Maybe Doctors Shouldn't Need the Government's Permission To Fight Coronavirus

First, the CDC moved too slowly to tap into the expertise of academia and private companies such as Landt's, experts said. For example, it wasn't until last week that large companies such as Roche and Thermo Fisher won approval from the Food and Drug Administration to produce their own tests.

Moreover, while FDA and CDC officials have attributed some of the testing delays to their determination to meet exacting scientific standards they said were needed to protect public health, the government effort was nevertheless marred by a widespread manufacturing problem that stalled U.S. testing for most of February."

Every time a rule is relaxed during a crisis, we should ask whether the rule was necessary in the first place. (For example, if oversized bottles of hand sanitizer are suddenly safe enough for the Transportation Security Administration, they were probably fine all along.) We should ask whether it is really necessary—or even desirable at all—to give a giant federal bureaucracy the power to single-handedly derail private efforts to combat a global pandemic.

It's important to remember that bureaucracy is not some mere inconvenience. Jumping through government-mandated hoops is expensive and time-consuming. It destroys value. And dealing with red tape makes people more likely to get frustrated and give up.

When the country's very fate depends upon government forces getting out of the way of non-government forces so that they can create better testing, and eventually a cure for COVID-19, toiling under powerful and incompetent regulatory agencies is quite literally a health hazard. That's the case for shrinking them, even when we're not in the midst of a crisis.

Time for some permissionless innovation.

President Donald Trump vowed to offer "powerful support" to industries affected by COVID-19.

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

This is a bad idea. It doesn't make much sense to give specific bailouts to airline companies. Americans everywhere, and in all employment sectors, are reeling from the economic impacts of the epidemic.

Parsing the responses on Twitter, many people who disliked the tweet were angrier about Trump calling coronavirus "the Chinese virus" than they were about the possibility of corporate cronyism. It is quickly becoming a rule for the progressive left and media liberals that acknowledging coronavirus's Chinese origins is de facto racist. This rule has materialized just recently, which means that some people who are now condemning the term as problematic had themselves used it only weeks before. For instance, CNN's Jim Acosta accused Trump of xenophobia for using similar phrasing, when he called COVID-19 a "foreign" virus. But Acosta himself called it "the Wuhan virus" earlier this year.

Similarly, The New York Times recently pondered whether politicians' use of the term "Wuhan virus" was opening up a debate that "health experts want to avoid." Never mind that it was not politicians but the Times itself that opened up this debate.

Breaking News: The first U.S. case of the Wuhan coronavirus has been confirmed in Washington State, federal officials said. The virus has spread from China to at least 4 other countries. https://t.co/ahjgXTS9sM — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 21, 2020

As for the substance of Trump's tweet about bailing out the airline industries, Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.) put it best in his response: "There's lower demand for air travel because of COVID-19. Giving corporate welfare to a few big companies cannot revive demand. We should provide relief to all Americans during this pandemic. When the emergency ends, demand will revive. When demand revives, air travel will revive."

To that end—relief to all Americans—Sen. Rand Paul (R–K.Y.) has a good idea:

Today I'm calling on the IRS to move our tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15, and to waive any interest and fees for late payment. This will allow those who owe money not to have to send it during our current situation. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 16, 2020

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are recovering!

But now Idris Elba is sick.

Officials canceled the Ohio primary at the very last minute due to pandemic concerns.

The Florida primary is proceeding as planned, however.

At least some penguins are having a good day: