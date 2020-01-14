Debates 2020

The Woke Primary Is Over and Everyone Lost

Maybe now would be a good time for Democrats to recognize that identity-politics signaling doesn't translate into votes.

|

CoryBooker
(Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/Newscom)

In the run-up to tonight's Democratic presidential debate in Iowa, the last such contest before primary voting begins, one of the big storylines is about who won't be among the half-dozen candidates on stage.

"This debate is so white, it's not allowed to bring the potato salad," cracked Mediaite's Tommy Christopher. "The smallest, whitest one yet," concurred Politico.

With Sen. Cory Booker (D–N.J.) exiting the race Monday, and both Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) failing to meet the qualification thresholds, the resulting lineup is not just pale, it's ancient—the three highest-polling of the six debaters would each be the oldest president ever sworn into office. A fourth, Tom Steyer, is a hedge fund billionaire who literally bought his way to the podium, after an entire season in which Democrats debated whether billionaires should even exist. (An even older white billionaire, Michael Bloomberg, currently sits fifth in national polls but is not bothering with early primary/caucus states.)

So you can see why the younger, more progressive voices who punch above their weight in Democratic political discourse would be dismayed. "Bad for democracy," pronounced Salon's David Daley. "The system they have designed has suppressed the most loyal base of the Democratic Party," charged Color of Change Executive Director Rashad Robinson in The Washington Post. "Anyone with an understanding of civil rights law understands how the rules can be set up to benefit some communities. The Democratic Party should look at the impact of these rules and question the results."

That is certainly one theory. But I would suggest at least considering another. Cory Booker was one of five Gen X candidates (only one white male among them) who came into the race with ideologically mixed pedigrees—including not a small amount of what progressives would deride as "neoliberal" policy positions on deficits, trade, and education—but then competed with varying levels of believability on being the most woke, before eventually collapsing.

First Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D–N.Y.), then Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), Julián Castro, and now Booker all made the affirmative choice to either tack heavily left on economics or just downplay their past heresies in favor of talking up issues such as slavery reparations, Medicare for all illegal immigrants, and the racism/sexism of President Donald Trump. The abject failure of this approach is one of the greater underexplored storylines of the 2020 presidential nominating season.

Eleven months ago, this group accounted for about one-quarter of voter support in national polls: Around 12 percent for Harris, 6 percent for O'Rourke, 5 percent for Booker, and 1 percent each for Castro and Gillibrand. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.), who would eventually vault herself up to near-frontrunner status, was then just a face in this crowd: 7 percent. Democrats were making similar murmurs of pride about their energetic and historically diverse field that you heard among Republicans in the first half of 2015.

What happened next? While Warren went on a white-paper spree of policy "plans" for every economic and regulatory issue under the sun, the Gen X Five engaged in more identity-politics emoting than a campus struggle session, only with less sincerity. O'Rourke agonized publicly about his ancestors owning slaves. Harris the cop tried gruesomely to rebrand herself as a hip Jamaican pot smoker. Gillibrand spent valuable debate-stage time talking about the need to educate people about her white privilege. Booker pushed for reparations and policed Joe Biden's language, while Castro was busy shaking his damn head that all these leftward lurches didn't go nearly left enough.

The late-night comedy skits wrote themselves. And by August, Warren was outpolling all five whippersnappers combined.

It's not that the more successful septuagenarian progressives shied away from calling Trump a racist—far from it. But voters did not have to guess about what got the northeastern senators up early every morning: It's the economic policy, stupid. What, exactly, was Kirsten Gillibrand's selling proposition? Why were O'Rourke and Booker (at least until the last of the latter's debates) running away from much of the stuff that made them interesting in the first place?

What makes their choice that much more curious is the persistent math of this race: The progressive bloc in the 2020 Democratic field has persistently lagged the centrists by about 10 percentage points. The RealClearPolitics running national averages for Biden (27.4 percent), Pete Buttigieg (7.8 percent), Bloomberg (6.2), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (3.0) (D–Minn.) combine for 44.4 percent; Sanders (18.8 percent) + Warren (16.8) + Steyer (2.2) = 37.8. Instead of using their ideological dexterity to compete against a very old-looking frontrunner for the scared-of-socialists vote, the Gen Xers chased whatever progressive crumbs hadn't already been hoovered by two strong candidates.

The great irony of this blown strategy playing out even today is that Elizabeth Warren, after benefiting directly from her competitors' stumbles, seems to be making the exact same tactical mistake. By leaking a private conversation with Sanders in a not-particularly-convincing attempt to make him look possibly sexist, Warren's campaign is engaging in the same kind of bad-faith word-policing that so many voters find off-putting. Tonight's debate may well feature several minutes of linguistic hair-splitting and I'm-not-saying/I'm-just saying in place of conversations about what the federal government should and shouldn't do. That is not what got Warren into the top three.

