House Schedules Vote To Halt Further Strikes Against Iran Without Congressional Approval

Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul declare support for a Senate version.

Sen. Mike Lee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) announced this afternoon that the House will take up a resolution stopping the White House from engaging in further hostilities against Iran without a vote from Congress.

"Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration's decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward," Pelosi said in a statement announcing the pending vote. "Our concerns were not addressed by the President's insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration's briefing today."

The House will be considering a War Powers Resolution introduced by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D–Mich.), sent to its Rules Committee tonight. Pelosi will hold a full House vote Thursday.

The resolution is based on one introduced in the Senate by Sen. Tim Kaine (D–Va.). Kaine's resolution reads, in part, "Congress hereby directs the President to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, by not later than the date that is 30 days after the date of the enactment of this joint resolution unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force." Read the resolution here.

The resolution is intended to make it clear that the current Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) permitting strikes in Iraq and Afghanistan against terrorists connected to Al Qaeda does not permit President Donald Trump to order military strikes against Iran.

It's good to see Congress asserting its authority over the declaration of war. Billy Binion noted this morning that it's not clear that Republicans are interested in restraining President Donald Trump's actions in Iran, so this all may come to naught in the Senate. Trump's speech earlier today suggests that he's not actually interested in pursuing further escalation, and that might be used by his supporters in the Senate to argue the resolution isn't necessary.

But there are some Republican senators coming forward now to support Kaine's resolution. Sens. Mike Lee (R–Utah) and Rand Paul (R–Ky.) emerged from a briefing for senators this afternoon and announced they'd support the War Powers Resolution. Lee even went so far as to say it was "the worst briefing [he's] seen on a military issue" during his time in the Senate. He was reportedly furious:

Pelosi also noted that she is considering other bills to restrain our Middle East involvement, adding, "The House may also soon consider additional legislation on the Floor to keep America safe. This legislation includes Congresswoman Barbara Lee's resolution to repeal the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) and Congressman Ro Khanna's legislation to prohibit funding for military action against Iran not authorized by Congress."

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Metazoan
    January.8.2020 at 5:21 pm

    Didn’t they try something like this (about Yemen? I don’t remember) only to have it vetoed? It seems weird that the president can veto a revocation of war powers. On the other hand, does the AUMF sunset? Because if congress were serious about this, they could just let that happen.

    1. Kevin Smith
      January.8.2020 at 5:27 pm

      Its an bill passed by Congress and he can veto it like any other bill passed by Congress, and Congress override the veto like any other vetoed bill.

      And no, the AUMF does not sunset, but Congress can add a clause or repeal it outright (subject to the same conditions noted above)

      1. Metazoan
        January.8.2020 at 6:03 pm

        But that means the president can indefinitely keep his war powers unless a supermajority of congress disagrees? It would make sense in an actual war, but since AUMF is so vague, that just seems really dangerous.

        1. JesseAz
          January.8.2020 at 6:14 pm

          There is a argument whether war powers can even be constrained against immediate or security threats as it is in the purview of the Executive’s Article II authority. Constitution allows for short term conflicts to reside in the Executive, only long term wars are of the purview of the Legislative.

          1. Gray_Jay
            January.8.2020 at 6:31 pm

            “The Marines are the President’s troops.”

            Obviously said in a time before NSC-48 and nuclear weapons.

    2. Commenter_XY
      January.8.2020 at 5:40 pm

      I have argued exactly that: The Congress can check POTUS Trump by repealing the two AUMFs that authorize our presence. That is the constitutional check.

      This is a case where I want the Congress to weigh in. It is one thing to turn a couple of terrorists into red jello. It is quite another to get into a shooting war with another country. Yeah, POTUS Trump has been very, very shrewd in dealing with Iran. He has certainly changed the dynamic to terms more favorable to the US.

      Still though – Congress has to do their job. Debate this openly and honestly. That is exactly what the Founders expected of us.

      Now….that open and honest debate I mentioned above will have to happen in the mornings, because very shortly the afternoons from 1-6 will be taken up with an impeachment trial.

      1. Square = Circle
        January.8.2020 at 5:50 pm

        Yeah – I don’t even think it would be a bad thing to toss the Suleimani thing into the Articles of Impeachment and we can have a nice, very public debate about what exactly the AUMF authorizes, what counts as a war zone, when the President is authorized to just unilaterally kill someone, etc.

        But you know they don’t want to have that discussion. Much better to pass a vague resolution and then piss and moan when it gets vetoed, never having to ask the hard questions about what the previous two Presidents were up to.

        1. Metazoan
          January.8.2020 at 6:03 pm

          But you know they don’t want to have that discussion. Much better to pass a vague resolution and then piss and moan when it gets vetoed, never having to ask the hard questions about what the previous two Presidents were up to.

          Exactly.

        2. Gray_Jay
          January.8.2020 at 6:14 pm

          After all, eventually their Team’s guy will sit in the Oval Office, and absolute power is kind of neat.

          If Congress is that butt-hurt about the preceding few weeks, why not repeal the previous AUMF entirely, and then have a new AUMF that specifies who the Executive can use military force against?

          Whatever this resolution purports to do, it doesn’t do that. I’m not sure Congress has the power to do what the pending Resolution claims they have the power to do. They can direct what they want; I don’t think that means that legally Trump has to listen. Trump can claim the plain text of the AUMFs of 2001 and 2002 allow him the power to order these military actions, despite Congress’s ‘findings’ in the previous section of the Resolution.

          The proper means for Congress to handle this would be to repeal the AUMFs or to cut funding for the military units Trump wants to use. Either would be within Congress’s power.

        3. Commenter_XY
          January.8.2020 at 6:19 pm

          You know, this might sound antiquated, but I write my Congressman. I tell him exactly what I think, and why. Seriously, I do. My attitude is, why not write to him? I vote.

          Now, I will tell you. My congressman is one of those couple dozen Team D congressmen in districts that POTUS Trump won. I bet he is listening. 🙂

          1. Square = Circle
            January.8.2020 at 6:45 pm

            That’s mighty noble of you. I have heard that letters count for a lot, in fact – they assume each letter represents something like ten people, nine of whom didn’t write.

            This is my Congress critter. I don’t write.

      2. Paulpemb
        January.8.2020 at 5:56 pm

        “Still though – Congress has to do their job. Debate this openly and honestly.”

        I have a lovely bridge you might be interested in, if you’re in the market.

  2. Don't look at me!
    January.8.2020 at 5:22 pm

    What about the pen and phone?

    1. mad.casual
      January.8.2020 at 5:59 pm

      I blame the obstructionist Republican Congress. Both sides are equally bad but when it comes to healthcare, immigration, war with Iran… the GOP is clearly more badder.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.8.2020 at 5:27 pm

    The resolution is intended to make it clear that the current Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) permitting strikes in Iraq and Afghanistan against terrorists connected to Al Qaeda does not permit President Donald Trump to order military strikes against Iran.

    But if he wants to take a whack at Libya, that’ll be OK?

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.8.2020 at 5:47 pm

      That was then; this is now. Heh heh. 🙂

      All kidding aside, I would like the Congress to discuss and debate this. This is not over. Our representatives should be talking about this. Why? Because sooner or later, Iran won’t miss and our people will get killed. We’ve had and on and off undeclared coldish war with Iran for 40+ years, with a two year detour 2015-17. I feel this discussion and debate is in keeping with what the Constitution demands of us.

      Although, given the state of our politics, it is probably crazy to think people can step back and put aside their animosities.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.8.2020 at 6:00 pm

        I agree, but not just for this president. Had the AUMF had a sunset or renewal requirement written into it 19 years ago, this wouldn’t be an issue.

      2. mad.casual
        January.8.2020 at 6:15 pm

        I feel this discussion and debate is in keeping with what the Constitution demands of us.

        I don’t disagree except in the larger context as you put it above. I think the FF would’ve wanted Congress to check the President’s power in such action but I remain unconvinced that they would want the Congress that tried a SCOTUS nominee for getting turned into a toad 30+ yrs. ago and trying impeach the President for quid pro quo to be the ones checking that power. I think they’d see it for the farce it is every bit as much as we do.

  4. loveconstitution1789
    January.8.2020 at 5:29 pm

    Poor House of Representatives.

    All dressed up like the whores that they are with no US Senate to cooperate.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.8.2020 at 6:02 pm

      You can’t expect those high-class escorts in the Senate to associate with those common streetwalkers in the House.

  5. Chipper Jones
    January.8.2020 at 5:31 pm

    So Trump has to stop within 30 days after they pass this resolution, which itself will take a while to pass? Seems like we’ll have forgotten about Iran by then.

    1. Square = Circle
      January.8.2020 at 5:55 pm

      So Trump has to stop within 30 days after they pass this resolution

      To me it is unclear what it is he is supposed to “stop” doing. We have to withdraw all of our troops from Iran? We have to stop striking targets in Iran? We have to make sure Iranians in Iraq come to no harm?

      Or is the sense that if Iran attacks us, we’re not supposed to retaliate?

      What is it they are actually demanding be done, here?

