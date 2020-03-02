Supreme Court

Gorsuch Throws Shade at Trump Administration for Rewriting Federal Gun Laws Without Congressional Approval

“Why should courts, charged with the independent and neutral interpretation of the laws Congress has enacted, defer to such bureaucratic pirouetting?”

|

upiphotostwo507071
(MIKE THEILER/UPI/Newscom)

After 2017's mass shooting in Las Vegas, Donald Trump vowed to use the powers of the presidency to ban bump stocks, a type of firearm accessory that the shooter reportedly used. "We can do that with an executive order," Trump declared. "I'm going to write the bump stock; essentially, write it out….They're working on it right now, the lawyers."

What the lawyers at the Department of Justice ultimately came up with was a new rule amending "the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulations to clarify that [bump-stock-type devices] are 'machineguns' as defined by the National Firearms Act of 1934 and the Gun Control Act of 1968" because "such devices allow a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger." The federal ban on machine guns, in other words, would now be interpreted by the Trump administration to cover bump stocks too.

"Where was Congress in all of this?" you might ask. "Isn't it the job of the legislative branch—not the executive—to change the meaning of a federal law?" Not according to Trump's Department of Justice. In the final bump stock rule published in the Federal Register, the agency justified its actions by invoking a controversial Supreme Court opinion that says the executive should enjoy broad deference when interpreting the meaning of "ambiguous" federal legislation. "When a court is called upon to review an agency's construction of the statute it administers," the bump stock rule states, "the court looks to the framework set forth in Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc."

Today, Justice Neil Gorsuch threw a little shade at the Trump administration for unilaterally rewriting federal gun laws. "The agency used to tell everyone that bump stocks don't qualify as 'machineguns.' Now it says the opposite. The law hasn't changed, only an agency's interpretation of it," Gorsuch wrote. "How, in all of this, can ordinary citizens be expected to keep up—required not only to conform their conduct to the fairest reading of the law they might expect from a neutral judge, but forced to guess whether the statute will be declared ambiguous….And why should courts, charged with the independent and neutral interpretation of the laws Congress has enacted, defer to such bureaucratic pirouetting?"

Gorsuch's statement came attached to the Supreme Court's denial of certiorari in Guedes v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Damien Guedes, who challenged the legality of Trump's bump stock ban, recently lost before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which said the ban was entitled to judicial deference under the Chevron precedent. The Supreme Court today declined to hear Guedes' case.

Gorsuch agreed with that. "Other courts of appeals are actively considering challenges to the same regulation," he wrote, and "before deciding whether to weigh in, we would benefit from hearing their considered judgments." But, he added, waiting for the right case to come along "should not be mistaken for lack of concern."

In fact, Gorsuch suggested, the right case could not come along fast enough. "The law before us carries the possibility of criminal sanctions," Gorsuch wrote. "Before courts may send people to prison, we owe them an independent determination that the law actually forbids their conduct. A 'reasonable' prosecutor's say-so is cold comfort in comparison."

Advertisement

NEXT: Amy Klobuchar Ends Presidential Campaign, Reportedly Plans To Endorse Joe Biden

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. darkflame
    March.2.2020 at 3:41 pm

    glad to see that Gorsuch isn’t afraid to speak his mind. The sooner we do away with the ATF, the better.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      March.2.2020 at 3:50 pm

      Amen.

      I also want the “AR-15 lowers aren’t firearms” cases to get taken up. Per the actual legal definition, an AR-15 lower is not in fact an actual firearm. No individual part of the AR-15 is, so essentially nothing but assembled guns can legally be regulated.

      There are obvious implications for this, but I want Congress to be forced to reckon with the concept that technical definitions actually matter and if they don’t know what they fuck they’re talking about maybe they should work on that before legislating.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        March.2.2020 at 3:56 pm

        It would be fantastic if the law were actually followed there too, if we ignore the general burying of “shall not infringe”. The lowers/uppers business applies to a lot of other guns too. I’d be on a damned buying spree if that window opened up.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      March.2.2020 at 4:05 pm

      This worked out well.

      Trump fucked up and gave into gun control people by banning bump stocks. Gorsuch will save Trump from having to repeal that new rule.

      Gorsuch is on the right track and hopefully that includes that all gun control is unconstitutional violation of the 2nd Amendment.

      “…A ‘reasonable’ prosecutor’s say-so is cold comfort in comparison.” I like the jab at Hillary and Comey.

  2. Leo Kovalensky II
    March.2.2020 at 3:46 pm

    Neil Gorsuch is the best thing Trump has given us to date. Let’s hope this is the first of many tussles with this administration and all the ones that come after it.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.2.2020 at 3:53 pm

      With you on this — Kavanaugh is just another statist with a conservative bent. Trump’s tax cuts are countered by his tax increases, his deregulation is countered by his increased regulation; although still better than the Dem circus clowns who would have no benefits. The only unalloyed good from Trump is his judicial picks and the rapidity with which McConnell pushes them through.

  3. Sidd Finch v2.01
    March.2.2020 at 3:49 pm

    “This is all very unconstitutional. So much so that we might have to do something in the distant future.”

    1. mad.casual
      March.2.2020 at 3:58 pm

      “Until then people might go to prison, or even have their wives shot in the head by FBI agents while holding their infant children, for conduct that we’d consider legal.”

  4. Longtobefree
    March.2.2020 at 3:56 pm

    So even ‘our savior’ doesn’t understand “shall not be infringed”.
    Oh, well.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.2.2020 at 4:06 pm

      Perhaps Gorsuch is easing America into the reality via constitutional incrementalism?

      Im with you, the courts need to slap down all gun control laws for the unconstitutional infringement that they are.

Please to post comments