Donald Trump, like successful populists worldwide, campaigned and won in part by railing against the perceived political correctness of the country's political, journalistic, and cultural elites. Continuing to mash that button is one way he strengthens his grip on the Republican Party, though there's some evidence that the attendant crude manners and cruel policies are driving away suburban voters, especially women.

Democrats and other Trump-averse political actors thus face a challenge: How to forcefully oppose the president's malodorous actions without alienating fence-sitters via in-group jargon and out-group condescension? The now-vanished field of Gen X candidates already tried out I-am-Spartacus histrionics, serial F-bombery, and even a bizarre if fleeting attempt to make school busing a litmus test. Forget the general election; none of this worked in the Democratic primary.

How Democrats react to #DebatesSoWhite might give us a hint of how they're approaching the Trump problem. Black voters have overwhelmingly preferred Joe Biden; Bernie Sanders has drawn strong Latino support. Those who pin such preferences onto structural racism are wandering directly into the briar patch of false consciousness, which is rarely a good look.

In a season where electability is the primary Democratic virtue, Democratic voters have been sending a consistent message: Identity politics ain't the ticket. Maybe next time around the Gen X candidates of all hues and genders will run as how they really are, as opposed to how Brooklyn Twitter wants them to be.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. SIV
    January.14.2020 at 1:51 pm

    They might not be on the debate stage but the Chinaman and the Polynesian maiden are still in the race.

    1. icannotread
      January.14.2020 at 2:43 pm

      I believe the proper term is “Chinaperson”.

      1. Entropy Drehmaschine Void
        January.14.2020 at 2:54 pm

        I am perceiving a chink it what you did there …

  2. Dillinger
    January.14.2020 at 1:53 pm

    >>Maybe now would be a good time for Democrats to recognize that identity-politics signaling doesn’t translate into votes.

    why not just let (D) die along with (R) it’s been fun watching them eat themselves

  3. awildseaking
    January.14.2020 at 1:55 pm

    “perceived political correctness”

    Just couldn’t call a spade a spade, could you?

    Also, who the hell cares if Trump can’t get suburban women to vote? They were the primary cause of all this nonsense to begin with. Look at the demographic data. They are the “highly educated” bleeding heart elitists who care more about decorum than real solutions and they have all the empathy in the world for poor little Hispanic boys but none for the lower class blacks and whites already here. They’re the epitome of NIMBYism and the nanny state. They’ve gotten so bad that some people (not so jokingly) have started calling the 19th amendment a mistake.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.14.2020 at 2:38 pm

      I’ve observed that too about the women’s vote.

      It’s not perceived either. It’s flat in our faces. Their contempt for ‘the others’ is pretty clear if you ask me.

    2. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
      January.14.2020 at 2:54 pm

      ^Virtue signaler. You really care what these GOP trolls who show up on a libertarian website think. I don’t. Fuck them. Be yourself.

    3. Entropy Drehmaschine Void
      January.14.2020 at 2:55 pm

      “calling the 19th amendment a mistake.”
      Not joking.

  4. $park¥ is the Worst
    January.14.2020 at 1:55 pm

    It sure is a pity that all those black and latino voters are forced to vote for an old white person. Maybe one day they’ll get to have options. If whitey ever lets them.

  5. Incomprehensible Bitching
    January.14.2020 at 1:58 pm

    And we wouldn’t have to deal with Steyer or Bloomberg if it weren’t for Citizens United.

    1. Metazoan
      January.14.2020 at 2:26 pm

      Wasn’t the limit on self-funding struck down before then?

  6. Rich
    January.14.2020 at 1:59 pm

    “This debate is so white, it’s not allowed to bring the potato salad.”

    “This debate is so white, it looks like an NBA bench.”

    1. John
      January.14.2020 at 2:02 pm

      It is like a Vox editorial board meeting.

    2. Zeb
      January.14.2020 at 2:45 pm

      Anyone know what potato salad has to do with anything?

  7. SIV
    January.14.2020 at 2:01 pm

    Those who pin such preferences onto structural racism are wandering directly into the briar patch of false consciousness, which is rarely a good look.

    “Briar patch”?
    For a Harissean (Remusean?) metaphor I woulda gone with tar baby.

    1. Rich
      January.14.2020 at 2:02 pm

      RACIST!!

    2. Zeb
      January.14.2020 at 2:46 pm

      Yeah, tar baby would have been better.

