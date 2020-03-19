Coronavirus

Health Bureaucrats Botched the Response to Coronavirus. Trump Made It Even Worse.

How broken bureaucracy and poor political leadership combined to botch the rollout of COVID-19 testing.

(Kevin Dietsch/CNP/AdMedia/SIPA)

The single most important failure of the U.S. response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been the slow rollout of testing. This was an abject failure of bureaucracy. But it was also a failure of presidential leadership. 

The countries that have had the most success in containing the outbreak, such as South Korea and Singapore, have done so through early, rapid, and widespread testing and contact tracing, followed by targeted quarantines. South Korea and the United States discovered initial cases of the coronavirus on the same day in January. Since then, some 290,000 people in South Korea have been tested and new daily cases have fallen from 909 to just 93. Despite a much larger population, the United States, tested just 60,000 people in the same period of time. 

South Korea saw the problem and took steps to stop it. The U.S. was flying blind. 

Much of the failure to make mass testing available lies with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As a Wall Street Journal report makes clear, the CDC, which managed the development of the initial test kits, botched the job in just about every possible way: The CDC not only produced a faulty test that had to be retracted but adopted narrow testing criteria that meant many people with symptoms simply couldn't be tested. 

Perhaps most disastrously, as The Washington Post reports, federal health agencies initially declined to certify tests produced by private companies that were better suited for rapid mass testing anyway. This is despite the fact that experts, including the former head of the FDA, were publicly recommending that they do so as early as February 2. 

The CDC was following its usual protocols, developing initial diagnostic tests on its own in order to maintain quality control, as it usually does. But that's exactly the problem. 

This was a catastrophe of top-down, slow-moving, centrally managed government bureaucracy, bound by outdated rules and practices, unable to swiftly adapt to an emergency. It will almost certainly cost American lives and livelihoods. The virus has likely already spread far and wide undetected. One reason restrictive social distancing measures have been adopted across the country is that public officials have little visibility into its scale and spread. 

But this was also a failure of political leadership, most notably from President Donald Trump. For weeks, Trump and senior White House officials actively downplayed the threat of the virus. 

As late as February 25, National Economic Council adviser Larry Kudlow was offering assurances that the coronavirus was "contained" and that it was "pretty close to airtight." Trump treated the virus with similar breeziness, suggesting that the virus was "going to disappear" and that while it might get worse, "nobody really knows."   

The stock market, needless to say, does not look very good today. 

As concern grew about the spread of the coronavirus, Trump continued to insist that all was well, telling Americans to remain calm. "Anyone who wants a test can get a test," he falsely claimed early in March. (Two weeks later, it remains difficult to get tested in many parts of the country.) Trump emphasized that confirmed case counts in the U.S. were low—which was true, but only because testing was so limited. White House officials later had to clarify Trump's statement

The problem here is obvious: Trump, who as the head of the executive branch oversees federal agencies such as the FDA, did not view the virus as a serious problem—and did not want others to view it that way either. That, in turn, translated into a downstream lack of urgency, which meant that critical aspects of the response were not prioritized.  According to The Wall Street Journal, health officials who have examined the testing calamity have concluded that it was a result of both bureaucratic bumbling and a "broader failure of imagination," in which Trump and other administration officials "appeared unable or unwilling to envision a crisis of the scale that has now emerged."

The job of a president is to make decisions, set priorities, and convey clear information to both the public and the staff of the executive branch. This is especially important in a moment of crisis, when the executive is in charge of acting both quickly and with sound judgment. In this outbreak, Trump has failed on every count. Not only did he fail to see the threat even when it was apparent to experts, but he actively undermined preparedness by downplaying its significance far long after the problem was apparent, and by providing false and misleading information as the mitigation effort proceeded. 

Trump has also repeatedly mischaracterized his own administration's responses to the crisis, saying, for example, that his 30-day ban on European travel would include cargo—a mistake he later blamed on the teleprompter. As New York's Jonathan Chait writes, there is now reason to worry that Trump is similarly failing to prepare for the expected wave of hospitalizations as more people become infected, by declining to expand the stock of critical supplies. 

