  17. JesseAz
    March.30.2020 at 9:53 am

    Dramatic shift? Trump was being optimistic. I know optimism is bad when it is colored orange… but wtf is this. Does reason prefer we stick with the 2 million dead 18 month timeline?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.30.2020 at 10:07 am

      unreason and the MSM’s goal is to destroy the USA via nuking our economy.

      We are letting it happen.

  18. creech
    March.30.2020 at 9:53 am

    I’m reluctant to admit it but Hillary would be doing a better job of managing this pandemic. She’d be following the Obama model used by him during the SwineFlu epidemic. You might remember, Obama refused to panic for four months after WHO declared it a worldwide epidemic. Eventually 300,000 Americans required hospitalization and about 12,000 died. No one objected to identifying Mexico as the source of the SwineFlu. No Republican governors gave him shit, no sports teams shutdown, no cower in place, no stock market free fall. But no, this time, Trump completely panics.
    What’s the difference? The media loved Obama and would have loved Hillary. The media hates Trump and Trump, wanting to be loved (and re-elected), is stampeded into what we see all around us.
    It is pretty much a forgone conclusion that the Media runs America.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.30.2020 at 10:27 am

      If the media did run America, how did Trump get elected in the first place? Or do they do like the WWE and let the heel win a few just to build momentum till their epic loss at Wrestle Mania?

      1. creech
        March.30.2020 at 10:38 am

        They didn’t run America in 2016 but had regained the lead in 2018 and, I believe, Trump is running a bit scared right now. I know three or four Trump supporters that are disgusted with the way he is behaving during this pandemic. Whether they hold their noses and vote for him in November…well, we will see.

  19. JesseAz
    March.30.2020 at 9:53 am

    Nobel laureate krugman doesnt understand how to normalize data, or why we do so in disparate population sets.

    https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/03/29/paul-krugman-blasts-our-response-to-virus-as-the-worst-in-the-world/

    1. Ken Shultz
      March.30.2020 at 10:08 am

      America’s response to the coronavirus is the worst in the world, which is shocking and has a lot to do with a leader who is completely unfit, temperamentally and intellectually, for the job 1/ pic.twitter.com/sGZuFUukgr

      — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 29, 2020

      We didn’t need a tweet from the pop culture king of Keynesian economics to know that he hated everything President Trump tried to do with last week’s rescue package–because it was the exact opposite of Keynesian stimulus.

      And I don’t need to read what Krugman has written on the topic of last week’s bill to know that he hates Trump’s efforts to deprive the government of spending money in a liquidity crisis and give it back to the taxpayers (consumers) instead. That goes against the central point of being a Keynesian–the government doesn’t have a marginal propensity to save.

      Trump gave Keynesians the finger last week, right in their liquidity trap faces, and seeing how offended they were by it should clear up any confusion among Trump’s critics about whether or not last week’s rescue bill was fiscal stimulus. To pretend that last week’s bill was Keynesian stimulus, you’d have to look past and ignore all the Keynesians who are lining up to denounce the bill for not being Keynesian stimulus.

      I shudder to think what the rescue package would have looked like if Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden were in the White House.

      1. Sevo
        March.30.2020 at 10:17 am

        Here’s all you need to know about Krugman:

        “It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging. When might we expect them to recover?
        […]
        Still, I guess people want an answer: If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.”

        1. Ken Shultz
          March.30.2020 at 10:40 am

          I think the rescue package was about as good as it could have been given that the Democrats control the House.

          President Trump’s attempt to suspend payroll taxes through December of 2020 so that people can keep all of what they earn (and employers don’t need to match those payroll taxes, too) was by far the best proposal on the table, but given that it was necessary to get this through the House controlled by Nancy Pelosi (and despite her concerns for keeping people like AOC in check), we’re lucky it isn’t far worse.

