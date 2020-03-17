Coronavirus

Ohio Releases 28 Low-Level Offenders To Reduce Spread of Coronavirus

One man was arrested because he didn't have enough bus fare to make his court date.

Courtroom
(Photographerlondon/Dreamstime.com)

An Ohio county is minimizing the spread of coronavirus in its corrections system by releasing inmates from its jail.

Overcrowding, poor sanitary conditions, and the presence of elderly inmates contribute to the fear that American jails and prisons are ill-prepared for the spread of coronavirus. Leonard Rubenstein, a senior scientist at Johns Hopkins, told Axios that prisons are the "perfect environment for the spread of COVID-19" because of these factors.

To reduce the risk to its county jail, the Cuyahoga County Court conducted hearings on a Saturday (something that happens rarely). They processed multiple cases that ended in plea deals, sentencing, court-supervised treatment, probation, or jail time at a state facility. By the end of the day, 28 low-level offenders were released. Officials have a goal of releasing 300 offenders before the situation worsens.

Reporter Cory Shaffer tweeted that one of the inmates released was arrested after a lack of bus fare prevented him from appearing in court.

As of Monday, Cuyahoga County reported 24 confirmed coronavirus cases. Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, estimated last week that 100,000 Ohioans, one percent of the state's population, was carrying the virus.

The concern for inmates is a national matter. Some states have canceled visitation, public defenders are calling for the release of non-violent offenders, and district attorneys are reconsidering bail policies. Reason's Scott Shackford reported in 2018 how America's bail system keeps poor people behind bars despite not being convicted of a crime. The Prison Policy Initiative also found in 2018 that most people sitting in jail have yet to be convicted.

Some parts of the legal system are only implementing half-measures. A Baltimore youth defender tweeted that a judge denied a motion to release a 15-year-old charged with a misdemeanor while citing coronavirus as a reason to delay his trial.

Last week, Democratic and Republican senators submitted letters inquiring the Bureau of Prisons and Immigration and Customs Enforcement about their plans to keep inmates and detainees healthy during the pandemic.

Other countries are facing similar issues. Iran, which currently has the third-highest number of confirmed cases worldwide, temporarily freed 70,000 prisoners earlier this month to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails.

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. $park¥ is the Worst
    March.17.2020 at 10:03 am

    One man was arrested because he didn’t have enough bus fare to make his court date.

    Really? Who knew it was illegal to not have enough bus fare?

    I suspect what actually happened is that he was arrested for missing his court date and the bus fare is irrelevant. No, that doesn’t make it less shitty, just more correct.

    1. H. Farnham
      March.17.2020 at 10:22 am

      Well obviously this poor soul is a paraplegic. Probably his wheelchair was stolen and the courthouse was too far to crawl. His phone must have been broken, and he had no way of calling either a friend for a ride or the courthouse to explain the situation. We can only surmise he also had laryngitis and was unable to holler for a neighbor/passerby to use their phone…

  2. loveconstitution1789
    March.17.2020 at 10:17 am

    Non-excessive bail is already a constitutional right under the 8th Amendment.

    Don’t let government hacks get any feel good publicity when they normally violate the Constitution with smiles.

  3. Ken Shultz
    March.17.2020 at 10:21 am

    There’s no need to BS with the truth.

    “One man was arrested because he didn’t have enough bus fare to make his court date.”

    He was arrested because he didn’t show up for his court date.

    1. Longtobefree
      March.17.2020 at 10:55 am

      Well, he got a free ride from the cops AFTER he missed the date. Why don’t they let folks call the cops for a free ride to the court house ON the court date?
      Oh, right. Donut sales would tank and plunge us into crisis.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2020 at 10:37 am

    By the end of the day, 28 low-level offenders were released.

    SOFT ON CRIME

  5. Longtobefree
    March.17.2020 at 11:19 am

    One man was arrested because he didn’t have enough bus fare to make his court date.

    So he isn’t a low level offender; he is an innocent man awaiting trial.
    You can’t be an offender at any level until after a conviction.

Please to post comments