Maybe Doctors Shouldn't Need the Government's Permission To Fight Coronavirus

Plus: Trump wants to bail out airlines, and he called COVID-19 the "Chinese virus."

(Oliver Contreras - Pool via CNP / MEGA / Newscom)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday that it would permit states to create laboratories for designing COVID-19 tests, and that two private companies—LabCorp and Hologic—had won approval to provide manufacturing and distribution, according to Stat. The FDA has also decided to permit pharmacists to make their own alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

This is great news that nevertheless raises an obvious question: Why do the people who are working hardest to fight the coronavirus have to ask a slow federal bureaucracy for permission to save lives?

We are just beginning to understand the extent of the damage done (and lives lost) because the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) actively thwarted private-sector efforts to produce coronavirus testing.

A German company run by a man named Olfert Landt, for instance, was able to produce more than a million tests for the World Health Organization in late February. Over the same period of time, the U.S. had access to merely 4,000 tests—largely due to a bottleneck created by the CDC and FDA, according to The Washington Post:

"The United States' struggles, in Landt's view, stemmed from the fact the country took too long to use private companies to develop the tests. The coronavirus pandemic was too big and moving too fast for the CDC to develop its own tests in time, he said.

'There are 10 companies in the U.S. who could have developed the tests for them,' Landt said. 'Commercial companies will run to an opportunity like this.'

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, causing more than 80 deaths and over 4,000 confirmed cases, the struggles that overwhelmed the nation's testing are becoming clearer.

First, the CDC moved too slowly to tap into the expertise of academia and private companies such as Landt's, experts said. For example, it wasn't until last week that large companies such as Roche and Thermo Fisher won approval from the Food and Drug Administration to produce their own tests.

Moreover, while FDA and CDC officials have attributed some of the testing delays to their determination to meet exacting scientific standards they said were needed to protect public health, the government effort was nevertheless marred by a widespread manufacturing problem that stalled U.S. testing for most of February."

Every time a rule is relaxed during a crisis, we should ask whether the rule was necessary in the first place. (For example, if oversized bottles of hand sanitizer are suddenly safe enough for the Transportation Security Administration, they were probably fine all along.) We should ask whether it is really necessary—or even desirable at all—to give a giant federal bureaucracy the power to single-handedly derail private efforts to combat a global pandemic.

It's important to remember that bureaucracy is not some mere inconvenience. Jumping through government-mandated hoops is expensive and time-consuming. It destroys value. And dealing with red tape makes people more likely to get frustrated and give up.

When the country's very fate depends upon government forces getting out of the way of non-government forces so that they can create better testing, and eventually a cure for COVID-19, toiling under powerful and incompetent regulatory agencies is quite literally a health hazard. That's the case for shrinking them, even when we're not in the midst of a crisis.

Time for some permissionless innovation.

President Donald Trump vowed to offer "powerful support" to industries affected by COVID-19.

This is a bad idea. It doesn't make much sense to give specific bailouts to airline companies. Americans everywhere, and in all employment sectors, are reeling from the economic impacts of the epidemic.

Parsing the responses on Twitter, many people who disliked the tweet were angrier about Trump calling coronavirus "the Chinese virus" than they were about the possibility of corporate cronyism. It is quickly becoming a rule for the progressive left and media liberals that acknowledging coronavirus's Chinese origins is de facto racist. This rule has materialized just recently, which means that some people who are now condemning the term as problematic had themselves used it only weeks before. For instance, CNN's Jim Acosta accused Trump of xenophobia for using similar phrasing, when he called COVID-19 a "foreign" virus. But Acosta himself called it "the Wuhan virus" earlier this year.

Similarly, The New York Times recently pondered whether politicians' use of the term "Wuhan virus" was opening up a debate that "health experts want to avoid." Never mind that it was not politicians but the Times itself that opened up this debate.

As for the substance of Trump's tweet about bailing out the airline industries, Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.) put it best in his response: "There's lower demand for air travel because of COVID-19. Giving corporate welfare to a few big companies cannot revive demand. We should provide relief to all Americans during this pandemic. When the emergency ends, demand will revive. When demand revives, air travel will revive."

To that end—relief to all Americans—Sen. Rand Paul (R–K.Y.) has a good idea:

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2020 at 9:41 am

    … two private companies—LabCorp and Hologic—had won approval to provide manufacturing and distribution…

    They just want to exploit our current crisis to get in there and create a private sector solution.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.17.2020 at 9:48 am

      These evil profiteers need to be stopped for the good of the country!

  2. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2020 at 9:42 am

    The Atlantic’s praise for a communist regime whose vile tactics have cost countless innocent lives is not just un-American, but disgusting. But what’s even more frightening is their willingness to aid in that regime’s propaganda and misdirection efforts.