      1. Chipper Jones
        January.8.2020 at 6:02 pm

        Nothing, which I think is exactly the point. Only once this kind of resolution has no meaning whatsoever will they pass it.

      2. Commenter_XY
        January.8.2020 at 6:22 pm

        That is kind of where I am. Scratching my head. Wondering WTF is this legislation telling the POTUS he can or cannot do? Of course, I think POTUS Trump will veto this, and the veto will be sustained.

      3. Jerryskids
        January.8.2020 at 6:41 pm

        To me it is unclear what it is he is supposed to “stop” doing.

        Exactly. You understand the resolution perfectly.

        All they want is for Trump to tell them ahead of time what he plans on doing and that way they can stop him from doing it. The resolution is necessarily vague because, while they are certain they’re going to be against it, they don’t actually yet know what it is that Trump will be proposing.

  6. Marshal
    January.8.2020 at 5:37 pm

    It’s good to see Congress asserting its authority over the declaration of war.

    What declaration of war? If Iran’s killing our men doesn’t put us at war how can killing one of theirs do so?

    Why do Reason writers insist on writing about their fantasies?

  7. Dillinger
    January.8.2020 at 5:41 pm

    Congress takes T’s Nintendo.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.8.2020 at 6:12 pm

      Better than taking his joystick I suppose.

  8. IceTrey
    January.8.2020 at 5:49 pm

    Trump should have said they were after the head of Hezbollah and Solemio just happened to be there.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.8.2020 at 6:24 pm

      I know, I know. ‘Square = Circle’ made the same point. Just bad luck for Soleimani that he got turned into red jello visiting his friend to exchange Chelo-Kabab recipes. 🙂

  9. Wearenotperfect
    January.8.2020 at 5:50 pm

    Rand Paul acting like a Libertarian! NO, can’t be!

  10. Nardz
    January.8.2020 at 5:55 pm

    “Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,” Pelosi said

    Pelosi shouldn’t be criticizing anybody for a lack of strategy while she’s still got that impeachment rotting in her purse.

    1. Square = Circle
      January.8.2020 at 5:57 pm

      Good point – that’s some pretty thin glass she’s standing behind while she hurls that stone.

      1. JesseAz
        January.8.2020 at 6:17 pm

        Hey now, she had to leave a restaurant grand opening early last night. She sacrifices too.

  11. Nardz
    January.8.2020 at 5:58 pm

    “The resolution is based on one introduced in the Senate by Sen. Tim Kaine (D–Va.). Kaine’s resolution reads, in part, “Congress hereby directs the President to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, by not later than the date that is 30 days after the date of the enactment of this joint resolution unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force.” Read the resolution here.”

    This is literally psychotic.
    US armed forces are not engaged in hostilities with the Iranian government or its forces.
    Are we counting Kataib Hezbollah?
    If we are, do soldiers have a right of self defense?
    How is such a resolution in any way applicable?

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.8.2020 at 6:28 pm

      Nardz….I totally hear you. But listen, they (Congress) need to start somewhere. Think of it as a shitty first draft that will get somewhat improved over time. Regardless, POTUS Trump will veto it, and the veto will be sustained.

      Sadly, this debate can only happen 9-12, since the afternoon hours of 1-6 will be taken up with an impeachment trial. You know, the trial that cannot begin because the House has yet to transmit the articles to the Senate.

  12. Inquisitive Squirrel
    January.8.2020 at 6:02 pm

    Not not necessarily against the idea behind this and would like Congress to take back more control over military operations. But from a geopolitical standpoint with Iran at the moment, is this really the best time to be potentially knee-capping the ability of the president to respond to attacks on US forces in the region?

    1. AustinRoth
      January.8.2020 at 6:10 pm

      If you are a Democrat or a traitor (but I repeat myself) it is!

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.8.2020 at 6:14 pm

      When would be a “good time”?

      No matter what time is chosen to limit the executive’s warmongering ability, the War Party will always say “not now! look at all the baddies out there!”

      1. JesseAz
        January.8.2020 at 6:19 pm

        Says the guy cheering on Iran to escalate even more because he didn’t get the WW3 he was hoping for last night.

      2. AustinRoth
        January.8.2020 at 6:33 pm

        Or you can be Obama, and only have “kinetic military actions”.

        Apparently those require no Congressional oversight.

  13. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    January.8.2020 at 6:07 pm

    Does this only apply to terrorists? I’d be upset if the President lost the ability to murderdrone American citizens on a whim.

  14. Spinach Chin
    January.8.2020 at 6:15 pm

    Funny that they did nothing when Obama was killing hundreds with drone attacks.

Please to post comments