The federal health bureaucracy deserves much of the blame for America's faltering response to the coronavirus outbreak. But the president has made the fiasco worse. 

The bureaucracy reports up to an executive, who is tasked with setting priorities and ensuring performance—and for taking responsibility when there are failures. Instead, Trump has inaccurately blamed the Obama administration for failures that occurred on Trump's watch. (Indeed, under Barack Obama, diagnostic tests for swine flu were designed and approved in less than two weeks.) Asked whether any of this is his fault, the president rejected the idea, saying, "I don't take responsibility at all." Trump's refusal to admit failures makes it more likely that he will repeat them, and that more Americans will pay the price.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. John
    March.19.2020 at 12:49 pm

    So lack of testing is why it spread? Bullshit And how is America’s response faltering? They shut down half the damn country over this. If that is a “faltering response”, I shudder to think what Suderman would find an effective response. Welding people inside their homes?

    Right now 9,000 people out of a population of 300 million have this virus more than a month after the first people showed up from China with it. I know Suderman is paid to bitch and moan and blame everything on Trump, but it is a little hard to see how you can claim Trump botched controlling a virus as contagious as this when the numbers are that low this long into the outbreak.

    If reason wants to write an “Orange Man Bad” article, maybe it should claim that Trump allowed the media and the Democrats to goad him into overreacting and doing damage to the economy that wasn’t necessary. I am not sure that is true but it is at least plausible and does have the virtue of, if things go well, being impossible to falsify since successful containment efforts look just like it would if there had never been a threat in the first place.

    Sudderman can’t even attack the President properly. If your goal is to damage Trump, Suderman manages to fuck that up pretty well with this nonsense.

    1. Jima
      March.19.2020 at 12:55 pm

      Amen brother!

    2. Echo Chamber
      March.19.2020 at 1:02 pm

      While I agree with the gist of your post, the numbers are low because the tests aren’t being made.
      Contact tracing works when numbers are low. 7 TSA agents at 3 different airports tested positive. OK, now trace the contacts of every passenger who may have had contact with those agents, everyone on their flights and everyone on everyone’s connecting flight. Good luck trying to contact trace the flu away.
      People shouldn’t need a test to tell them to stay home when they feel sick now.

      1. John
        March.19.2020 at 1:05 pm

        But we do know how many people have died or been hospitalized with it. So, even if the numbers are higher than we think, and clearly they are but who knows to what degree, that just means it is less deadly the higher the number of unknown cases.

        The fact remains that Suderman gives no justification for what Trump should have done differently or how more or quicker testing would have changed anything. The entire argument is a complete bullshit reach.

    3. Fuck You - Cut Spending
      March.19.2020 at 1:11 pm

      Amen, John. Suderman leaves out the most important part – South Korea, Singapore, and (eventually) China started treating people who DID test positive with chloroquine fairly quickly. Meanwhile, The CDC and FDA (and their Euorpean counterparts) dawdled on that because the bureaucracies’ never-ending thirst for “more data” before making a decision about letting the drug be administered for “off-label” uses. So we have people testing positive and the only treatment is “self-quarantine” because God forbid chloroquine only be 85% effective instead of 99% effective.

      1. John
        March.19.2020 at 1:18 pm

        That is a great point. And that is something that the government including Trump should be excoriated over, if it turns out that that is an effective treatment. Trump has a bit of an excuse in that his authority to wave the tyranny of the FDA is absurdly limited even as President. But, that doesn’t excuse the laws or the FDA.

    4. Overt
      March.19.2020 at 1:39 pm

      Look, South Korea is atypical. They did some amazing work in a short time. They also had a lot going for them. 50% of the population lives in Seoul. Two or three other cities account for another 30% or so. That helps immensely in tracking and supply distribution. Additionally, their initial outbreak was concentrated in a more insular religious sect. (Interestingly, I read yesterday that they are seeing outbreaks from the general population…it will be interesting to see if they can keep this contained).