    Although it’s hard to imagine now, this is bigger than Wuhan virus and the growing pandemic. Authoritarian regimes like China are always seeking challenge the United States and the West. China is never going to stop using coercion to seek change that serves their interests. This was true before the Wuhan virus, and it will be after.

    The Atlantic’s willingness to share an American enemy’s talking points aids the enemy, not Americans. The magazine whose founding motto states it is “of no party or click” is now the enemy of the people.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.17.2020 at 9:43 am

      Due to either a complicit corporate media in America, China is presently engaged in a highly organized propaganda war against the United States, not dissimilar from that analogy. As COVID-19 spreads across the United States, mainstream outlets are publishing Chinese state apologia across the web, and China is leveraging their clear influence over these markets, using the Hong Kong protest blackouts as a blueprint. In recent weeks, three major national news outlets are guilty of this. The only question remains why.

      On March 14, the New York Times published a column by Ian Johnson, whom they only identified as a writer based in Beijing. The piece was titled ‘China Bought the West Time. The West Squandered It’. He insinuates that many countries stood by and watched while China heroically battled a contagion alone they themselves originated. He overlooks that the PRC did this by dragging citizens from their apartments or welding their doors to keep them in altogether.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      March.17.2020 at 9:43 am

      NBC News echoed the baseless accusations Chinese information minister Zhao Lijian has made on Twitter: that the coronavirus was created and dispersed in Wuhan by the United States Army. The headlines on the NBC News website offered no context and presented it as a straight news story. On March 14, NBC Think, a sort of Salon or Slate offshoot of NBC News, published a story headlined ‘Coronavirus in China kept me under quarantine. I felt safer there than back in the US’. The piece says ‘prioritization of personal freedom and utter lack of government leadership have left Americans confused and exposed’.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      March.17.2020 at 9:47 am

      Lefties are excited for the stock market downturn during this hysteria. These people literally want Americans to suffer.

      Luckily, the stock market will rebound on the strong economy where people want to get back to work to make money and Trump will be reelected.

  3. Rich
    March.17.2020 at 9:43 am

    Why do the people who are working hardest to fight the coronavirus have to ask a slow federal bureaucracy for permission to save lives?

    FTFY

  4. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2020 at 9:44 am

    With Europe now officially the epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic, Germany has announced its decision to close its borders with France, Austria, and Switzerland starting Monday, German news agency dpa reports. The German borders will remain closed barring some exceptions. Daily commuters and movement of goods have been exempted from the closure.

    The measure comes after other European countries took similar steps. The eastern European countries, along with Austria, were among the first EU countries to take such measures. Poland on Sunday closed its borders to all non-Polish nationals.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.17.2020 at 9:44 am

      https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/03/trudeau-closes-canadas-border-to-non-citizens-or-permanent-residents-over-coronavirus/

  5. loveconstitution1789
    March.17.2020 at 9:45 am


    Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

    185,067 confirmed cases. 7,330 deaths. 80,236 recovered.

    I am partying with friends and family on this St Patty’s Day. Enjoy the hysteria suckers!

  6. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2020 at 9:45 am

    Italy is in lockdown. Schools and universities are closed, soccer games suspended, and restaurant visits banned amid a rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Just grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to stay open, and only absolutely necessary travel is permitted. One might think that fellow European Union countries would count their blessings and send their Italian friends a few vital supplies, especially since the Italians have asked for it. They have sent nothing.

    EU countries’ shameful lack of solidarity with the Italians points to a larger problem: What would European countries do if one of them faced an even greater crisis?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.17.2020 at 9:48 am

      Attack each other.

  7. Red Rocks White Privilege
    March.17.2020 at 9:46 am

    Parsing the responses on Twitter, many people who disliked the tweet were angrier about Trump calling coronavirus “the Chinese virus” than they were about the possibility of corporate cronyism.

    Being woke means getting assmad about things that don’t actually matter, and making mountains out of molehills for the purpose of leveraging power over your political enemies.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.17.2020 at 9:47 am

      Damn the Spanish and their Influenza.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2020 at 9:46 am

    Trump told governors this morning they are on their own:
    “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times. https://t.co/K0sont7MBc

    — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 16, 2020

    Gay’s tweet made it sound like Trump told the governors and healthcare workers in their states that they were “on their own” when it came to critical supplies they needed to combat the virus.

    But what Gay didn’t realize is that other people actually did listen to that part of the call, and figured out that she cut off Trump’s full quote:

    Do you EVER tell the truth?
    Let us help you with the rest ????????
    “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

    — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 16, 2020

  9. loveconstitution1789
    March.17.2020 at 9:49 am

    HAPPY ST PATTY’S DAY!!!!

  10. Rich
    March.17.2020 at 9:49 am

    Today I’m calling on the IRS to move our tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15

    *Almost* got it, Rand. You should move tax day to November 2.

Please to post comments