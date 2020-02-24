Adoption

Can a City Refuse To Use a Foster Agency That Discriminates Against Same-Sex Couples?

The Supreme Court is about to tackle the issue.

|

gayparenting_1161x653
(Igor Mojzes / Dreamstime.com)

Can governments refuse to use religious foster and adoption agencies that won't place children with same-sex couples? The issue will soon come before the Supreme Court.

This morning the Supreme Court announced that it would hear Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. The case centers around how Philadelphia applies its antidiscrimination policies to Catholic Social Services (CSS), with whom the city contracts for a number of child welfare programs. CSS objects to same-sex marriages for religious reasons and declines to put children with such couples.

This puts it at odds with Philadelphia's antidiscrimination ordinances, and so the city stopped referring children to the group for foster care placement. CSS and some foster parents it represents filed suit in 2018, arguing that the group is exercising its religious rights by declining to accept gay couples as caretakers. They want their contract reinstated.

The city resisted, arguing that religious exemptions don't apply here because the antidiscrimination laws are being neutrally enforced and aren't based on any sort of anti-Catholic animosity. So far the courts have agreed with the city.

Conflicts like this are playing out in several cities and states across the country. Some places, such as Philadelphia, are refusing to let adoption or foster care agencies discriminate against gay couples. But some states, such as Tennessee and Michigan, have passed laws to let private agencies turn away potential parents whose religious beliefs don't match theirs (not just on same-sex issues).

The most important Supreme Court precedent here may be 1990's Employment Division v. Smith. That case, about two men fired from their jobs and denied unemployment for using peyote, held that people can't use their freedom of religious expression to demand exemption from neutrally applied laws that satisfy a "compelling government interest." (Traditional libertarian disclaimer: In a libertarian universe, stopping people from taking hallucinogenic mushrooms would fail the "compelling government interest" test. But that's not the current universe.)

This Supreme Court challenge explicitly argues that the Employment Division v. Smith precedent should be revisited. If there's a remote chance of that happening, we'll see a lot of public worrying about whether the conservatives of the Supreme Court will enshrine what folks like the American Civil Liberties Union call a "license to discriminate."

I'm skeptical that the court would rule that broadly, but we'll see. When the Supreme Court addressed whether a Colorado bakery could refuse to provide a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the court elegantly sidestepped the thorny central question of when exemptions should be allowed by determining that Colorado was not neutrally applying its antidiscrimination laws and that there was clear evidence of anti-religious bias in how the bakery was treated.

Philadelphia insists that that's not the case here. The city notes in its brief to the Supreme Court that it is continuing to contract with CSS in other areas. Thus, it's only keeping the group from participating in the foster care program and only because it is violating the city's antidiscrimination rules.

The justices could simply rule that Philadelphia is indeed neutrally applying the law. If that's all they do, they won't overturn the laws passed in those other states that do offer exemptions to agencies that don't want to place kids with same-sex couples.

For a useful libertarian perspective on this conflict, I recommend Walter Olson, a Cato Institute senior fellow, Reason contributor, and gay man in a same-sex relationship who has adopted a son. Taking a broad view, Olson notes that children and adults in the adoption and foster care system benefit when there is a wide "marketplace" where qualifying agencies aren't shut out of the system when it's not necessary. If the goal is to help connect more children with families to care for them, shutting out religious agencies doesn't necessarily help achieve that goal, even if those agencies are discriminating. What matters is the existence of meaningful alternative options; there are downsides when religious groups are denied participation, and downsides when religious organizations are the only choices in an area. Olson offers his argument here. SCOTUSblog has a page devoted to Fulton v. City of Philadelphia here.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.24.2020 at 2:06 pm

    Eh, this is a tough one. Seems like everyone here has a choice.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      February.24.2020 at 2:16 pm

      Except the poor kids. Get ’em all adopted by parents who won’t abuse them, asap. Who cares about anyone else in this scenario?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        February.24.2020 at 2:18 pm

        Kind of my point. I find the Cato argument compelling. Just have as many certified agencies as possible to get the kids out of foster care. But on the question of religious freedom vis-a-vis government contracts… you pays your money you takes your choices.

