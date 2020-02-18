Twitter

Does South Park Encourage Political Apathy and Moral Superiority?

Critics say the long-running satiric cartoon has created "a generation of boys" who are smug and disengaged.

(South Park, Comedy Central)

Last week, the long-running and iconoclastic cartoon South Park got dragged yet again, this time for allegedly teaching "a generation of boys…that it was always cooler to be reactionary and contrarian, and anyone who criticizes anything is 'offended' and that's the *real* problem." A Twitter thread started by novelist, podcaster, and TV writer Dana Schwartz caught enough buzz to get trending on the micro-blogging site. It's worth pausing over her critique, since it reflects past attacks and, more importantly, is fundamentally wrong in its substance.

Far from inculcating moral nihilism and a shallow "pox on both your houses" mentality, South Park traffics in a smart skepticism toward power in all of its manifestations and provides over two decades worth of lessons on how to be a decent, tolerant, smart, and funny human being despite living in a world that is casually brutal, disgusting, and indifferent to suffering (watch the 2001 episode "Scott Tenorman Must Die," a version of Seneca's horrific Thyestes if you have any doubt).

Schwartz argues that South Park traffics in moral relativism, or perhaps a form of ideological nihilism, because she believes its core message is "the only correct thing is to do nothing." In her tweets on the topic, she admits in passing that she hasn't "been watching the show in recent seasons," which helps to explain why her critique is so wide of the mark.

In the early days of the show, critics were already deriding the show as "dangerous to democracy" and "vile trash" that poisoned young viewers' minds. But as Barry Fagin wrote back in 2000 for Reason, the show was "loaded with moral content" and taught his then-10 and 12 years old kids valuable lessons, including "it's good to make fun of people who believe stupid things," "it's good to make fun of hypocrisy," and "things that happen in cartoons aren't real."

That last point was particularly important in the 1990s, when both liberals and conservatives were desperately trying to control the information explosion that came along with cable television and the internet. By representing the need for critical consumption of both expertise and information, South Park, like other shows that helped define the '90s (think The Simpsons, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Mystery Science Theater 3000) helped to develop media literacy in millions of viewers.

I'd go further still and underscore that South Park teaches at least three basic lessons in virtually every episode. The first is that people in authority need to earn our respect rather than assume it. The second is that cultural, moral, and political diversity is both the real state of nature and can only be sustained through honest and open discussion about our differences. The third is that personal responsibility is the key to a flourishing society and the foundation of positive communal action. These points are summarized in this brief video from 2013:

3 Reasons All Kids Should be FORCED to Watch South Park!

So the 19th (!) season of South Park kicked off on Wednesday. The episode nudges into instant-classic territory, managing to satirize the Patriots' QB Tom Brady, Caitlyn Jenner, and zero-tolerance-crazed school officials in a way that is both sacred and profane (but mostly the latter, thank Zog). And there's quite possibly the greatest dream sequence in TV history since Newhart's final episode in You can watch the full South Park episode, "Stunning and Brave," online for free at Southpark.cc.com.A couple of years ago, Reason TV released "3 Reasons All Kids Should Be FORCED to Watch South Park." Spoiler alert: We were being super-cereal about that. Really.Here's the text, which accompanied the 2013 video that Jim Epstein and Nick Gillespie put together.One of the longest lived and most controversial TV shows of all time – South Park – is kicking off its 17th season.Despite being a cartoon, South Park was the first weekly TV show to be given an MA rating, meaning it's intended for mature audiences. And it's certainly packed with foul language, off-color humor, and adult situations.But it's also truly educational, especially for children. So here are three reasons why all parents should make their kids watch South Park.1. Disrespect My Authoritah!Virtually every episode points out the difference between legitimate authority and the abuse of power and scare-mongering. Whether it's the show's Jew-baiting jerk Eric Cartman going nuts as a traffic cop or former Vice President Al Gore trying to scare the boys into hysteria over ManBearPig, South Park always emphasizes thinking for yourself rather than blindly following what leaders say.2. Respect True Diversitah!Today's kids are constantly force-fed hosannas to tolerance and diversity that ring hollow and false. But even when it's brutally satirizing something like Mormonism, South Park actually fosters a true live-and-let-live ethos that's sadly lacking in most K-12 curricula.3. It Emphasizes Personal ResponsibilityAmong South Park's core values is taking responsibility for one's actions. In the episode where Stan's father develops a drinking problem and seeks supernatural intervention for a cure, it's the child who lays out the case for self-control and accountability.The most enduring lesson of South Park isn't found in any given episode but in the entire show's run and the careers of its creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The show grew out of early videos, including a 1995 one that pitted Santa vs. Jesus in a fight to the death over the true meaning in Christmas.Now, almost 20 years later, Parker and Stone have created one of the greatest TV shows of all time, along with unforgettable movies such as the all-puppet action thriller Team America and the Broadway smash The Book of Mormon.They're no uncritical fans of Walt Disney but their careers are a testament to his belief that "If you can dream it, you can do it."In a way that's virtually unmatched, Parker and Stone teach all our children that creativity and hard work – and an ability to laugh at everything life throws at you - eally do pay off in the long run.About 3 minutes. Written by Nick Gillespie, who narrates, and produced by Jim Epstein. Scroll below for downloadable versions and subscribe to Reason.tv's YouTube channel to receive automatic notifications when new videos go live. More at https://reason.com/blog/2015/09/18/south-parks-19th-season-debuted-on-wedne

