Brickbat: Child's Play

A Gloucester Township, New Jersey, police officer faces a minimum of five years in prison after being convicted of two counts of official misconduct. John Flinn was caught on bodycam video slapping and shoving a 13-year-old girl at a group home for juveniles with emotional problems. Flinn and another officer had answered a call at the home regarding a fight. They found the girl punching and kicking two employees of the home. The other officer forced the girl to the ground, and Flinn tried to handcuff her. When she resisted, Flinn struck her.