          . . . or maybe it isn’t luck. Maybe who’s in the White House makes a big difference–sometimes–and when people vote for a populist, the rescues they get are less about reimbursing Wall Street investors for their losses (as Krugman would have it) and more about stuffing the taxpayers’ pockets full of money that would have been spent by the government otherwise.

          And when we see people like Boehm and Suderman deriding the rescue package for being Keynesian stimulus, we should all keep in mind that all the Keynesians are denouncing the bill for being the opposite of that. They’re out in left field by themselves.

          It’s like going after Trump for being a gun grabber in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting because of his bump stock ban. No, that wasn’t the most pro-gun rights thing he could have done, but if you’re pro-gun rights and all you get in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting is a bump stock ban, that’s about the best you can reasonably hope for. Hillary Clinton (or Joe Biden) wouldn’t have let that crisis go to waste. They would have used that crisis to ban “assault weapons” and AR-15s–as a bare minimum. No, President Trump isn’t just as bad as Hillary or Biden because he wasn’t absolutely perfect and principled in his non-response to the Las Vegas shooting, but he was head and shoulders above what we would have had otherwise.

          I see the rescue package the same way. I’d rather we did nothing than what we did, but then I’d rather see payroll taxes suspended than do nothing, and the fact that the rescue package is so much better than it could have been is largely attributable to President Trump being in the White House. And seeing the Keynesians rail against President Trump because he gave them and their whole philosophy the finger is further evidence of that. If the Keynesians were in charge of the economy, the rescue package wouldn’t have been the way it is. It would have been all Keynesian stimulus and bailouts.

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        March.30.2020 at 10:35 am

        Maybe but I have a feeling that if the stimulus was/is Keynesian it wouldn’t matter to the Keynesian it would never be enough. Just like Krugman said about Obama’s stimulus plan.

        Those of us who say that the stimulus was too small are often accused of after-the-fact rationalization: you said this would work, but now that it hasn’t, you’re just saying it wasn’t big enough. The quick answer to that accusation is that people like me said that the stimulus was too small in advance.

        – Paul Krugman

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      March.30.2020 at 10:40 am

      If I were a Nobel descendant and kept seeing these predictable and unimaginative takes Krugman spews while squealing like Retard Pig I’d set up the prize where I can retroactively revoke it.

      “Listen, Paul. I know you did great with an obscure branch of economics, but this shit….this shit is retarded. Please hand it over.”

      “But without it I’m nothing! How can I give those classes on youtube or write for the NYT! They give me a free ascot and smoking jacket every year!”

      “Hand it over.”

  20. Ken Shultz
    March.30.2020 at 9:54 am

    “In Dramatic Shift, Trump Tells Nation To Stay at Home Until the End of April”

    “Donald Trump did an about face from downplaying the number of possible COVID-19 deaths in America”

    Just after the election of 2016, Gillespie was pointing out that Trump’s critics take him literally without taking him seriously, where Trump’s supporters take him seriously without taking him literally. That rang true just after the election of 2016, but after three and a half years of making the same mistakes over and over, I’m not buying it anymore.

    If some of these headlines were comments, we’d dismiss the commenters as trolls. That’s about all most journalists have left to do these days–troll the American people for attention.

  21. John
    March.30.2020 at 9:57 am

    http://techstartups.com/2020/03/27/coronavirus-cure-new-results-french-study-shows-combination-hydroxychloroquine-plaquenil-azithromycin-successfully-treated-80-coronavirus-patients-significant-dr/

    It appears the treatment developed by the French virologist is showing a lot of promise.

    The first preliminary trial involved a total of 36 COVID-19 patients. However, U.S. health agencies like FDA and CDA, are still very cautious about the effectiveness and safety of the two drugs due to small trial size and lack of sufficient data.

    Today, Prof. Didier Raoult and his team published results of their new study online. The study, which was supported by the Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire (IHU) Méditerranée Infection, succeeds the previous one which dealt with around twenty patients. Unlike the previous small study trial, the new observation study has a larger sample size of 80 COVID-19 patients. The objective of the study was to find an effective treatment to cure COVID-19 patients and to decrease the virus carriage duration.

