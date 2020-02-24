Election 2020

Competing Brands of Authoritarianism Are All Trump and Democratic Candidates Offer

The real resistance is made up of those who refuse to be governed by any of the wannabe rulers.

|

zumaglobalnine708186
(Sue Dorfman/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Do presidential debates have you considering likely places to stash your cash? Do political polling results have you contemplating waiting it all out in a mountain retreat? Rest assured that you're not overreacting; you're sensibly responding to a political culture that has turned very welcoming to authoritarian candidates and intrusive policies.

There's a good chance that freedom in the days to come will be most available to those willing to hide from the state, break its laws, and sabotage its efforts.

If presidential types once—however insincerely—warned that "government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem," or promised that "the era of big government is over," the current crop of candidates prefer to offer up the state as the provider of all our needs, the soother of every concern, and the slayer of all our foes—especially those nasty fellow citizens who think and live differently.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has spent much of his first term catering to xenophobia. He demonizes foreigners, whether they want to come here as immigrants or just sell products to Americans. Immigration restrictions and protectionism inherently require a larger and more intrusive role for the state, leaving little room for a government that will just leave you alone. That trade and migration restrictions both inflict domestic economic damage seems largely irrelevant to his supporters, who embrace nativism as a cause in place of leaving people free to make their own way in the world.

The Democrats who hope to unseat Trump have also sidelined any talk of liberty in favor of appeals to envy and the desire for stuff paid for by somebody else. The wealth tax favored by candidates including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is likely unconstitutional. It's also bound to cripple economic dynamism while driving the rich—who not only have more money than you and I, but better financial advisers—to hide their cash overseas.

Many of the president's rivals are fond of promising "free" stuff, like college. It's a tempting offer for students groaning under debt burdens who don't realize that earlier government attempts to make college more accessible play a big role in soaring tuition. And never mind that "free" college is going to cheapen the value of the resulting credentials putting the supposed rewards of the policy further out of reach.

Candidates of both major parties offer something else that's likely to be expensive in the long run—an opportunity to punish rival political tribes through the force of law. Amidst lots of huffing and puffing about "deplorables" and "coastal elites," most of the candidates get lots of mileage out of channeling the partisan rage that too many Americans feel toward their fellow countrymen. Actually, those kinds of insults are becoming quaint, since calling opponents "traitors" is the popular new way of expressing strong disagreement.

And political disagreements these days really are strong. Just over 42 percent of the people in each party view the opposition as "downright evil," according to research published last year by Nathan P. Kalmoe and Lilliana Mason, political scientists at Louisiana State University and the University of Maryland. "Violence would be justified" if the opposing party wins the 2020 presidential election say 18 percent of the surveyed Democrats and 13 percent of Republicans.

There's not a lot of room for live-and-let-live in satisfying the demands of supporters who want to battle "downright evil" enemies.

In this climate of political animosity, it's no surprise that the leading candidates of the moment have lots of comfort with wielding the power of the state.

In addition to his taste for border controls and trade wars, the president has a penchant for threatening to use government against those who annoy him. Trump threatened both tax and antitrust actions against Amazon, explicitly linking his threats to criticism of his administration by The Washington Post, which shares Jeff Bezos as an owner.

Michael Bloomberg won Reason's ranking in 2013 as the number one enemy of freedom for his nanny-state approach to public health and personal choice, as well as "his enthusiasm for gun control, his illegal crackdown on pot smokers, and his unflagging defense of the New York Police Department's stop-and-frisk program."

Current Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders appears to have (we hope) abandoned his early support for government takeovers of businesses including utilities and the oil industry. Likewise, he's no longer affiliated with the Trotskyite Socialist Workers Party. But his brand of "democratic socialism" apparently offers lots of wiggle room for unilateral action, including the dozens of executive orders his campaign has reportedly prepared as a means of bypassing congressional opposition to his policies if he wins the presidency.

That's not to say that President Trump or his Democratic opponents are purely authoritarian across the board.

The president has promoted reductions in business regulation and promoted school choice, among the positive moves of his administration. Sanders calls for reining-in the surveillance state. Bloomberg slams his party's drift toward socialism in general and Sanders' history, in particular. Long-shot candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) even wants to end drug prohibition.

But these aren't the defining issues in a campaign in which candidates rarely propose leaving people alone, and no major-party candidate has made that a central feature of his or her campaign. Instead, this has turned into an election season defined by different flavors of control freakery, competing proposals to expand government, and warnings about the awesome power of the state to squash domestic opposition.

For those of us looking not for goodies or political thuggery, but for more breathing room instead, there's little encouragement to be found in the debates and the polls. Instead, we'll have to look for loopholes in laws, exceptions to intrusive policies, and ways to confound tax men and inspectors. Our real votes will be for preferred encryption software, places to hide our money and information, and caches for forbidden goods. If we want to retain or expand our freedom, we'll need to stay under the radar as we ignore the powers-that-be, or else make ourselves more trouble to push around than we're worth.

While Trump's Democratic opponents have spent the years since the last presidential election valorizing themselves as "the resistance," all they have to offer is a competing brand of authoritarianism. The real resistance is made up of those who refuse to be governed by any of the wannabe rulers.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Mother's lament
    February.24.2020 at 1:29 pm

    New game. Somewhere in this article Tuccille almost tells the truth.
    Can anyone guess where?

    1. sarcasmic
      February.24.2020 at 1:36 pm

      “The president has promoted reductions in business regulation and promoted school choice, among the positive moves of his administration.”

      ?

    2. Ryan (formally HTT)
      February.24.2020 at 1:43 pm

      “If we want to retain or expand our freedom, we’ll need to stay under the radar as we ignore the powers-that-be, or else make ourselves more trouble to push around than we’re worth.”