At one point in her tweetstorm about South Park, Schwartz writes, "To be clear, I don't blame the show itself as much as I do the generation of boys who internalized it into their personalities. Which maybe isn't the show's fault!" There's no question audiences have a mind of their own and consumers of a given text routinely (and legitimately) interpret that text in ways that confound its creator's intentions. So it's possible that rather than create an audience that is smarter and more skeptical of information and power, South Park has instead simply created an army of douchebros who act more like Cartman rather than Stan or Kyle. But since South Park first aired back in 1997, the country has become vastly more tolerant toward all sorts of marginalized people and causes and no view of the show could miss what side its creators are on when it comes to out-groups ranging from immigrants to trans people to Mormons. We may indeed be more vulgar as a society, but we're also generally more tolerant and engaged too (the youth vote for the 2018 midterms was the highest in decades). South Park might not deserve much or even any of the credit, but it doesn't deserve any of the blame either.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. esteve7
    February.18.2020 at 2:17 pm

    Fuck those people, they are so insufferable.

    South Park is a god damned National Treasure. It is one of the most libertarian shows ever made with strong themes of personal responsibility, insufferable power hungry nannies (the whole movie was about that), questioning authority, etc.

    South Park has done a moral good and these assholes can’t take it. Leftists have no sense of humor — people on the right, and libertarians, laugh when south park pokes a joke at them, because we can fucking laugh at a joke. With the left, the only thing that is accepted is something that validates their worldview, otherwise it is problematic.

    So yeah, the ‘critics’ can fuck right off.

    1. Zeb
      February.18.2020 at 2:24 pm

      South Park really is a treasure. They also found the winnig formula against lefty outrage: do something totally outrageous in every episode. That way no one ever has any credible claim that “now they’ve crossed the line” since they cross the line every week. And being very popular and never apologizing helps too.

      1. squid_hunt
        February.18.2020 at 3:15 pm

        Never apologize.

        1. esteve7
          February.18.2020 at 3:20 pm

          Don’t apologize to people who don’t want it. They don’t want an apology, they want domination. It’s all power politics to them

    2. albo
      February.18.2020 at 3:02 pm

      Yeah, South Park shows that the best choice often is to do nothing. That’s because they know that the people who want to change something aren’t, by rule, any less power-hungry or more moral than the people who are running things now. Change doesn’t mean good things happen.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        February.18.2020 at 3:16 pm

        +1000

  2. Zeb
    February.18.2020 at 2:20 pm

    Good if it’s true. Everyone is too damn politically engaged at the moment. Especially young people with their stupid young-people poloitics.

  3. Tulpa AKA "smarter than sarcasmic"
    February.18.2020 at 2:28 pm

    Why does anyone care what some Twitter cunt who got skewered by South Park thinks.

    Seriously Nick. It’s a moron bitching on Twitter. It literally does not matter, except when people like you elevate it in importance.

    1. Sevo
      February.18.2020 at 3:23 pm

      “Why does anyone care what some Twitter cunt who got skewered by South Park thinks.”

