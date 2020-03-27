Coronavirus

Pandemic-Related Unemployment and Shutdowns Are a Recipe for Social Unrest

That's a huge concern as forecasters expect the U.S. unemployment rate in the months to come to surpass that seen during the depths of the Great Depression.

|

(Elizabeth Robertson/TNS/Newscom)

Could the stalled economy we've inflicted on ourselves in our frantic efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic lead to civil disorder? History suggests that's a real danger.

Around the world, high unemployment and stagnant economic activity tend to lead to social unrest, including demonstrations, strikes, and other forms of potentially violent disruptions. That's a huge concern as forecasters expect the U.S. unemployment rate in the months to come to surpass that seen during the depths of the Great Depression.

"We're putting this initial number at 30 percent; that's a 30 percent unemployment rate" in the second quarter of this year as a result of the planned economic shutdowns, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard told Bloomberg News on March 22. Gross Domestic Product, he adds, is expected to drop by 50 percent.

Unlike most bouts of economic malaise, this is a self-inflicted wound meant to counter a serious public health crisis. But, whatever the reasons, it means businesses shuttered and people without jobs and incomes. That's risky.

"Results from the empirical analysis indicate that economic growth and the unemployment rate are the two most important determinants of social unrest," notes the International Labour Organisation (ILO), a United Nations agency that maintains a Social Unrest Index in an attempt to predict civil disorder based, in part, on economic trends. "For example, a one standard deviation increase in unemployment raises social unrest by 0.39 standard deviations, while a one standard deviation increase in GDP growth reduces social unrest by 0.19 standard deviations."

Why would economic shutdowns lead to social unrest? Because, contrary to the airy dismissals of some members of the political class and many ivory-tower types, commerce isn't a grubby embarrassment to be tolerated and avoidedit's the life's blood of a society. Jobs and businesses keep people alive. They represent the activities that meet demand for food, clothing, shelterand that develop and distribute the medicine and medical supplies we need to battle COVID-19.

President Donald Trump may be overly optimistic when he hopes to have the country, including areas hard-hit by the virus, "opened up and just raring to go by Easter," but he's not wrong to include the economy in his calculations.

By contrast, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's insistence that "if it's public health versus the economy, the only choice is public health," sounds fine and noble. But it reflects an unrealistic and semi-aristocratic disdain for the activities that make fighting the pandemic possible at alland that keep social unrest at bay.

While the ILO has tried to quantify the causes of social unrest, its researchers certainly aren't the first to make the connection between angry, unemployed people and trouble in the streets.

At the height of the Great Depression, when U.S. unemployment hit a peak of 24.9 percent, Franklin Delano Roosevelt's administration saw make-work programs such as the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) as a means of getting the joblessespecially young mensafely into "quasi-military camps often far from home in the nation's publicly owned forests and parks," Joseph M. Speakman wrote for the Fall 2006 issue of Prologue Magazine, a publication of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.

"Bringing an army of the unemployed into 'healthful surroundings,' Roosevelt argued, would help to eliminate the threats to social stability that enforced idleness had created," Speakman added.

The program mostly workedat least, it confined revolts to the camps themselves, where they were suppressed by Army officers. Those same officers commanded the men when they were drafted and dispatched to even more remote destinations with the coming of World War II.

In fact, the connection between unemployment, stagnant economies, and social unrest is so clear that an important indicator for a large underground economy is relative peace prevailing alongside a chronically high unemployment rate.

If 21 percent of the workforce "were jobless, Spain would not be as peaceful as, barring a few demonstrations, it has so far been, say economists and business leaders," the Financial Times noted in 2011. Sure enough, researchers found that off-the-books businesses and jobs thrived in Spainaccounting for the equivalent of a quarter of GDP at one pointkeeping people employed and defusing tensions.

Bullard of the Fed doesn't propose shipping the jobless off to the wildernessat least, not yetand he doesn't seem inclined to rely on the black market to keep people fed, warm, and healthy. Instead, to defuse the impact of the social-distancing shutdowns of normal economic activity, he calls for lost income to be replaced by unemployment insurance and other payments that would make displaced workers and business owners whole.

He better be right that government checksdrawing on money from the thin air and not generated by an economy that has largely halted, I'll notecan offset the pain of lost jobs and businesses, because the first wave of the unemployment he predicts is already here.

"In the week ending March 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,283,000, an increase of 3,001,000 from the previous week's revised level," the United States Department of Labor announced on Thursday, March 26. "This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series."

Those disturbed by such economic collapse include public health professionals who take COVID-19 very seriously.

"I am deeply concerned that the social, economic and public health consequences of this near total meltdown of normal lifeschools and businesses closed, gatherings bannedwill be long lasting and calamitous, possibly graver than the direct toll of the virus itself," wrote David L. Katz, former director of Yale University's Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, in The New York Times last week. "The stock market will bounce back in time, but many businesses never will. The unemployment, impoverishment and despair likely to result will be public health scourges of the first order."

Unemployment, impoverishment, and despair are frightening outcomes in themselves. They're also a recipe for social unrest that will afflict even those of us who weather both the pandemic and the accompanying economic storm.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Longtobefree
    March.27.2020 at 11:18 am

    Great quote from Stephen M. Pollan:
    Large numbers of unemployed young men have bothered politicians since the French Revolution.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.27.2020 at 11:21 am

      China’s one child policy gave them an excess of young males to send off to die overseas before they cause trouble at home.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.27.2020 at 11:29 am

      Nothing shows statists disassociation from reality, and their disdain for commerce and profit, more than this bizarre attitude that it’s better to shut down the economy and throw people out of work and into isolation. It’s not just politicians, or a lot of commenters here and elsewhere. I have colleagues and friends who think similarly. They simply cannot grasp the idea that commerce is how life works, that money is just a better medium of exchange than barter, and that barter and trade is better than predator and prey.