      2. John
        February.24.2020 at 2:34 pm

        That is a complete fallacy. It assumes that this is the only agency the city can deal with. And that is just not true. The city can and does use as many agencies as it can. Saying they can discriminate against religious agencies reduces the potential for adoption by reducing the number of agencies available for use. The plaintiffs are not demanding the city stop using agencies that adopt out kids. It is only asking that it have a chance to do so as well.

        CATO’s argument is dishonest as hell. I honestly don’t think CATO is capable of making an honest argument anymore. If it is, I haven’t seen it.

        1. $park¥ is the Worst
          February.24.2020 at 2:41 pm

          CATO’s argument is dishonest as hell.

          Did you somehow not just make the same argument?

          1. John
            February.24.2020 at 2:44 pm

            No I didn’t. Can you at least try to understand what is going on? Just a little.

            1. $park¥ is the Worst
              February.24.2020 at 2:47 pm

              John:
              The city can and does use as many agencies as it can. Saying they can discriminate against religious agencies reduces the potential for adoption by reducing the number of agencies available for use.

              CATO:
              Taking a broad view, Olson notes that children and adults in the adoption and foster care system benefit when there is a wide “marketplace” where qualifying agencies aren’t shut out of the system when it’s not necessary. If the goal is to help connect more children with families to care for them, shutting out religious agencies doesn’t necessarily help achieve that goal, even if those agencies are discriminating.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.24.2020 at 2:07 pm

    I wonder how many people will base their attitude on this on how many more kids would be adopted or fostered? If the average kid spends a year in foster care before being adopted, and gay adoptive parents would reduce this to six months, or three months, or one month, would that change people’s attitudes? Homophobes might insist that being stuck in foster care until 18 is better than having gay adoptive parents at age 5.

    Popcorn time.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      February.24.2020 at 2:09 pm

      My question is this: Why do gay couples get to be spared the drama and difficulties of adopting a troubled teenager?

    2. John
      February.24.2020 at 2:22 pm

      Yes, you disagree with the plaintiffs in this case. Why you think that is relevant is a mystery known only to you. Who gives a shit what you think of these people’s policies and beliefs? That has zero relevance to the question of whether they have the right to hold them and if the city has a right to discriminate against them because of it.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.24.2020 at 2:08 pm

    Is that Carlos Maza in that picture?

  4. John
    February.24.2020 at 2:17 pm

    The government has to serve and deal with all comers consistent with the equal protection clause. That means they have to treat everyone equally. It doesn’t mean they have to treat everyone the same. They can discriminate as long as the policy is rationally related to a legitimate government interest and they are not discriminating against a protected class (race, religion, or sex) in which case the burden of proof is higher.

    In this case, the city is discriminating against a protected class. These adoption agencies won’t adopt to same sex couples because of their religious objection to homosexuality. So, the answer is or should be No.

    The only way it is a yes is if you declare homosexuality to be a protected class under the 14th Amendment. Then it becomes a toss of which protected class the court likes more. For example, if the city said it wouldn’t deal with agencies that discriminated on the basis of race, the complaining agencies would almost certainly lose since race has trumped freedom of religion as a protected class in most cases.

    Understand what the core issue is here. It is whether the court is going to declare homosexuals a protected class. If they are not a protected class, then this case isn’t close. The agencies have a right to the free exercise of their religious views and the city has no right to discriminate against them because of that exercise.

    If the homosexuals are a protected class, then being a practicing Christian, Jew, or Muslim who follows their religious doctrine on homosexuality as it has been understood for over a thousand years in each case is now as effectively illegal as being a practicing racial separatist. Yeah, sure you can believe whatever you want. But if you try to act on those beliefs, you will not be allowed to do business with the government or enter the common market.

  5. MollyGodiva
    February.24.2020 at 2:44 pm

    The constitution says that there can’t be an establishment of religion. It we allow religious groups to exempt themselves from laws that everyone else has to play by, the we are giving them special privileges. That is establishment of religion. I believe it should be narrow exemptions, such as it is ok for at church to only hire members of their own religion to be priests. But should we be required to fund religious adoption agencies that exclude blacks, or atheists? If a group wants to discriminate, they can do it on their own dime.

Please to post comments