      Only b/c it’s enjoyable laughing at her. Brightens my day.

  4. Bill Dalasio
    February.18.2020 at 2:32 pm

    The essence of her complaint is that, ignoring pretty much the rest of any political satire on television, South Park dares to question leftist shibboleths. The possibility that young people might be exposed to the idea that progressive dogma is just something people like this find totally unacceptable. Young people have to be taught to only think things approved by the collective, after all!

  5. Agammamon
    February.18.2020 at 2:33 pm

    . . . she believes its core message is “the only correct thing is to do nothing.”

    Well, they’re not wrong. 99% of the time everyone involved are horrible people, you don’t fully understand what the background is, and you’re not smart enough anyway – so the best thing to do is walk away.

    A bias for ‘we must do something’ leads to ‘this is something, we must do this’ thinking. The vast majority of the harm caused by people comes from people who think they know what everyone else needs to do.

    Can anyone say things would genuinely have been worse in Russia if the Tsar had not been overthrown? Cambodia? China? Cuba? Have anti-drug and -prostitution laws made things better? Did the soda taxes actually reduce obesity?

    1. John
      February.18.2020 at 2:40 pm

      I think the core message is not to do nothing but don’t trust people who are absolutely certain what should be done. Since she is one of those sorts of people and being so is absolutely smug and expects everyone to do exactly what she thinks needs to be done, she isn’t very happy about that message.

      1. Tulpa AKA "smarter than sarcasmic"
        February.18.2020 at 2:50 pm

        Can’t wait for them to put her in the show.

        1. John
          February.18.2020 at 2:53 pm

          She needs to be an angry librarian or spinster middle school teacher.

          1. squid_hunt
            February.18.2020 at 3:16 pm

            Or Karen.

        2. loveconstitution1789
          February.18.2020 at 3:18 pm

          BOO. Boo Dana Schwartz. BOO.

  6. Rich
    February.18.2020 at 2:35 pm

    she admits in passing failing that she hasn’t “been watching the show in recent seasons”

    FTFY

    1. Tulpa AKA "smarter than sarcasmic"
      February.18.2020 at 2:38 pm

      Nice catch. I doubt she ever watched at all, certainly not with any regularity.

  7. Jerryskids
    February.18.2020 at 2:36 pm

    It’s hard not to feel morally superior if you’re politically disengaged. I should point out though that they don’t call them “politically engaged” these days, they’re called “woke”.

  8. Agammamon
    February.18.2020 at 2:37 pm

    South Park has instead simply created an army of douchebros who act more like Cartman

    Let’s see – Cartman is powerhungry and will do, and say anything, espouse any position no matter how hypocritical or contradictor, if it gets him power over people.

    Sounds like South Park is responsible for creating the Progressive wing.

    1. squid_hunt
      February.18.2020 at 3:17 pm

      Allegedly.

  9. OldGuy
    February.18.2020 at 2:37 pm

    Dana who?

  10. Mickey Rat
    February.18.2020 at 2:45 pm

    When your politics thrives on moral panics, someone saying it is foolish to panic is the enemy.

  11. Jerryskids
    February.18.2020 at 2:46 pm

    It’s funny to hear somebody scolding South Park for not treating politics with the respect it deserves. Even if it’s on basic cable there’s only so much they can do and treating politics with the respect it deserves would just be a 30 minute version of 2girls,1cup and nobody’s gonna want to see that week after week.

    1. Tulpa AKA "smarter than sarcasmic"
      February.18.2020 at 2:51 pm

      SQRLSY would.

      1. SQRLSY One
        February.18.2020 at 3:25 pm

        And Tulpa-Mary-Mary’s-Period-“.”-Satan would threadshit all day and all night!

        Hey Tulpa-Mary-Mary’s-Period-“.”-Satan… Your threadshitting is NOT getting ANY more interesting or funny! It is predictable and BORING!!! Whoever writes your code to generate you, needs to add some complexity and diversity to the algorithm, if you EVER want to get ANYWHERE near being interesting!

  12. NOYB2
    February.18.2020 at 2:46 pm

    My point was that South Park seemed to teach that it was always cooler to be reactionary and contrarian,

    Ah, yes, “reactionary”, the favorite accusation totalitarian socialists like to lob against anybody who opposes them; it’s usually followed by labor camps or summary execution once people using the word come into power.