    In 80 in-patients receiving a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, the team found a clinical improvement in all but one 86 year-old patient who died, and one 74-year old patient still in intensive care unit. The team also found that, by administering hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin, they were able to observe an improvement in all cases, except in one patient who arrived with an advanced form, who was over the age of 86, and in whom the evolution was irreversible, according to a new paper published today in IHU Méditerranée Infection.

    80 patients is a very large sample and the results dramatic.

    1. lap83
      March.30.2020 at 10:08 am

      That’s awesome!

    2. Commenter_XY
      March.30.2020 at 10:10 am

      John, n=80 is better, but it is not large enough to make a decision like mass distribution of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. The clinical trials underway now in NYC with over 1,000 patients will be enough to make a very good, data driven judgment.

      1. JesseAz
        March.30.2020 at 10:20 am

        The population sample in the study was 79 out of 80. That is a statistically positive result even at a population of 80. In materials sampling that would be considered definitive. But humans have more randomness to them. But dont undersell the sample. If closer to a 50% positive your point would be firm.

        1. Commenter_XY
          March.30.2020 at 10:31 am

          Directional, JesseAZ…directional. The NYC trials will tell us for certain.

          1. Echo Chamber
            March.30.2020 at 10:39 am

            Didn’t the NYC trials begin last Tuesday, and isn’t that long enough ago to have preliminary results aleady?

    3. lap83
      March.30.2020 at 10:11 am

      https://techstartups.com/2020/03/28/dr-vladimir-zelenko-now-treated-699-coronavirus-patients-100-success-using-hydroxychloroquine-sulfate-zinc-z-pak-update/

      I don’t know if you saw this, but this NY doctor (who incidentally looks like a dwarf extra from The Hobbit) has successfully treated 699 coronavirus patients with the drug cocktail

    4. MP
      March.30.2020 at 10:37 am

      That testing never would have happened unless we shutdown the world economy.

      /sarc

  22. Brandybuck
    March.30.2020 at 10:16 am

    > voluntary social distancing

    Which is the right response from the federal government. The states can be harsher if they want, places like New York need to be locked down. Voluntary social distancing is fine for 90% of the country. And Trump should have advised us to voluntarily social distance three weeks ago. But he was too busy pretending the disease was just a Democrat plot against him. Could end up being the biggest failure of any US president.

    This isn’t about partisanship. One can still argue that he would still be a better president than Hillary WITHOUT having to worship Orange Man as gawd almighty himself. It’s not a black and white world. Trump is not your personal savior and it’s okay to criticize him when he fucks up.

    1. Sevo
      March.30.2020 at 10:19 am

      “…Trump is not your personal savior and it’s okay to criticize him when he fucks up.”

      If you need help with that strawman, Leo is just upthread with a matching case of TDS.

    2. JesseAz
      March.30.2020 at 10:21 am

      To think you almost got a whole post in that could have been positive.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      March.30.2020 at 10:24 am

      The states have NOT AUTHORITY to be harsher.

      This bullshit about states with checkpoints and go door-to-door to force Americans to quarantine is utter tyranny.

      KungFlu is no worse than the Flu, so trying to implement some halfass Martial Law is not Constitutional. We have a right to peaceful assembly. A right to religious worship. A right to keep and bear Arms.

      Government has only one option to violate rights like that in an emergency and that is to declare Martial Law and suspend habeas corpus. They wont do it because these state tyrants know what will happen. They will get attacked by us armed Americans.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        March.30.2020 at 10:26 am

        There is no Constitutional way to suspend the Constitution, even in an emergency. The US Constitution provides no authority for that.

        The US Constitution provided for a way to limit some rights during invasion or some other emergency but that assumed most Americans would be on board.

        Americans are not on board with a 6 week quarantine, no matter what the liars in the media say.

Please to post comments