      1. Idle Hands
        March.27.2020 at 11:57 am

        It’s a connected ecosystem you can’t just not disrupt one sector and expect it to not have enormous ripple effects everywhere.

      2. Metazoan
        March.27.2020 at 12:27 pm

        Right, exactly. They don’t seem to understand that “money” and other representations of wealth only work when they can actually be exchanged for stuff. For such smug people, they really are ignorant fucks.

    3. mad.casual
      March.27.2020 at 12:15 pm

      Large numbers of unemployed young men have bothered politicians since the French Revolution.

      That’s stodgy conservative thinking. These young men have been encouraged to stand next to their unemployed female peers as equals and reprioritize homosexuality and transgender rights above silly capitalist notions like family or employment.

      1. Nardz
        March.27.2020 at 12:24 pm

        So true

  2. Renad
    March.27.2020 at 11:25 am

    You think grandma’s life is in danger now. Just wait until the angry mob beats down her door for toilet paper and bottled water.

    1. Longtobefree
      March.27.2020 at 11:38 am

      And finds out that grandma still has great-grandpa’s double barrel shotgun and know how to use it.

    2. Nardz
      March.27.2020 at 11:56 am

      “Liberte! Egalite! Papier toilette!”

  3. Idle Hands
    March.27.2020 at 11:32 am

    Months? It’s not going to take that long try weeks. these people have no idea what they’ve done. They’ve put every service industry business behind the 8 ball by at least a month couple that with the fact things are not going to be normal even if we lift every shutdown tmw for months is a recipe for a recession if we are lucky is as bad as 08. They’ve pulled the bottom rung of the jenga board out on the first move the ripple effects this will have are going to be incredible. .

    1. Idle Hands
      March.27.2020 at 11:36 am

      There aren’t any words for the people who should and did know better and did it anyway because they feared a plague. No cost benefit analysis was done, no defined metrics of success, nothing. They didn’t care because they knew they’d be largely unaffected because they work from home anyway. They fucked over the most vulnerable among us and even now openly mock people and belittle people who point this out. They who sacrificed nothing except momentarily inconvenience have the gall to lecture people for worrying about how they are going to lose their houses, can’t feed their kids and lose their business’s. It’s fucking disgusting.

      1. Nardz
        March.27.2020 at 12:00 pm

        I would not be opposed to someone posting lists of various journalists by name, and their panic-pushing comments, whenever the newly unemployed are likely to see them.
        “These people killed your livelihood”

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.27.2020 at 11:32 am

    Predictable consequences are never unintended.

    Pretext for extended emergency powers.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    March.27.2020 at 11:33 am

    Georgians are already talking about what they are doing this weekend.

    Self-Quarantine is over this weekend.

    1. mad.casual
      March.27.2020 at 12:18 pm

      For some.

      Others are going to have quarantines imposed on them harder. Probably until the leaders imposing them are run out of town on a rail.

  6. sarcasmic
    March.27.2020 at 11:34 am

    Keep a loaded gun nearby. No sarc.

  7. AlbertP
    March.27.2020 at 11:35 am

    “Unemployment, impoverishment, and despair are frightening outcomes in themselves. They’re also a recipe for social unrest that will afflict even those of us who weather both the pandemic and the accompanying economic storm.”

    The “affliction” mentioned borne by “those of us who weather both the pandemic” and “economic storm” might just come in the form of tighter government restrictions in many aspects of life, and an even larger and more intrusive government.

  8. JohannesDinkle
    March.27.2020 at 11:36 am

    One thing to consider – the prisons are releasing nonviolent prisoners early. Many of them are people who have drug habits or are in jail for burglary.
    Many police come into close contact with the public while making arrests, so more of them will call in sick.
    Shops are closed down and still full of whatever they sell, but no one is watching the store.
    Guess what will occur to someone recently released?

    1. Longtobefree
      March.27.2020 at 11:39 am

      Guess what will occur to someone recently released?

      They will spread the virus they got in prison?

    2. Nardz
      March.27.2020 at 12:01 pm

      “Nonviolent”

    3. lap83
      March.27.2020 at 12:18 pm

      The broken windows will make everything better

    4. mad.casual
      March.27.2020 at 12:24 pm

      Guess what will occur to someone recently released?

      Their cell gets filled with someone who was illegally jogging or biking along the lakefront during quarantine?

  9. Rich
    March.27.2020 at 11:40 am

    Cuomo’s insistence that “if it’s public health versus the economy, the only choice is public health,” sounds fine and noble.

    What is this “public health” of which he speaks?

  10. eyeroller
    March.27.2020 at 11:41 am

    He better be right that government checks—drawing on money from the thin air and not generated by an economy that has largely halted, I’ll note—can offset the pain of lost jobs and businesses

    Seems reasonable in the very short term. Once inflation gets going, maybe not.

  11. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    March.27.2020 at 11:44 am

    “President Donald Trump may be overly optimistic when he hopes to have the country, including areas hard-hit by the virus, “opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” ”

    May be?

    1. Sevo
      March.27.2020 at 11:57 am

      As if a fucking asshole bigot has any better data.
      Scumbag…

Please to post comments