    In any case, I don’t see where South Park teaches that it is “always” cooler; to the degree that it teaches that one should have contempt for people like Dana Schwartz, that’s a good thing as far as I’m concerned.

  13. scape
    February.18.2020 at 2:52 pm

    Aside from her critique missing the mark, I think her suggestion that South Park has had any effect on “a generation of boys” is off as well. The show’s viewers skew older. I find more fans that are middle-aged cynics rather than impressionable teenagers.

    1. esteve7
      February.18.2020 at 3:05 pm

      I was pleasantly surprised my teenaged cousin and his friends have started watching south park and playing the video games.

      South Park is literally one of the only shows, if not the ONLY show, to ever truly make fun of progressives, which is why they are so mad. They want another Daily Show or whatever where it’s entirely one way and their religious cult is never questioned.

  14. John
    February.18.2020 at 2:52 pm

    To be clear, I don’t blame the show itself as much as I do the generation of boys who internalized it into their personalities.

    Talk about a cry de ceur. Look lady, it isn’t South Park’s fault that people laugh at you and won’t take you seriously. Instead of blaming boys and South Park, you should try being less of a conformist shrew.

  15. John
    February.18.2020 at 3:03 pm

    The other thing is that South Park is just as brutal to conservatives and people on the right as they are towards liberals. Yet, it is only liberals who ever seem to complain about the show. It is almost like liberals are humorless assholes or something.

    1. esteve7
      February.18.2020 at 3:06 pm

      Something isn’t funny if it’s a joke. Something is only funny if it’s unfunny and just woke.

      Samantha Bee, Trevor Noah, etc, are some of the most unfunny people you will ever see. But the seals clap because they agree with the message, not that they are funny. It’s not laughter, it’s ‘clap-ter’

      1. John
        February.18.2020 at 3:10 pm

        Unfunny is putting it mildly. In contrast, some of the funniest episodes of South Park are ones making fun of Christians and other people on the right. These idiots hate South Park despite the fact that South Park does a better job of satirizing their political opponents than they will ever do.

        1. esteve7
          February.18.2020 at 3:15 pm

          it’s because they don’t understand humor or have any perspective, they are a cult.

          It’s why the left can’t meme. They don’t understand meme’s and the messages behind them; they think it’s just random crap or stating your opinion. So whey they meme it’s cringe and terrible, because they don’t actually know what a meme is.

          South Park can parody conservatives well because they understand them. Leftists don’t actually understand anything out of their worldview, and there have been studies to back this up, which is why all of their attempts at parody fall flat

          1. John
            February.18.2020 at 3:24 pm

            Yeah. You can’t do satire without understanding your subject. Back in the 60s and 70s, liberals understood the old establishment they were satirizing. So, liberal comics were funny. In contrast, the establishment didn’t understand the youth culture at all. So, the establishment attempts to satirize it were nearly always not funny.

            At some point in the 90s liberalism became a cult and they lost any ability to understand conservatives. And with it they lost their ability to be funny.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      February.18.2020 at 3:26 pm

      FYI: They usually make a new South Park episode in less than 6 days during the regular season.
      6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park | Comedy Central Docu Review

      While every episode is not a gem, many are. That means that Trey, Matt and the SP team are so good at satire that they create a new animated episode, for probably the best cartoon show in human history, every week.

  16. squid_hunt
    February.18.2020 at 3:12 pm

    The reason the “grown-ups” don’t like South Park is because it teaches young men to mock the ridiculous hysterics of the serious crowd.

    1. squid_hunt
      February.18.2020 at 3:14 pm

      $5 dollars says Schwartz is a very serious feminist who has loudly opposes toxic masculinity.

  17. Mr. JD
    February.18.2020 at 3:22 pm

    I’m sorry, did a Leftist just complain about the notion that “mockery is the ultimate inoculation against all criticism”.

    Does… does the Left have any other tactic besides mockery?

    1. Brian
      February.18.2020 at 3:25 pm

      A complete lack of self-reflection.

  18. DWB
    February.18.2020 at 3:26 pm

    In WHAT alternate reality are we a more “tolerant” society?

    A quick look at the passing scene would seem to suggest otherwise.

Please to post comments