      Libertarians for running and hiding 2020

      1. Nardz
        February.24.2020 at 2:08 pm

        I look forward to seeing the results of Tucille’s “resistance” – refusing to pay income tax or comply with any laws, I presume…

        1. sarcasmic
          February.24.2020 at 2:17 pm

          Federal law enforcement will prioritize tax compliance over murder. You gotta choose your battles.

        2. $park¥ is the Worst
          February.24.2020 at 2:19 pm

          Here are the guys that will be calling transvestites ‘Miss’ as soon as the government makes it illegal to misgender people.

  2. jasonium
    February.24.2020 at 1:33 pm

    “There’s a good chance that freedom in the days to come will be most available to those willing to hide from the state, break its laws, and sabotage its efforts.”

    Welcome to the party, pal.

    Who do you think the audience for this article is, J.D.?

    1. Ryan (formally HTT)
      February.24.2020 at 1:37 pm

      I had no idea so many people here refuse to pay taxes, hide in plain sight, and actively work against the government. Who are these brave warriors?

      I think can hear Katys Perry’s fight song

      1. $park¥ is the Worst
        February.24.2020 at 2:13 pm

        I had no idea

        No kidding.

  3. Ryan (formally HTT)
    February.24.2020 at 1:34 pm

    “The real resistance is made up of those who refuse to be governed by any of the wannabe rulers.”

    lol yea ok just make sure you send in your w-2 by April 15.

    Real tough guys around here, huh?

    1. sarcasmic
      February.24.2020 at 1:42 pm

      Some laws can be easily ignored. Others not so much.

  4. SQRLSY One
    February.24.2020 at 1:39 pm

    “…there’s little encouragement to be found in the debates and the polls. Instead, we’ll have to look for loopholes in laws, exceptions to intrusive policies, and ways to confound tax men and inspectors.”

    Just do not forget to BEWARE of the Flute Police! To guard you and yours from the Long Arm of the Flute Police, read and heed!

    http://www.churchofsqrls.com/DONT_DO_THIS/

  5. TripK2
    February.24.2020 at 1:51 pm

    When someone compares Bernie to Trump and says they’re both equally bad for freedom, I know they are retarded.

    1. Gray_Jay
      February.24.2020 at 2:29 pm

      I thought 2 Chilly was better than this.

  6. Juice
    February.24.2020 at 1:54 pm

    Competing Brands of Authoritarianism Are All what almost all elections in US history have had to offer.

    What else is new?

    1. mad.casual
      February.24.2020 at 2:28 pm

      Yeah, there’s a subtle line between “I’m above the fray and all these idiots look interchangeable to me.” and “I’m as dumb as a hammer and I can’t tell these nails apart.”

  7. Heraclitus
    February.24.2020 at 2:01 pm

    Looks like Reason has internalized the Trump derangement syndrome (formerly Clinton derangement syndrome) and bought into the newly established Sander derangement syndrome. They see an authoritarian Sanders before he even takes office. Never mind that to get anything done that he wants will take super-majorities. If he uses executive orders at best they will be to re-establish Obama-era policies and that was not an authoritarian time.

    Reason also wants to ignore that we live in a world where the wealthy and the corporate giants corrupt the political landscape and scam us on a regular basis. Millions go to prison for insignificant crimes while the wealthy get off. But Reason sees nothing wrong with that. Along comes a politician who truly wants to end the plutocracy and they cry authoritarianism and pull a both-sides argument putting Sanders next to Trump. Next thing you know they will start pointing out how Sanders exhales carbon dioxide while claiming to want to lowr CO2 emissions. The gall!

    1. Gray_Jay
      February.24.2020 at 2:28 pm

      “…they will be to re-establish Obama-era policies and that was not an authoritarian time.”

      Da fuck?

      Along with “a politician who truly wants to end the plutocracy.” Presumably describing the guy who waited to take a dive last election until he could have his lake or ocean-front mansion, his R8, and a corporate jet at his beck and call. Yeah, that guy is all about destroying the plutocracy. Well, until they give him a healthy cut of it.

      I mean, what fucking color is the sky in your world?

    2. Overt
      February.24.2020 at 2:41 pm

      “Millions go to prison for insignificant crimes while the wealthy get off. But Reason sees nothing wrong with that.”

      Uh Reason has plenty of problem with that. They have for years. Try searching this site for War on Drugs, or Criminal Justice Reform.

      “Along comes a politician who truly wants to end the plutocracy and they cry authoritarianism and pull a both-sides argument putting Sanders next to Trump.”

      If you don’t understand that the only way for Sanders to “end the plutocracy” is to give him the authoritarian control necessary to be another Lenin, Stalin, Castro, or Chavez, then you are a fool. If you don’t understand that Sanders would BECOME another Lenin, Stalin, Castro, or Chavez despite his years-long record praising Lenin, Stalin, Castro and Chavez, then you are a fucking liar.

  8. John
    February.24.2020 at 2:20 pm

    So any exercise of government authority to control immigration or foreign trade is according to reason “authoritarianism” equivalent to things like the Green New Deal.

    Maybe some day reason will stop raping the English language. Words have meaning and there is such a thing as degrees and qualitative difference.

  9. Gray_Jay
    February.24.2020 at 2:39 pm

    Surprised there isn’t a Dalmia column on Trump’s “please buy and or make our stuff” trip to India.

    This tweet from the Trump team is interesting, given the US’s desire to pull out of Afghanistan: https://twitter.com/TeamTrump/status/1231968580738207747

    “As we continue to build our defense cooperation, the United States looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet.”

    Take that, Pakistan. Would unification be impossible?

Please to post comments