Iran

Senate Passes Bill Stopping Further Military Action Against Iran Without Approval

Eight Republicans join the vote, but that's not enough to overrule a likely veto.

|

(Tasos Katopodis - Pool via CNP / MEGA / Newscom)

With the support of eight Republicans, the Senate today passed a bill forbidding President Donald Trump (or really, any president) from taking further military action against Iran without the expressed permission of Congress.

By a vote of 55-45, the Senate approved a resolution by Sen. Tim Kaine (D–Virginia) that states Congress did not authorize military actions against Iran when it passed Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) legislation in 2001 and 2002. That AUMF allowed the president to invade Iraq and also to hunt down al-Qaeda and those responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks. The resolution orders the president to "remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military" within 30 days of the resolution passing.

The bill was pushed forward after Trump authorized the drone-strike assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Though the administration claimed that the strike was necessary to prevent an "imminent" attack against Americans in the Middle East, there was little to support this claim, and a couple of Republican senators, including Rand Paul (Ky.) and Mike Lee (Utah), were upset by the unapproved actions. They announced plans to cross the aisle and join Democrats to pass the resolution.

In the end, the resolution got the support of not just Lee and Paul, but also Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Todd Young (Ind.), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), and Bill Cassidy (La.).

The bill heads now to the House, which passed a similar, but non-binding resolution. If the House signs on to the Senate version (which seems very likely), it will head to Trump's desk.

Despite saying regularly he'd like to see less military intervention in the Middle East, Trump is signaling that he opposes this bill. Yesterday on Twitter, Trump called on Republicans to vote it down, claiming it would "show weakness" to restrain his war powers. The bill is likely to face a veto, and if this vote is any indication, the Senate lacks enough Republican votes to overrule him.

Nevertheless, at least some Republicans are taking seriously Congress's role in declaring war.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. jcw
    February.13.2020 at 3:12 pm

    Sad to see Romney back to his “extremely conservative” ways. Curious to hear what his grandchildren think of him allowing megalomaniac past, present and future presidents to decide who lives or dies.

    1. John
      February.13.2020 at 3:14 pm

      Obama is not President anymore dude. Let it go.

      1. Wearenotperfect
        February.13.2020 at 3:33 pm

        I probably disapprove of Obama’s presidency as much as you do but your constant sucking at the current presidential power teat is pathetic!

  2. Idle Hands
    February.13.2020 at 3:15 pm

    Good it’s embarrassing it took this long. Fucking hacks.

    1. SQRLSY One
      February.13.2020 at 3:50 pm

      Well yeah, agreed! But Trump will veto it!

      Next on the hit parade: Senate passes new law, says, “The USA Constitution means what it says, and Trump is NOT a dictator”!

      But this new Senate-passed law will NOT be passed with veto-proof numbers! Trump will veto it… And the Constitution will be null and void! The Trumptatorship will be CONFIRMED!!!

      And JesseSPAZ (and others) will dance and rejoice in the streets!

      1. TrickyVic (old school)
        February.13.2020 at 4:06 pm

        What president wouldn’t veto it?

        1. Idle Hands
          February.13.2020 at 4:10 pm

          I wouldn’t think so hard about the screed above.

        2. SQRLSY One
          February.13.2020 at 4:11 pm

          An humble one who didn’t fancy Himself or Herself as a Supreme-Ruler/Dictator! How far back would we have to go to find one? I’ve not a clue, truth be told… Harry Turtledove, writer of alternate histories, might have some hints for us…

          I nominate Jesus Christ! But Christ would NEVER have gotten close to the office of the POTUS; not with a ten-light-years-long pole!

      2. Idle Hands
        February.13.2020 at 4:09 pm

        Wow whatta a novel take. Maybe Congress should grow a pair a defund the military till the president passes it. The horror!

