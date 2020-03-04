Free Speech

No, Google Didn't Violate Tulsi Gabbard's First Amendment Rights, Federal Judge Rules

"Google is not now, nor (to the Court's knowledge) has it ever been, an arm of the United States government," wrote District Judge Stephen Wilson.

|

polspphotos658506
(Bob Daemmrich/Polaris/Newscom)

A lawsuit from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) that sought to radically alter the First Amendment and its application to private companies was rejected by a federal judge on Tuesday.

The congresswoman and presidential candidate sued Google for infringing on her right to free speech when the company temporarily suspended her campaign advertising site for six hours after the first Democratic debate.

"Google is not now, nor (to the Court's knowledge) has it ever been, an arm of the United States government," wrote District Judge Stephen Wilson of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, noting that the First Amendment prohibits government censorship, but does not apply to the decisions made by private businesses.

Gabbard contended that Google became a public utility by permitting candidates to advertise on its platform. But that isn't enough to render it a state actor, said Wilson, as "web services or online political advertising" have never been "exclusive government functions."

The suit is the latest in a string of tech bias claims, and the decision once again affirms the obvious: The First Amendment does not govern the choices made by private actors. Wilson didn't have to look far in citing recent precedent: The judge pulled from last week's decision in Prager University v Google LLC et al, in which the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the conservative content maker's allegations that YouTube, a Google subsidiary, violated its free speech rights by placing a small portion of the nonprofit's videos on "Restricted Mode."

"PragerU runs headfirst into two insurmountable barriers—the First Amendment and Supreme Court precedent," wrote Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown.

Gabbard and PragerU may very well have cause to be miffed at the companies for their review processes. In Gabbard's case, Google said that its automated system flags accounts with large changes in spending, and in this case, it allegedly triggered a suspension.

As I've written previously, the tech behemoths are unconvincing when they say their content assessments are devoid of bias. No algorithm has been optimized beyond error, and no human reviewer is completely impartial. But those are not First Amendment issues.

These lawsuits seemingly fail to consider what would happen should the plaintiffs defy the impossible and prevail in court. For one, tech companies would lose their right to moderate any content, which both Republicans and Democrats may take issue with in the event that porn begins appearing on platforms that currently police such content. It's also possible that companies would cease to claim political neutrality and start scrubbing more content in an effort to avoid like-minded lawsuits.

Gabbard's suit was probably nothing more than a PR stunt, but such efforts waste time and resources. What's more, it suggests she either doesn't understand or respect the Constitution, which doesn't bode well for a potential President Gabbard.

Advertisement

NEXT: Divided Fifth-Circuit Panel Submits Untimely Amicus Brief in Seila Law v. CFPB

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. John
    March.4.2020 at 5:18 pm

    These lawsuits seemingly fail to consider what would happen should the plaintiffs defy the impossible and prevail in court. For one, tech companies would lose their right to moderate any content, which both Republicans and Democrats may take issue with in the event explicit material begins appearing on platforms that currently police such content. It’s also possible that companies would cease to claim political neutrality and start scrubbing more content in an effort to avoid like-minded lawsuits.

    Since when is more content a bad thing? And why would tech companies or any company being more honest with the public and their customers a bad thing?

    It is clear what Google is doing here and it is having a very bad effect on public discourse. If the first Amendment isn’t the answer, then a change in law giving people statutory damages and attorney’s fees for these sorts of screwups likely is.

    It would be nice if reason thought a little deeper about the issue than “whatever the tech companies do is wonderful” and “start your own google”.

    1. mad.casual
      March.4.2020 at 5:29 pm

      If the plaintiffs win, the world could be covered in an unending blanket of fire. Or, potentially, 40 days and nights of rain will cleanse the Earth in a flood. Now, of course, some rain with some fire would pretty much be the status quo but, rest assured that, either way, if the plaintiffs win, the world will end.

      Reason at large, recently, has started to shy away from this obvious hyperbolic idiocy wrt section 230. At first, when I read Binion’s piece I thought he was being an obtuse leftist. Then it occurred to me that maybe he’s Reason’s retarded correspondent for the mentally handicapped audience and he can’t come up with a better narrative unless someone sits him down, explains the nuance and subtleties, and shows him how to write a new one.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.4.2020 at 5:36 pm

      Thinking deeper, like what the political ramifications would be when porn shows up all over every channel because companies are scared to moderate anything without a court order?

      Isn’t that what Section 230 does — allow companies to moderate without having to face bipartisan calls for government meddling?

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.4.2020 at 5:25 pm

    It’s unfortunate that people keep suing the tech companies on 1st amendment grounds. Terms of service, people… terms of service…

    1. mad.casual
      March.4.2020 at 5:36 pm

      I remain unconvinced.

      Not that TOS is the right grounds to sue on but that it’s an even remotely more winning strategy. Between courts not giving two shits about why right-thinking tech giants cut your Nazi propaganda off even if they were paid by the government to do so and deferral to experts about the predictability of algorithms and the translation of said actions into contract law, much like ‘bake the cake’ the 1A isn’t *the* reason these people are suing, it’s the *most defensible* reason. It’s right there in section 230, these companies are just engaging in good faith moderation. How are the courts to know better/different?

      1. Square = Circle
        March.4.2020 at 6:06 pm

        even if they were paid by the government to do so

        Is there any evidence this is the case? Because if so, that seems like it would be a slam dunk of a 1A case. If there were any evidence of that being case.

  3. Dillinger
    March.4.2020 at 5:42 pm

    >>Google is not now, nor (to the Court’s knowledge) has it ever been, an arm of the United States government

    if Google was a religion (ha if) it would fail excessive entanglement.

    1. mad.casual
      March.4.2020 at 5:58 pm

      If I ran a business in CA and threw someone out for wearing Apple apparel or using Google products and they sued, what would you put the odds of my victory at? What do you think the odds are that I could be found to be violating their right to free association?

Please to post comments