      Meanwhile, in the rest of the world, the infection curves all look basically the same. If Trump “botched” things, then pretty much every single country has botched things. Germany, Italy, UK, etc. All those countries have infection rates on par or worse than the US. Is Trump to blame for that?

      I am happy to say that we should look at South Korea for lessons. But when the entire world is tracking similar to the US, we should stop expecting perfection from the rest of the world.

  2. Rich
    March.19.2020 at 12:51 pm

    The federal health bureaucracy deserves much of the blame for America’s faltering response to the coronavirus outbreak.

    If only Congress had given it more funding!

    1. IceTrey
      March.19.2020 at 12:54 pm

      Oh they’ll get it now. Failure is how you get budget increases in government.

  3. IceTrey
    March.19.2020 at 12:52 pm

    The whole thing is a fiasco.

    1. Rich
      March.19.2020 at 12:54 pm

      Perhaps, come eventual Election Day, the American people will step up and vote out every incumbent.

    2. John
      March.19.2020 at 12:54 pm

      Really? I don’t see how. Look at what is happening in Italy or China. That is a fiasco. Here, not so much. If you want to argue it is a fiasco, you better argue that it is one because they overreacted not because they didn’t do enough. The numbers of actual infections disproves any claim that they didn’t do enough or enough quickly enough.

      1. IceTrey
        March.19.2020 at 12:58 pm

        No one knows the number of infections since in most people it’s mild or asymptomatic.

      2. Hoot Smawley
        March.19.2020 at 1:35 pm

        They had two options that were apparent with the information available when they had to make their decisions:

        1) Go the China/South Korea route of aggressively isolating people to prevent the spread of the disease and hopefully squash it before it kills a lot of people and possibly overwhelms the health care system.

        2) Go the Italy route of less restrictive measures in the hopes of preserving the economy and hope it doesn’t spiral out of control, kill a lot of people and overwhelm the health care system (which is exactly what happened in Italy).

        They chose option one because they felt it was better to err on the side of trying to protect lives. And the consequences appear far less destructive to us than they were to China over the same timeframe, and certainly less than most of the rest of the world is experiencing. Which is pretty goddamned impressive, considering just how much information China’s government hid from the rest of the world to try to cover their asses.

        1. Hoot Smawley
          March.19.2020 at 1:38 pm

          And I’ll say it…my preferred option was to go with less restrictive measures than Italy had, and I believe now that would have been the wrong approach and would have been a disaster.

          Extraordinary situations sometimes call for extraordinary measures by leaders. I certainly don’t want this to become the norm, but I also think the administration’s behaved extremely responsibly and shockingly effectively for a federal bureaucracy of that size. And that’s mostly due to the leadership in the White House.

  4. Echo Chamber
    March.19.2020 at 12:53 pm

    “The single most important failure of the U.S. response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been the slow rollout of testing”

    Bullshit. But some people just have to shake their fist to make themselves feel good. Maybe that’s why it’s called a sock puppet

    1. John
      March.19.2020 at 12:56 pm

      Strictly speaking, Suderman is right. The slow roll out probably is the worst thing they did. Suderman doesn’t seem to understand that that fact says good things about the response not bad things.

      1. Jerryskids
        March.19.2020 at 1:25 pm

        Well, Trump screwed up if you believe the best thing to do in a crisis is to panic first so you can go ahead and get that out of your system and then you can calm down and get on with the business of dealing with the problem. See, Trump’s problem is that he wasted so much time urging people to remain calm and carry on that now his frenzied panicking just makes it look like he’s late to the party.

        Notice that Suderman is deriding Trump for not responding to this crisis in the manner appropriate for tens of millions of starving, diseased zombies frantically roaming the streets littered with the corpses of the hundreds of thousands of the dead, the total breakdown of society and the concomitant social taboos against cannibalism, murder, theft, rape, and mimes – and yet none of that has actually happened yet and is a worst-case scenario besides. Jesus Christ, get a grip. You’re faulting Trump as if we are being attacked by sentient Black Plague viruses and the end of the world is nigh. If we’re going to whip ourselves into a self-destructive frenzy over this thing we might as well have gone ahead and passed the Green New Deal and destroyed our civilization over something bigger than a virus.