  8. John
    January.14.2020 at 2:05 pm

    The bottom line is that upper class white liberals run the Democratic Party. The party now exists for their benefit and to serve their interests. It has since at least 2006.

    Upper Class white liberals already voted for a black guy for President to show their tolerance and moral superiority. Sorry Cory Booker and Harris but you are 12 years too late. Having been down the road of voting for a black man to show their superiority, they are no interested in voting for a socialist to show their moral superiority. So it is going to be Warran or Sanders.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.14.2020 at 2:24 pm

      It is the stunning disconnect that continues to surprise me. How do these Team D candidates fail to see that? That they are completely disconnected from the reality that their constituents live. They do all this traveling and talking and ‘listening’ and they do not ‘get’ what is on the minds of Americans. It is not rocket science.

      That is not solely a Team D thing, either; Team R is just as bad.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.14.2020 at 2:56 pm

      That’s why the gay man is still a contender, incidentally.

  9. John
    January.14.2020 at 2:06 pm

    Donald Trump, like successful populists worldwide, campaigned and won in part by railing against the perceived political correctness of the country’s political, journalistic, and cultural elites.

    Perceived political correctness? I know Welch isn’t bright but who does he think is going to believe that? WTF

    1. Dillinger
      January.14.2020 at 2:12 pm

      >>political, journalistic, and cultural elites

      also gives status to jornolists when they’re the simple parrots of the political and cultural elites.

      1. Rey Mysterio
        January.14.2020 at 2:30 pm

        ’tis true.

      2. Zeb
        January.14.2020 at 2:50 pm

        Does a journalistic elite not exist? Not sure what people are objecting to here. Is it “perceived”? Perceptions are often in accord with reality.

    2. Zeb
      January.14.2020 at 2:48 pm

      Isn’t it true at least in part that Trump appealed to people because he didn’t play the PC game? Doesn’t seem that hard to believe.

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.14.2020 at 2:07 pm

    Actually, “identity politics” directly caused the most important evolution in the modern Democratic Party.

    A decade or two ago, Democrats could honestly claim they opposed the billionaire agenda. Now, however, they have completely embraced Charles Koch’s enthusiasm for open borders. This paradigm shift occurred because they began viewing immigration not in economic terms, but in racial terms. Immigrants tend to be blacker and browner than the average American, so opposing open borders is automatically racist.

    #ImmigrationAboveAll
    #LibertariansForIdentityPolitics

  11. loveconstitution1789
    January.14.2020 at 2:19 pm

    At unreason, we get TDS articles, Democrat articles, or sky is falling articles.

    1. Zeb
      January.14.2020 at 2:51 pm

      SO, what should they do? Ignore the Democratic primaries?

  12. The Immaculate Trouser
    January.14.2020 at 2:40 pm

    Democrats have never done well running on their politically-correct bonafides. B Obama ran as a progressive-moderate unity candidate who, btw, was mixed race and had an inspiring rags-to-riches story of rediscovering and integrating his racial past. Nevermind whether this story is accurate, that is what he successfully campaigned on. No Democrat has ever achieved success by running as a social justice warrior in any election that wasn’t completely dominated by leftists.

    Trump is New York real estate developer pond scum, and he’s primed to win because the Democrats couldn’t understand that the rest of the country either doesn’t give a damn or is actively hostile to being on the receiving end of esoteric racial disputes among the Brahmin caste.

  13. Rufus The Monocled
    January.14.2020 at 2:44 pm

    I’ve never seen a bigger bunch of lame ass losers than the Democrat field. And I watch another bunch of incompetent, corrupted morons with the Liberals up here.

    Justin has grown himself a beard. Awww. He wants to look like a revolutionary commie.

    I’m Gen X. They’re the least Gen-X people I’ve ever seen man.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.14.2020 at 2:49 pm

      He wants to look like a revolutionary commie.

      Well, why wouldn’t he want to look like his real daddy Fidel?

  14. Red Rocks White Privilege
    January.14.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Gen X Five engaged in more identity-politics emoting than a campus struggle session, only with less sincerity.

    I’m seeing a lot of this going on amongst my left-leaning friends and acquaintances from high school, nearly all of whom are white, all of whom have steeped themselves in following politics and the “news,” and it’s nauseatingly obnoxious. My generation is seriously the biggest pathetic bunch of bandwagon-jumpers this country has ever seen. But it’s even worse among the middle-aged Gen-X crowd of white liberal dingleshits like Beto and Gillibrand, who turned the virtue-signaling, self-loathing obsequiousness popularized by that scuzzbag Peggy McIntosh into a way of life.

Please to post comments