Bivens Liability and Its Alternatives

If the Court is going to abolish the 20th century remedies, can we at least have the 19th century remedies back?

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided in Hernandez v. Mesa that there is no cause of action for damages if a federal border patrol agent unconstitutionally shoots somebody across the border. The Court had recognized a cause of action under the Fourth Amendment against federal law enforcement agents in a 1971 case called Bivens, and extended it in two subsequent cases, but it has rejected further Bivens claims in every Supreme Court Bivens case in my lifetime and that doesn't seem likely to change. Two Justices, Thomas and Gorsuch, have called for Bivens to be overruled on the grounds that it lacks a formal or historical basis.

Justices Thomas and Gorsuch are right about that the lack of a formal and historical basis, but I worry about the broader picture. As Justice Thomas's concurrence notes, it's not like there was no remedy for unconstitutional conduct before Bivens. Rather, as Thomas writes:

From the ratification of the Bill of Rights until 1971, the Court did not create implied private actions for damages against federal officers alleged to have violated a citizen's constitutional rights. Suits to recover such damages were generally brought under state law.

What Justice Thomas does not note is that it has become very hard to bring those suits under state law either. There is some debate about whether that difficulty is attributable to Congress's 1984 enactment of the Westfall Act, various judicial decisions arguably misconstruing that act, or what (see this article by Vladeck and Vasquez), but I think at this point we're entitled to wonder, if the Court is going to abolish the 20th century remedies for unconstitutional conduct, can we at least have the 19th century remedies back?

Normally the Court lacks the ability to take a big-picture view in these cases, since it has only the issue before it. But in Hernandez, the petitioner foresaw this problem and petitioned the Supreme Court to consider a second question — if there is no Bivens liability, then, he asked:

whether the Westfall Act violates the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment insofar as it preempts state-law tort suits for damages against rogue federal law enforcement officers acting within the scope of their employment for which there is no alternative legal remedy.

So Hernandez is the rare case in which the Court could have considered both questions at the same time and thus provided an account for what violations of constitutional violations remain. It does seem perverse to think that Congress can eliminate state law damages for constitutional violations without either Congress or the courts providing an alternative . It's possible that this seemingly perverse result is constitutional, especially if one takes a broad view of federal power, but it seems troubling for the Court to repeatedly narrow Bivens without at least considering that question.

[Cross-posted from Summary, Judgment.]

Will Baude

  1. Longtobefree
    February.27.2020 at 9:56 am

    “On Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided in Hernandez v. Mesa that there is no cause of action for damages if a federal border patrol agent unconstitutionally shoots somebody across the border. ”

    Uh, if the Supreme court said there is no cause of action, where do you get to unilaterally define the shooting a “unconstitutional”?
    Why did you choose to include that word? It changes a reporting of fact to an editorial.

    1. Krychek_2
      February.27.2020 at 10:00 am

      Because the Constitution does not contain a right to a remedy clause, which means that not every constitutional violation has a remedy. And that’s what strict construction/originalism gets you.

    2. Martinned
      February.27.2020 at 10:16 am

      Because the unstated premise is that there is in any event to damages claim if the shooting is constitutional. So the only relevant question is whether a damages claim is possible if the shooting is unconstitutional.

  2. Krychek_2
    February.27.2020 at 10:03 am

    I think the so-called conservatives should just be honest and admit that they are fine with government/big corporations not being accountable when they injure people. The consistent pattern, whether it’s mandatory arbitration clauses, procedural hurdles or, in this case, simply declaring there is no remedy, is to make it has hard as possible for victims to sue the big guys.

    1. SMP0328
      February.27.2020 at 10:15 am

      The Court did not say “the big guys” are not to be held accountable. The Court ruled that it should not do in this case what the Bivens Court did (i.e., create a right to a damages claim), but that it was for Congress to decide if such a claim may be brought in federal court. This was a separation of powers decision.

      1. Martinned
        February.27.2020 at 10:17 am

        And yet it involves 5 conservative justices siding with the government, just like anyone with a brain could have predicted they would.

        1. SMP0328
          February.27.2020 at 10:19 am

          It also involved 4 liberal justices siding with trial lawyers, just like anyone with a brain could have predicted they would.

          1. Krychek_2
            February.27.2020 at 10:58 am

            Now hold on there. The lawyers from the Justice Department who were defending the government are also trial lawyers. If you mean “the lawyers representing the family of the child who was murdered in cold blood by a rogue federal agent” you should have said so.

      2. Krychek_2
        February.27.2020 at 10:51 am

        My point is that there is a consistent pattern of conservatives not holding the big guys accountable. This specific case is simply a single data point in that larger pattern.

  3. mad_kalak
    February.27.2020 at 10:17 am

    The facts alone in this case make it difficult. Baude makes it sound like Tennessee v Garner or something.

    From the case: United States Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa, Jr., shot and killed Sergio Adrián Hernández Güereca, a 15-year-old Mexican national, in a tragic and disputed cross-border incident. Mesa was standing on U. S. soil when he fired the bullets that struck and killed Hernández, who was on Mexican soil, after having just run back across the border following entry onto U. S. territory. Agent Mesa contends that Hernández was part of an illegal border crossing attempt, while petitioners, Hernández’s parents, claim he was playing a game with his friends that involved running back and forth across the culvert separating El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

    1. bernard11
      February.27.2020 at 10:48 am

      I thought the decision was to dismiss, based on the idea that the claim could not be brought, and did not address the facts of the case.

      1. mad_kalak
        February.27.2020 at 11:00 am

        From skimming the decision, the facts of the case are one of the primary reasons they affirm the Fifth Circuit’s decision.

        “On remand, the en banc Fifth Circuit evaluated petitioners’ case in light of Abbasi and refused to recognize a Bivens
        claim for a cross-border shooting….that such an incident presents a ‘new context’ and that multiple factors—including the incident’s relationship to foreign affairs and national security,
        the extraterritorial aspect of the case, and Congress’s ‘repeated refusals’ to create a damages remedy for injuries incurred on foreign soil––counseled against an extension of
        Bivens….We granted certiorari…. and now affirm.

  4. NormanStansfield
    February.27.2020 at 11:11 am

    “to have violated a citizen’s constitutional rights.” He was a Mexican national, not a citizen. What standing did the parents have to even sue?