  3. loveconstitution1789
    February.13.2020 at 3:17 pm

    Senate’s Iran resolution has a special operations problem

  4. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    February.13.2020 at 3:18 pm

    This kinda shit wouldn’t be necessary if Congress wasn’t a bunch of cowards and actually did their fucking jobs when it comes to war. They abdicated their responsibilities with the AUMF and now they’re whining about the results.

    1. Wearenotperfect
      February.13.2020 at 3:36 pm

      “They abdicated their responsibilities”

      Yeah, because they probably assumed there would never be a whiny fourth grade bully bitch in the Oval Office.

      1. Kevin Smith
        February.13.2020 at 3:38 pm

        Who the hell do you think was in office when the passed the AUMF in the first place?

      2. Jerryskids
        February.13.2020 at 3:40 pm

        Well, to be fair, things were a lot different back in 1964 when Congress decided they really didn’t want to get involved in war-making decisions.

      3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        February.13.2020 at 3:48 pm

        No, they did it because if they had to vote on whether or not to go to war, people might record those votes and talk about it during their reelection campaigns.

        They wanted a lot of war, they just didn’t want to have to say that on record. AUMF gives them all the cover they need, now when we get in endless wars it’s the Executive’s fault.

        Notice none of this was a problem during Obama’s pen and phone drone strike extravaganza. It only became a problem once Orange Man started doing it.

        They’re cowards, and dishonest to boot.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          February.13.2020 at 3:56 pm

          Yup. unreason is here to carry water as the Propaganda arm.

  5. Longtobefree
    February.13.2020 at 3:19 pm

    Excellent. This will damn near balance the federal budget if allowed to become law.

    Iran is the largest exporter of terrorism in the world. So they might attack anywhere in the world. So in order to comply with this directive, Trump will have to disband the entire military.

    No defense spending means we can now afford Bernie.

  6. Kevin Smith
    February.13.2020 at 3:21 pm

    Congress did not authorize military actions against Iran when it passed Authorization for Use of Military Force

    But it did authorize military action in the Philippines, Georgia, Libya, Yemen, Djibouti, Niger, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Syria, and Somalia? Face it, you wrote the executive a blank check and now your pissed that its being cashed. Congress should repeal the entire AUMF

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      February.13.2020 at 3:32 pm

      Can’t argue that AUMF should be repealed. It never should have been passed without both a sunset clause and clear objectives in the first place.

      But I don’t see how limiting the AUMF application to individual countries like Iran is a bad thing, short of full repeal. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.

      1. Kevin Smith
        February.13.2020 at 3:43 pm

        I feel like now Congress is just going to sit back, content that they “did something,” and we are going to have to wait for our military to be deployed to another 12 countries before there is the political will change things again (and then they will just take that next 12th country off the table, rather than passing a real change)

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          February.13.2020 at 3:56 pm

          I can’t imagine too many Presidents would be willing to give up this power. So essentially you’ll need a 2/3 majority from the opposition party in both houses to repeal the AUMF.

          In other words, not gonna happen.

        2. Square = Circle
          February.13.2020 at 4:07 pm

          And the standard is now “if we don’t specifically pass a bill saying you’re not allowed to attack country X, it’s all good.”

          It’s like qualified immunity for overseas military actions.

      2. TrickyVic (old school)
        February.13.2020 at 4:01 pm

        “”But I don’t see how limiting the AUMF application to individual countries like Iran is a bad thing,””

        Like Iran do mean countries that are already involved in proxy wars with us?

        So let’s the military strikes an ISIS site in Syria and it kills Iranians. Does that mean the President violated the limiting AUMF?

        1. TrickyVic (old school)
          February.13.2020 at 4:02 pm

          Like Iran, do you mean countries that are already involved in proxy wars with us?

          If we donate to Reason will they finally put in an edit button?

      3. Nardz
        February.13.2020 at 4:06 pm

        “But I don’t see how limiting the AUMF application to individual countries like Iran is a bad thing, short of full repeal. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.”