        1. Ron
          March.19.2020 at 1:37 pm

          I’m comparing this to the green new deal. the government can’t fix either but will destroy everything to try and fix the unfixable. viruses need to play out. slowing the curve may help but its possible we’ve already been in it for to long already

  5. Dr. Ed
    March.19.2020 at 1:07 pm

    Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate on two counts of Impeachment on February 5, 2020. If he hadn’t been dealing with this all winter, perhaps he might have been able to do a few other things?

    And do you honestly think that he really has control over the CDC — which itself was more interested in promoting gun control than controlling diseases….

    1. John
      March.19.2020 at 1:16 pm

      Suderman is an idiot who has never worked in government nor really done anything except get paid to talk out of his ass. So, yes Suderman actually thinks that “Top Men” in the White House exert such complete and perfect control over the executive that they are responsible when the executive doesn’t execute something perfectly or up to Suderman’s standards.

      He has absolutely no idea how these things actually work. Worse, he seems to think that developing an effective test against a novel virus and manufacturing such a test by the tens of millions is an easy task such that the failure to accomplish in a few days can only be attributed to incompetence.

      The country is going to be awash in tests within a week or two. When you think about what is actually involved in accomplishing that, it is really astounding. Thanks to the Chinese lying and destroying the evidence, no one in the West even knew what this thing was at the beginning of the year. And now three months later there will be millions of test kids available for it.

      1. Fuck You - Cut Spending
        March.19.2020 at 1:35 pm

        There’s a weird undercurrent attitude that I describe as “the government should be the uber-prepper so I don’t ever have to think about it.” It’s especially weird when it comes from a so-called libertarian publication.

        “there will be millions of test kids”

        Classic John-o. Don’t get mad, John. I like you, just got a laugh from that typo.

  6. De Oppresso Liber
    March.19.2020 at 1:14 pm

    “The stock market, needless to say, does not look very good today. ”

    Which market is he watching? Today has been the first semi-normal price action day in weeks. Of course it happened on options/futures expiration day, which is usually a more volatile day, making it somewhat unusual.

    …I’m not sure what he’s trying to say about the market reaction.

  7. creech
    March.19.2020 at 1:16 pm

    MSM: “Trump Cures Cancer. Thousands of medical researchers lose their jobs.”

  8. Hoot Smawley
    March.19.2020 at 1:17 pm

    Reason: “Government is inherently inefficient and ineffective and that’s why it’s impossible for any elected leader to fix major complex problems.”

    Also Reason: “Trump is personally responsible for not killing a global pandemic instantly because the government he’s elected to run is behaving inefficiently and ineffectively.”

  9. Fuck You - Cut Spending
    March.19.2020 at 1:20 pm

    The bureaucratic response was slow because just this ONE time the alphabet soup of bureaucracies actually followed Trump’s lead despite regularly ignoring him/fighting him on every other front.

    Not buying that bullshit, Suderman.

    1. Fuck You - Cut Spending
      March.19.2020 at 1:39 pm

      I would even go as far as saying Trump downplayed the threat BECAUSE the CDC and FDA downplayed it.

  10. Truthteller1
    March.19.2020 at 1:21 pm

    This article is complete bullshit. Any shortcomings with testing fall at the feet of the cdc and FDA. Full stop. In any event trumps leadership in this crisis has been very good. Suderman is an idiot.

  11. Ron
    March.19.2020 at 1:34 pm

    trying to fight a virus is much like trying to change the weather. this is Trumps green new deal only for viruses and like the green new deal will destroy teh economy with it. we should recover quicker depending on how long this goes.

    BTW Trump was right to downplay it but now he has been convinced to do something and it still won’t be enough for those who want magic unicorns to solve our problems

Please to post comments