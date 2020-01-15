Iran

The Senate Has Enough Votes To Stop Further Unapproved Military Action Against Iran

Four Republicans cross the aisle to support a new resolution limited the president's power to wage war. But could they get enough to overrule a veto?

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) (Stefani Reynolds/picture alliance / Consolidated/Newscom)

Four Senate Republicans have announced support for a resolution limiting President Donald Trump's power to engage in military actions against Iran without seeking permission from Congress first, pushing it past the 51-vote threshold needed to pass.

Sens. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) and Mike Lee (R–Utah) had previously declared their support. On Tuesday, Sens. Todd Young (R–Ind.) and Susan Collins (R–Maine) announced that they would support Sen. Tim Kaine's resolution. The resolution would specify that the current Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF) passed in 2002 to fight Al Qaeda does not authorize Trump to strike Iran or Iranian targets. The resolution tells the president to end any sort of hostilities with Iran within 30 days of its passage, unless Congress specifically passes a new AUMF.

The House version of the bill passed last week primarily on party lines (with three Republicans and independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan crossing the aisle), but was a non-binding resolution. Kaine's version of the bill, should it pass (it would have to go back through the House again) would make it binding.

Young explained his support with his own background as a Marine. Via NPR:

"Making sure that our men and women in uniform know that me and Congress have their backs, it's really important to me as someone who served in the U.S. Marine Corps," Young said. He later added, "I think it's essential that Congress, from time to time, reaffirms our Article I responsibilities and affirms our support for our men and women in uniform as we contemplate potentially putting them in harm's way."

Lee, who has been very vocal in his dissatisfaction at how the Trump administration has justified its drone strike assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, has arranged for Kaine's bill to be amended to make it less about Trump and more about Congress's role of oversight over the executive branch's war-making powers.

"I'm trying to take the focus off of the president specifically, and off of Soleimani," Lee said. And that's the right way to approach it. The resolution isn't supposed to be about whether Congress agrees or disagrees with Trump's military decisions. As the commander in chief, it's Trump's job to decide how to apply force. It's the role of Congress to decide whether to authorize Trump to do so, against whom, and under which circumstances. Whether or not Trump should be arranging military actions against Iran shouldn't be based on how members of Congress feel about Trump but on whether military action against Iran is called for and whether it will protect American safety.

But even after Lee arranged to make the bill about oversight of the president's war-making powers rather than being about Trump, it's unlikely to have the White House's support and is probably going to be vetoed. The vote totals right now are not enough to overturn a Trump veto. But Lee says he believes there's a pack of 10 Republicans in the Senate who might support the bill, so we may find out otherwise.

NEXT: Oakland Uses SWAT Force With Tanks and an Armored Vehicle To Evict Squatting Activists

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. John
    January.15.2020 at 12:33 pm

    No they won’t. And that is why they have the support they do. The Congress knows that Trump will veto the Iranian empowerment act and continue to defend US interests. If they thought he would sign it, they would shit their pants at the prospect of the resulting responsibility and this thing would be dead in about 20 seconds.

    As it is, they can pass something and grandstand about it knowing all the while that nothing will change and they will never have to face any actual responsibility for their positions.

  2. Fats of Fury
    January.15.2020 at 12:46 pm

    Does the Senate Has Enough Votes To Stop Further Unapproved Military Action by Iran against itself?

  3. Longtobefree
    January.15.2020 at 12:47 pm

    Well, we know exactly what will happen if congress actually takes over and tries to micro-manage the military down to the tactical level.
    If you are curious, type Vietnam War into a search engine.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.15.2020 at 12:55 pm

      +1000

    2. proprietist
      January.15.2020 at 1:04 pm

      What is the relevance of that to this? Nobody’s asking for Congress to micromanage the military down to a tactical level. They are merely forcing Trump to adhere to the basic constitutional rules about Congressional approval for military action in general.

      It is ironic that the Democrats were apparently cool with Obama violating the War Powers Act by not getting Congressional approval for our military actions in Libya back when they were in power, and now they suddenly care about following the rules. Obama should have been impeached for that in my opinion, but the Republicans love war too much to uniformly align to impeach a President over small scale actions.

  4. Knutsack
    January.15.2020 at 12:51 pm

    “Whether or not Trump should be arranging military actions against Iran shouldn’t be based on how members of Congress feel about Trump but on whether military action against Iran is called for…”

    Ha, ha, ha, ha!

  5. loveconstitution1789
    January.15.2020 at 12:54 pm

    So no on repealing the AUMF?

    This is a win-win-win for Trump.

    1. Trump gets to use Democrats as an excuse when pulling US troops out of Iraq causes that country to implode and become a puppet of Iran.
    2. Trump gets to campaign that Democrats are against killing the foreign leaders who kill Americans.
    3. Trump gets to be the President to pull troops out of Iraq.

  6. Spinach Chin
    January.15.2020 at 12:58 pm

    “The resolution isn’t supposed to be about whether Congress agrees or disagrees with Trump’s military decisions.”

    Blatant, transparent bullshit, and you know it.

  7. BearOdinson
    January.15.2020 at 1:02 pm

    I fully supported taking out Soleimani. But I am not totally opposed to a resolution such as this in theory. The War Powers Resolution of 1973 directs that in the absence of a Declaration of War or specific statutory authority, POTUS shall remove US Armed forces from an area of hostilities if Congress tells him to. Having said that, some of the wording of the resolution seems to blame Trump for escalating hostilities with Iran. Which is bullshit. In addition, I am not aware of any other US forces engaged in hostilities with Iran or agents of its government. At least not with Iranians who are acting openly. If they are supporting terrorists groups that we are engaged with, that is THEIR fault, not ours.

  8. Azathoth!!
    January.15.2020 at 1:17 pm

    Come, on let’s posture a bit more, shall we?

    Let’s waste more time trying to make the American people not re-elect Trump.

    THIS time it’ll work!

  9. Last of the Shitlords
    January.15.2020 at 1:39 pm

    “The Senate Has Enough Votes To Stop Further Unapproved Military Action Against Iran”

    Of what military action do they speak? Killing bad guys in Iraq that we’re attacking targets in iraq?

Please to post comments