        Probably because you’re an exceedingly shallow thinker.
        All this bill does is send the message to Iran (specifically) that the US has no fucking clue what we’re doing, and no ability to think beyond superficial, partisan, and short term consequences.
        But please, let us all know what good you think comes out of this

  7. loveconstitution1789
    February.13.2020 at 3:21 pm

    U.S. Navy Intercepts Illegal Iranian Arms Ship in Arabian Sea

    Would this seizure have been illegal under this new law?

  8. loveconstitution1789
    February.13.2020 at 3:24 pm

    I would think it’s great if Trump signs this law and pulls all troops out of Iraq, Afghanistan, and ME.

    He can then blame any attack on Americans by Iranians operating outside Iran on Congress as they tied his hands as Commander in Chief.

    Fucking cowards in Congress didnt repeal the entire AUMF.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      February.13.2020 at 3:34 pm

      How is this bill tying his hands more than a full repeal of AUMF would?

      If you’re against the AUMF, you should be for this bill… period.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        February.13.2020 at 3:54 pm

        Nope. This is a political move to make America less safe. It ties the President’s hands and all the bad guys know it.

        Congress is not serious which is why they are not repealing the AUMF. This is TDS because Trump fights back and droned some bad guys.

        I look forward to the article where Iran gave the USA casus belli with Iran when they shot fucking missiles from Iran into Iraq at US troops.

        It’s a shame that unreason is so biased and has no credibility that any position its takes is 9/10 wrong for America.

  9. Jerryskids
    February.13.2020 at 3:31 pm

    With the support of eight Republicans, the Senate today passed a bill forbidding President Donald Trump (or really, any president) from taking further military action against Iran without the expressed permission of Congress.

    Unless that “or really, any president” includes Obama, you’re never going to see the end of the AUMF. It’s like the qualified immunity thing for the cops, you let the last one get away with it so you have to let the present one get away with it as well. The AUMF covers the ones that did 9/11 and anybody connected to them and anybody connected to the ones connected to the 9/11 ones and anybody connected to the ones connected to the ones connected to the ones that did 9/11. Iran fits in there somewhere, just repeal the damn AUMF on the grounds that it’s been an entire generation and most of the jihadists over there were about 3 years old at the time and didn’t have a damn thing to do with it. Declare victory and go home already.

    1. Kevin Smith
      February.13.2020 at 3:45 pm

      And it explicitly grants the President the sole power to determine who is connected to who, so all he had to do was assert that Soleimani was somehow involved and its de facto authorized

  10. loveconstitution1789
    February.13.2020 at 3:50 pm

    With the support of eight Republicans, the Senate today passed a bill forbidding President Donald Trump (or really, any president) from taking further military action against Iran without the expressed permission of Congress.

    Look how cute Shackford is with bipartisan support for Congressional actions.

    I forget, was there some House action that has zero bipartisan support?

  11. Jerryskids
    February.13.2020 at 3:51 pm

    OT: The penny dropped on the US government deep mistrust of Huawei supplying communications hardware – turns out the CIA had a major role in running the Swiss company that’s been making encryption devices for governments world-wide for years.

    ‘Our reputation is in tatters,’ sighs one political journalist. ‘Our neutrality is a hypocrisy,’ writes another.

    In fact the dodgy dealings of Crypto AG were rumoured for years. Crypto’s Swiss employees suspected something was wrong.

    The Swiss government knew all along: it was one of the only governments which received a Crypto machine the CIA had not tampered with. But having the whole sorry story plastered across the world’s media is painful.

    It reminds the Swiss of an image they have been trying hard to rid themselves of; that they will do anything for the right price.

  12. Metazoan
    February.13.2020 at 4:10 pm

    So the AUMF has no sunset? Talk about a terrible decision.

  13. Fats of Fury
    February.13.2020 at 4:40 pm

    What earlier military action against Iran are they talking about. General Pencil Neck was bombed in Iraq.

